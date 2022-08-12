3moji NFTs: Upgradeable NFT Avatars and NFT Emojis on Solana

3moji is an upgradeable NFT avatar that grows and evolves forever. Unlike traditional NFTs which can’t be easily changed or upgraded after minting, [3moji NFT] can evolve and grow forever. This is made possible with the [Meta Blocks protocol, which upgrades NFT without changing or altering the meta data. The two-way customizability ensures that your avatar can grow with you and always stay relevant. The future of NFT’s is a platform for other NFT projects and artists to create their own NFT accessories. The base layer is the base layer where you can add an accessory layer of your face.

3moji is an upgradeable NFT avatar that can be used as stickers like Bitmoji or Memoji.

3moji NFTs are changing the meta on the Solana ecosystem and bringing true utility to Solana NFTs.





The majority of the NFT ecosystem on Solana is churning on the same meta that has prevailed since the rise of NFTs on Solana in 2021. However, there is a huge gap between the current state and infrastructure of NFTs and the grand vision for the NFTs. 3moji NFTs are an attempt to bridge that gap and pave the path to the other side. 3moji NFTs are composable and upgradeable

What is 3moji?





3moji is an upgradeable NFT avatar that grows and evolves forever. Unlike traditional NFTs which can’t be easily changed or upgraded after minting, 3moji NFTs can evolve and grow forever with accessory NFTs.





This is made possible with the Meta Blocks protocol, which upgrades NFTs without changing or altering the meta data. Unlike traditional upgrades, 3moji NFT upgrades are two way, which means you can both add and remove an accessory NFT from your avatar.









The two-way customizability ensures that your 3moji avatar can grow with you and always stay relevant.





The Philosophy Behind 3moji’s Upgradability





The grand vision for NFTs is amazing. An avatar that you can own and take it across meta verses and video games.





However, unlike video game avatars or our real selves, NFTs are rigid and do not evolve or grow overtime. Think of a game where you start you in a rookie town with rookie gear, but as you progress and chomp through the levels, you can’t upgrade or change your gear. That is the sad reality of NFTs.





3moji NFTs aim to change that. Our digital identities should evolve and grow over time, and that’s what 3moji does.





The Utility Behind 3moji’s Upgradability





NFTs are a form of expression and vanity.





Think of it like a pair of Gucci shoes. If someone buys an expensive pair of Gucci, the first thing they’d do is show it off! Social events and parties are some of the best outlets to flex.





Today, blue chip NFTs are vanity. If you owned a crypto punk or a BAYC, that’s a bigger flex than a puny Gucci. However, the standard outlet for flexing NFTs is just Twitter PFPs.





3moji NFTs bring your expression and vanity to your day to day communications in the form of stickers. If you own a 3moji NFT, then you’ll get custom stickers based off that NFT which can be used on apps like Discord, What’s App, Telegram and more. This brings both expression and vanity of owning an NFT to your daily life.













3moji NFTs as a Platform for other NFT Projects





Third Party projects and artists can create their own 3moji compatible NFT accessories.





As a platform for other creators, 3moji NFTs pave a path for other collection to do consecutive drops as well as benefit from the 3moji’s unique utility.





So, what’s the future of 3moji NFTs?





The future of 3moji NFTs start with a base layer. A base layer is the face of your avatar where you can add accessory NFTs on top.





Whitelist holders are entitled to a free mint of the base layer while the public mint cost is yet to be decided. Once the base layer mint is over, every holder will be airdropped a random accessory NFT that can be used to customize the base layer.





Users can also purchase accessory NFTs by 3moji and third party creators. A full drop schedule of the drops will be released soon. The roadmap of the project can be found on 3moji’s website.





Be A Part of 3moji’s Journey

