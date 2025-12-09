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3 Simple Python Tests to Check Your Web App’s Authentication Security

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byJennifer@dejenerate

Bring back fun to hacking and coding.

December 9th, 2025
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Jennifer@dejenerate

Bring back fun to hacking and coding.

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TOPICS

cybersecurity#web-application-security#owasp-top-10#authentication-exploits#penetration-testing#idor#broken-access-controls#python-security-scripts#path-traversal-attacks

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