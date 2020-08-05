27 Lead Generation Tools Analyzed: Pros, Cons and Pricing

Lead generation is way more than getting traffic and make people visit your website. But, If you are able to collect information of people and drive a good communication with your website traffic to convert them into loyal customers, you are on right track.

There are shit load of companies targetting a finite group of audience and marketing world is getting noiser.

Like any other tough job, you need right tools to get the best result.

Finding any predictable lead generation automation tool is challenging.

But once you find one, it's extremely fruitful as you will be able to scale up faster. That might get you one step ahead from your competitors.

This article covers lead generation tools that might help to reduce friction and improve the conversion rate of website traffic to leads.

Best 27 Lead Generation Tools Review: Detailed Guideline of 2020

Software for lead generation becomes important for modern business. It helps to collect data that can analyze the visitor's detail. It opens the way to lead from more channels. But the categories of this tool make it distinctive and unique. All the tools I'm going to discuss can assist to achieve our goal about the monthly target. Here's my top pick:

1. OptinMonster

As our top pick, we choose OptinMonster because of many reasons. This online lead generation software allows integrating different activities. Major email marketing and CRM is the highlighted field that easily integrates with OptionMonster.

Pros:

This tool offers page-level targeting to adopt different targeting

Exit-intent technology and Onsite Retargeting

lead sharing

Depending on the activity, device & location, it is ready to offer more options for you.

Cons:

Users need to connect Google analytics every time to find the rating.

Pricing:

Getting such a tool for different facilities you’ll have to spend some a few bucks. Get your plan among basic plans, Plus, Pro 7 Growth.

2. Constant Contact

Lots of users of lead generation tools prefer Constant Contact, especially for MailChimp alternatives. This tool won’t make any issue if you have a bigger list or simple one. The developer of this tool designed it to offer you lots of support. So, using it will be a game-changing activity.

Pros:

The user-friendly interface and features allow you to create campaigns easily

Via Excel or CSV file, uploading contact becomes just a matter of time

The contact database is controllable through this tool

world-class support is available for everyone

Extensive online training

Cons:

It doesn’t show any notification when a subscriber signed-up successfully.

Pricing:

The pricing of the exclusive tool starts at $20. You can choose your desired plan from Email or Email Plus. Before you make a final decision, you can use the free trial.

3. Treck.co

We keep this tool in the top 3 because of its user-friendly performance. Treck.co tool is so easy to use that you can create and customize a widget within 1 minute. This tool comes with eye-catching pop-ups, side messages, and notification bars. To start the campaign you just need to pick the right option from different types of widgets.

Pros:

This tool comes with eye-catching pop-ups, side messages, and notification bars.

It has time display control to display in less time.

Page-level targeting is another good option.

JavaScript event-based triggering, which is useful if you want to use a custom event

All of the widgets are beautifully designed for better customization.

Cons:

Annual billing, but come on, the monthly fee is cheap.

Pricing:

They offer 7 days of free trial for everyone. But they have three different packages and these are Personal ($5/month), Business ($12/month), and Agency ($19/month).

4. Sendinblue

Some Lead generation tools offer a different flavor for the users. Sendinblue works on the basis of different service combinations.

Pros:

It offers email marketing services and messages service.

Available drag & drop builder to generate a highly-engaging email

This tool also works perfectly based on social media marketing.

To segment the user this option builds automated workflows that work best.

Allows the user to use A/B testing and basic reporting option

Cons:

All of the basic templates need some improvements.

Pricing:

The provider of this tool offers both Lite and Premium packages. You need to pay $27 for the Lite Package and $71 for the Premium one

5. Hunter

This tool is popular for quick email search. It’s hard to beat this tool in this criteria of activity. It doesn't matter how complicated it is, just types the domain.

Pros:

It will show results instantly for the email address pattern

Hunter also got a good rating on the confidence issue

You can easily find someone and their email address

Shows verified email addresses

It allows us to synchronize the profile with CRM.

Cons:

This tool is only good for email-based activity.

Pricing:

Based on the number of requests, the price of service will change. You can enjoy it for free up to 50 requests. After that, the price is likely to be increased. It has a Starter plan and Enterprise plan for the user.

6. AeroLeads

As a Google Chrome user, you must benefit from AeroLeads. This tool offers a chrome extension.

Pros:

More freedom you will get to search LinkedIn, AngelList, and many more.

Help to track all other networks from sales leads.

To get the business email and other information, this tool serves best.

It allows exporting all the data to CSV.

For better customer support it uses different media like email, phone, chat, etc.

Cons:

The price is higher than some other AeroLeads alternatives.

Pricing:

Users need to pay $49 per month. Before you get started, try the free version.

7. Voila Norbert

This one is another good tool for verifying email addresses. It can search for the addresses easily and quickly.

Pros:

It allows the search in bulk, especially for prospects.

CRM software can be integrated easily with Voila Norbert.

It keeps all the activities on track of your lead generation effort.

Cons:

Voila Norbert should add more chrome extension.

Pricing:

It has two types of plans for its user. One is Valet that is available at $49 and another one is Counselor at $499.

8. OutreachPlus

Some software for lead generation tools is designed and developed to work in the multipurpose activity. In this roundup, this one offers great service.

Pros:

Allow creating personalized emails and easy to send.

It offers you more benefits and it has an automation system.

To get the more positive replies it allows us to send personalized cold outreach emails.

This tool helps to identify the best prospect and focus on closing more sales.

Even it helps to automate your omnichannel outreach to create the sequence.

Cons:

The authority needs to work on the pricing policy to make it better for the user.

Pricing:

To get such help for the prospects you can try this tool at $18 per month. But the good news is, it also has a free trial version of the better start.

9. Hoovers

Hoovers is not only a good lead generation tool, but also known for its database. For the new prospect, this database can help you the most.

Pros:

Availability of data (Contact data, Company data, Industry research)

With your CRM you can easily access the data.

It has the ability to create a targeted contact list

Easy to filter data and segmentation as well

A quick search allows you to find the data when you need it.

Cons:

Some options offer limited service.

Pricing:

To know about their pricing method, you need to contact their sales team. Till then you can try this tool for free.

10. Datanyze

This lead generation tool is for those in the business of technology. If you are one of them, then focus on increasing sales based on the technology people use. Users of the tech should be the targeted customer.

Pros:

This tool is designed to find out the contact details.

It has a prospecting feature to find specific data.

Capable to export all the data to your CRM software.

Easy to manage and follow up data as you need.

Cons:

Customer support has scope for improvement.

Pricing:

Datanyze offers a demo version for its potential user. To know more information about the pricing, contact their team.

11. Lead Forensics

I think you have experience of missing out on good sales leads somehow. If you don’t want it anymore then pick Lead Forensics.

Pros:

It helps to get the contact details.

Capable to track anonymous website visitors and get the details for you.

Easy to identify the leads in real-time

It'll help you most by providing business, contact data

Provide demographic and search behavior information.

Cons:

Poor service from their sales staff.

Pricing:

Lead Forensics offers a free trial version before getting the paid version. The sales team of Lead Forensics will provide you more information about the packages and pricing.

12. Growbots

Before setting your goal, know the market fast. Growbots has to offer information about contacts as much as you need.

Pros:

Their database of 200 million contacts is amazing and helps to get your best prospects.

It helps to follow up on everything on your decision automatically.

It offers a testing feature to check out the effectiveness of the approaches.

Allows to set up campaigns according to your target market.

This tool allows us to import our own prospects as well.

Cons:

All of its services are based on Europe, especially customer service.

Pricing:

To get the demo version, you’ve to request the Growbots team. They also provide information about pricing as well.

13. Prospect.io

Can you tell me which tool can handle both prospecting and outreach? The answer is Prospect.io. For the prospects, you must find and verify emails. This tool helps you to do that in the easiest way.

Pros:

It offers a range of templates that allow you to reach out to them.

Prospect.io lets you track all the data about every interaction.

Has the ability to make automated outbids by combining emails, calls, social activity, etc.

Generate the list for the task especially for the campaign.

Helps to analyze & improve campaign performance.

Cons:

Sometimes integration systems do not work perfectly especially with Hubspot.

Pricing:

The authority of Prospects.io offers a clear pricing method. It’s offering Essential plan @$79 per month and Business plan @$129 per month.

14. HubSpot

HubSpot is one of the software for lead generation, which comes with free plans. You can try HubSpot CRM. From Injury lawyers to SMEs to doctors it is one of the most used tools of all time.

Pros:

This tool has the ability to nurture your leads by organizing and tracking.

HubSpot made this automatic for the user.

Automated workflow can save you and your team lots of time.

It can keep every customer in touch without checking in.

Easy to manage templates and personalize dynamically.

Cons:

The sales side could be better because it isn't great like other tools.

Pricing:

They have a paid plan for the user. All these plans are especially for effective marketing, service hubs, and sales. The good news is, HubSpot added a CMS hub recently in their service.

15. Pardot

Some lead generation tools come as a great helping hand for the user who wants to manage and qualify sales leads. In this race, Pardot makes its own place in the lead generation tool market. This well-known tool ensures a way to get the best lead.

Pros:

Has a fine-grained segmentation feature along with a marketing automation system.

Can turn potential traffic into a loyal customer.

It nurtures the leads and has the ability to close more deals that ensures a shorter sales cycle.

The CRM integration system.

You’ll also get email marketing, lead scoring, ROI reporting, and many more.

Cons:

This API of Pardot is not similar to SFDC API.

Pricing:

This tool offering three different plans for the user and these are, Growth plan ($1250/month), Plus plan ($2500/month) and Advanced plan ($4000/month)

16. SharpSpring

SharpSpring is developed to integrate with other CRM lead management tools, which are top in the service.

Pros

This tool has the capability to manage all data from multiple platforms easily.

It has a pipeline overview facility that can be benefitted for you.

SharpSpring also has the feature of custom deal stages.

You can get email marketing, online marketing, and lead marketing

Offers Reporting, and analytics facility.

Cons:

The demo process could be better and more user friendly.

Pricing:

It charges $550 per month for 1500 contacts. You can also get 100000 contacts at $850/month and 20000 contacts at $1250 per month.

17. Contactually

This tool is super easy to use. This user-friendly software for the lead generation just needs a single click to put you in the race of getting leads.

Pros:

Helps to manage contacts from different platforms like Google or Office 365.

You can easily segment all contacts and organize them as you need.

This tool allows the user to schedule the communication.

Work with the Contactually AI tools.

Optimizing workflow is easy.

Cons:

The price is too high compared to other tools.

Pricing:

You choose a Professional plan ($69/month) or Accelerator ($119/month) of Contactually.

If the name of this tool seems new to you then you might hear about Infusionsoft. Keap is formerly known as Infusionsoft that brings all the information about the custom in a single place.

Pros:

This tool can guide you to get the future lead along with the potential customer.

Featured with an automated system,

Works perfectly for emails, text, and reminders.

It helps to update all the things when you need them.

Always ready to build, personalize, and send outbound emails.

Cons:

There are few bugs in the system that makes things complicated.

Pricing:

It’s worthy enough when you pick a suitable plan among Grow ($40/month), Pro ($75/month), and Infusionsoft ($100/month) plan.

As a lead generation tool, Marketo helps to build a relationship with the potential customer. This way helps businesses to increase sales and get the lead.

Pros:

Marketo attracts leads through different types of marketing

It provides email, consumer, customer base, mobile, and account-based marketing.

It improves sales lead along with the quality that you need and expect to get.

Good for Online market, email management, and campaign management.

Offers automated email response facility

Cons:

To get easy reporting, the CRM should've simple.

Pricing:

The pricing method of Marketo depends on their offered packages. You need contact with their sales team for the price quotation.

Online is a great platform to collect information. Nimble works on the basis of the platform to pull information from different sources. Nimble ensures the user gets the latest data that can the visitor to a loyal customer.

Pros:

It nurtures all the contact and information to get the potential leads.

Nimble developed to work on major browsers, android, iOS, and other email programs.

Ensures data availability and data accuracy

Comes with Salesforce automation facility

Easy to implement lead

Cons:

It doesn’t have the ability to monitor selling opportunities and possible leads.

Pricing:

For the monthly bill, they charge $25 if you need it for the month. For the annual bill, they charge $19/month.

If you don’t love to use complicated lead generation software, then try this one. It’s a great example of simplicity. To get the desired lead, you must gather information from many platforms.

Pros:

OnePageCRM is good to collect contact info from social media, different business networks, and Gmail.

It supports mobile users and integrates social networks.

All grabbed leads are integrated perfectly and forwarded to your CRM.

To make sales become easy because this tool focuses on “next action sales”.

Easy to manage opportunities and pipelines.

Cons:

The integration system is quite complex, especially for social media applications.

Pricing:

You can try its free version and get a paid version only for $12 per month.

Some lead generation software deserves the best place for their services. Salesforce is one of these that ensures the best service for sales and lead management.

Pros:

This tool focuses on a few things like managing sales leads, sales team, and loyal customers

Helps to o increase sales

Easy to integrate with other software

It helps the user to deliver better customer service than before

Cons:

This tool should be user friendly but this one is not.

Pricing:

According to your needs, the price of Salesforce varies. It starts at $25 to $300 per month.

For small businesses, HubSpot offers some free tools for everyone. HubSpot Sales is one of these free tools. There is no better option to generate new sales leads in minimum time.

Pros:

For the email outreach and follow-up, HubSpot Sales offer tools and templates.

It facilitated sales force automation and social collaboration features,

The system allows users to use different types of marketing like email marketing, campaign, and lead management.

Comes with a basic reporting system

Web Analytics

Cons:

Switching between options makes the performance of this tool slow.

Pricing:

If you need more service, you can get your desired plan from their different packages. It has a Starter plan ($400/month), a Professional plan ($1200/month), and an Enterprise plan with annual billing.

It must be a cool thing when you get information from the database of the Business Networking site LinkedIn. LinkedIn Sales Navigator is the way that helps you to access that info. To get the lead, you need advanced tools along with the advanced lead searches.

Pros:

This LinkedIn Sales navigator also helps to get the best recommendations as well.

Like other tools, it includes CRM integration.

It gives you the sales updates.

Great lead builder

Has the ability to integrate into CRM.

Cons:

It’s hard to get the user manual for the perfect utilization of this tool.

Pricing:

The prices range from $64 to $103.99 per month. This tool is also open to getting more custom quotes.

This user-friendly lead generation tool changes the definition of simplicity. It works flawlessly and offers the best service.

Pros:

It's automatic software for lead generation

This tool is best for tracking all interactions

It has a unified dashboard to get all the data in a single place.

On this board, you can see everything to check what you need to

Easy to set up

Cons:

The workflow is still pretty basic that limits lots of functionality.

Pricing:

It has three different plans at different rates. You can get an Essential plan at $12.50 per month, Advanced Plan for $24.90 per month. The last one is a Professional plan which comes at $49.90 per month.

When you offer services to the customer by having a conversation, then pick Drift. It helps to deliver all the services to loyal customers of yours.

Pros:

It influences half of the total online sales

Easy to manipulate the free level to help customers

It’s offering Pop-up chat and In-app messaging facility

Has lead gathering, and development facility for the user

Helps to interact with customer

Cons:

It goes through lots of changes that are hard to get for the new users.

Pricing:

Before you pick the paid version, try the free one. They have the Essential plan ($400/month) and premium plan ($1500/month). Drift also has a custom pricing method according to the company's needs.

To engage site visitors, people adopt different methods through lead generation tools. Modern messaging service is one of these services which is also provided by Intercom.

Pros:

It’s a modern messaging service.

Good for better customer support and onboarding

This lead capture tool is simple to use to get the best lead.

For internal use, it offers customization facility

Offering knowledge-based activity, In-app messaging, and targeting email features.

Cons:

This pricing policy is not suitable for many users.

Pricing:

Intercom has three types of plans for the user. These are the Essential plant ($87/month), Pro plan ($153/month). But for the premium plan and the pricing, you need to contact their sales team.

Thanks for reading till here. I will try to list more such tools.

