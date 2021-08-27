Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

4 Difficulties You Might Encounter When Using Vue-i18n by@demivan

4 Difficulties You Might Encounter When Using Vue-i18n

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Vue-i18n is the most used Vue.js internationalization library. It has a complex API for developers and a complicated language grammar. Fluent syntax allows translators to call custom functions in translation messages. The language's grammar limits what features translators can use and leaks into app code and translations messages of other languages. fluent-vue has only 2 methods and one of them is rarely used. The library has a fixed number of developer-predefined date formats and the developer decides what format to use in each case.
image
Ivan Demchuk Hacker Noon profile picture

@demivan
Ivan Demchuk

Tech Lead, Full-Stack Developer working in Lviv, Ukraine. Currently working on Vue.js i18n plugin - fluent-vue

Ivan Demchuk Hacker Noon profile picture
by Ivan Demchuk @demivan.Tech Lead, Full-Stack Developer working in Lviv, Ukraine. Currently working on Vue.js i18n plugin - fluent-vue
Visit my website

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming
Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools by @carlo
#software-development

Tags

#vue#internationalization#localization#i18n#project-fluent#fluent-vue#programming#vue-i18n
Join Hacker Noon loading