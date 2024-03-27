The Noonification: 15 User Onboarding Techniques I Found In Consumer Mobile Apps (3/27/2024)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @malkovko [ 5 Min read ] Communication medium, interface metaphors, social proof, associative coherence, pledge of responsibility, or emotional touch might help onboarding new users. Read More.

By @sindamnataraj [ 4 Min read ] Nvidia recently had their semi-annual developer conference GTC (March 18-21). In this post I am going to summarize my take aways from the event. Read More.

By @nastyakostina [ 7 Min read ] Apple Vision Pro revolutionizes presentations and mind mapping for product management and system design, yet faces drawbacks, indicating room for improvement. Read More.