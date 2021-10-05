3 PR Tactics Startups Should Prioritize to Attract Investors

Early-stage startups are often faced with the challenge of attracting investors without having a large-scale PR campaign. Startups need help in order to get their name out there and grow, but they don't have the resources to invest in a major PR campaign at all. In this article, we will discuss three ways to optimize your PR coverage so you can attract investors even when you're an early-stage startup. The benefits of this method are many, including raising brand awareness and providing thought leadership expertise in your industry.