26 Stories To Learn About Prototyping

Let's learn about Prototyping via these 26 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

I believe that the most exciting technology of the present is generative design because it takes the design process to the next level.

The arrival of small satellites that used LoRa for telemetry data has meant that less technically qualified persons, with a very low budget, can receive it

Following the finest traditions of digital transformation, digital twins are a revolutionary force actively changing how countless industries operate.

Virtual sampling has become an applicable alternative for brands to utilize in their production process. A brand like Hugo Boss are adopting this.

In this blog, we shed some light on both MVPs and prototyping to help you understand their requirements and usage in the software development industry.

This decade would be long remembered for the boom in entrepreneurial activities. If the last decade of the 20th century and the first one of the 21st were all about the development of technology, this one has surely been one where entrepreneurs have turned technology into an enabler and problem solver for the masses. What is also true is that there is intense competition in the entrepreneurial ecosystem where new ‘light bulbs’ are getting lit every day. Entrepreneurs have to fight hard to attract the attention of VCs and Angel Investors. With failure rate high it has become extremely important for entrepreneurs to show the value and potential in their ideas while seeking investments.

Not all companies that sell great products can or wish to design devices on their own. Fortunately, businesses can choose from plenty of electronics design companies located in different countries. Many of them work internationally, offering hardware and software development, as well as other services.

Imagine you have a business idea and it seems very good and feasible. No rush to order full cycle development with tremendous investments and the same uncertainty. Test your business hypothesis with an MVP.

"The Pragmatic Programmer: From Journeyman to Master" is a book that has had a profound impact on my career as a developer. I've found myself often coming back to it to check my notes and highlights, so to make this more practical, I created this compilation. Please take this article as a teaser for the entire book. I highly encourage you to read it yourself.

An entrepreneur at any level can make a software prototyping model to show or test how their idealized product would work in real life.

Get deeper understanding what is prototype, Object.setPrototypeOf and obj. proto and ways of use it in JavaScript.

This article covers the definition of prototyping for UX design, when to create your first prototype, and the principles of prototyping.

Want to do rapid prototyping for augmented & virtual reality? Try 360theater, a new design method developed at the University of Michigan.

Here is a list of 7 frameworks that can be used in creating prototypes.

In this post, I’d like to share my learnings on how to validate product ideas quickly. This is an extremely useful skill to have when building 0 to 1 products, because most product ideas will fail in the market. So, better not spend 3-6 months building something that nobody wants. Note that idea validation is different from problem validation. Problem validation requires following a different playbook.

It’s hard to know what to build. If you’re lucky enough to find a good problem, you’re still a long way from your first customer and even longer from success.

Learn how to test hypotheses and create prototypes and MVPs to ensure the success of your product. Find out how methods like RAT and MVP can help product manage

I am the co-founder of Flexiple and Remote Tools. In this post, I describe why I chose to use a utility-first CSS framework to build my website’s UI in a fast, robust and low-maintenance way.

This talk covers the importance of keeping a prototyping mindset in all aspects of our web design with reference to the idea of the semantic web.

With the advent of Cognitive Technologies like Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, there are no more standalone projects in Technology Domain.

The adaption of 3D Printing has allowed for innovation in manufacturing that renders several benefits that I will get to in this article.

Additive manufacturin

This article explores situations where TypeScript may be overkill, such as simple projects, prototyping, limited resources, tight deadlines, and legacy code.

Hello everyone! In this article, we will consider common errors in the design of electronic devices and how to solve them. We will see how to calculate the cost of rolling back a batch of devices, get familiar with the main prototyping cycle.

I was in the middle of doing a pilates class over Zoom when I noticed a big spider on the ceiling. I pointed it out to my kids who were in the room with me, but knowing that none of us could reach it, I dismissed it and went back to struggling through “the hundreds”. Around me, the kids also resumed their activity... or so I thought.

Electronic product design and development begins with prototyping. Certain prototypes can be very similar to your final product, but they are always experimental in nature because electronics prototyping involves testing new concepts, ideas, and solutions. Although there’s a mishap risk, skipping this phase of electronic product development may lead to undesired expenditures. Businesses that don’t specialize in electronic hardware design often hire electronic prototype companies, such as Integra Sources. In this article, we will talk about the importance of prototyping and common prototyping phases.

Thank you for checking out the 26 most read stories about Prototyping on HackerNoon.

Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.