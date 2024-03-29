Search icon
    The Noonification: Nvidia Throws Gamers Under the Bus (3/29/2024)by@hackernoonnewsletter
    206 reads

    The Noonification: Nvidia Throws Gamers Under the Bus (3/29/2024)

    by HackerNoon NewsletterMarch 29th, 2024
    3/29/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage!
    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    Nvidia Throws Gamers Under the Bus

    By @sheharyarkhan [ 6 Min read ] If you ever needed proof that Nvidia is no longer the company you think it is, look no further than the companys most recent GPU Technology Conference. Read More.

    Function Calling LLMs: Combining SLIMs and DRAGON for Better RAG Performance

    By @shanglun [ 12 Min read ] Despite the enormous entrepreneurial energy poured into LLMs, most high-profile applications are still limited by their focus on chat-like interfaces. Read More.

    Playing Simon Says with Gemma-2b and MediaPipe

    By @darrylbayliss [ 11 Min read ] Learn how to use Googles Gemma LLM on Android and MediaPipe. Read More.

    An Account Recovery Process Tutorial Using NodeJS With Knex and Express

    By @antonkalik [ 12 Min read ] A detailed analysis of how to make a reset for a user when he has forgotten his password. How to send email from Node JS and validate sending messages. Read More.

    Elon Musks X Lawsuit Against Anti-Hate Group, CCDH, Alleging Speech Suppression Tactics

    By @legalpdf [ 13 Min read ] X Corp. alleges data access violations and misleading reports by CCDH led to significant financial harm, sparking a debate of speech impression tactics. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

