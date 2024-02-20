25+ Beginner Javascript Projects With Source Code on Github









Hey, Everyone; today, I have curated a list of 25+ javascript projects for beginners with source code. All these Projects are updated and available on my GitHub.





Without any further ado, let’s start 🏃‍♂️





The 25+ Javascript Projects for beginners with source code are

Table of Contents

1. iOS Calculator App

This is the replica of the original iOS calculator. It is built using HTML, CSS, and Javascript. This project contains the basic functionality of a calculator, including addition, multiplication, subtraction, and division.

Live Preview | Source Code

Technologies Used: JavaScript, HTML, CSS





iOS Calculator JavaScript

2. Travel India

Travel India is a Project that focuses on India’s top 4 most visited tourist places. This project has a lovely UI controlled by Javascript. The Navigation is done by using Javascript. It also has a very beautiful Navbar.

Live Preview | Source Code





Travel India

3. Age Prediction Tfjs

Age prediction app uses the machine learning model of OpenCV and Tensorflow JS to predict the Age of a person using face recognition. It is solely built by using an open-source model of TFjs.

Live Preview | Source Code





Age Prediction Tfjs

4. Connect ME

This is the clone of LinkTr.ee. Those who don’t want to use LinkTr.ee can use this static application to share links with the audience. It is built using HTML, CSS, JS, and a little bit of node.js.

Live Preview | Source Code

5. Weather App

This project tells you the weather in a city. You just need to type the name of the city and click on fetch, and it will show the weather of the city. For the weather, it utilizes OpenWeatherMapAPI.

Check out the full code on GitHub.

Live Preview | Source Code

Technologies Used: Javascript, HTML, CSS, OpenWeatherMap API





Weather App using JS

6. Digital Clock

This is a digital clock that shows the time along with the Date. It uses your system time to fetch the current time and displays it.

Live Preview | Source Code

Technologies Used: Javascript, HTML, CSS





Digital Clock javascript

7. FlashLight Effect

It is a simple application for mouse tracking. There is a dark web page with some text in it, and wherever the mouse goes, it illuminates its surrounding area. Beautifully built using Vanilla JS.

Live Preview | Source Code





FlashLight Effect Javascript

8. Puzzle Game

A Puzzle Game is a project that contains misplaced pieces of an image. You have to rearrange the missing pieces so that they become the same as the right side image.

Live Preview | Source Code

Technologies Used: Javascript, HTML, CSS





Puzzle Game Javascript

9. QR Code

A simple application to make QR code as well as it can read it, with a beautiful UI. Works on a local server. Created by Using QrCode.js package.

Live Preview | Source Code

Technologies Used: QrCode.js, Javascript, HTML, CSS





QR Code Javascript

10. Rich Text Editor

Have you ever used Microsoft Word? and wondered how you can make one? A rich text editor is a Word-like editor that contains a ribbon that has all the functionality like Bold, Italic, Text Formatting, etc.

Live Preview | Source Code





Rich Text Editor Javascript

11. Background Color Switcher

The Background of the application will change based on the user’s color selection. The user has two clicks on his desired color, and the whole background color will change.

Live Preview | Source Code

Technologies Used: Javascript, HTML, CSS, DOM Manipulation





Background Color Switcher Javascript

12. Image Slider

An Image Carousel made by using Javascript. It’s a simple application that shows all the images when the user clicks on the next button.

Live Preview | Source Code





Image Slider Javascript

13. Analogue Clock

An analog clock that uses JavaScript and the Canvas Web API

Live Preview | Source Code





Analogue Clock Javascript

14. Brick Breaker

It's a breaker game. Made by using canvas API.

Live Preview | Source Code





Brick Breaker Javascript

15. Balloon Pop

Balloon Pop game. Move your mouse over the balloon to pop it. Pop all the balloons to finish the game.

Live Preview | Source Code





Brick Breaker Javascript

16. Interactive Quiz

A simple web-based quiz about baby animal names. The HTML file sets up the structure of the quiz, including a container for the quiz, a heading, a section for the question, a list for multiple-choice answers, a message area, a result area, and a button to proceed to the next question.

Live Preview | Source Code





Quiz APP Javascript

17. Math Addition

A simple web-based arithmetic game specifically designed for addition operations. The HTML file sets up the structure of the game, which includes a canvas area containing two numbers and an addition sign. The user is expected to input their guess for the sum of the two numbers in an input field. A button is provided to check the user’s answer.

Live Preview | Source Code





Math Addition Javascript

18. Guess The Number

This project is a number-guessing game where the user attempts to guess a random number between 1 and 100 within 10 tries. The game’s interface, styled with CSS and powered by JavaScript, provides feedback on previous guesses and the number of remaining attempts.

Live Preview | Source Code





Guess The Number Javascript

19. RSS News Feed

This project is a simple RSS News Feed reader. The HTML file sets up the structure of the application, which includes a heading with an RSS icon and a title that will display the name of the selected news source (defaulted to “PratikPathak.com”). There’s also a date section and a main content area where the news feed will be displayed in a list format.

Live Preview | Source Code





RSS News Feed Javascript

20. Session Storage To-Do List

This project is a simple Todo List application. The HTML file sets up the structure of the application, which includes a heading, an input field for entering tasks, and a button for adding tasks. There’s also a dedicated area where the tasks will be displayed.

Live Preview | Source Code





Session Storage To-Do List Javascript

21. Whack a Mole

This project is a web-based game called “Whack-a-Mole.” The HTML structure includes a score display, a start button, and a game area with six “holes”, each containing a “mole”. The game’s visual styling is linked via a CSS file named “styles.css”, and the functionality is provided by a JavaScript file named “script.js”. The user is expected to “whack” the moles by clicking on them as they randomly appear from the holes.

Live Preview | Source Code





Whack a Mole Javascript

22. Word Counter

This project is a simple web-based Word Length Calculator. The HTML file sets up the structure of the application, which includes a heading, an input field for entering a word, a display area for the output, and a button to trigger the calculation.

Live Preview | Source Code





Word Counter Javascript

23. Weight Conversion

This project is a simple web-based Weight Conversion Tool. The HTML file sets up the structure of the application, which includes a form with a heading, an input field for entering a weight in pounds, and a display area for the converted weight in kilograms.

Live Preview | Source Code





Weight Conversion Javascript

24. Expense Calculator

This project is a Budget App, a web-based application that allows users to manage their budget and expenses. The HTML structure includes sections for entering a budget, displaying the current budget, expenses, and balance, and entering expenses.

Live Preview | Source Code





Expense Calculator Javascript

25. Random Quote

This project is a simple web-based “Quote of the Day” application. The HTML file sets up the structure of the application, which includes a heading, a paragraph instructing the user to press a button to receive a random quote, a button that triggers the quote generation, and two paragraphs where the quote and its author will be displayed.

Live Preview | Source Code





Random Quote javascript

26. Toss a Coin

This project is a simple web-based Coin Toss game. The HTML file sets up the structure of the game, which includes a title, a brief description, an image of a coin, and a button to toss the coin.

Live Preview | Source Code





Toss a Coin Javascript

Conclusion

This is the list of Updated 25+ Javascript Projects for beginners. Each and every project contains at least three files index.html , style.css and script.js . If you want to add your project, feel free to open a Pull Request on GitHub.

