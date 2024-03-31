The TechBeat: How Custom Data Models Drive Next-Generation Embedded Analytics (3/31/2024)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here.

By @goqrvey [ 6 Min read ] Learn how custom data models drive impactful embedded analytics within SaaS applications and deliver custom experiences for users and providers alike. Read More.

By @dlitsman [ 5 Min read ] LIVE demo 🚀 on how to integrate the Screen Wake Lock API into any React application with automatic reacquisition of a lock using react-use-wake-lock. Read More.

By @lumoz [ 9 Min read ] ZKFair is an EVM L2 ecosystem built by Lumoz, a Rollup as a Service provider. This L2 is a pioneer of its kind as the first Polygon CDK ZkRollup to be on Mainne Read More.

By @dmitbagdasaryan [ 5 Min read ] Learn from industry examples and discover best practices for fostering an inclusive, innovative environment in global tech enterprises. Read More.

By @leonadato [ 6 Min read ] Some questions that don't just show you are worth hiring, but also show whether the company is worth hiring into. Read More.

By @eluser [ 12 Min read ] Rocky Linux isn't all sunshine and rainbows. In fact, there are a ton of misdeeds and bad practices surrounding it. Read More.

By @editingprotocol [ 3 Min read ] HackerNoon editors are back with another edition focusing on keywords, the secret sauce for distribution. Learn how to expand your story's reach here. Read More.

By @socialdiscoverygroup [ 5 Min read ] Why Dating Apps Shift Focus from Simple “Matching” to Help Users Prioritize Mental Health? Read More.

By @legalpdf [ 11 Min read ] Explore Apple's journey from near-bankruptcy to smartphone dominance, as well as the allegations of monopoly and antitrust violations Read More.

By @btcwire [ 4 Min read ] The Covalent Network is committed to providing archival data for a wide range of parties who rely on this information with the Ethereum Wayback Machine (EWM) Read More.

By @videoman [ 1 Min read ] After this interview, Elon Musk withdrew offer to fund the Don Lemon Show. LOL. Maybe I'm too emotional. Read More.

By @shad0wpuppet [ 8 Min read ] Augmented & Verified Digital Identities: Digital Fingerprints, Tech Stack, and Tech Details. Verifiable Individuals, Security, Privacy, Anonymity, Verification. Read More.

By @ashumerie [ 6 Min read ] Learn about dimensions, metrics, and how user behavior is analyzed in Google Analytics 4 to generate valuable insights for businesses. Read More.

By @marshallowitz [ 7 Min read ] Are we humans holding Artificial Intelligence responsible for attitudes that are actually our gaps? Read More.

By @lookingforere [ 9 Min read ] Outbox Pattern ensures atomicity in distributed systems, synchronizing data updates and reliable message queue dispatching through a dedicated database table Read More.

By @dshishov [ 4 Min read ] Ethereum has successfully completed its next upgrade called Dencun. As a result, fees were reduced, and the scalability issues were solved. Read More.

By @rimaeneva [ 4 Min read ] The way to change is to garner enough velocity to break through the outside of your comfort zone to escape the pull of the Black Hole. Read More.

By @jaleltounsi [ 4 Min read ] a masterclass in prompt engineering with examples of effective prompts to use in order to unlocking the potential of ChatGPT Read More.

By @malkovko [ 5 Min read ] Communication medium, interface metaphors, social proof, associative coherence, pledge of responsibility, or emotional touch might help onboarding new users. Read More.

By @nastyakostina [ 7 Min read ] Apple Vision Pro revolutionizes presentations and mind mapping for product management and system design, yet faces drawbacks, indicating room for improvement. Read More.