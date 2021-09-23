4 Dividend Paying Cryptocurrencies that Help Boost Your Earnings

3,385 reads Dividend-paying cryptocurrencies are not behind when it comes to offering a constant source of earning. As the prices of these cryptocurrencies increase, your income will experience a quick boost. Bitcoin could experience a 200% or 300% rise within a short time. By earning dividends, you make sure the income remains constant whether the market goes bearish or bullish. Some cryptocurrencies are freely available in the market, while others are managed by exchanges managed by crypto-friendly regions. You earn profits when you stay updated on the latest crypto price predictions.

@ hellen-jones hellen jones Hellen is a Crypto space writer on Cryptoknowmics. He has published more than 50 articles Regarding Crypto News. NEW ABOUT PAGE

Getting rich becomes easy when you start investing in something that pays dividends. Cryptocurrencies are not behind when it comes to offering a constant source of earning. Many people think day trading is sufficient to make profits and exit. But the way people earn while investing in dividend-paying cryptocurrencies is astonishing.

Although cryptocurrencies are volatile, there are simple ways to earn without breaking a sweat. As the prices of these cryptocurrencies increase, your income will experience a quick boost. So, which are the top dividend-paying cryptocurrencies? There are many. But here I will talk about the best ones only.

Top Dividend Paying Cryptocurrencies For 2021

1. Kucoin

If any platform has introduced the concept of giving a dividend through cryptocurrency at its best, it is Kucoin. The Hong Kong-based exchange platform offers its Kucoin token to boost earnings. One thing that makes Kucoin better than others is that it brings the price protection strategy to the table.

The tactic makes your profits somewhat immune to the ups and downs in the market. To every user, the Kucoin exchange shares about 50% of the transaction charges as dividends. So, buy more and HODL. You are surely going to make great earnings with the help of this token.

2. BitMax

Another exchange that is paying the best dividends via its token this year is BitMax. The name of the token is also BitMax. BitMax exchange is more reasonable while paying dividends as it allows 80% of transaction charges for your earnings. The average annual returns from Kucoin range between 30% to 40%. Again, the longer you HODL, the more you receive. At present, BitMax is going through several funding rounds. It is aiming to grow by next year. Many retail and corporate investments are making this exchange soar and beat others in the market.

3. NEO

NEO is also known as the Chinese Ethereum because of some similarities with Ethereum itself. This cryptocurrency produces GAS tokens as dividends for the users. One thing you should be aware of is that the wallet to HODL this token needs to allow GAS payouts.

In case you are using wallets available for other cryptocurrencies, chances are the NEO payouts will disappear. Of course, many wallets support the GAS earnings from NEO. But when you choose the wrong wallet, things become challenging. You can check out the latest NEO price predictions and decide how much to spend.

4. Komodo

Komodo is a unique crypto that pays dividends. It is an asset running on the PoW consensus algorithm, but the earnings you receive come from the staking process. You may feel confused when choosing this token.

Actually, those getting started should not go for Komodo too early. You need not stay online every time to receive your dividends. This facility makes Komodo unique. You have to stake at least 10 tokens. Otherwise, the dividends will not appear in your wallet. You can still look for this cryptocurrency to make some earnings this year.

Are Trading Profits Better Than Dividends?

Many notable personalities do not care about the cryptocurrencies paying dividends. They still prefer Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Cardano, and others. Many primary benefits traders desire arrive from these cryptocurrencies only. For example, Bitcoin could experience a 200% or 300% rise within a short time.

Besides traders, investors profit from the part of transformation arising from blockchains and cryptocurrencies. Whether they put $100 or $1000 in, they receive profits. But there is a challenge. You earn profits when you stay updated. Here, crypto price predictions hold importance. On the other hand, if you are anyone looking for dividends only, the forecasts may not be necessary.

Except for Komodo and some others, dividend-paying cryptocurrencies run on the PoS algorithm or with exchanges. Many people want to invest in cryptocurrencies rather than stocks because cryptocurrencies are volatile. I indicated that earlier. Consequently, when the market turns bullish, crypto investors make the best profits.

That is not the case with stocks. Many manipulators already exist in the stock market, and they bet on specific assets. You are not going to achieve liberation. Nowadays, crypto ETFs are emerging from many corners of the world that allow spenders to earn dividends. You can find the latest updates on them.

Conclusion

In this article, we have analyzed the top dividend-paying cryptocurrencies. Buy any among them and HODL for a long time. By earning dividends, you make sure the income remains constant whether the market goes bearish or bullish. Some cryptocurrencies are managed by exchanges, while others are freely available in the market.

In many cases, you do not come across different rules and regulations in crypto-friendly regions. Make sure your country supports cryptocurrencies. For other cryptos besides these paying dividends, use Binance! If you do not know how to buy crypto on Binance, learn from a platform sharing news and updates.

@ hellen-jones. by hellen jones Hellen is a Crypto space writer on Cryptoknowmics. He has published more than 50 articles Regarding Crypto News. Latest Crypto News