The Noonification: Nvidia Throws Gamers Under the Bus (3/29/2024)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @sheharyarkhan [ 6 Min read ] If you ever needed proof that Nvidia is no longer the company you think it is, look no further than the companys most recent GPU Technology Conference. Read More.

By @shanglun [ 12 Min read ] Despite the enormous entrepreneurial energy poured into LLMs, most high-profile applications are still limited by their focus on chat-like interfaces. Read More.

By @darrylbayliss [ 11 Min read ] Learn how to use Googles Gemma LLM on Android and MediaPipe. Read More.

By @antonkalik [ 12 Min read ] A detailed analysis of how to make a reset for a user when he has forgotten his password. How to send email from Node JS and validate sending messages. Read More.

By @legalpdf [ 13 Min read ] X Corp. alleges data access violations and misleading reports by CCDH led to significant financial harm, sparking a debate of speech impression tactics. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️