    25+ Beginner Javascript Projects With Source Code on Github
    366 reads

    25+ Beginner Javascript Projects With Source Code on Github

    by Pratik Pathak February 20th, 2024
    A list of 25+ Javascript projects for beginners with source code available on Github. Easy Javascript projects for beginners.
    Hey, Everyone; today, I have curated a list of 25+ javascript projects for beginners with source code. All these Projects are updated and available on my GitHub.


    You can check out my GitHub for a more curated list, projects, and much more. If you want to contribute, feel free to open a Pull Request.


    Without any further ado, let’s start 🏃‍♂️


    The 25+ Javascript Projects for beginners with source code are

    Table of Contents

    1. iOS Calculator App
    2. Travel India
    3. Age Prediction Tfjs
    4. Connect ME
    5. Weather App
    6. Digital Clock
    7. FlashLight Effect
    8. Puzzle Game
    9. QR Code
    10. Rich Text Editor
    11. Background Color Switcher
    12. Image Slider
    13. Analogue Clock
    14. Brick Breaker
    15. Balloon Pop
    16. Interactive Quiz
    17. Math Addition
    18. Guess The Number
    19. RSS News Feed
    20. Session Storage To-Do List
    21. Whack a Mole
    22. Word Counter
    23. Weight Conversion
    24. Expense Calculator
    25. Random Quote
    26. Toss a Coin

    1. iOS Calculator App

    This is the replica of the original iOS calculator. It is built using HTML, CSS, and Javascript. This project contains the basic functionality of a calculator, including addition, multiplication, subtraction, and division.

    Live Preview | Source Code

    Technologies Used: JavaScript, HTML, CSS


    iOS calculatoriOS Calculator JavaScript

    2. Travel India

    Travel India is a Project that focuses on India’s top 4 most visited tourist places. This project has a lovely UI controlled by Javascript. The Navigation is done by using Javascript. It also has a very beautiful Navbar.

    Live Preview | Source Code


    Travel India ProjectTravel India

    3. Age Prediction Tfjs

    Age prediction app uses the machine learning model of OpenCV and Tensorflow JS to predict the Age of a person using face recognition. It is solely built by using an open-source model of TFjs.

    Live Preview | Source Code


    Age Prediction TfjsAge Prediction Tfjs

    4. Connect ME

    This is the clone of LinkTr.ee. Those who don’t want to use LinkTr.ee can use this static application to share links with the audience. It is built using HTML, CSS, JS, and a little bit of node.js.

    Live Preview | Source Code

    image 2

    5. Weather App

    This project tells you the weather in a city. You just need to type the name of the city and click on fetch, and it will show the weather of the city. For the weather, it utilizes OpenWeatherMapAPI.

    Check out the full code on GitHub.

    Live Preview | Source Code

    Technologies Used: Javascript, HTML, CSS, OpenWeatherMap API


    Weather App using JSWeather App using JS

    Docker Run Command example the ultimate cheatsheet

    6. Digital Clock

    This is a digital clock that shows the time along with the Date. It uses your system time to fetch the current time and displays it.

    Live Preview | Source Code

    Technologies Used: Javascript, HTML, CSS


    Digital Clock javascriptDigital Clock javascript

    7. FlashLight Effect

    It is a simple application for mouse tracking. There is a dark web page with some text in it, and wherever the mouse goes, it illuminates its surrounding area. Beautifully built using Vanilla JS.

    Live Preview | Source Code


    FlashLight Effect JavascriptFlashLight Effect Javascript

    8. Puzzle Game

    A Puzzle Game is a project that contains misplaced pieces of an image. You have to rearrange the missing pieces so that they become the same as the right side image.

    Live Preview | Source Code

    Technologies Used: Javascript, HTML, CSS


    Puzzle Game JavascriptPuzzle Game Javascript

    9. QR Code

    A simple application to make QR code as well as it can read it, with a beautiful UI. Works on a local server. Created by Using QrCode.js package.

    Live Preview | Source Code

    Technologies Used: QrCode.js, Javascript, HTML, CSS


    QR Code JavascriptQR Code Javascript

    10. Rich Text Editor

    Have you ever used Microsoft Word? and wondered how you can make one? A rich text editor is a Word-like editor that contains a ribbon that has all the functionality like Bold, Italic, Text Formatting, etc.

    Live Preview | Source Code


    Rich Text Editor JavascriptRich Text Editor Javascript

    11. Background Color Switcher

    The Background of the application will change based on the user’s color selection. The user has two clicks on his desired color, and the whole background color will change.

    Live Preview | Source Code

    Technologies Used: Javascript, HTML, CSS, DOM Manipulation


    Background Color Switcher JavascriptBackground Color Switcher Javascript

    12. Image Slider

    An Image Carousel made by using Javascript. It’s a simple application that shows all the images when the user clicks on the next button.

    Live Preview | Source Code


    Image Slider JavascriptImage Slider Javascript

    13. Analogue Clock

    An analog clock that uses JavaScript and the Canvas Web API

    Live Preview | Source Code


    Analogue Clock JavascriptAnalogue Clock Javascript

    14. Brick Breaker

    It's a breaker game. Made by using canvas API.

    Live Preview | Source Code


    image 12Brick Breaker Javascript

    15. Balloon Pop

    Balloon Pop game. Move your mouse over the balloon to pop it. Pop all the balloons to finish the game.

    Live Preview | Source Code


    Brick Breaker JavascriptBrick Breaker Javascript

    16. Interactive Quiz

    A simple web-based quiz about baby animal names. The HTML file sets up the structure of the quiz, including a container for the quiz, a heading, a section for the question, a list for multiple-choice answers, a message area, a result area, and a button to proceed to the next question.

    Live Preview | Source Code


    Quiz APP JavascriptQuiz APP Javascript

    17. Math Addition

    A simple web-based arithmetic game specifically designed for addition operations. The HTML file sets up the structure of the game, which includes a canvas area containing two numbers and an addition sign. The user is expected to input their guess for the sum of the two numbers in an input field. A button is provided to check the user’s answer.

    Live Preview | Source Code


    Math Addition JavascriptMath Addition Javascript

    18. Guess The Number

    This project is a number-guessing game where the user attempts to guess a random number between 1 and 100 within 10 tries. The game’s interface, styled with CSS and powered by JavaScript, provides feedback on previous guesses and the number of remaining attempts.

    Live Preview | Source Code


    Guess The Number JavascriptGuess The Number Javascript

    19. RSS News Feed

    This project is a simple RSS News Feed reader. The HTML file sets up the structure of the application, which includes a heading with an RSS icon and a title that will display the name of the selected news source (defaulted to “PratikPathak.com”). There’s also a date section and a main content area where the news feed will be displayed in a list format.

    Live Preview | Source Code


    RSS News Feed JavascriptRSS News Feed Javascript

    20. Session Storage To-Do List

    This project is a simple Todo List application. The HTML file sets up the structure of the application, which includes a heading, an input field for entering tasks, and a button for adding tasks. There’s also a dedicated area where the tasks will be displayed.

    Live Preview | Source Code


    Session Storage To-Do List JavascriptSession Storage To-Do List Javascript

    21. Whack a Mole

    This project is a web-based game called “Whack-a-Mole.” The HTML structure includes a score display, a start button, and a game area with six “holes”, each containing a “mole”. The game’s visual styling is linked via a CSS file named “styles.css”, and the functionality is provided by a JavaScript file named “script.js”. The user is expected to “whack” the moles by clicking on them as they randomly appear from the holes.

    Live Preview | Source Code


    image 19Whack a Mole Javascript

    22. Word Counter

    This project is a simple web-based Word Length Calculator. The HTML file sets up the structure of the application, which includes a heading, an input field for entering a word, a display area for the output, and a button to trigger the calculation.

    Live Preview | Source Code


    Word Counter JavascriptWord Counter Javascript

    23. Weight Conversion

    This project is a simple web-based Weight Conversion Tool. The HTML file sets up the structure of the application, which includes a form with a heading, an input field for entering a weight in pounds, and a display area for the converted weight in kilograms.

    Live Preview | Source Code


    Weight Conversion JavascriptWeight Conversion Javascript

    24. Expense Calculator

    This project is a Budget App, a web-based application that allows users to manage their budget and expenses. The HTML structure includes sections for entering a budget, displaying the current budget, expenses, and balance, and entering expenses.

    Live Preview | Source Code


    Expense Calculator JavascriptExpense Calculator Javascript

    25. Random Quote

    This project is a simple web-based “Quote of the Day” application. The HTML file sets up the structure of the application, which includes a heading, a paragraph instructing the user to press a button to receive a random quote, a button that triggers the quote generation, and two paragraphs where the quote and its author will be displayed.

    Live Preview | Source Code


    Random Quote javascript<br>Random Quote javascript

    26. Toss a Coin

    This project is a simple web-based Coin Toss game. The HTML file sets up the structure of the game, which includes a title, a brief description, an image of a coin, and a button to toss the coin.

    Live Preview | Source Code


    Toss a Coin JavascriptToss a Coin Javascript

    Conclusion

    This is the list of Updated 25+ Javascript Projects for beginners. Each and every project contains at least three files index.html, style.css and script.js. If you want to add your project, feel free to open a Pull Request on GitHub.

    Also published here.

