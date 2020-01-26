3 Reasons To Connect Data Silos To A CDP

In the current digital age in which we live, population data is of exceptional value. And so, when the data of a company's customers are in unconnected silos, they can be a barrier to success.

Without the connection between this data, marketing experts can't offer customers what they expect. Do you want to know more about the reasons for connecting data silos to a CDP? Then, keep reading!

Need for connected silos

Currently, it is necessary to connect business data silos to a customer data platform (CDP). These silos were created so that the accounting, marketing, or sales functions could be carried out correctly. It is also a way for the different work teams to obtain higher levels of efficiency and administration.

Also, you now need to build bridges between the different silos and connect them between them. If the data of a customer is in disconnected silos, the company is not able to offer the experiences that consumers want.

Without this factor, brands cannot consolidate their loyalty and increase their income. Data experts say, to build models that monetize data, you need to get the appropriate data in the appropriate context.

Reasons to connect the data

There are three main reasons for connecting information and data silos to a CDP. We explain a little of each of them below:

1. Lack of visibility of the client's life cycle

The interactions that different types of clients make throughout their lives are not notably unusual. It is usual for consumers to go online and offline when they want to buy products or services of any kind.

However, if customer data is isolated, marketing professionals do not have access to them. This means that they can lose opportunities to interact with customers, something that is a problem.

To avoid this, companies must create a customer data platform (CDP). This platform collects data from all functional silos and specific company channels. Its objective is to have all the information about the clients and to create progressive profiles of their interactions.

2. Inability to understand the signals for real-time customization

Several studies state that consumers expect brands to show that they know them and care about them when making a purchase. If this company does not have a CDP, it can't move at the same speed as customers.

That is to say, it cannot offer you personalized communication in the decisive moments of purchase in real-time. With a CDP, a unified view of customers is created, always active, and in continuous processing of online and offline interactions.

Besides, it provides the possibility of offering contextually relevant interactions that not only attract more customers. But also loyalty, and improve the results of the company in the short and long term. Knowing the needs and motivations of customers is essential to contribute to the most significant number of sales of any organization.

3. Inability to send messages through the correct contact point

It is also essential to know that more than half of consumers use several channels when making a purchase. In the same way, marketing experts use 16 different channels on average to reach and interact with customers. Despite them, these channels do not always coincide.

Most of the time, the ability to integrate customer data between online and offline sources is low or zero. That is, it is virtually impossible to determine which channels will be most effective with each client.

To achieve optimization of communications between marketing experts and customers, a CDP is necessary. In this way, the data from various sources about each of the clients is joined. Thus, it is achieved that messages sent through contact points reach customers, and have a more significant impact.

Tags