    268 Stories To Learn About Project Management
    268 Stories To Learn About Project Management

    by Learn Repo February 20th, 2024
    Learn everything you need to know about Project Management via these 268 free HackerNoon stories.

    Let's learn about Project Management via these 268 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

    'How many project managers does it take to change a light bulb? Trick question. They can't actually do it. But they can record what percentage is complete.'

    1. Startups, Products, And Engagement Metrics: A Deep Dive

    The metrics may not be the best model of what’s actually happening in the business every day, or people may use different definitions of the same in a way that makes it hard to understand.

    Agile Software Development can give companies versatility and help them navigate through change and complexities of the software space, improving efficiency.

    3. Can we apply DevOps principles to Project Management?

    It is always worth remembering that good ideas are contagious. Other minds have wrestled with problems similar to yours before and effective solutions tend to bubble up and can be re-applied to new initiatives in ways that can often appear obvious in hindsight.

    4. The Noonification: A Weekly Project Plan so Good You Will Want to Frame It (1/17/2023)

    1/17/2023: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage!

    5. 8 Tips for Managing Developers for Non-Developers

    Not a developer yourself, but ended up in charge of a bunch of them? Here are 8 tips to working with them effectively without being too annoying or a bother.

    This story covers basic GitHub Jira Integration without requiring admin privileges to install apps on Jira.

    7. Techniques to Improve Project Estimation

    It is established that estimating software projects is hard and takes longer time than you expect. What are techniques to learn, to improve estimation?

    8. Build a Second Brain and Conquer Your Cluttered Mind

    Are we drowning in the chaos of too many thoughts and ideas? It seems as though our minds are constantly cluttered. How can we function regardless?

    9. Pass On with Care: How to Hand Over Your Work Before You Quit or Go on Holiday

    When go on vacation or quit, you should ideally organize your work in a way that those who stay at work do not get lost in chaos. Here is a checklist for you

    10. Personal Growth Hack: How to Get the Most Out of Your Project Shortcomings

    As project execution becomes more transactional, with expected outcomes, we might run the risk of not documenting the lessons learned.

    11. 5 Benefits of Project Planning and Management

    Here are some of the reasons you should create a plan and layout your project before you get started.

    12. How to Unite Excel’s Power with Jira and Confluence’s Functionalities

    Learn how you can create detailed graphs, extensive spreadsheets, and other Excel functionalities in Jira and Confluence without having to switch to Excel.

    13. Elegance as a Law of Harmony: An Engineer’s View of Tech Business Growth and Management

    Nataliia Zub shared her perspective about secure digital transformation, risk management in times of crisis, as well as Engineering Leadership as a mindset.

    14. Strategically Picking a Side Project

    As my list of side projects grew ever larger, the list of abandoned, semifinished projects did so too.

    15. What You Should Have Asked Your Teachers About Underestimating Bullet Issues

    Bullet issues… Each IT project has tasks of this type. They are small, simple, but once you forget about them, something gets killed suddenly.

    16. Defining the Problem in Your Data Science Project Can Lead to Success

    Defining the Data Science Problems the right way is hard work. The failure rate of various data science initiatives is really high — often ~70-80%.

    17. How To Transition From Being A Programmer to Project Manager Position

    You know that the digital project management field is growing, so companies require a fantastic project manager (PM). In case you are a programmer, then you know about the working of digital tools, tight-knit teams, competing deadlines and outside clients. Therefore you can become a proper PM and fulfill the requirements of the company. In the modern era, the majority of the people are looking for programming as their careers, so you must have to find a path to stand out. It is possible that you get tired of optimizing user experience (UX) by debugging codes, and now you want a different type of challenge.

    18. Scrum Sprint Planning: Should You Choose Story Points or Ideal Days?

    What's the difference between the two most used approaches to PBI estimation? Learn what they are so that you can decide which one fits your team better.

    19. Fixing The Parkison's Effect: How Freelance Writers can meet up with Schedule

    Parkinson’s Effect is all about an overlooked barrier to efficient time management summarised as; every task takes exactly the amount of time you devote to it.

    20. How to Unlock the Secrets to AI Product Success

    AI best practices, project management, ML solutions development, data science success.

    21. How to Properly Estimate Tasks So You Never Miss Another Deadline

    Will adding people or cutting scope help you reach your project deadline? Learn how planning and spreadsheets can help you find answers.

    22. How to Approach Project Estimation in a Healthy Way

    Learn how to do project estimation that removes deadlines and avoids stress from a successful software engineering leader.

    23. The Generational Divide in Software Developers

    Thirty years ago our managers enabled uninterrupted work. Today they throw as many interruptions at us as they can manage. Independent work is derided.

    24. Unpopular Opinion: 10 Ways Asana Lowers your Productivity

    Whether you loathe online project management tools a little or a lot, they are an unrelenting feature of remote work. Slack, Asana, WhatsApp (and/or Telegram) a

    25. Why You Should Use Lead Time Instead of Cycle Time

    Our concepts of Lead Time and Cycle Time came from the field of Operations Management and Production Engineering. As such, I think it’s beneficial to all of us to maintain coherent with them and use the same semantics in Software Engineering Management as well.

    26. 6 User Story Mistakes That Cause Confusion During Product Development

    Everyone wants to go Agile today. Teams want to put the user in the center of their product development process while building products. After all, you are building the product for your users, right?

    27. What Traits Distinguish An Awesome Programmer

    What distinguishes great programmers from good ones?

    28. Agile And Distributed Teams [An Overview]

    We observe an increasing share of distributed teams and the growing popularity of remote work. And there seems to be some contradiction, as at the first glance Agile and distributed teams do not merge well. The Agile methodology is laid down in the famous Agile Manifesto and is based on the twelve principles derived from it.

    29. Product Manager: The Visionary Of Multiple Responsibilities

    PM is not just a very important person from the C-suite. They play a crucial role in the live cycle of any product of the company and they are really supposed to wear suits, but they don’t. Because product managers are responsible not just for the technical side of the product, but of its heart and soul. The main difference of PM from any management position is the necessity to be involved in the product creation directly. The manager is not about producing, but about understanding the techniques and showing the direction for all the teams, as the PM should have the final image of the product.

    30. Say Goodbye to Scrum and Kanban: Welcome 6-week Product Cycle

    Up until pretty recently my company’s tech team managed its projects through a Kanban-board. In practice this entailed that we’d come up with a product roadmap for the 12 months ahead and would start working on this from top to bottom, moving tickets through the usual swimming lanes as we went.

    31. How Optimizing Outbound Logistics Saves Your Business Time and Money

    Outbound logistics play a critical role in a company's overall supply chain management and can significantly impact its bottom line.

    32. Just Enough Testing: How Many Automated Tests Should We Write?

    How many automated tests should you write? Just Enough. Just Enough Testing balances the need to ship with the quality your customers deserve.

    33. Software Engineering Architectural Patterns Part1

    Choosing the right architecture for your project. Understanding common software architectural patterns that scale.

    34. 8 Ways PSA Software makes your Services Firm More Profitable

    How PSA software helps professional service firms improve profitability by improving visibility into the company's entire resource pool & project delivery time.

    35. Learning Management: My Adventure as an Acting Delivery Manager

    Taking on a management role in engineering may be daunting at first. Here are some tips for getting through the initial period, based on my experience.

    36. What Weekly Rituals Should You Master?

    How to do milestone identification, project plans, risk registries, and project updates.

    37. Be The Person Who Lifts Your Team Up, Please

    I always ask myself this question — What is a good developer?

    38. How to Use Dora Metrics to Become an Elite Team

    Tradeoff between speed and quality is a myth.

    39. 6 Ways to Master the Daily Stand-Up Meetings

    As a Project Manager, one of the most important things that I’ve learned over the years is that Daily Stand-Ups are an effective tool that can solve a particular problem.

    40. The Only 4 Things You Need To Know For Great One-on-Ones

    Seems like everything has been written about effective one-on-one meetings. There are classes available, workshops suggesting ultimate know-hows, and experts offering their services to corporate and HR managers.

    41. Be the Project Manager Your Team Needs With Good Gantt Chart Tools

    When you begin working on a complex project, the sheer number of tasks can be overwhelming. Especially if different tasks are assigned to different people on the team, and each has its own deadline. How do you keep track of who must do what and by what date? The answer lies in specialized Gantt chart software.

    42. Prioritising Security Vulnerabilities with CVSS 3.1 [An Overview]

    With thousands of security vulnerabilities reported each month in products ranging from hardware devices to firmware to popular software apps, how does one prioritise what needs the most attention? From a business and project management perspective, it makes sense to, first and foremost, allocate engineering and/or risk assessment resources to the most severe vulnerabilities that need immediate patching.

    43. Security For PMs: How-To [Part II]

    In the first part of this article, we have talked about the ways in which your customers may check if your statements of the security matter in your company line up with reality. Now let us focus on how to ensure that your security practices are actually working and how to avoid the numerous pitfalls on this way.

    44. Successful Managers Are Shit Umbrellas: Leadership 101

    From the desk of a brilliant weirdo #1: If you’re having a hard time getting your team on the same page, I want to let you know that you’re not alone.

    45. How to Take Advantage of Project Economy and the Rise of Project Managers

    Project Economy is another new way people are learning to make money in the world buy working from one project to another, using their skills to add value.

    46. A Fun Game with Post-it Notes to Learn About Your Partner

    A game with post-it notes that can be played both in-person or virtually using Mural or Miro for learning about your partner's likes, dislikes, and opinions.

    47. How to Ensure the Success of Microservices-based Projects

    Microservices-based projects are a great idea to deliver products in less time and with great flexibility/agility.

    48. How Scrum Saved My Software Engineering Job

    When developers first hear the business has decided to bring in Agile/Scrum, there is a feeling of dread. Agile methodologies are not usually brought in because the “powers-that-be” feel they are getting productive development from their coders. However, if you are an earnest developer you should welcome Agile/Scrum with open arms.

    49. How We Discussed Scrum Master Job Description

    50. 3 Essential Jira Plugins for Digital Product Management in 2022

    These are three great Jira Plugins (add-ons) to boost your digital project management in 2022. Improve your Jira workflows and interactions with your teams.

    51. How to Consistently Deliver Your Projects on Time: 5 Tips to Follow

    The bread and butter of knowledge work is figuring out what needs to be done, in what order, and what can be cut.

    52. Planning Poker: Agile Estimation And Planning Made Easy

    53. Managing Projects on Microsoft 365? Here's How to Supercharge Your Team's Dynamics

    Are you managing your projects and teams using Microsoft 365? Read on to find out how you can boost your team dynamics and achieve improved productivity!

    54. Wax On, Wax Off: How Going Remote Could be The BEST Thing That Ever Happened to Your Team

    As every child of the ‘80’s knows – the most effective way to become a karate expert is not through years of dedicated training, but rather by completing a sequence of seemingly tedious chores for an elderly Japanese neighbor. Thanks to the miracle of muscle memory, before you know it, you’ll have won the all-valley karate tournament.  (Actually, now I think about it, this might have been one of the first, and most effective “hacks” I was ever exposed to).

    55. A Web3 Project’s Journey to Organizational Decentralization

    A story of how we turned a regular company into a global network of professionals working toward a common goal -- and the lessons we learned along the way.

    56. Top 7 Project Management Instruments That Facilitate Remote Work

    Project Management for a team is an important task at the best of times. Many processes make a project successful- scheduling, planning, executing, and other stages. However, project management can get trickier when your team is distributed across the world and working remotely.

    57. Detailed PMO Time Management Guide: Practical Productivity Hacks

    This is a short guide from the Head of Project Management at Techstack, detailing practical steps for managing your time effectively.

    58. Features and Benefits of a Dedicated Software Development Team Model

    A model involving a dedicated software development team (Dedicated Team Model or, briefly, DTM) is a business model of financial collaboration that is frequently used in software development outsourcing. Taking into account the fact that many customers are interested in using this model, we decided to talk about its advantages and disadvantages, as well as highlight features that you need to know before deciding to cooperate on this model.

    59. 4 Software Engineering Principles You Should Know

    Engineering principles that lead to better, robust and maintainable codebases.

    60. "Helping Design Products in The Security And Compliance Space", Interview with Kishore V

    Kishore V from India has been nominated for a 2020#Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories..

    61. Scrum Is Still Scrum: 2021 Edition

    Discussions on the November 2020 release of the Scrum Guide

    62. 3 Must Have Practices for Distributed Developers

    During the last several years working in the global corporate world I have come across a repeating challenge for distributed coders to efficiently work together as early as the beginning of their ramp up.

    63. Using Notion, Miro, Canva, and Latex for your Relationship

    Three of the nerdiest valentine's day ideas to surprise your partner.

    64. Why is Making Software so Difficult?

    We think of Software Development as a pursuit grounded in logic. From this perspective it can be shocking that software projects have high failure rates - 31% in 2014. And some projects fail to the tune of billions. How is this level of chaos possible in an apparently logical discipline?

    65. An Introductory Guide to Monolith Software Applications

    Monolithic architecture in software development. Discover the world of n-layered patterns and what they involve.

    66. How ML Challenges Software Engineering

    Inherent uncertainty, data-driven behavior, rapid experimentation: characteristics of Machine Learning that disrupt traditional software engineering practices.

    67. Crucial Steps Towards Effective Problem Solving In The Workplace

    Every business - and everyone - encounters problems, whether it's too few customers, a product now working, or a team not functioning as it should.

    68. How I Use Notion to Manage My Relationship

    A list of reasons why you should try documenting your relationship on Notion

    69. "I Write Words And Code", Interview With Anthony Watson

    The 2020 #Noonies are here,and they are both much greener and much bigger than last year.

    70. Project Management in Software Development: Key Questions Answered

    To make sure your project does not spin out of control, you have to make healthy project management a priority.

    71. How Confidence Became the New Happiness

    I know its conventional to open a new blog with some kind of declarative statement or thesis, but I want to start with a question. If you were to measure just one thing about your team, one metric that best captures “the human element” what would it be?

    72. Sustaining Our Creativity through Managing Multiple Projects

    Cross-pollination between projects is a reliable method to recharge our creativity.

    73. Your Developer is not a Single Point of Failure

    During my years as a coder, business analyst and technology consultant, I have heard many a manager or business owner complain about their on-staff developer. I have even sometimes heard them referred to as a “single point of failure.” At that moment, I know that I am entering a political minefield. My years of experience alert me to the fact that if someone in power thinks their developer is a single point of failure, then most likely the developer is not being properly managed.

    74. Technical Debt Management Best Practices for Software Engineers

    Technical debt exists on each project if it’s more than 1–3 months old. Having technical debt doesn’t necessarily mean that software engineers are not performing well. Technical debt can appear because of business pressure, lack of requirements, lack of interaction between team members etc. However, good software engineers know how to manage the technical debt and do that. Bad software engineers simply hide the tech debt from managers and customers, hoping that the project will be completed before it gets out of hand.

    75. Lights, Camera, Blockbuster

    76. When Over-Engineering Is A Good Idea

    Learn when to over-engineer a project to ensure a successful rewrite and high velocity with the Jobs to Be Done framework and when not to do such a thing

    77. Tokenomics. From Myths To Reality.

    It seems that the last 5 years in the global economy and science have become the time of the innovation boom. So many different things appeared, so often one began to use new terms and epithets, previously unknown to the public, that in fact it can be argued that hype and innovation are synonymous.

    78. How Discord Became the Most Successful US Consumer App in the Last 5 Years

    I recently came across this very interesting Twitter thread which claims that:

    79. What Is Product Management And How It Can Help You Drive Growth

    While product management enjoys unquestioned support in the world’s most successful tech companies, other organisations that could substantially benefit from product management are still yet to adopt and embrace the discipline. So, I want to go through why you need product management in your tech or digital organisation.

    80. How to Make Your Team Miserable: 3 Anti-Patterns (not) to Follow

    Hold daily standups. Ideally, this will take an hour every day.

    81. 5 JavaScript Project Management Libraries to Boost Web Development

    Here are 5 JavaScript project management libraries that help to provide remote teams with an easy but effective way to organize tasks and activities.

    82. Software Development Life Cycle, Phases, Methodologies & Practices Explained!

    The Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) refers to a methodology with clearly defined processes for creating high-quality software.

    83. Are Unit Tests a Waste of Your Time?

    Unit tests are just a waste of time: you'll always end up spending more effort maintaining them than writing code

    84. How to Make Documentation Easier to Read

    Let’s see how you can develop the skill of reading documentation! Most importantly, start by getting your answers from the documentation as you struggle.

    85. How To Recruit Great Scrum Masters

    Finding a Scrum Master is simple and complex. There are plenty of people out there who call themselves “Scrum Masters”, but how do you know if the person you are hiring really is a great Scrum Master?

    86. I Think pipenv Is Better Than venv

    Yeah, you read that right. I actually think that pipenv is better than venv for there are multiple reasons and a whole lot of thought behind it.

    87. Stop Confusing Agile Development with Product Development

    People keep confusing agile with product development but they are different concepts. It’s important to make this distinction because it actually matters. It isn’t just semantics, the confusion is causing us all problems. Understanding this difference may fundamentally change the approach most organisations take to building digital products.

    88. IT Audit | Step-by-Step Guide

    In 2020, an IT audit is important for all organizations. It provides insights into the business’ IT infrastructure and how it can be improved.

    89. How To Get The Most of Remote Work

    When it comes to working and managing projects, the best way to do so is by setting up an office and communicating in person. However, with the current state of affairs, it is highly unlikely that most corporations would even consider the possibility of risking the health and safety of others and themselves, and so most companies have switched to other means of working - working remotely.

    90. How To Be More Productive with Pomodoro Technique and Google Calendar

    I devised a few ways to keep track of my time and to maintain focus during the “new-normal” (as they say) WFH days . Thought maybe it might be useful

    91. Your Value, Not Your Title

    A tribe of Cannibals arrives at New York City.

    92. A GitHub vs Git Functionality Comparison

    Here you will find out the main differences between Git and Github by diving deep into their functionality and use.

    93. 6 Lessons I Learned From Maintaining an Open-Source Project with 800k Downloads

    I maintained an open-source project with 800k+ downloads/month. I learned six invaluable lessons and I will now share them with you.

    94. Need a Career Change? 5 Reasons to Transition into Tech in 2021

    Working in tech is a trip. Growth is almost always guaranteed, the pay's great, and you can easily get into the industry with tech-adjacent skills.

    95. The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money - Chapter 7

    The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money by P. T. Barnum is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The table of Links for this book can be found here.

    96. Security For PMs: A Step-By-Step Guide

    Cybersecurity is among the most significant trends over the last decade and has become even more important now, especially due to more remote work being done. From ransomware to cyber espionage, hackers have developed sophisticated techniques to break into your project/company data and get away with critical information or demand ransom.

    Even well known organizations such as Canon, Garmin, Twitter, Honda, and Travelex have fallen victims to malicious actors. A data breach can be a disaster for your company/project, destroy the trust of your customers, and spoil your company's reputation.

    97. If Your Product Roadmap is a Gantt Chart, You’ve Got Another Thought Coming

    It’s been nearly four decades since Microsoft developed their Project application as an internal management tool to organize their various software development projects. In 1984, they released it to the public (on floppy disk…CDs didn’t really become a software download mechanism until the mid-90s), and within a few years it became the dominant project-management software for the PC universe.

    98. "I Want To Make The World a Better Place" - Songtham Tungkitkancharoen, 2020 Noonie Nominee

    “In these unprecedented times…” People build unprecedented products, and contribute to the internet in unprecedented ways.

    99. The Human Factor : Why Your Processes Are Bound to Fail

    When the outcome of a process is negative and deviates from its intended plan, it’s the process, not people that should be blamed

    100. Supercharge Your Team with the Right Project Management Tool

    As a compact team of two or three founders, it’s easy to stay organized… But when you’re doing well the team grows. Suddenly you’re managing a team of 5! Keeping track of everything, such as projects, tasks, new features, marketing campaigns, and more becomes much more difficult.

    101. Some Motivation to Finish That Hackathon Project You’ve Been Sitting on

    How many people here have a project idea or a WIP project? ✋ Hackathons are a constant stream of motivation and resources for building projects to the end.

    102. The Aftermath of Going Enterprise

    Factors to consider in scaling your enterprise solution: the do's , the don'ts and the maybe.

    103. Project Reporting Made Easy With Trello’s New Dashboard View

    Project reporting has never been easier. Trello is a website that will host your company’s day-to-day tasks. It’s a platform that provides project management.

    104. How I Curate Experiences For the Web - Interview with Noonies Nominee Marvin Kweyu

    105. How To Manage A Small Project With 4-5 Peoples

    a project's minimum person is the project's maximum

    106. How to Build Successful Communication with Clients

    The work of IT teams is done for the people who are paying to them, i.e. clients. Even if you are working on an internal product, everything has its customer and buyer.

    107. Optimizing Your Bookmark Bar for Distraction-Free Work

    A simple hack on your browser that can get you more focused and keep you out of web browsing rabbit holes.

    108. 6 Signs that Your Software Project is in Danger

    According to CIO study, 50% of software projects fail. The Global Project Management Survey conducted by PMI reports that 27% of them run over-budget. Annually, these statistics change but the overall negative trend remains the same, which makes the problem of bringing potential threats to light especially important.

    109. 7 Wastes In Lean Software Development [And How To Prevent Them]

    In the 1930s, the Toyota Production System gave us lean manufacturing principles. Now, the IT, software and web development industry have also adopted these principles to improve their production processes. In actuality, the concepts and principles of Lean are used in more ways than just in manufacturing. Yet, in IT and software, there are still those who are pointing towards Agile development when they mention Lean and software development in the same context. While it is true that Agile and Lean principles share similar philosophies, there are key differences which set them apart. Diving deep inside Lean, I will discuss what lean talks about other than it’s key points.

    110. A Weekly Project Plan so Good You Will Want to Frame It

    Use weekly project plans to improve your agile team's ability to plan and reason about the future.

    111. How Product Manager Solve Complex Problems

    Excellent problem-solving skill is very essential for a Product Manager, because in the real day to day as a Product Manager will face a lot of complex problems that require deeply thinking for finding the root cause of problems, not only user’s problems but also internal problems such as slow development process, increase growth rate, increase retention rate, etc.

    112. My Experience as A Team Lead For Unity3D Gamedev Team

    Recently I became the team lead in the company I am working for and here I want to share a few lessons that I already managed to learn.

    113. Benefits of Having a Project Manager in a Team

    If you own a business but don't have a project manager on your team, find out all the benefits of having a specialist that can organize and direct development.

    114. The No Bullshit Guide to Product Management

    Why it is sometimes confusing to read about product management and why I wrote this guide: I actually wrote this guide in reaction to reading some other product management guides. I noticed that a lot of the guides I read were from pms at larger companies and didn’t actually have what I thought were the core pathways, skills, and experiences regarding product management. The guides did have a lot of tangential anecdotes, a lot of the typical hr-approved talking points of larger companies, and a lot of “check out this cool thing we did.” I tried to write this guide like something you’d hear after getting that Google pm drunk at a bar after the conference instead of hearing his talking points during the conference.

    115. Unraveling The Budget Of A Crypto Startup: Behind The Secrecy

    In project management, there are several key success criteria for the possible implementation of any project: from building a plant, developing a software product, opening a new supermarket to something else. They are time, budget and quality.

    116. Seven Expert Tips For Managers To Support Their Remote Teams

    “The best executive is the one who has sense enough to pick good men to do what he wants done, and self-restraint to keep from meddling with them while they do it.” – Theodore Roosevelt

    117. Feature Acceptance Criteria: Problems And Solutions

    What problems can arise and how to avoid them

    118. How To Perform a Successful Incident Postmortem

    An incident postmortem is a meeting that brings together all of the people that were directly or indirectly involved in a project to discuss and document it.

    119. Too Many Product Managers End Up as Project Managers

    Transitioning into product management can feel like being air-dropped into a war zone. From the moment you hit the ground there are new people and ideas bombarding you from every angle, and everything seems to be on fire. There is no clearly defined way to reach your destination, but you know you can’t just sit there. For most new product managers starting out, this is a critical moment for your career and the habits you build out as a product manager.

    120. Why Git Is A Great Documentation Management Tool

    Sometimes not only documentation but also the process of working on it may be critical. For example, in the case of projects, the lion’s share of the work is related to preparing documentation, and the wrong process may lead to errors and even loss of information, and, consequently, loss of time and benefits. But even if this topic is not central to your work, the right process can still improve the quality of the document and save you time.

    121. Intro to SAFe®: Scaled Agile Framework®

    Scaled Agile Frameworks can take some figuring out. Let's understand SAFe. We'll see why to use it, its core elements and how it works.

    122. Why Project Maintenance Should Not Be Done By A Separated Team

    Suppose you have to add a new major feature to an app.

    123. How a Program Manager Can Estimate Items Too Early To Be Estimated

    How to estimate work efforts that are not well-defined yet, but the business needs them.

    124. An Impossible Timeline: Can Seven Apple Trees Grow an Apple for One Month?

    125. A Simple Guide To Creating Your First Mind Map

    Mind mapping is a diagram that helps you organize your thoughts. Mind maps can be used for brainstorming, studying, planning, and writing.

    126. Conquer Work With The "One Channel" Method

    Tom works in the estimating department of a mid-sized plumbing contractor. As he walks in the door Tuesday morning, he gets hit with the following:

    127. Why Developers Can’t Just Temporarily Store their ‘Grasp’

    Let’s imagine you are paid to write emails.

    128. Yes, You Still Need a Ticketing System For Tech Support

    Over the years, I have been through a number of I.T. shops. Sometimes supporting users was a big part and other times it was not. One thing which was consistent was the enormous amounts of non-tech work support could generate. Without some kind of mechanism for funneling work into the I.T. department, it can become quite chaotic. Additionally, there can be undue stress for staff prioritizing things. Often circumstances force staff to use an arbitrary weighting of the severity of the issue, the title of the person reporting it and the history of ID-ten-T errors generated from the source. This is obviously a less than ideal way to prioritize work.

    129. Five Obligatory Books to Read for Product Managers

    Nothing compares to the value of opening yourself to inspiration by reading what others working in your field have to say. Looking up from your work to learn and stay updated on current trends is immensely important. New ideas don’t just pop into your head during meetings, you need to invest in seeking them out.  And yet, taking the time to browse new titles is one of those things that always seems to get pushed to the bottom of the list. In a world of stressing deadlines and constant multitasking, actually sitting down to do “nothing but reading” takes some special effort.

    130. 5 Proven Ways To Speed Up Digital Product Development

    The faster you can develop a product, the sooner it gets to market and the more sales you make. Your brand improves its market position and credibility by beating competitors to the punch.

    131. Effective Time-Saving Advice for Small Businesses

    An increase in productivity will almost always translate to an increase in revenue for the organization. These tips can help your business save time.

    132. How to Create an Engaging README for Your Data Science Project on Github

    The README file is the very first item that developers examine when they access your Data Science project hosted on GitHub. Every developer should begin their exploration of your Data Science project by reading the README file. This will tell them everything they need to know, including how to install and use your project, how to contribute (if they have suggestions for improvement), and everything else.

    133. A Culture Lesson From A Fuck Off Sign

    Just around 2012 is when I received a lesson of a lifetime, to appreciate culture differences and how very deep they can get.

    134. How I Prove My Ideas Before Implementing Them

    Time is the most valuable asset, use it wisely. That is why you should prove your ideas before implementing them. Programming is time consuming, I love programming but I avoid writing code whenever it is possible. A perfect written software, that nobody wants, is just a waste. To identify if an idea worth implementing, I use these tactics.

    135. Why Managers Should Understand How Developers Work

    As managers, we easily get frustrated with developers. Maybe they can't build a certain feature; or a bug fix you deemed critical to your business is too far down the backlog for comfort.

    136. The Complete IT Project Roadmap: From

    Believe it or not, almost 85 percent of global IT firms sway away from annual plans and waste at least 9 weeks on average while trying to cross-collaborate with different teams, across diverse geographies, and using a myriad of tool sets.

    137. The 3 Tools You Need to Need to Get Your MVP From Idea to Launch

    Over the last 20 years, our Project Manager, Pedro, has helped build many startups.

    138. How Task Management Software Helps Achieve Productivity in a Post-Pandemic World

    Before the pandemic, roughly 30% of the part-time workforce was working remotely. It is estimated this will expand to at least 48% post-pandemic. Until the pandemic is over, it’s unclear exactly how much of the full-time workforce that can work remotely will continue to do so.

    139. 7 Best Project Management Tools for Developers (+ Free Templates)

    You may have heard the analogy that developing software is a lot like building a house.

    140. Gantt Charts Can Change your Understanding of Project Management

    In this article we will talk about using Gantt charts for Project Management. How this tool functions, and outlines its main benefits and drawbacks.

    141. Applying John Wooden's "Whole-Part Method" Approach To Programming

    Recycle the programming projects you complete: iterate on them and create your own mini-projects along the way. Here’s how.

    142. Automating Task Estimating Process In JIRA

    Planning means more than just “staying organized”

    143. "Follow Your Heart," Danylo Fedirko, 2020 Noonie Nominee for PM

    You know that feeling when you work really hard on something for really long and it feels like nobody really notices? Hacker Noon’s Annual Tech Industry Awards, the 2020 Noonies, are here to help with that. Vote up YOUR best people and products today at NOONIES.TECH. Speaking of the best people and products in technology, here’s a quick intro to 2020 Noonie Nominee, Danylo Fedirko from Ukraine, who’s been nominated in the Technology category.

    144. 8 Tips To Reinvent Your Project Meetings And Win

    In a typical project meeting most attendees do not contribute but attend just to hear the conversation. A large amount of developer time is wasted. This drains resources from the project and can create a scheduling nightmare.

    145. Project Management Mastery: 3 Tips for The Well Rounded Developer

    As a developer, you need to do more than ship code: you must deliver consistently, on time, and keep people updated. Check out these 3 project management tips.

    146. Business As Usual in A World That is Anything But

    It seems clear that the world is going to be different after the Covid19 crisis is over. I think it behooves us to make sure it’s a good different. Businesses large and small are going to be facing so many headwinds that we desperately need to cut loose some of our anchors to offset. This might seem like the wrong time to implement change, but if we don’t shed some of our bad habits, we’ll never rise to these challenges.

    147. A Guide to the Best Security Practices and Strategies for Remote IT teams

    Today, the demand for remote IT teams is growing at a breakneck pace, and considering the recent COVID-19 outbreak that has led businesses into extreme work challenges reflecting the rise of engineering requirements.

    148. Technical Debt: Where it Comes From and How to Manage it

    Technical debt, approaches to its rapid repayment, and minimization on previous and current projects.

    149. Basics Behind Building Remote Team

    Many remote team management theories offer the following model structure. It starts with:

    150. The Discovery Phase Is Crucial To Your Software Development Project and Here's Why

    Learn why the Discovery Phase is important and how you can benefit from such a preliminary comprehensive analysis.

    151. Don’t Tell Your Remote Employees when to Work

    “Core hours” defeat the purpose of working — but what about ensuring that work is done?

    152. How Collaborative Learning Can Help You Achieve Better Results

    Collaborative learning is an approach based on the teamwork of the employees' group to achieve a joint purpose. Such an approach allows one to learn from the experience of others, helps to generate more ideas, as well as establishes a solid rapport within a company.

    153. The Work You Defer Only Accumulates Tech Debt

    Tech debt is deferred work for later. Think of technical debt as analogous to financial debt. It's not just the way they are named. If you have a debt — there i

    154. On Bloom's Taxonomy and Why Agile Training is Not Enough

    155. To All Project Managers: How to Score with Technical People

    156. Ultimate Guide To Effective Team Collaboration

    If you struggle with team collaboration, then this article will show you how to use 8 powerful team collaboration strategies to put your team on the same page.

    157. 23 Time-Tested Apps to Manage Your Remote Software Development Team

    The demand for software developers is ever-increasing, with many industries turning to IT for help concerning marketing, automation processes, etc. It's estimated that by the end of 2019, the total number of software developers will count over 26 million. Scattered around the globe, managing them online could prove to be a difficult job for managers.

    158. Kanban Vs. Scrum: Here's What Your Team Needs To Know

    Scrum is the most popular Agile framework today (56% of all Agile teams use Scrum).

    159. How A Tech Sergeant Can Make An Impact In Your Business

    Military minds understand their armies are really only as good as their sergeants. Sure an army needs officers, but often lower ranking officers are usually young and inexperienced. Though they outrank the sergeant, they lack the experience of real world execution. The sergeant, the non-commissioned officer, is also a leader of men. Their paths to this leadership position can be a much longer slog doing the same work as the mainline enlisted.

    160. 15 Best Project Management Tools

    Project management systems are supposed to make the life of teams easier and the work process faster and more efficient.

    161. 7 Ways to Manage Pull Requests

    Improve your team's pull request management system to ship faster, more often.

    162. The Ultimate Guide to Change Management Plan in 2022

    The focus must be on change management, but to ensure you can remain relevant in the global market, you must have an effective change management plan.

    163. Managers: Beware the Fallacy of Process

    Processes are essential for effective management. They keep people in sync, making it possible for team members to come together and achieve a shared goal. But they’re also dangerous. Processes can create the illusion that things are running smoothly because they’re moving along according to the shared understanding of how they’re “supposed to” run.

    This is the Fallacy of Process — the idea that by adding consistency and predictability to a shared workflow, a given process is inherently valuable.

    Too often, process becomes canon. A team develops an effective way of doing something, then returns to that framework indefinitely, long past its expiration date.

    164. What Being an Army Ranger Taught Me About Being a Project Manager

    The leadership I’ve learned through life could be summed up and put on the front of a t-shirt, “95% of the leadership skills I learned, I learned in the Army.” If that saying isn't already a thing: ™️. Though I left the U.S. Army a little over 20 years ago, I still stand by that statement.

    165. Ten Pillars of Every Product Roadmap

    Your product roadmapping is a viable means to depict how this product is prone to develop, to adjust the stakeholders, and to procure a money related arrangement for this product. In any case, making a powerful guide is difficult, especially in agile development, where changes happen as often as possible and often out of the blue. In this way, there are things never to overlook while making your roadmap and sprint backlog. Remembering them will help you in making an intense agile product using scrum sprint backlog,  the roadmap template and other powerful product management tools.

    166. 5 Engineering Mistakes That Can Kill Your Startup

    Starting a business is already difficult enough, launching a startup can be even more challenging due to the fast environment, pressure from investors, etc. As a small business, you need to manage a set of complex operations and because of this, it's no wonder that a lot of startups fail.

    167. How Project Managers Can Build the Most Productive Remote Teams

    Just five years ago, remote work was considered to be the way of the future, but only the distant future. Most specialized web publications predicted a rise in the popularity of telecommuting, but only in ten years’ time. However, this future arrived much earlier.

    169. Everything You Need to Know about the Cynefin Framework

    The Cynefin Framework helps leaders to make decisions in context, distinguishing different domains to match the reality before apply the right management tool.

    170. 3 Ways Team-Love Impacts the Bottomline and How to Cultivate It

    These little-known, scientifically proven customer retention strategies ALWAYS work.

    171. Applying Agile Framework To Data Science Projects [A How-To Guide]

    Agile principles and values can be applied to the way you approach data science projects

    172. The Complete Guide to Agile vs Scrum

    If you are using Scrum it’s safe to say that you are also using Agile.

    173. Understanding Startups Growth for Better Management

    Once you begin your startup business, then comes the toughest part! To sustain and grow to a leading organization by managing the same with some brilliant ideas. Many of the leading management gurus have written a lot about how to achieve the same.

    174. Marketing Project Management: An Essential Guide

    Marketing project management refers to the process of planning, leading, and monitoring the execution of marketing projects to make sure they’re delivered on time and within budget. At least, that’s the gist of it.

    175. 22 Alternatives to Trello for Simple Project Management

    176. What Are The Responsibilities Of Software Development Manager?

    The definition and content of activities of the software development manager can vary widely.

    177. Refactor Or Not To Refactor?

    It probably doesn't have an universal answer other than using case-by-case judgments

    178. Healthy Conflict is Necessary in the Workplace

    I have always been wowed by people’s irrational desire to avoid healthy conflicts at work. It seemed that their primary goal is not to achieve results but to treat each other politely. Everyone was super polite and courteous. We were not making pots and pans; we were celebrating the Day of Politeness.

    179. A Common Misconception About Agile Methodology

    I have been involved recently in Agile transformation, i went through lots of conversations, with Techy people, that have a lot of misconceptions about Agile.

    180. Stop Introducing "Just Any" Software Into Your Business

    To ensure that organizations have a cohesive approach to purchasing and introducing new tools, companies should standardize their software procurement process.

    181. How Adopting PaaS Will Shake Up Your Team

    If your project is considering PaaS, then you may be worried about how this change might impact your team—and rightfully so. Switching to PaaS often results in major shifts in roles and responsibilities.

    182. Managing an Engineering Team: A Guide for Startups

    How to build a proactive and happy engineering team? What should you know to manage and lead the team of engineers more effectively? Here we’re going to share the startup guide with the helpful tips to make you a better manager and leader.

    183. How to Accurately Estimate Projects in 6 Steps

    It is extremely difficult to make an accurate project estimation. It requires skills as well as experience. You need to consider the deliverables, tasks, and processes in order to create a workable estimate. Making a precise project estimation also requires a good relationship with the client, because you need to be clear on their requirements, according to which the estimation is made.

    184. The Art of Writing Agile User Stories

    If it brings no value to users, chances are, no one will use it.

    User stories are brief, informal descriptions of a feature told from user POV.

    185. Approach to design of information systems

    One of the leading Free TON development teams - RSquad shares its experience in information systems design and teamwork

    186. A Deep Dive Into Product Manager Roles and Responsibilities

    Product Manager as a function or practice is fairly old now. It has been around since 1931 (well at least in theory). It originated from a memo written by Neil McElroy, an Advertising Manager at Proctor and Gamble. He wrote this memo to the Executive Team of P&G suggesting the need of a “brand man”, a person solely responsible for the product and not the business.

    187. Leader's Speak : Joel Reymont, Lead Developer @ Stegos [Interview]

    I returned with a newfound conviction that I was exactly where I needed to be, and simply needed to define the values I am passionate to pursue. I grew up in the Soviet Union. While I am now removed from the days of government surveilling my every word and action, I've found that culture of surveillance replicated everywhere online.

    188. Software Specifications: Define, Plan and Execute More Effective Projects

    A project specification is a comprehensive description of the objectives for the development of the project. It contains all the goals, functionality, and details required for a development team to fulfill the vision of the client. It describes how the software product will be used from a user perspective and performance details such as speed, availability, and response time.

    189. 20 Amazingly Simple Ways To Be More Productive And GTD

    190. What To Expect From Test Case Management Software in 2021

    Over the years, the IT sector has displayed an exceptionally high rate of transition, rapidly reinventing everything again and again. The software testing industry is not resistant to the rapid state of expansion.

    191. Quality Sense Special Guest Ashley Hunsberger On Agile Transformation

    This week’s Quality Sense guest has been at her company now for 16 years, but in that time she has had the chance to assume several different roles that allowed her to explore her interests, lead others, and help the company grow. Ashley Hunsberger started as a manual tester and today, she’s the Director of DevOps Engineering, creating their Developer and Agile Advocacy program. She focuses on the ways they can advance the work their teams are doing, as well as the way in which they do it.

    192. 29 Asana Alternatives: The Ultimate Breakdown

    193. How to Plan Like a Pro: Part 1 of 2

    The first part of an educational blog covering general planning. This specifically focuses on the why's of planning.

    194. Making Product Roadmaps Like You Mean It

    195. Setup Environment Variables for Web Dev projects [A How To Guide]

    Setting up Environment Variables is the best practices in web dev world. But it seems troublesome for most people in practices, so few applied it. Well, it actually not that hard and it is necessary in most cases, let me show how you in this article.

    196. How to Plan Like a Pro: Part 2 of 2

    The second part of a mini-series on project planning primers. This focuses on my experiences putting together ideas as a developer.

    197. Why Your Tech Project Can Fail and How to Avoid the Failure

    Project Management Institute claims that one out of four organization’s projects failed outright. The numbers are far from being encouraging.

    198. We Built A Lightweight Project Management Tool on Slack

    We communicated via Slack and Trello almost exclusively for the past three years at OneBar. Recently, we’ve discovered a way to reduce communications to just Slack, and the team loves the new, lighter process! It worked for us, and there’s a great chance it’ll work for you too!

    199. BizDevOps (DevOps 2.0) Is the New Iteration of DevOps

    BizDevOps breaks divisions between Business, Development and Operations teams to deliver business value fast. Discover the principles and benefits of BizDevOps.

    200. 5 Best Career Path for Experienced Java Developers

    If you are an experienced developer or a senior Java programmer, like someone with more than 5 to 8 years of experience, and wondering how to get to the next level, then you have come to the right place.

    201. Do You Know Brook’s Law?

    Hello again, By reading the title you might have thought I’ll be explaining about some algorithm/tool but for a change let’s talk about project management and how adding a new person(at a specific time) into the project could be dangerous and what to avoid. Let’s get straight into the topic of Brook’s law.

    202. If Formula-1 Defined Efficiency

    203. Scrum Introduction: Agile Put Into Practice

    In our previous blog post, we wrote about Agile, a philosophy for managing projects and teams. In that text, we mentioned Agile methods, one of them being Scrum.

    204. 7 Main Takeaways from 2020 Developer Relations Report

    Developer relations is a growing practice of engaging with external developers. In simple words, the job of a DevRel team is to make sure that developers working with the software or API are happy, which positively affects the image of the platform and leads to its popularity.

    205. How Startups Can Increase Profitability & Productivity Through Time Tracking

    Have you ever wondered how time tracking can invest in your growth and raise the bar of your profitability? Investing every inch of a cent into production has always been crucial for the survival of thriving startups.

    206. How to Lead Your Team's Technical Debt Management

    Delivery speed results in cost reduction; confidence enables speed; confidence requires quality.

    207. My Top Three Priorities as a Software Development Manager

    I wasn’t a big fan of managers in my decade long programming career. I took pride in my accomplishments as a developer, the individual contributor. After all, I was the one making things happen or part of the team that made things happen. We built features, fixed critical issues and in my view, only reason business existed was because developers worked hard.

    208. How to Hack Your Team: Top 5 Tools For Team Management Automation in 2021

    Wondering how to increase your remote team's productivity? These tools will help.

    209. What if I got Hit by a Bus? – Taking Care of the Code You Created

    You, and you alone managed to birth your solution, despite the ambitious deadlines and resource constraints. The solution works - it’s standing tall on its own, but you know that it is but a gentle gust of wind away from needing your delicate and nuanced maintenance.

    210. The Phases of Project Management

    The moment you become a part of the corporate world, the term you get most familiar with is 'Project'. We can say that projects are the elementary part of the corporate world.

    211. Inserting “Agility” into Business Enterprises

    Agile stepped in when linear requirement-based processes were playing around to impose project management processes and predictable delivery methodologies across complex software domain, driven by time and output. Even with a certain percentage of success, Agile hasn't managed to kill off the embedded waterfall behaviors, prescribed linear plans and over-complex management layers for delivering software en masse.

    212. From Developer To PM: The Untold Truth About Growing Your Career

    Developers with a strong understanding of company strategy rise faster, despite the misconception that engineers should only focus on technical details.

    213. How Agencies Approach Software Development

    If you decide to outsource the development of the project, you must understand the specifics of this format of cooperation with the agency. You cannot fully control the “inner kitchen” of the project creation, will it be a startup or software for a large enterprise. But this is not necessary, as experienced agencies ensure the transparency and continuity of all work processes. They maintain constant communication with the client and resolve issues as they become available.

    214. Use this Framework to Easily Scale Your Software Development Business

    How my friend scaled his software development business by using this 6-step project execution blueprint.

    215. Successfully Change Collaborative Meetings With These Five Proven Methods of Facilitation

    The five methods of facilitation I use to create collaborative meetings from over a decade of experience as a software engineering leader.

    216. Agile Marketing: How to Run a Marketing Team Using the Scrum Framework

    This post is based on my talk at MeasureFest in September 2019, which in turn is based on my experience running cross-functional marketing teams using Agile/Scrum frameworks.

    217. How to Make Sure Your Developers are NOT a Single Point of Failure

    When I wrote "Your Developer is not a Single Point of Failure" there was definitely push back from managers, suits and other C-Suite denizens. Without a doubt, developers can be single points of failure. I would be lying, if I did not acknowledge the "historical blame" lies mostly at the feet of developers for the belief coders are single points of failure. Too many software developers built ivory towers of code for the sake of job security. Too many businesses were held hostage to custom algorithms only a handful of people could decipher...perhaps only ONE person could!

    218. How To Dismantle Monolithic Apps

    Monolith breakup strategies technical and project management

    219. How to Answer the Challenges of Remote Project Management in 2021

    Work from home is the new normal in 2021, which is a bad news for first-time project managers. The good news is anyone can master the art of remote management.

    220. Finance != Future of Blockchain But Cross-Domain Collaboration is

    Once upon a time, the emerging of the blockchain seemed to initiate a parallel new era, a utopia of the Value Internet. However, now the tide has receded, Bitcoin and Ethereum, as the flagships of the blockchain, are still struggling to get out of the dark tunnel, and the difficulty of landing various blockchain applications still has not been resolved.

    221. Hype Driven Development: A Case For Punishing This Abomination

    Disclaimer: long read. About the painful stuff, what I want to share for more than a month. Also does not claim to be complete, it is more about how I try to deal with it.

    222. How to Work From Home Efficiently: 7 Tools For Distributed Dev Teams

    We live in a world where change is the only constant. Right from the dawn of time, sustainable approaches have rendered the traditional ones obsolete and this, of course, is evident in diverse sectors especially the workforce. Why do something the hard way when you can get better results doing it the easy way, marketers usually ask.

    223. An Open Letter to Everybody Having Trouble Getting Started Today

    How to stop inactivity and just start what you want to do. The flywheel concept of getting things off the ground and the best and only time to start is now!

    224. 4 Calendar Techniques To Boost Your Productivity

    Here are four techniques that can help your reclaim your control over your time: Time Blocking, Color-Coding, Batching, and Calendar Audits.

    225. Making Sense of Product Owner Effectiveness

    Can anyone be a Product Owner (PO)? What’s the best position in the company to fill that role? With Scrum you have one and only one product owner for a given product – not a committee, but the effectiveness of the product owner will vary depending on the PO’s organizational enablement, understanding of the product, and involvement with the Scrum Team.

    226. Optimism - Curse of Big IT Projects and How to Manage It

    Most of us who have worked on IT projects feel the resonance of Hofstadter's Law:

    228. Taming the Beast: Ambitions Vs. Successful Projects

    To realize real merits and demerits, an ambitious person needs to evaluate objectively the results of work, comparing it with similar results of other people in similar business situations or a similar project environment.

    229. Slaying the Hydra of Remote Work Woes - One Head at a Time.

    Okay – I know thats an excessively dramatic title, but I wanted to emphasize a simple but important concept. I believe that normalizing remote work isn’t a single problem to be solved, but rather a number of distinct issues that need to be tackled separately.

    230. Software Testing 101: Regression Tests, Unit Tests, Integration Tests, Oh My!

    How do you prove that the software is working? How do you know you are not introducing harmful side effects? This is Software Testing 101!

    231. What Makes a GREAT Scrum Master

    It is good to have a scrum master involved in your agile process, but what makes a great scrum master? In this article we look to break down the fundamental pieces to becoming the best scrum master you are capable of being. First, we must define what a scrum master is.

    232. How To Plan Your Next Website Redesign

    Learn how to plan and execute a website redesign, whether you use a CMS like Drupal or you build a site from scratch.

    233. 3 First Principles to Assist AI Project Managers in Company-Wide Adoption

    A million pompous Tweets, a thousand pontifical TedX videos and hundreds of unnecessary hot takes don’t lie: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is here, and it’s here to stay. Ok. Good. What now? Well, before AI can truly be called a democratised technology, we have to go beyond Silicon Valley startups and implement it within small/medium businesses and governments to reap the rewards promised by the technology.

    234. Renovation Management Tips to Keep Your Project on Schedule

    Renovation projects have a lot of moving parts that must work simultaneously. No wonder, large projects take 20% longer to finish than scheduled and are 80% over budget. From planning to budgeting to hiring to the actual remodeling, all processes have to be coordinated for the whole project to be completed.

    235. Open Source Series: Issues and PRs

    Hello everyone! It’s been a while since the last part but we made it! For those of you who haven’t read the previous parts or are wondering what I planned for the next parts:

    236. How to Solve Engineering Problems Using Scientific Method

    On every new software product, feature or project you develop you are bound to come across challenges that don’t have a clear answer at first.

    237. 4 Tips For Keeping Remote Dev Teams Motivated

    Every month, dozens of software development companies come up with hundreds of ways for distributed teams to cooperate efficiently, as if they were working side by side in an open-plan office—online collaboration tools, audio and video conferencing solutions, project management systems, time tracking applications, etc.

    238. IEO (Initial Exchange Offering): What Kind of Beast Is It?

    In 2016, ICO became the main way of financing innovation and blockchain startups. The first project, released on ICO, was Mastercoin in 2013. After it, thousands of projects attracted funding through the emission of tokens. According to ICODATA in 2017, the volume of investments raised through ICO (Initial Coins Offerings) were more than $6.2 billion, in 2018 — about $8 billion. After analyzing the data from the TokenData, it can be concluded that in 2018, unfortunately majority of the projects turned out to be a scam.

    239. Choosing The Optimal Development Methodology

    Is Scrum as universal as it seems to be?

    240. Master The Art Of Planning Poker On Heroku And Salesforce With These Tips

    One may not expect to use Salesforce for Planning Poker sessions, but see how Aditya Naag's planning-poker-salesforce repository can make this happen quite easily.

    241. Growing Your Construction Business? There’s an App for That.

    Thanks to modern technology, it’s possible to update blueprints, create and sign contracts, and care for your construction workers from your smartphone. To help take your company to the next level, check out these top construction apps.

    242. Tackling The Technical Debt in Five Steps

    Recognizing that you have technical debt is easy. And if you don’t recognize it already, one of your engineers will likely tell you:)

    243. There Are Only 5 Meetings: Standup, Demo, Plan, Reflect, and All-Hands

    There are too many agile meetings that tech teams use. Save by adopting the essential types of agile meetings I use on my teams.

    244. Launching Your Own Startup? Make These Mistakes for Too Long And... Bammm!

    tl;dr In this game of startups; some win, some lose.

    245. The Best Online Platforms to Learn Something New, Today!

    Read this post to know the best Online Learning Platforms to Acquire New Skills And Enhance Existing Ones.

    246. Build Your Product Roadmap for 2020 Today With One of These Great Tools

    What is a Product Roadmap?

    247. Startup’s Secrets: How to Run Remote Sprint Planning

    Every battle is won before it is fought. ~ Sun Tzu

    248. The Rational Software Engineer: There is No Perfect Project

    Mindset and ability to adapt to a project can matter even more than the project itself when it comes to satisfaction.

    249. Engineering Management: The Nine Challenges

    “I would describe an engineering manager as a Sergeant Major. They are very much part of the mission delivery team and manage a group of experts to perform specific tasks,” says David Ives, Engineering Manager at Pusher.

    250. A Systematic Approach to Building Products (Template)

    If you’re working on something new, there are so many directions your work and product can take.

    251. Why Web3 Projects Fail With Growth Marketing: 3 Fundamental Mistakes

    These 3 fundamental problems in the growth marketing of web3 projects create a huge gap between the crypto-savvy circle and the mass audience. Avoid them!

    252. How to stop prioritizing and start working

    It is believed that product managers should help a company do something that makes sense and advise against doing something that doesn’t.

    253. How Can Developers Save A Failing Project? - Learn from My Mistakes

    Quick summary: A project is about to fail. Everybody feels it won’t meet the hard deadline. But the app ended up released on time and bug-free. How is that possible?

    254. Two Conditions Where you Want To Have An Agile Project Manager

    255. Unpopular Opinion: 10 Ways Asana Lowers your Productivity

    Abhor online project management tools? They are an unrelenting aspect of remote work. Meet Slack, Asana, and WhatsApp, the three horsemen of the WFHpocalypse.

    256. Important Skills For Project Managers

    Project management is a complex field in software development. Sometimes you, as a project manager, feel like they are responsible for everything. Since your performance directly affects the success rate of the entire project. Project managers not only manage tasks but, most importantly, thoroughly guide the team toward the project goals. Being a great project manager requires interdisciplinary approaches and the ability to master both hard and soft skills. Let’s have a closer look at three essential competencies for the project manager to be successful.

    257. Accurate Project Estimations: How To Make Them?

    Can software project estimation be as realistic as possible? This article will walk you through how we, at UpsilonIT, approach the estimating process. We will also share some hands-on techniques and useful tips on making it more accurate and robust.

    258. Scrum: Agile Put into Practice

    In our previous blog post, we wrote about Agile, a philosophy for managing projects and teams. In that text, we mentioned Agile methods, one of them being Scrum.

    259. How to Create a Project Management Communication Plan

    The software development process is complicated and, at times, chaotic. To make it less so, all its stages must be well-organized, planned, and agreed upon. Miscommunication, lack of clarity, and missed deadlines will jeopardize any project.

    260. The Product Manager's Guide To Identifying and Managing Project Stakeholders

    We discuss a framework for categorizing stakeholders. We also recommend different communication methods for each type of stakeholder to save you time and effort

    261. Why Visual Story Maps are Better

    Visual story mapping is more than creating your run-of-the-mill to-do list. It is the best technique to enable your entire product management team to visualize multiple dimensions of information – and focus on how everything will come together to form a successful solution. Visual story maps align all product managers and create a common understanding of what needs to get done and how to go about doing it.

    262. How to Run Light-weight Scrum in JIRA - Advice from a Former Amazon Engineering Manager

    During my tenure at Amazon, the teams I was leading used to follow a very effective scrum process. It was made possible by an internal tool called SIM, which was integrated with various other internal tools, enabling a seamless project management experience.

    263. Here's How To Become a Real Software Estimates Expert

    The first time you finish a piece of software you've estimated, you discover a harsh reality ... software estimates are hard. Unexpected edge-cases, dependencies, meetings, and a thousand other things. This law summarizes it perfectly:

    264. A Guide to Making Estimates for Software Development Projects

    Estimating IT projects is a pain. When I started my path and tried to estimate my time spent while being a developer, I always underestimated things. Every time there would appear a job I didn’t account for. Colleagues told me to multiply my estimates by 2, 3, the number Pi. Only it didn’t help to increase the estimation accuracy, just added other problems. For example, when I had to explain where the high numbers came from.

    265. Building Dependencies in Sheets, ClickUp, Monday, Wrike, SmartSheets

    Your project may contain tasks that depend on each other. Sometimes a task cannot start until its dependent (predecessor) task finishes, or maybe the task can start when its dependent task starts as well. As you manage tasks with these more complex dependency types (FS, SF, SS, FF), you may find more specialized software or SaaS tool to help you plan and visualize these tasks.

    266. How We Structure the Discovery Phase

    If you think that a breakthrough idea, strict development deadlines, and marketing strategy are all you need to make your product hit the mark – think again.  The reality is, on top of fierce competition and demanding customers, 9 out of 10 startups fail because their solution has no market fit.

    267. The Ultimate Project Management Career Guide for 2020

    From the desk of brilliant weirdo #1: “What does a project manager really do?” Maybe that’s a question you’ve been asking yourself or others if you have been considering a PM career for a while. To be honest, it’s gonna be quite hard to put all the PM roles under one roof as project managers in one industry can differ from PMs in another. But I’ll do my best to give you a clear image of what it looks like to be a project manager.

    268. 32 Project Management Tools: An Ultimate, Unbiased List

    From the desk of a brilliant weirdo #1:

    Thank you for checking out the 268 most read stories about Project Management on HackerNoon.

    Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

