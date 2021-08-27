4 Difficulties You Might Encounter When Using Vue-i18n

Vue-i18n is the most used Vue.js internationalization library. It has a complex API for developers and a complicated language grammar. Fluent syntax allows translators to call custom functions in translation messages. The language's grammar limits what features translators can use and leaks into app code and translations messages of other languages. fluent-vue has only 2 methods and one of them is rarely used. The library has a fixed number of developer-predefined date formats and the developer decides what format to use in each case.