    The Noonification: Elon Musk vs. Mainstream Media (4/18/2024)by@hackernoonnewsletter
    128 reads

    The Noonification: Elon Musk vs. Mainstream Media (4/18/2024)

    by HackerNoon NewsletterApril 18th, 2024
    4/18/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage!
    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time!

    Elon Musk vs. Mainstream Media

    By @sheharyarkhan [ 5 Min read ] What happens when the worlds richest man gets caught in the crosshairs of one of the oldest and most reputable news organizations in the world? Fireworks 🎆 Read More.

    The #crypto-api Writing Contest by CoinGecko and HackerNoon

    By @hackernooncontests [ 2 Min read ] Join the #crypto-api Writing Contest by CoinGecko and HackerNoon. Stand a chance to win the $1000 grand prize! Read More.

    By @deborahoyewole [ 11 Min read ] Comparing Accentures cybersecurity findings with Clutchs SEO research, its evident that businesses prioritize boosting sales via SEO over cybersecurity. Read More.

    These Coding Interview Questions Will Separate the Pros From the Amateurs

    By @shcheglov [ 2 Min read ] Ive crafted a set of 10 tricky questions that I pose to every new candidate to go beyond merely assessing someones technical skills. Read More.

    The 3 Stages of Improving Your Everyday Life as a Developer

    By @daryashuhlia [ 10 Min read ] Maximize efficiency in low-code web dev with these essential practices. From setup to cleanup, streamline workflows for better productivity and innovation. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

