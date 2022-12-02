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2.6 Million Domains and ~45,000 Exposed Phpinfo() Later… the Story of Unprotected Phpinfo()

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bysdcat@sdcat

Software developing cat

December 2nd, 2022
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What happened After I Scanned 2.6 Million Domains for Exposed .DS_Store Files

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sdcat@sdcat

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TOPICS

programming#php#php-development#sensitive-data#software-development#web-development#cyber-security#cyber-security-awareness#data-analysis

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