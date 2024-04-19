Search icon
    The Noonification: Just Made my First Dollar With My SaaS After Quitting my Job (4/19/2024)

    by HackerNoon Newsletter April 19th, 2024
    4/19/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage!
    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time!

    Cryptocurrency Lingo 101: Your Essential Guide to Crypto Abbreviations

    By @bookmarkguru [ 20 Min read ] Lets break down some of the most common crypto lingo in simple terms. Read More.

    Just Made my First Dollar With My SaaS After Quitting my Job

    Story about a aspiring SaaS founder who quit his job in Feb to build his own product.

