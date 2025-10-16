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30 Days, 73 Hours, and a Lot of SQL: My Journey Through The Odin Project’s Database Section

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byCodeByBlazej@codebyblazej

From Engine Swaps to App Hacks!

October 16th, 2025
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From Engine Swaps to App Hacks!

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cloud#database#the-odin-project#odin-project-review#coding#programming#learn-programming#learning-to-code#self-learning

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