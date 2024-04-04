The TechBeat: The Case Against Rocky Linux (4/4/2024)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here.

By @eluser [ 12 Min read ] Rocky Linux isn't all sunshine and rainbows. In fact, there are a ton of misdeeds and bad practices surrounding it. Read More.

By @malkovko [ 5 Min read ] Communication medium, interface metaphors, social proof, associative coherence, pledge of responsibility, or emotional touch might help onboarding new users. Read More.

By @goqrvey [ 6 Min read ] Learn how custom data models drive impactful embedded analytics within SaaS applications and deliver custom experiences for users and providers alike. Read More.

By @legalpdf [ 11 Min read ] Explore Apple's journey from near-bankruptcy to smartphone dominance, as well as the allegations of monopoly and antitrust violations Read More.

By @editingprotocol [ 3 Min read ] HackerNoon editors are back with another edition focusing on keywords, the secret sauce for distribution. Learn how to expand your story's reach here. Read More.

By @ashumerie [ 6 Min read ] Learn about dimensions, metrics, and how user behavior is analyzed in Google Analytics 4 to generate valuable insights for businesses. Read More.

By @socialdiscoverygroup [ 5 Min read ] Why Dating Apps Shift Focus from Simple “Matching” to Help Users Prioritize Mental Health? Read More.

By @btcwire [ 4 Min read ] The Covalent Network is committed to providing archival data for a wide range of parties who rely on this information with the Ethereum Wayback Machine (EWM) Read More.

By @jonstojanmedia [ 2 Min read ] In an exciting development for the blockchain and entertainment industries, Vanar has officially announced the launch of its much-anticipated testnet, Vanguard. Read More.

By @shad0wpuppet [ 8 Min read ] Augmented & Verified Digital Identities: Digital Fingerprints, Tech Stack, and Tech Details. Verifiable Individuals, Security, Privacy, Anonymity, Verification. Read More.

By @lookingforere [ 9 Min read ] Outbox Pattern ensures atomicity in distributed systems, synchronizing data updates and reliable message queue dispatching through a dedicated database table Read More.

By @nastyakostina [ 7 Min read ] Apple Vision Pro revolutionizes presentations and mind mapping for product management and system design, yet faces drawbacks, indicating room for improvement. Read More.

By @rimaeneva [ 4 Min read ] The way to change is to garner enough velocity to break through the outside of your comfort zone to escape the pull of the Black Hole. Read More.

By @editingprotocol [ 3 Min read ] Hey Hackers! As we all know, coming up with your next big article idea can be stressful. If you’re stuck in a rut, here are some tips to pull yourself out of it Read More.

By @sindamnataraj [ 4 Min read ] This post covers different security attacks possible using LLMs and how developers are adapting to them. Read More.

By @linh [ 5 Min read ] Every 210,000 blocks added, the supply of bitcoin gets slashed in half, and so does the reward for mining. Read More.

By @shanglun [ 12 Min read ] Despite the enormous entrepreneurial energy poured into LLMs, most high-profile applications are still limited by their focus on chat-like interfaces. Read More.

By @gershwin.aaron [ 4 Min read ] A recent update to Glassdoor's privacy policy has sparked concern and debate among privacy advocates. Read More.

By @zbruceli [ 12 Min read ] $300 computer to run generative AI models locally, e.g. large language model inference and stable diffusion image generation. Read More.

By @dshishov [ 4 Min read ] Ethereum has successfully completed its next upgrade called Dencun. As a result, fees were reduced, and the scalability issues were solved. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️