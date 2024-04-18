The Noonification: Elon Musk vs. Mainstream Media (4/18/2024)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @sheharyarkhan [ 5 Min read ] What happens when the worlds richest man gets caught in the crosshairs of one of the oldest and most reputable news organizations in the world? Fireworks 🎆 Read More.

By @hackernooncontests [ 2 Min read ] Join the #crypto-api Writing Contest by CoinGecko and HackerNoon. Stand a chance to win the $1000 grand prize! Read More.

By @deborahoyewole [ 11 Min read ] Comparing Accentures cybersecurity findings with Clutchs SEO research, its evident that businesses prioritize boosting sales via SEO over cybersecurity. Read More.

By @shcheglov [ 2 Min read ] Ive crafted a set of 10 tricky questions that I pose to every new candidate to go beyond merely assessing someones technical skills. Read More.

By @daryashuhlia [ 10 Min read ] Maximize efficiency in low-code web dev with these essential practices. From setup to cleanup, streamline workflows for better productivity and innovation. Read More.