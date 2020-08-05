27 Lead Generation Tools Analyzed: Pros, Cons and Pricing

In a nutshell, I am a Tech-Savvy Traveler.
Lead generation is way more than getting traffic and make people visit your website. But, If you are able to collect information of people and drive a good communication with your website traffic to convert them into loyal customers, you are on right track.
There are shit load of companies targetting a finite group of audience and marketing world is getting noiser.
Like any other tough job, you need right tools to get the best result.
Finding any predictable lead generation automation tool is challenging.
But once you find one, it's extremely fruitful as you will be able to scale up faster. That might get you one step ahead from your competitors.
This article covers lead generation tools that might help to reduce friction and improve the conversion rate of website traffic to leads.
Software for lead generation becomes important for modern business. It helps to collect data that can analyze the visitor's detail. It opens the way to lead from more channels. But the categories of this tool make it distinctive and unique. All the tools I'm going to discuss can assist to achieve our goal about the monthly target. Here's my top pick:
1. OptinMonster
As our top pick, we choose OptinMonster because of many reasons. This online lead generation software allows integrating different activities. Major email marketing and CRM is the highlighted field that easily integrates with OptionMonster.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
Getting such a tool for different facilities you’ll have to spend some a few bucks. Get your plan among basic plans, Plus, Pro 7 Growth.
Lots of users of lead generation tools prefer Constant Contact, especially for MailChimp alternatives. This tool won’t make any issue if you have a bigger list or simple one. The developer of this tool designed it to offer you lots of support. So, using it will be a game-changing activity.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
The pricing of the exclusive tool starts at $20. You can choose your desired plan from Email or Email Plus. Before you make a final decision, you can use the free trial.
We keep this tool in the top 3 because of its user-friendly performance. Treck.co tool is so easy to use that you can create and customize a widget within 1 minute. This tool comes with eye-catching pop-ups, side messages, and notification bars. To start the campaign you just need to pick the right option from different types of widgets.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
They offer 7 days of free trial for everyone. But they have three different packages and these are Personal ($5/month), Business ($12/month), and Agency ($19/month).
4. Sendinblue
Some Lead generation tools offer a different flavor for the users. Sendinblue works on the basis of different service combinations.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
The provider of this tool offers both Lite and Premium packages. You need to pay $27 for the Lite Package and $71 for the Premium one
This tool is popular for quick email search. It’s hard to beat this tool in this criteria of activity. It doesn't matter how complicated it is, just types the domain.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
Based on the number of requests, the price of service will change. You can enjoy it for free up to 50 requests. After that, the price is likely to be increased. It has a Starter plan and Enterprise plan for the user.
As a Google Chrome user, you must benefit from AeroLeads. This tool offers a chrome extension.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
Users need to pay $49 per month. Before you get started, try the free version.
This one is another good tool for verifying email addresses. It can search for the addresses easily and quickly.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
It has two types of plans for its user. One is Valet that is available at $49 and another one is Counselor at $499.
Some software for lead generation tools is designed and developed to work in the multipurpose activity. In this roundup, this one offers great service.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
To get such help for the prospects you can try this tool at $18 per month. But the good news is, it also has a free trial version of the better start.
Hoovers is not only a good lead generation tool, but also known for its database. For the new prospect, this database can help you the most.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
To know about their pricing method, you need to contact their sales team. Till then you can try this tool for free.
This lead generation tool is for those in the business of technology. If you are one of them, then focus on increasing sales based on the technology people use. Users of the tech should be the targeted customer.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
Datanyze offers a demo version for its potential user. To know more information about the pricing, contact their team.
I think you have experience of missing out on good sales leads somehow. If you don’t want it anymore then pick Lead Forensics.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
Lead Forensics offers a free trial version before getting the paid version. The sales team of Lead Forensics will provide you more information about the packages and pricing.
Before setting your goal, know the market fast. Growbots has to offer information about contacts as much as you need.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
To get the demo version, you’ve to request the Growbots team. They also provide information about pricing as well.
Can you tell me which tool can handle both prospecting and outreach? The answer is Prospect.io. For the prospects, you must find and verify emails. This tool helps you to do that in the easiest way.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
The authority of Prospects.io offers a clear pricing method. It’s offering Essential plan @$79 per month and Business plan @$129 per month.
HubSpot is one of the software for lead generation, which comes with free plans. You can try HubSpot CRM. From Injury lawyers to SMEs to doctors it is one of the most used tools of all time.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
They have a paid plan for the user. All these plans are especially for effective marketing, service hubs, and sales. The good news is, HubSpot added a CMS hub recently in their service.
Some lead generation tools come as a great helping hand for the user who wants to manage and qualify sales leads. In this race, Pardot makes its own place in the lead generation tool market. This well-known tool ensures a way to get the best lead.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
This tool offering three different plans for the user and these are, Growth plan ($1250/month), Plus plan ($2500/month) and Advanced plan ($4000/month)
16. SharpSpring
SharpSpring is developed to integrate with other CRM lead management tools, which are top in the service.
Pros
Cons:
Pricing:
It charges $550 per month for 1500 contacts. You can also get 100000 contacts at $850/month and 20000 contacts at $1250 per month.
This tool is super easy to use. This user-friendly software for the lead generation just needs a single click to put you in the race of getting leads.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
You choose a Professional plan ($69/month) or Accelerator ($119/month) of Contactually.
Picture: Keap
If the name of this tool seems new to you then you might hear about Infusionsoft. Keap is formerly known as Infusionsoft that brings all the information about the custom in a single place.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
It’s worthy enough when you pick a suitable plan among Grow ($40/month), Pro ($75/month), and Infusionsoft ($100/month) plan.
As a lead generation tool, Marketo helps to build a relationship with the potential customer. This way helps businesses to increase sales and get the lead.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
The pricing method of Marketo depends on their offered packages. You need contact with their sales team for the price quotation.
Online is a great platform to collect information. Nimble works on the basis of the platform to pull information from different sources. Nimble ensures the user gets the latest data that can the visitor to a loyal customer.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
For the monthly bill, they charge $25 if you need it for the month. For the annual bill, they charge $19/month.
If you don’t love to use complicated lead generation software, then try this one. It’s a great example of simplicity. To get the desired lead, you must gather information from many platforms.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
You can try its free version and get a paid version only for $12 per month.
Some lead generation software deserves the best place for their services. Salesforce is one of these that ensures the best service for sales and lead management.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
According to your needs, the price of Salesforce varies. It starts at $25 to $300 per month.
For small businesses, HubSpot offers some free tools for everyone. HubSpot Sales is one of these free tools. There is no better option to generate new sales leads in minimum time.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
If you need more service, you can get your desired plan from their different packages. It has a Starter plan ($400/month), a Professional plan ($1200/month), and an Enterprise plan with annual billing.
It must be a cool thing when you get information from the database of the Business Networking site LinkedIn. LinkedIn Sales Navigator is the way that helps you to access that info. To get the lead, you need advanced tools along with the advanced lead searches.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
The prices range from $64 to $103.99 per month. This tool is also open to getting more custom quotes.
This user-friendly lead generation tool changes the definition of simplicity. It works flawlessly and offers the best service.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
It has three different plans at different rates. You can get an Essential plan at $12.50 per month, Advanced Plan for $24.90 per month. The last one is a Professional plan which comes at $49.90 per month.
When you offer services to the customer by having a conversation, then pick Drift. It helps to deliver all the services to loyal customers of yours.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
Before you pick the paid version, try the free one. They have the Essential plan ($400/month) and premium plan ($1500/month). Drift also has a custom pricing method according to the company's needs.
To engage site visitors, people adopt different methods through lead generation tools. Modern messaging service is one of these services which is also provided by Intercom.
Pros:
Cons:
Pricing:
Intercom has three types of plans for the user. These are the Essential plant ($87/month), Pro plan ($153/month). But for the premium plan and the pricing, you need to contact their sales team.
Thanks for reading till here. I will try to list more such tools.
