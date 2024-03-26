The Noonification: HackerNoon Business Blogging 101 (3/26/2024)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @alinahand [ 14 Min read ] Unlock the Secrets to Landing Your Dream UI/UX Design Job! Discover insider tips on mastering behavioral interview questions, navigating the interview process. Read More.

By @daowl [ 7 Min read ] Humans are delusional about Autonomy. Read More.

By @hackmarketing [ 4 Min read ] How to share your story with the tech world via HackerNoon business blogging. Read More.

By @maken8 [ 9 Min read ] Bitcoin could help us eat away our problems, be it nukes, rogue AGI or a climate catastrophe. Read More.