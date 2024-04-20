Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    The TechBeat: Dealing with Missing Data in Financial Time Series - Recipes and Pitfalls (4/20/2024)by@techbeat
    311 reads
    311 reads

    The TechBeat: Dealing with Missing Data in Financial Time Series - Recipes and Pitfalls (4/20/2024)

    by TechBeatApril 20th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    4/20/2024: Trending stories on Hackernoon today!
    featured image - The TechBeat: Dealing with Missing Data in Financial Time Series - Recipes and Pitfalls (4/20/2024)
    TechBeat HackerNoon profile picture

    How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here.

    Dealing with Missing Data in Financial Time Series - Recipes and Pitfalls

    By @vkirilin [ 13 Min read ] A case study on methods to handle missing data in financial time series. Using some some example data I show that LOCF is decent choice but with its own issues Read More.

    How to Build a Resilient Microservice Architecture With Java

    By @ajohnsonsid [ 4 Min read ] Learn how to build fault-tolerant, scalable microservices using Java programming and Docker containers. Read More.

    Leveraging MinIO and Apache Tika for Automated Text Extraction and Analysis

    By @minio [ 7 Min read ] Discover how to leverage MinIO Bucket Notifications and Apache Tika for efficient text extraction and analysis in fine-tuning, LLM training, and RAG projects. Read More.

    Publish Your Next Technology Press Release with HackerNoon

    By @hackmarketing [ 3 Min read ] HackerNoon launches our long-awaited offering: Technology Press Releases with HackerNoon! Read More.

    Prestidigitation! President Biden’s Energy Boom, the Sop to Cerberus, and Stein's Law

    By @ralphbenko [ 8 Min read ] Explore the nuances of Joe Biden's energy policy, from navigating climate concerns to prioritizing voter interests. Read More.

    VisionOS Development: Tips and Tricks for Building Apple Vision Pro Apps

    By @dvaluev [ 4 Min read ] Apple Vision Pro: video reflection, hands visibility, window resizing, and other tips and tricks for developing unique applications on VisionOS with Swift Read More.

    Pump.fun - 2024's New Memecoin Playground

    By @mrfireside [ 3 Min read ] Pump.fun: Instantly tradeable memecoins without seed liquidity. Solana and Blast integration. $5.2M revenue in 38 days. Read More.

    LLMs vs Leetcode (Part 1 & 2): Understanding Transformers' Solutions to Algorithmic Problems

    By @boluben [ 16 Min read ] Dive deep into the world of Transformer models and algorithmic understanding in neural networks. Read More.

    Dopple.ai Overtakes Mainstream Competitors With Unfiltered, Unbiased AI Chatbots

    By @jonstojanmedia [ 2 Min read ] Dopple.ai is a free AI chatbot that lets you interact with virtual characters based on real and fictional people. Read More.

    From Cryptocurrency to Cinema: SHIB's Groundbreaking Deal with CDSA

    By @ishanpandey [ 3 Min read ] SHIB partners with CDSA, pioneering blockchain's role in enhancing media security and distribution. A historic leap for entertainment. Read More.

    A Simple Guide for Updating Documents in Elasticsearch

    By @rocksetcloud [ 9 Min read ] Discover advanced techniques for managing updates in Elasticsearch, crucial for search and analytics applications. Read More.

    By @deborahoyewole [ 11 Min read ] Comparing Accenture's cybersecurity findings with Clutch's SEO research, it's evident that businesses prioritize boosting sales via SEO over cybersecurity. Read More.

    Analysis of Network Graphs: Visualizing Hamilton Characters as a Social Network

    By @iswaryam [ 6 Min read ] Discover how graph theory and data science techniques unlock new insights into character relationships in literature, from Game of Thrones to Hamilton. Read More.

    The Rise (and Real Value) of #PrisonTok

    By @drewchapin [ 4 Min read ] Specialized TikTok communities like #PrisonTok offer an important counter to the current discourse around TikTok and social media broadly. Read More.

    15 User Onboarding Techniques I Found In Consumer Mobile Apps

    By @malkovko [ 5 Min read ] Communication medium, interface metaphors, social proof, associative coherence, pledge of responsibility, or emotional touch might help onboarding new users. Read More.

    Bellscoin: The Oldest MemeCoin Ever, Brought Back From The Dead!

    By @mrfireside [ 4 Min read ] Bellscoin $BEL the first ever memecoin created by Billy Markus in November 2013 has been raised from the dead! Read More.

    The Case Against Rocky Linux

    By @eluser [ 12 Min read ] Rocky Linux isn't all sunshine and rainbows. In fact, there are a ton of misdeeds and bad practices surrounding it. Read More.

    Xiid SealedTunnel: Unfazed By Yet Another Critical Firewall Vulnerability (CVE-2024-3400)

    By @cyberwire [ 2 Min read ] This latest vulnerability, currently unpatched and rated 10/10 on the CVSS (Common Vulnerability Scoring System), highlights the limitations of traditional secu Read More.

    Moving Beyond Self-Esteem For Self-Fulfilment

    By @scottdclary [ 5 Min read ] I've been thinking about the concept of self-esteem, and I've realized that it might be doing more harm than good. Read More.

    Dear AI: We Still Don't Trust You

    By @TheMarkup [ 7 Min read ] In recent months, millions of people seem to be increasingly enthused by AI and chatbots. There’s a particular story that caught my eye... Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    TechBeat HackerNoon profile picture
    TechBeat@techbeat
    HackerNoon’s rank of trending tech stories based on pageviews, engagement and comments
    Read my storiesCheck Today's TechBeat

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-stories #tech-beat #hackernoon-newsletter #latest-tect-stories #technology #creativity

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The TechBeat: Archway Users Now Have Access to Balanced (1/1/2024)
    by techbeat
    Jan 01, 2024
    #tech-beat
    Article Thumbnail
    The TechBeat: Archway Users Now Have Access to Balanced (1/1/2024)
    by techbeat
    Jan 01, 2024
    #tech-beat
    Article Thumbnail
    The TechBeat: #OptOut: A Series of Writing Contests for Web3 Hacktivists by Āut Labs (1/15/2024)
    by techbeat
    Jan 15, 2024
    #tech-beat
    Article Thumbnail
    The TechBeat: Navigating Complexity: The Challenges of Managing Large-scale Projects (1/10/2024)
    by techbeat
    Jan 10, 2024
    #tech-beat
    Article Thumbnail
    The TechBeat: Python's Testing Playbook: Building Bulletproof Code (1/13/2024)
    by techbeat
    Jan 13, 2024
    #tech-beat
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas