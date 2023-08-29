37 Stories To Learn About Silicon Valley

Let's learn about via these 37 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Silicon Valley /Learn Repo 1. Why is Africa Being Called the Next Silicon Valley? The technological industry is one of the largest and fastest-growing sectors of the global economy. Innovation and novelty within this field have been evident for decades now, as technology is gradually becoming an inseparable part of our daily lives. Our daily activities are almost unimaginable without gadgets and the internet. Everything nowadays is interconnected and technological solutions are substituting a growing number of traditional products and services. 2. How To De-Risk Your Startup And Become ‘Definitely Fundable’ Immad Akhund has invested in 100+ startups and was a Y Combinator Partner. Here are his tips for raising capital. 3. From Bros to Racial Profiling: More Bizarre Interview Stories “I’m so glad we’re getting along,” said the founder while he dry erased the board in the large WeWork conference room for the group waiting outside. “Do you want to have lunch now?” 4. How Threads Raised A $10M+ Series A Led By Sequoia Capital Four fundraising tips from Rousseau Kazi of Threads.com 5. Why You Should Chase Interesting Problems, Not Money Feeling dissatisfied with your career? We grow up with the lie that money makes everything right. And it doesn't. Here's why. 6. Founder Interviews: Rousseau Kazi of Threads What's your background? 7. The Web 3 Data Economy Will Win If It Eats Silicon Valley Even though the values embraced by decentralized Web 3.0 applications resonate with the average Internet user, adoption has been sparse. Network effects of existing platforms mean that services need to offer users more than just an ethically superior solution. That’s why we won’t see a decentralized Facebook or Spotify succeed. Luckily, there’s a much easier way forward. 8. The Ups and Downs of the Theranos Saga Theranos did some things that we should imitate, but it also did some things we should avoid. What should we pick up from the story of Theranos? 9. Elizabeth Holmes, Theranos, and Fake-It-Till-You-Make-It Silicon Valley Startup Culture Did Elizabeth Holmes corrupt Silicon Valley, or was it the other way around? 10. RE: "New Normal" — Today's Thriving Startups Will Be Camels, Not Unicorns Unicorn is the term given to startups that are able to achieve a billion-dollar valuation, although not as rare as they were a decade ago, these startups are still often time the center of Silicon Valley’s obsession with building, finding and funding the next big thing. The majority of Unicorn startups are known for growing tremendously fast and burning cash without any sign of profit or a single dime in revenue. 11. When Burning Man Gets Boring, Silicon Valley Should Worry Burning Man 2002. Photo: Phil Gyford 12. Gonna fly now: why I've left Silicon Valley's lions for Vultr Do you ever feel like an underdog? And that sometimes all that’s left is scraps?\nIf you can relate, then I think you’ll enjoy my Silicon Valley career story. 13. The Story Behind Raising $59 Million For Pilot As a 3x founder, Waseem had multiple advantages when raising venture capital – yet it still wasn't easy. 14. How Many Is "Too Many" Investors? Brex Founder Henrique Duburas Believes You Should Pack Your Cap Table With As Many Investors As Possible 15. Jason Calacanis Publicly Shot Down Andrew Farah’s Pitch — And It Helped Get His Startup $16 Million The premise of Andrew Farah’s startup is pretty simple. 16. San Diego is Quickly Becoming the Next Silicon Valley San Diego has long been hailed as the home of tech startups. Undeniably, it has become the hotspot for entrepreneurs looking to lay the next big thing's foundation. 17. 5 Prompts to Help You Define Core Values at Your Early-Stage Startup The Tara founding team at San Jose HQ 18. Freelance Developers and Startups: A Love-Hate Relationship in the Silicon Valley There is no such thing as perfect relationships. Especially in business. Especially between startups and freelancers. They meet, they fall in love, they argue, they make up, they fall in love again, and at the end the day they depend on each other badly. But who is the ‘bad guy’ in this story: contractors or entrepreneurs? Who is using whom? Is there a right answer at all? As always, there are two sides to every story. 19. Social Impact Using Your Heart and Mind in Tech My generation has seen a world much less forgiving. We grew up understanding the fundamentals of climate change, and saw rising sea levels and record setting temperatures all over the world. 20. How to Prepare Yourself For Data Structures and Algorithms Interviews at FAANG Written By Esco Obong (@escobyte on Twitter), Senior Software Engineer @Uber, Founder of Algorythm study group on Facebook and Black Software Engineers Career Support Group on LinkedIn. 21. How I Got My Startup Funded By Jason Calacanis This is the story that how I started Remotehour after 5 years of bootstrapping. 22. Here's Everything You Need to Know About Silicon Valley Bank's Collapse March 10, 2023, was a bad day for Silicon Valley Bank customers but not as much as it was for the bank. 23. How Silicon Valley Bank Went Under - And the Tech Execs Who Stepped Up As small-scale startups scrambled to make payroll while the future of the tech industry stood threatened, many of its prominent leaders looked for ways to help. 24. Onlookers Question SVB Executive Salaries Following Collapse CEO Greg Becker received $9.9 million in compensation, while two other executives received $4.6 million and $3.6 million, respectively. 25. The “Techxodus” Is Real: Is Tech Done With The Bay Area? California has experienced increased outbound migration over the past few years with more and more people working remotely. 26. The Noonification: Kaiseki (3/17/2023) 3/17/2023: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 27. We Need to Teach Silicon Valley to Be Ethical The tech industry’s ethics problem is the longest running game of “Not it.” No one wants to take responsibility for teaching men-children millionaires and honestly, that’s fair. We’re not the ones at the forefront of Silicon Valley, however, someone has to do the dirty work. 28. Examining the Risk of a Banking Crisis in the United States Are we heading to a bank crisis in the US? 29. Analyzing SVB's 2022 10-K to Understand Its Failure Silicon Valley Bank has entered into FDIC receivership and has for all intents and purposes has failed. Here, I argue that SVB failed due to a failure to respon 30. Product Expert Sarath Kuruganty Highlights Importance of Community For Marketing Strategy Sarath Kuruganty is a product expert, community builder, and content creator. He is passionate about building communities around self-sustainable communities. 31. Facebook Libra: on the 4 steps road for World Presidency... Something changed on the 18th of June 2019. The day that Libra went public. Facebook’s long rumoured cryptocurrency project, which has rallied 28 world-leading partners, came out of the closet, and with it this new asset class seems to have landed its first concrete, large scale application. With over 2.7 billion users spread across all of its platforms1(Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram), and in response to recent strides into the payment sector and digital wallets by the likes of Samsung, Apple and Tencent, it was time for the group led by Mark Zuckerberg to finally wade into the great cryptocurrency arms race unfolding before us. 32. Technology and Globalization: The 21st Century is Underachieving Technology is the application of scientific knowledge to the practical aims of human life. 33. My Open Letter to Jack Dorsey and Everybody on Twitter Twitter seems like a good product. Even up until the time of this article, I am still using it. However, some questions arise in regards to how Twitter is functioning and even its origin story. 34. Product Management Between Coasts: Adapting to NYC and Silicon Valley Philosophies Product Manager responsibilities can vary depending on the company size, industry, and location. On 10/16, our NYC chapter launch focused on exploring the unique qualities that define Product Management in Silicon Valley and New York. Despite heavy rain and the accompanying subway delays, we had a good showing with highly engaged attendees for our discussion on Contrasting PM Disciplines Between Coasts with a distinguished panel of successful women in product who were selected for their experience in operating across both coasts. The panelists were: 35. Recap: 2020 WebAssembly (Wasm) Summit in Silicon Valley [incl. Links and Resources] The WebAssembly Summit was held in Silicon Valley, on the 10th February 2020. The venue, Google’s newest building at 1625 Plymouth St Mountain View CA. 36. Main Reasons To Vote “No” On Prop 22 Hi readers, today, I’m publishing a letter that I penned with Nate D’Anna, co-founder and co-CEO of Dumpling, about Prop 22 and the status of gig workers. 37. Getting A Job In Top Tech Companies During Pandemic Has Never Been Easier
I secured 8 offers with Google, Robinhood, Airbnb, Uber, Tiktok, Microsoft, Scale, and Cloudflare. Then negotiated my way to multiple $300K offers.