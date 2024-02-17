232 Stories To Learn About Product

Search icon
    Learn everything you need to know about Product via these 232 free HackerNoon stories.

    Let's learn about Product via these 232 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon.

    'Don’t find customers for your products, find products for your customers.' - David Ogilvy

    1. Side Hustle Stack: Platform-Based Work Opportunities

    Sharing something a little different today: I built a product! It’s called Side Hustle Stack: a directory of platform-based work opportunities. Check it out!

    2. Principles of Product Management [NEW BOOK]

    In 2019, I decided to write a book to help new and aspiring product managers land a PM job and launch their careers. My Book, Principles of Product Management, is Now Available!

    3. Mastering Trade-Offs for Effective Product Management

    Naturally, the responsibility of choosing the right solution by assessing every aspect of the problem and its possible solutions falls on the shoulders of product managers. As a matter of fact, most common challenges faced by product managers are hefted with the weight of trade-offs. You can learn how to deal with these tradeoffs just by keeping a few things in mind and having a structured decision-making process.

    4. What I Learned in My First Year as a Product Manager

    Expectations, surprises, and lots of learning.

    5. 5 Great Tools To Create an MVP Without Coding [Bonus Included]

    How to build a start-up or product MVP without coding

    6. The Product-Led Approach: Principles, Benefits, Examples, Alternatives

    Some of us in product take it for granted that a product-led approach is the way to operate. However, all too often our stakeholders – sales, marketing, our boss’s boss, even our own team – may need some convincing.

    7. How to Build and Launch Products in 24 Hours with Zoe Chew

    Natasha Nel interviews 6x Noonie Nominee*, hackernoon.com Contributor, and Prolific Maker, Zoe Chew, to talk Product, Tech, Startups, and Marketing.

    8. 5 Pieces of Terrible Advice That New Product Managers Get

    There is an abundance of great advice offered to new/aspiring Product Managers. There is also some easy to spot bad advice doing the rounds. The most dangerous type, however, is advice that looks good at the surface but is actually bad. I like to call such advice as, ‘terrible advice’.

    9. Kaamelott, A Cult TV Series Helped Me Better Understand Product Development Cycles

    The software industry has a unique privilege: shipping a flawed product is not that big of a deal. The cost of fixing a software product and redistributing it again is so low that your success is not determined by the quality of your product, but by how fast you are able to fix flaws.

    10. How too Much Love for Your Code Can Hurt the Product

    A story about how important it is to keep a smooth balance between complexity and simplicity while building software.

    11. How to Plan your First 90 Days as a New Product Manager

    There is always that new product manager who is wondering what the next 3 months will look like. The successes, learnings, adaptations, expectations, and the list goes on and on.

    12. Top 4 Classic Software Development Books

    Much of modern problems in software development have actually been solved and we keep forgetting this to our peril. Every day something pops up in a conversation, on one of our teams or on socials that can be addressed by a book from years and sometimes decades ago.

    13. Is ‘bias for action’ making product managers lazier?

    Let me preface this by saying I’m a big believer in the bias for action principle popularised by Amazon. I’ve used it as a guideline whenever I didn’t have enough data to make an informed decision.

    14. How I Built an Online Radio with Soundcloud and NextJS

    15. How I made $100k in Revenue Selling Tutorials on Google Sheets

    Celebrating $100,000 revenue selling Google Sheet Tutorials and Google Sheets. Yep, I generated $100k in revenue In 24 months selling Google Sheets.

    16. 5 Lessons from My First 90 Days in Tech

    Advice and lessons learned from 3 months working as a product manager in the technology industry.

    17. Lessons learned from my 4 years in Software Development & Product Designing.

    18. Facebook PM Interview: Product Sense and Execution (Example Answers)

    My experience interviewing as a PM for Facebook: How to answer product sense and execution questions and develop product frameworks and stories that sell.

    19. The First Week of YourStack

    2,281 days ago Product Hunt launched as a tiny newsletter. The early days were especially chaotic. I didn’t get much sleep, skipped the gym, and buried my head into work. While unsustainable (I'm not advocating overworking yourself!), it was sooo fun and energizing to build something brand new. It was also scary. New products – especially those driven by community – are incredibly fragile.

    7 days ago we launched a beta of YourStack (with a grammatically incorrect, non-editable tweet – lol). Instantly those same nostalgic feelings from the early days of Product Hunt re-emerged. The response has been very encouraging. Alex was kind enough to write about it on BuzzFeed. Lucas followed with a story on TechCrunch. And a bunch of folks shared support on Twitter and Product Hunt.

    But the product is very early and our roadmap is deep. So far we've onboarded only ~4% of those that have signed up as we build tooling to scale (thanks for all your patience!). I wake up each morning nervous but excited to read your feedback and wild ideas as the team and I continue building.

    If you get a chance, create your account and start stacking. We're whitelisting new friendly folks each day.

    Feedback? I'd love to hear it at [email protected].

    Cheers, Ryan Hoover (@rrhoover)

    20. The Seven Virtues of the Most Successful Chief Product Officers

    Chief product officer is becoming one of the tech world’s most influential positions. According to our recent study, almost a quarter of product teams now report into a chief product officer (CPO), up from only 7% last year. 11-billion-dollar unicorn Okta poached a longtime Google executive to be its new CPO; Disney hired a Goldman exec as VP of product to guide its newest streaming offering; and Tinder nabbed a Facebook veteran to guide its rapidly expanding dating app. One of the world’s most powerful products, Facebook itself, lost its CPO Chris Cox earlier this year and the heads of its main products will now be reporting directly to Zuck himself.

    21. "The most successful products are those with a simple and consistent framework" - Marco Mottana

    Not everyone has the technical-knowhow to navigate the highly volatile crypto terrain. There are a lot of moving pieces. It will surprise you to know that trading, staking, mining, and hodling are not the only sure way to earn crypto income. In 2020, we got introduced to yield farming and the variety of ways to utilize DeFi’s money markets. Notably, there is no means to know for sure which crypto trend would drive crypto in 2021. The key takeaway from this is that we are yet to scratch the surface of the possibilities embedded in crypto and blockchain technology, even 11 years after the famous introduction of Bitcoin.

    22. A Checklist of Questions to Ask as a New Product Manager

    Start-ups are super exciting, fun and challenging. You have a notch above of all these when you join as a product leader/manager in start-ups where the product offering is unique yet interesting, the potential is high but the road ahead is less travelled and undiscovered.

    23. Realize The Mistakes on The Way to The Success

    Startups are unpredictable, but there are a few common mistakes that every product startup is doomed to make! What matters more, is how you react to them.

    24. How To Develop Structured Thinking As A Product Manager?

    Structuring your thoughts as a Product Manager is imperative to help you make the right decisions. We've collated some tips to help you do just that!

    25. Notion : A Product That Users Love, and VCs Can't Invest Into

    If you somehow navigate the mysterious path to reach the Notion HQ at 1:00 PM PST on a Friday, you would find an empty office with two golden poodles and a mutt running around. The entire team would not be far though, just shy of a mile away sitting at Barzotto and eating Extra-Long Noodles pasta over a glass of sparkling white wine. Add some soft serve gelato to that. This is just one of the many idiosyncrasies you would find in this 20 member start-up that has captured over a million users with their sleek product.

    26. Double Diamond Discovery

    Large enterprises have lots of smart people with great ideas.  Some of these people are charming, passionate and convincing.  Some of these people are very good at lobbying for their idea with your boss’s boss.  And some of these people have the patience and persistence of a Zen priest. And then of course we have our users and our customers.  And governments and regulatory bodies (cough GDPR).

    27. Why Hacker Noon Traded the Roadmap for a Product Funnel

    Roadmaps make stakeholders, contributors, and users feel safe. They give everyone this false sense that the product team has their shit together because they've thought ahead and have a release schedule.

    28. How Can Declarative Programming Simplify Your User Interface

    Any fool can write code that a computer can understand. Good programmers write code that humans can understand. - Martin Flower

    29. The Chicken, The Egg, and The Product Manager

    Here’s a scenario you might be familiar with. Say you’re starting a new role as a PM in a startup company (congrats!). You find that the startup has created a robust product with many different features and capabilities. Trying to gain some clarity and focus you ask: “which of those features are most/least used?”. Turns out, nobody knows. So you implement basic analytics mechanisms, wait for a week or two and then come back to the team equipped with a bunch of fancy graphs.

    30. Hacker Noon Product Update 2019-2020

    Now that we're a few days into 2020, it's time to take a few steps back and reflect on some of our accomplishments from 2019. First of all, I'd like to thank the community and our team for not only surviving 2019, but continuing to build momentum into the new decade. Let's celebrate our accomplishments and keep the delivery train rolling! 🚂🎉

    31. How We Built 10 Products In 12 Months

    Brenden Mulligan, after selling his startup "LaunchKit" to Google, went all-in on his love for building products. He built ten products in 12 months.Just imagine, you have just successfully sold your startup that you worked on for years to a company like Google. What would you do next?

    32. Technical Debt and Prioritization

    This week Product School Slack's community members discussed issues regarding technical debt when it comes to prioritization. Check it out!

    33. Why Start With The First Usable Version of Your Product, Instead of the Best Version

    There are many possible approaches to launch a new product, and just as many obstacles along the way. However, there's a way of assessing the chances of success before diving in full commitment, and that's where the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) comes in.

    34. My Experience of Using Notion to Build this All-in-One Job Application Tracker

    I have attempted to build a Notion template which serves as a job application tracker and different aspects of a job search making the process more conducive.

    35. Entry Level Resources for Becoming a Product Manager

    If you have decided to transition into product management but do not know how to begin, you are definitely not alone. This career was ranked as the top 5 job on LinkedIn's Most Promising Jobs for 2019, and in extension has gained many enthusiasts.

    36. Interview with a Product Manager at Microsoft

    Felix is a Product Manager at Microsoft in the Azure cloud services organization. He’s got a very cool background: he’s started his own company and has gone to business school amongst a lot of other things. I had the chance to ask him some questions about his job.

    37. The Notion Template I Built for Optimal Personal Productivity

    As a product builder↗️, I build micro tools to solve my own problems. For example article tool, event app, meal box app, finance tracker, SaaS tracker, Notion portfolio, and habit tracker.

    38. How to Launch Without a Product

    39. How to Solve Product Design Questions|The Great PM Interview

    A comprehensive guide to Product Manager Interview questions asked in top Product companies (Facebook, Google, Whatsapp, Instagram). How to design a product ?

    40. Picking the Right Metrics: The Ultimate Guide for Product Managers

    This article provides definitions on what key metrics are, a framework for categorizing them, and recommendations of four basic rules to set useful metrics, using real-life examples.

    41. Start with a Prototype, Follow with an MVP and Then Get to the Final Product

    42. What Do Product Managers Do?

    I no longer assume I know what someone actually does when they say they are a Product Manager. This year, I had a chance to have over 40 or so 1:1s with folks from outside of work in different stages of their product management journey. No two roles were the same. I distilled our conversations into one picture in an attempt to put a unifying model to the various flavors of product management discipline out there.

    43. A Systematic Approach to Building Products (Template)

    If you’re working on something new, there are so many directions your work and product can take.

    44. Behavioral Psychology Hacks for Product Managers

    45. Breaking Into Product Management

    46. 9 Must-Know UX Design Tips for Developers

    How can a developer make UX an integral part of the development cycle? Read 9 Must-Know UX Design Tips for Developers.

    47. Intro to SAFe®: Scaled Agile Framework®

    Scaled Agile Frameworks can take some figuring out. Let's understand SAFe. We'll see why to use it, its core elements and how it works.

    48. I'm Failing at Building a Startup and Here's Why - Part 1: The Problem

    The problems faced and the lessons learned working on a startup and launching an app.

    49. How To Take Notes So Good They Become Your Second Brain

    Today, we consume more information per person than at any other time in human history. We are continually reading, observing, monitoring, conversing and mentally trying to build a knowledge of the world we can use in our daily work and lives. The problem? The disparity between the total quantity of human knowledge and our ability to assimilate and filter it grows, unremittingly, by the day.

    50. The No Bullshit Guide to Product Management

    Why it is sometimes confusing to read about product management and why I wrote this guide: I actually wrote this guide in reaction to reading some other product management guides. I noticed that a lot of the guides I read were from pms at larger companies and didn’t actually have what I thought were the core pathways, skills, and experiences regarding product management. The guides did have a lot of tangential anecdotes, a lot of the typical hr-approved talking points of larger companies, and a lot of “check out this cool thing we did.” I tried to write this guide like something you’d hear after getting that Google pm drunk at a bar after the conference instead of hearing his talking points during the conference.

    51. Double Diamond Discovery - Part 4 and final

    This is the fourth and final post in my series on an approach to product discovery - Double Diamond Discovery (again thanks to the British Design Concils super awesome framework). So far I have posted an overall view and then expanded on Diamond 1 (D1) and Diamond 2 (D2). This final post discusses the delivery track (https://www.jpattonassociates.com/dual-track-development/) and how this feeds back into the discovery track. In the diagram above there are two steps after discovery - “Delivery” and “Learn”. Although we want to have a ‘ship to learn’ (https://www.intercom.com/blog/intercom-product-principles/) mindset I need to emphasize most of the learning is done in D2 where learning is cheap and fast. There are always many new things to build/fix/improve so it’s easy to ship and forget. But shipping is only half the job.

    52. How Product Manager Solve Complex Problems

    Excellent problem-solving skill is very essential for a Product Manager, because in the real day to day as a Product Manager will face a lot of complex problems that require deeply thinking for finding the root cause of problems, not only user’s problems but also internal problems such as slow development process, increase growth rate, increase retention rate, etc.

    53. 3 Open Source Product Information Management (PIM) Solutions

    There are many commercial Product Information Management (PIM) solutions available on the market. And there are 3 free open source solutions: Akeneo, Pimcore and OpenPIM that you can use to implement a PIM system in your company. I am going to compare these 3 solutions with each other.

    54. Is It Hard to Develop a MMORPG?

    How we built a MMORPG in just about 2 years (actually, it’s more).

    55. Main 5 Uncommon Traits of a Product Manager Role

    Believe most of us are already aware of what is expected of a Product Manager profile in any internet company, starting from being a mini CEO of the product to be the interface between business, UX & technology. Here in addition to those common attributes of a PM profile I am going to point out few not so common traits but important qualities a Product Manager should possess.

    56. 20 Quotes to Inspire Entrepreneurs on the More Difficult Days

    No matter how positive a person you are, you are not a robot. It is easy to get the wind Knocked out of you when the obstacles of modern life get in your way. So if you’re in need of a confidence boost, some inspiring advice. Here are my top 20 inspirational quotes of all time, for entrepreneurs especially.

    57. Where B2B SaaS Pricing Models are Headed in 2022

    Pricing trends are particularly important for B2B SaaS to keep an eye on as they indicate how the buyers in your market value the types of services you offer.

    58. Making Product Roadmaps Like You Mean It

    The state of affairs

    59. Are We Measuring Product Success Correctly? - Advice for PMs

    Measuring success is an integral part of any company, without which we cannot operate a product in any way or form. Without measuring success, the whole product vision would simply be based on some deluded platform of presumptions and intuitions which may or may not be correct. However, the question is what constitutes as ‘success’ and what should be measured in calculating how close or far we are to this success?

    60. How to Build Heathy "Give and Take Relationships" within Multi-sided Platforms

    As a product manager, I came across numerous situations where I had to put myself into the shoes of customers as well as stakeholders. This is a necessary step to get to know the requirements from both sides and integrate these requirements into a product. That being said, one could argue that the product is basically an intermediary between the stakeholders and customers. Well, not literally stakeholders but their businesses. That made me think of an approach where each product could be built as a multi-sided platform, which connects two groups of participants — the ones that offer a service (stakeholders or business owners) and the others that are looking for the same services (customers or other businesses).

    61. The Epic Story of a Stellar Product Manager: From 0 to 100k Users

    Sunil Tej Gorantla is a product expert, growth hacker, and writer. He believes in solving for what people need and making data-driven decisions.

    62. The Case For Work Being the Meaning of Life

    “We are still waiting on a cure for death, but until then building products may be the next best thing.”

    63. How to Create the Perfect UX Portfolio

    Quite often, beginning designers contact me on Instagram asking:

    64. How to Solve Real Problems so that Great Products Build Themselves

    Natasha from hackernoon.com asks Product Strategist Dani Laity to unpack the sustainable tech product strategies and monetization models powering Aurora Sustainability—2020 Noonie Nominee in for Best Use of Tech for Good in hackernoon.com’s annual internet awards! 🚀

    65. Decoding APIs for Product Managers

    A Product Manager and a Software Engineer walk into a bar.

    66. ‘Never Give Up’ is an Awful Startup Strategy

    Actually, it’s exactly the other way around. A startup, any startup, has too many opportunities and paths it can take. Business opportunities, technology opportunities, in marketing and of course with its product. So obviously, a startup must constantly give up on opportunities and possible paths.

    67. An Effective Way To Write Executive Summaries For Your Concepts

    This article describes the ‘idea model’ and provides various examples of real ideas — explains how to write effective executive summaries for your concepts.

    68. 4 Strategic Design Practices to Future-Proof Your Startup in 2022

    Apply these simple strategies to promote longevity and build success for your startup

    69. Don't Give Us MVPs, We Want MJPs (Minimally enJoyable Products): An Analysis

    Minimally Viable Products are a myth or, if you prefer a mental model. Always wrong but sometimes useful.

    70. Want to Break into Product Management? – Here's How I Started

    To become a product manager, I had to first ascertain what transferrable skills I had that would be relevant in product management and was ready to develop new ones that I did not yet have.

    71. The 9 Character Traits of Great Product Leaders

    What are the key leadership qualities that inspire teams to build amazing products?

    72. Why Visual Story Maps are Better

    Visual story mapping is more than creating your run-of-the-mill to-do list. It is the best technique to enable your entire product management team to visualize multiple dimensions of information – and focus on how everything will come together to form a successful solution. Visual story maps align all product managers and create a common understanding of what needs to get done and how to go about doing it.

    73. Talking to a Developer [Part 1]

    Approaching a developer in the wild might seem intimidating. We have a bad habit of mixing words and phrases into our vocabulary that make us sound like Geordi La Forge geeking out on how warp engines function.

    74. The Only Way to Know What Customers Want is to Release Your Product

    Let's weigh up the risks of releasing vs. the risks of not releasing. Many organisations worry about the risk of releasing more than the risks of not releasing. People focus on what will go wrong if you release a product instead of what opportunities you will miss if you don’t release. If you want to ship great products, you need to have a more balanced and constructive conversation.

    75. Shifting from a sales-led growth to product-led growth mindset

    The transition from sales-led to product-led growth model: What are the benefits and challenges of the product-led growth model.

    76. How to Optimize Your Product Backlog for Better Sprints

    Scrum is an increasingly popular way to manage projects, and for a good reason. It can help your small teams deliver higher quality products faster and more efficiently than before.

    77. "Never Be Afraid to Say: I Don't Know" — Vindhya C (2019 Noonies Winner: PM of the Year)

    Vindhya C won 2019's coveted Noonie Award for Product Manager of the Year. Nominations for the 2020 Award for Product Manager of the Year are OPEN UNTIL 12 AUGUST AT NOON! Nominate someone you admire for a Hacker Noon Tech Award and make a PM's day today!

    78. Getting from Zero to One: Must-Read Books for Building New Product Ventures

    I’ve put together a list of books that contain the ideas that I’ve found most useful for a new product venture at this stage.

    79. 5 Ways And Resources to Get Into Product Management

    What’s stopping you?

    80. 4 Focus Areas for New Engineering Managers Who Give a D.A.M.N.

    Management is just doing The D.A.M.N job: providing Direction; fostering Alignment; maintaining Motivation, and making sure there's No Blockers.

    81. How Doing Product Discovery Can Help You Build A Truly Invincible Company

    Many teams and organisations jump into build mode too early. Then they build something that customers reject, they miss the mark, or they need extra budget to get it there. When you suggest a Product Discovery as a way to help get better results it gets rejected. This article is a way to answer the question: “Why do Product Discovery?”

    82. Double Diamond Discovery: Part 3

    Discovery is undertaken in two steps with continuous iteration within each step. Step one is ensuring we are solving the right problem and step two is ensuring we are solving the problem right. This post is about step one in this process, AKA diamond one (D1) - my previous post explains step two, AKA diamond two (D2). I started this series with an overview of how to apply the double diamond to product discovery. Again thanks to the British design council for their very awesome double diamond.

    83. Double Diamond Discovery - Part 2

    In my previous post I described how to apply the Double Diamond - a tool of design thinking (https://www.designcouncil.org.uk/news-opinion/what-framework-innovation-design-councils-evolved-double-diamond) - to product discovery.  In this post I will be diving deeper into diamond two (D2) where we address four types of risk as defined by SVPG:

    84. Swann Security Camera Review: Outdoor Wi-fi Spotlight Model

    In this Swann Security Camera Review, we look at the design, features, and performance of the Swann Outdoor Wi-Fi Spotlight Camera.

    85. Learning When and When Not to Leverage AI in Your Products

    You need to go from your house to the Airport. Do you take a Limo or a bike? Of course a Limo? The road is bad and the traffic worse... A Limo is not always the right choice.

    86. The One Piece Of Advice All Founders Need To Hear

    Lose the to-do list, there is only one thing you need to focus on

    87. Testimonial Driven Development

    Build your products based on the testimonials you want to get from your customers

    88. Six Common Product Management Leadership Challenges

    Products are developed, provided, and enhanced by people, and effectively leading them is crucial to achieve product success. But leading stakeholders and development teams requires overcoming six product leadership challenges that range from lacking transactional power to guiding self-organising teams. The description of the challenges below is an extract from my new book How to Lead in Product Management.

    89. Keeping Our Ducks Aligned With Slack

    A lot of remote teams start using Slack as a watering hole for getting everyone together to discuss what's going on and what'll happen next. Having all of these discussions happening in the #general channel is way too noisy. So teams start creating a bunch of random channels devoted to a specific purpose. Here are some of the channels we have at Hacker Noon.

    90. Finding my Side Hustle [Part 2]

    91. Transitioning from Engineer to Product Manager: My Founder's Story

    In this post, I'll try to share my experience on learning product manager’s job as a software engineer. What the job is like, what’s involved, as an introvert can you be a become a product manager, and many other questions you might have. I am a technical co-founder of a product management app called Shipit and needed to put myself into the role of product manager to learn the intricacies of the job.

    92. How You Can Land a PM Job Without Previous Experience in Project Management

    93. Levelling Up Your Conversion Metrics Via Behavioural Psychology

    You got a perfect product, been used by about a million of users, so does it mean your product is successful? Well, if you think right now it’s on the path of success, but it might just take a small turn to go down the road to failure. Product just can’t be successful and keep its game up for a longer run unless it exploit the behavioural domain of its users.

    94. How to Manage Machine Learning Products Part I: Why is managing machine learning products so hard?

    In my previous article, I talked about the biggest difference that Machine Learning (ML) brings: ML enables a move away from having to program the machine to true autonomy (self-learned). Machines make predictions and improve insights based on patterns they identify in data without humans explicitly telling them what to do. That’s why ML is particularly useful for challenging problems that are difficult for people to explain to machines. It also means that ML can make your products more personalized, more automated, and more precise. Advanced algorithms, massive data, and cheap hardware are enabling ML to become the main driver of GDP.

    We love creating artworks. We've been doing it since the early ages be it the cave paintings in Altamira or Ajanta, we have an innate desire to express and depict the world as we see it. Illustrations, on the other hand, are more than just expressions, they serve as a way to communicate to a much larger audience using a familiar visual language. In a digital age, illustrations are a powerful tool to visually express a piece of text, to empathize with the user, to simplify complex processes and even to bring delight.

    96. Top Tech, Books, Apps and Movies of 2020, from a Simple Product Manager

    No affiliate links. No financial incentives. Just a simple product manager’s own beautiful biases for the best picks of 2020.

    97. Building Dependencies in Sheets, ClickUp, Monday, Wrike, SmartSheets

    Your project may contain tasks that depend on each other. Sometimes a task cannot start until its dependent (predecessor) task finishes, or maybe the task can start when its dependent task starts as well. As you manage tasks with these more complex dependency types (FS, SF, SS, FF), you may find more specialized software or SaaS tool to help you plan and visualize these tasks.

    98. Why I Think VueJS Is Exciting with Noonies Nominee Rushikesh Mhetre

    How I became the best at what I do

    99. Introducing the Brand New Stats Page on HackerNoon

    In this blog, we’re going to take a quick look at all the stats we provide to writers on HackerNoon to help them supercharge their writing.

    100. Why Your Product Needs to Integrate Using Webhooks

    Here are 4 reasons why your product should offer a webhooks feature and stop relying on API polling:

    101. 5 A.I. App Ideas You Can Build & Monetize Without Writing Code

    5 A.I app ideas you can build & monetize without writing code

    102. How to Tell a Product Story (and Get an Enthusiastic Response)

    Product storytelling is the buzzword most marketers are chasing, as a good product story has the potential to bring more sales and users and never fade away.

    103. How To Gain Your First B2B Customers In The US Market

    Acquiring US B2B customers: here are some insights and experiences I had at HRtech B2B startup - Alchemist Accelerator, which helped me enter the US market.

    104. Product Decisions In Large Organisations Don't Have To Be Hard

    Product and development teams often try to deal with the uncertainty they face with more research, more analysis, more process, more people and more frameworks. Organisations, especially the larger ones, intensify this rather than help navigate the uncertainty.

    105. Build Scalable Products by Coding for Future Feature Expansion

    How to build scalable products by coding for future feature expansion & code deprecation while maintaining a simplified user interface for complex functionality

    106. How to Lead Your Product: Navigating The Problem Space (Part 2)

    This article is on product leadership and how to lead your product, rather than just being a product manager. Transform requests into user stories and features.

    107. A Q&A With Learnfully's Suchi Deshpande on Listening Skills & Life Beyond the Job Description

    Hear Suchi Deshpande's story, co-founder of Learnfully and Twilio Developer Searchlight Honoree

    108. Dash to the New Writer Dashboard

    HackerNoon is thrilled to share its new writer dashboard. It's now easier to check your drafts, stats, submissions, and comments.

    109. Lessons in Addictive Product Design, Sourced while Surfing

    Have you ever high-fived the universe? If not, let me introduce you to surfing.

    110. How the MVP Concept Makes Companies Rethink Their Business Models

    Essentially, MVP is a tool that allows companies to test the ideas before proceeding to stages of full development and launch.

    111. First Impressions Matter: How to Design a Product Page Effectively

    Design the best product page for your eCommerce store to attract more customers to your website and make sales.

    112. How we Increased Paying Customers by 7x

    3 ways we increased conversion from free to paid by 760%

    113. Product Expert Harish Srigiriraju Highlights Importance of Personalization in Digital Applications

    Harish Srigiriraju is a product expert at one of the world’s leading telecom companies. He developed a model to personalize the home screen.

    114. How to Test Product-market Fit Using Software Prototypes

    An entrepreneur at any level can make a software prototyping model to show or test how their idealized product would work in real life.

    115. Does Your Product Keep its Promise?

    The JTBD framework introduced me to the idea that customers don’t “buy” products. Instead they “hire” products or services to help them overcome an obstacle and better their lives. Products that deliver on this promise of upgrading the customers’ lives are loved whereas the ones failing to do so are dumped.

    116. Feature Flags for Product Managers: Give Yourself Options for Handling Risk

    As a product person, have you ever witnessed large, complex releases result in outages or rollbacks?

    Have you wanted to make configuration changes in productio

    118. "My manager gave me detailed instructions on what to do, but I kept asking why" #Noonies2021

    Don't wait for an invitation to do product strategy, because you won't get it.

    119. The Unseen Areas Augur Your Future Failure

    It is 1943 and you are Head of the United States Eighth Air Force. Your mission is to destroy Germany's ability to wage war and free up the skies for the Allied Forces. The problem is that your Bombers are being zapped out of the sky like mosquitos drawn into the fire in a summery night.

    120. Agile Development: What Is a Product Owner?

    Want to know how to be a good Product Owner? Get to know responsibilities and read tips for better communication with clients and teams. Agile Development 101!

    121. Top 5 Podcasts for Startup Founders

    Top 5 Podcasts for Startup Founders in December packed with first-hand industry experience.

    122. HackerNoon's a Multi-language Platform: All Top Stories Now Available in 8 Languages

    HackerNoon uses machine learning and human editors to translate top stories from English to Spanish, Hindi, Mandarin, Vietnamese, French, Portuguese & Japanese.

    123. Will The Customers Like This Feature?

    We’ve all had arguments about whether customers are going to want this feature or that. Maybe it’s about how the feature might work or even what colour a button might be. It’s an important debate to have, but all too often an important follow-up question is left out: how many customers will this really serve?

    124. UX Research Methods: How to Uncover Valuable Insight about your Users

    Over the years, I've found a collection of highly-efficient UX research methods that I rely on when I have little time or money.

    125. Learning New Skills as a Developer By Building Your Side-Project

    Since 2018 I've been involved in building close to a dozen products. Most of them I've shut down, some of them I've sold to others – and some are still alive! I credit a lot to this time – I believe these products are a major factor in my personal and professional development.

    126. How to Export Your HackerNoon Stories as a PDF

    The HackerNoon team is back at it with a new feature! You can now export your stories to a PDF or a JSON file.

    127. Redesigning consumer email & tinkering with spam

    I got bored and drew a new Gmail client that magically solves all of the problems that our email clients have with such style and grace. eXmail.

    128. OpenAI's Head of Product Leaves the Company

    OpenAi's Head of Product announces that they're parting ways with the company.

    129. [Everyday Tech Solutions] Turning Feedback Data into Actionable Advice

    If you're working on something that users actually use, then you're most likely also acquiring data en masse. When it comes to free text feedback, this data might get lost or stay in the hands of some analysts. How to take a few easy steps, to turn that data into actionable steps instead.

    130. MVP(Minimum Viable Product): What It Is and How It Is Built

    Ever wondered what is an MVP and why do you need it? Here's a detailed overview of what you need to know about MVP in 2023.

    131. How to Prepare for Usability Testing - Part 2

    How do you know if your users understand the interface of your product, or if it's easy for them to achieve desired tasks? Usability testing is the answer.

    132. Marketing Centric Idea Evaluation Process for Startups

    How to select the right business idea? A vital guide for the product designers and startup founders

    133. How to Project Growth in Product Management

    Growth Marketing is a broad concept in the consumer product space in general.

    134. Sprint Planning Minus Estimation Efforts

    This week Product School Slack's community members uncovered ways to properly plan product sprints.

    135. Recommender Systems in E-commerce: Why Are They Crucial and How Do You Improve Them?

    An integral part of every e-commerce business is its recommender system (RS).

    136. Connecting Product and Marketing to Fuel Growth

    Start your product-led journey and fuel growth strategy by connecting product management and marketing teams.

    137. Should Designers do Product Management?

    If designers should know how their product may be engineered, they should also know how it may be productized.

    138. Sophia Xing: The Product Manager Crafting AI-Driven Products That Balance Efficiency and Sensibility

    Sophia Xing is the Lead Product Manager at Forethought, an AI SaaS platform for customer service teams.

    139. Startup Costs: Can the MVP Route Save You a Lot of Money?

    Entrepreneurship is getting popular with every passing day, leading to an increase in rising startups. But how many have tasted success?

    [140. Social Media Marketing Funnel:

    7 Tricks You Need To Know](https://hackernoon.com/social-media-marketing-funnel-7-tricks-you-need-to-know) If you run an ecommerce store, how can you use Instagram to your advantage? These seven tricks can help boost your Instagram sales funnel.

    141. What You Can Do If Your Startup Does Not Get Traction

    Startups might sound cool but they are not easy!

    142. Embracing Genuine Deadlines as Software Engineers

    Genuine deadlines are there to help the organization seize an opportunity. Let's explore how they impact engineering organization and how not to antagonize them

    143. An Overview of our PH Launch for AskMakers v2.0

    Oh…I am so sleepy…because I launched AskMakers 2.0 on Product Hunt and I have been monitoring it almost without sleeping😪

    144. There Are Web Products Everywhere You Turn

    Brian Mayer launched a website which listed reservations for sale to popular restaurants in San Francisco.

    145. Six Ways to Change Your Thinking About ChatGPT

    When we’ve said it all, there may be a lot left unsaid

    146. Welcome to The Zero Friction Future

    Hello, It’s time to learn something new again. This time, I would like to start a new series as zero friction future and talk about the details and categories in which we see high consumer friction and the areas of improvement.

    147. 5 Reasons Why You Should Do Competitive Analysis Before Building A Product

    5 reasons why you should do competitive analysis before building a product ? Using competitive analysis, startup founders can get a head on in product.

    148. Side Projects: Yay or Nay?

    I love to build stuff online, but do I have too many side projects?

    149. Problem Solving Questions During PM Interview

    Problem-solving question is the most frequent and recurring question asked PM interview. Here's a way on how shall one approach it.

    150. The Biggest Startup Lie Ever Told

    Putting effort into marketing before you have a product may seem counterintuitive. But in reality, it makes total sense. And this is the reasoning behind it.

    151. 5 Lessons Learned During Online Grocery Product Development

    Online grocery services are steadily gaining in popularity. Recent statistics show that 22 percent of American shoppers buy groceries online at least once a wee

    152. Product Experimentation Wonderland

    In “Alice in Wonderland” we are invited to escape reality by tumbling into a whimsical world of nonsense. I found in this story a good analogy for PMs.

    153. These Capability Assessments Help in Focused Product Development

    Deciding on what to build inhouse vs. buy off the shelf requires product prioritization. Build a capability assessment to improve your product strategy.

    154. IOT Product Management: 4 Critical Success Factors

    It's been over 6 months since I joined KritiLabs. The learning that I have had been very steep and intense, considering its a career shift for me from a services based pre-sales to a product based pre-sales and product management.

    155. Personal Mastery: What Will You Learn Next?

    As a developer, I often asked myself: what should I learn next? How can I grow further? I always feel that if I'm not growing, I will not keep up with our domain, which is continuously changing and evolving.

    156. How I Went from the Set of New Girl to a Startup Product Manager

    There are a hundred roads to becoming a Product Manager. This one involved working as an extra on The New Girl.

    157. What Is Product Management And How It Can Help You Drive Growth

    While product management enjoys unquestioned support in the world’s most successful tech companies, other organisations that could substantially benefit from product management are still yet to adopt and embrace the discipline. So, I want to go through why you need product management in your tech or digital organisation.

    158. How to Lead Free, Remote Usability Tests in 4 Simple Steps

    Are you intimidated by usability testing? Don’t know where to start? Feel like it’s too time consuming or expensive? Usability testing doesn’t need to be a fully-fledged psych experiment with a formal lab, big team, and lots of time and money. In the real world, it can (and often should) be much lighter and faster than that.

    159. Every GTM Should Be A Phased Launch and Here's Why

    The “big splash” rollout is often a big mistake. Methodical phased launches lead to higher success rates and lower churn rates

    160. The Ultimate Guide to Product Bugs [Part 3]

    This is Part 3 of a comprehensive guide to product bugs. This part of the guide focuses on product bug reports. It provides templates and examples that you can take and apply straight away. Then, through the reports, you’ll see various ways of presenting information so that you and your stakeholders can make good decisions about bugs.

    161. Secrets Your Parents Never Told You About Creating High-Performing Teams

    How can teams perform at their full potential?

    162. Harnessing Growth Mindset to Design a Spider Killer

    I was in the middle of doing a pilates class over Zoom when I noticed a big spider on the ceiling. I pointed it out to my kids who were in the room with me, but knowing that none of us could reach it, I dismissed it and went back to struggling through “the hundreds”. Around me, the kids also resumed their activity... or so I thought.

    163. Create A Robust Business Continuity Plan For Your Small Business

    If a disaster were to occur, would your business be prepared?

    164. Online Marketing vs Experiential Marketing: Key Differences

    Usually, people get it mixed up thinking of digital marketing and experiential marketing as two separate entities. Truth be told, for a brand to create a diverse multiple channel strategy to connect their brand to customers — they need to leverage on both digital (online) and physical (offline) marketing.

    165. Why We Run 200+ Product Experiments in a Year and Why You Should Too

    Thanks to experimentation, everything can be done quickly and cheaply. This approach has become our routine at Parimatch Tech.

    166. How to Tailor Your Innovation Efforts to Work in an IT Work Environment

    Information technology has had a high growth rate for years and there is a reason for that: a constant flow of innovations in technology, but also in business processes, as growing competition on the market has made innovation a must for every organisation. On the other side, the top skills missing among job applicants in the current world are problem solving, critical thinking, innovation and creativity.

    167. Noonie Nominee Nick Oneill on Defining "Cool" for a 5 Year Old

    Nicholas Oneill from the Netherlands has been nominated in Product Development for his double diamond discovery series on Hacker Noon.

    168. How To Test a New Line of Business Quickly

    Changing to a new line of business is a risky and uncertain process. This article outlines a procedure that explains how to do it in a relatively safe manner.

    169. Just Your Average HackerNoon Product Meeting Notes [Feb 2022]

    This Slogging thread by andemosa, richard-kubina, David and Kien occurred in HackerNoon's official #meeting-recap channel, and has been edited for readability.

    170. AI Headline Generation On HackerNoon

    HackerNoon can now generate a headline for your story using the latest AI technology! How cool is that?

    Current situation in the sphere of world's car development has pushed us toward the idea of revolutionary type of transport. There are many companies in the world, which tried to create something similar. However, they did not wanted to lead theirs products on the global market. Our goal is to make an air transporting affordable for everyone.

    172. The Unsung Superpower for Product Managers in 2022

    Whether you're managing stakeholders or just want to get a project out the door, good communication is essential to creating great products.

    173. UX Is Not Flows

    It's safe to say all products are after the best User Experience.

    174. Harness the Value of Consumer Insights

    The power of consumer insights drives businesses forward.

    175. Ask Balach Hussain About Product Roadmaps or Ideological Polarisation

    Balach Hussain is a founder and Product Manager from Germany, who’s been nominated in the Future Heroes Noonies Award Category. In this brief but wide-ranging interview, one of Hacker Noon's all-time top Contributors shares current personal perspectives on everything from AI and robotics to mindfulness and social equity.

    176. Product Management: The Johari Window Connection

    Ever heard about Johari Window? Psychologists Joseph and Harrington, in 1955, came up with this term when trying to help people become self-aware. While I would not want to get into too many details about it, here is just a simple explanation in case you haven’t heard about it.

    177. Making Better Product Management Decisions with Customer Feedback Analytics

    While companies become increasingly customer-centric, PMs are still sitting in a gold mine of underused customer knowledge. This is how can we change that.

    178. MuseScore Removes Upload Restrictions on Scores

    MuseScore is a popular digital sheet music brand known for two big products. The first is an open source desktop app that allows users to create high quality scores. The second is MuseScore.com, which contains the largest collection of sheet music on the internet. Today there are more than 1,000,000 scores uploaded by users, with 1,000 new scores uploaded daily.

    179. The Ultimate Guide to Product Bugs [Part 2]

    This is Part 2 of a comprehensive guide to product bugs. Part 1 explored what product bugs are, why they occur, where they come from, and why they do and don’t matter. Part 2 focuses on how to manage product bugs.

    180. NAB’s API: The Big Reveal

    We’re working on a more detailed follow up to the high-level research we did into APIs and the ASX100. As part of the follow-up, I’m looking into the APIs offered by ASX100 companies and, for no scientific reason, chose to start with an analysis of NAB’s developer portal.

    181. Miro and Zoom are Winning (and 5 More Takeaways from 2020's UX Tools Survey)

    Over 4,000 designers responded to Taylor Palmer's annual UX Tools survey. Here are some takeaways from the results.

    182. The Discovery Phase of a Project: A Practical Guide

    We often get the itch of wanting to turn it into a functional app right away. But diving into development without the so-called discovery phase might be fatal.

    183. Dear Product Manager, Never Get Attached to Anything in Life!

    A teary-eyed heartbroken kid, who once dropped his ice -cream cone, said to me — “never get attached to anything in life.” Truer words were never spoken before!

    184. HarperDB: Build Your Application Backend in One Place with Custom Functions

    Introducing the newest innovation from HarperDB: HarperDB Custom Functions. With the release of HarperDB 3.1 users are able to define their own API endpoints within HarperDB. What does that mean for you? HarperDB grows from a distributed database to a distributed application development platform with integrated persistence - one that can serve as a single solution for all of your backend needs. We’re collapsing the stack!

    185. "Agile" is a product development tactic not a collection of techniques

    Many tech businesses rely on a mix of process and platitudes to define how they work. Instead, they should focus on the tactics that inform their processes.

    186. Is Remote Work Fit For The Product Manager?

    Learn what makes product management possible as a remote worker.

    187. Clarifying Product Validation: 4 Hot-Topic Statements and Their Unpacking

    The discussions around product validation and research have provoked some excellent debate in the community and at Terem.

    188. Top Features When Developing An On-Demand App Like Uber for Tutors

    There are already a number of "Uber for Tutors" apps available online. If you're thinking about building your own, here are the key attributes to consider.

    189. Five Steps to Positioning Your Product

    If building products is hard, positioning your product is harder. No matter what you build and sell, how you position your product dictates what you do. How you prioritize, marketing campaigns, sales strategy, it all changes based on how your product is positioned.

    190. How Hacker News Home Page Got Us 300+ Stars on GitHub in 24 Hours

    Hacker News is said to be the Holy Grail for tech folks. There’s one thing that a company, startups in particular, wants desperately: RIGHT traffic for free.

    191. The Agony of a First Time Founder

    First time founders build out of passion. They face a problem and try to solve for themselves, making assumptions that everyone has the same problem.

    192. What to Consider When Building a Delivery App to Meet the Increased Demand From the Pandemic

    The outbreak and the onslaught of the COVID-19 has changed the landscape for many businesses. There have been a few staggering revelations that might sound threatening, but for a business optimist, they present lucrative opportunities for new business models.

    193. The Key to Growth is a Robust Product Development Strategy

    The biggest winners in New Product Development are the companies that continue to create a steady stream of new products in new categories. Product development strategy is the way to create growth through generating streams of new offerings.

    194. 3 First Principles to Assist AI Project Managers in Company-Wide Adoption

    A million pompous Tweets, a thousand pontifical TedX videos and hundreds of unnecessary hot takes don’t lie: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is here, and it’s here to stay. Ok. Good. What now? Well, before AI can truly be called a democratised technology, we have to go beyond Silicon Valley startups and implement it within small/medium businesses and governments to reap the rewards promised by the technology.

    195. Feature Prioritization: Why It's Difficult, and How to Do it Better

    When we're prioritizing, we're trying to answer the question "What, among all the stories we could work on right now, is the best possible use of our time?" The obvious answer is to say "The story that adds most value to our users". This answer only leads to more questions such as:

    196. How to Set Up UX Workshops for Product Design, Discovery, Prioritization, and Feedback

    User experience workshops are a crucial phase of a well-thought-out product. There is a wide variety of cases where such workshops can help solve pressing problems, critical for a project's success. They can range from tackling intricate design or UX issues to receiving constructive feedback on your designs.

    197. How Data Teams Can Benefit From Running Like a Product Team

    Product teams have a lot of great practices that data teams would benefit from adopting. Namely: user-centricity and proactivity.

    198. In Search of a Better way to Measure Product/Market fit

    199. Hybrid or Native? The Inconclusive Debate

    Every Computer Science major has had this debate with their mates. Usually, such conversations constitute both Native and Hybrid app developers bringing very strong points on the table, until all of them just give up on convincing the other, and just go ahead with the app development themselves.

    200. How The North Face Thrived Throughout the Pandemic: An Interview with Steve Lesnard

    Steve Lesnard joined the Product Talk Podcast to discuss how The North Face not only survived the pandemic but managed to thrive during it.

    201. Chance Favors the Prepared Mind: Luck vs Merit in Product Management

    Is 10x product success merely arbitrary luck or based on merit? It’s a question that can torture even the most rational-minded product managers. But which should you focus on when victory is on the line?

    202. How the Best Product Managers Handle “Downtime”

    Over the past 7 years in Product, I’ve worked with a lot of Product Managers. Some were great at being unreasonable, many were extreme generalists, and most were great at saying no.

    203. "Joy Comes from the Process of Creating, Not the End Result" — App Builder, Logan Koshenka

    Logan Koshenka from the US has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Future Heroes category for his beautifully built side project, a Health and Wellness app called Accufit. PSA: Nominations for this award are still open..! Get the Health and Wellness App you can't live without nominated for a Noonie today ➡️ make a Founder's day.

    204. What Went Wrong? A Product Manager's Guide to Root Cause Analysis

    As a product manager/owner of a product, a service or a feature, when do you get to know something went wrong?

    205. "Stop Crying, Be a Strong Man", Interview with Dana Kachan

    The 2020 #Noonies are here, and they are both much greener and much bigger than last year.

    206. TRIZ in Blockchain: Creative Thinking Technology

    TRIZ is a theory and process that facilitates creative problem-solving. With the challenges imposed by the new system, TRIZ might be the tool needed to help.

    207. The Creator Economy of Gaming & New Monetization Models

    Unlock 3 market opportunities to help game creators and game players make money, and monetize game tech by solving real problems

    208. From Software Engineer to Product Manager: My First Month

    I’ve just finished my first 30 days as a Product Manager moving from my previous Frontend Developer role in the Oberlo Growth team. I decided it’s also a good time to pause and reflect on all that has happened in my first month.

    209. From Being A College Dropout To Becoming A Product Manager

    I currently work in a SaaS startup as a Product Manager. I’ve about four years of experience in the SaaS domain and have worked in various functions in my career.

    210. "The Quality of Your Life Depends on the Quality of the Questions You Ask Yourself"— Sara Tortoli

    The 2020 #Noonies are here,and they are both much greener and much bigger than last year. Among the 2,000+ deserving humans nominated across 5 categories for over 200 award titles, we discovered Sara Tortoli from Germany, who’s has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Technology category. Without further ado, we present to you, our big techy world, from the perspective of Sara Tortoli.

    211. "Worry Later. Try First," says Product Designer Agnieszka Zimolag

    “In these unprecedented times…” The Humans of Hacker Noon design unprecedented products, and contribute to the internet in unprecedented ways. One such human is Agnieszka Zimolag from the US - interviewed here following a 2020 Noonie Nomination for contributions to the subject of Product Design.

    212. How to Design Products For Happiness in 2022

    Learn how to design products with happiness in mind by using focus and specificity in order to make the process for both your customers and your team smooth.

    213. Exploring JTBD: A Cool Framework That Helps You Make Your Clients Happy

    Jobs-to-be-Done is the framework for understanding your customer’s needs. However, it goes further than just understanding, and it provides the foundations for improving existing products and services, launching new products and go-to-market activities.

    214. They want to cancel their subscription? OK I don't need them!

    You are building a product and you put your hurt and soul into it. You're rewriting the details, crafting perfect pixel design, generating leads, ads campaigns, cold outreach, and publishing on all channels.

    215. 9 Steps to Truly Understanding Your Customers

    If there is one constant theme in my work across companies and organisations of all shapes and sizes, it is (mis)understanding your customer. So, I’ve put together a checklist for understanding your customer to help you quickly get everyone aligned on how well you really understand your customer.

    216. Why Building Enterprise Products Is Awesome

    While consumer products get all the hype, B2B products are a quiet gem

    217. Users Make Decisions Based on Predictable Subconscious Patterns

    We like to apply labels to users: they’re irrational, lazy, unpredictable, rushed, and so on.

    218. Who is the Product Owner?

    Creating the Stances of the Product Owner

    219. Musescore 3: Faster, Easier to Use, Yet Powerful and More Customisable

    Musescore has just announced the latest version of Musescore 3, which includes work by Martin Keary (aka: Tantacrul), who joined the team as the Head of Design in November. He has been collaborating with the community and internal team on a design plan to make Musescore faster and more intuitive. This release is the first step towards that goal.

    220. How to Successfully Invite Yourself to a Meeting That Was Unsuccessfully Rescheduled

    Below is a glimpse of how creative people try and schedule a meeting.

    221. The Ultimate Guide to Product Bugs: Part 1

    Most bugs arise from mistakes and errors made in either a program’s design or its source code, or in components and operating systems used by such programs.

    222. Why Indie Products Differentiation Is Important And How To Achieve It

    Analyzing how successful indie businesses are able to differentiate themselves.

    223. Did Open Source Set the Stage for Product-led Growth?

    Learn how open source set the stage for modern product-led growth strategies in SaaS, and how to apply lessons from open source communities to PLG.

    224. How to Not Screw Up Your Product Strategy

    Engineers often complain about product strategy, but this post goes through why it is so hard and how to avoid common pitfalls.

    225. The 37 Dimensions of the API-as-Product Assessment Framework

    We’ve developed an API-as-Product Assessment Framework that we’re using to assess public APIs. We’re sharing this framework because you will likely find it to be a useful tool for understanding your own API as a product or set of products.

    226. Product Discovery: Reducing the Human Risk

    The Social Dilemma appears to have triggered sensible topics (not new though) about privacy and how technology, that was not intended to endanger people ends up being used and perceived as a public enemy.

    227. How Did Pocket Create a Habit Forming Product?

    A simple analyses of Pocket app using the infamous Hook Framework

    228. The 14 Micro and Macro Corporate Forces That Affect New Products and Ventures

    Getting new products and new ventures off the ground in massive companies requires overcoming enormous hurdles. There is a substantial amount of knowledge available on overcoming the technical hurdles – desirability, viability and feasibility – but there is limited information to be found on overcoming the corporate forces at play in massive companies. These corporate forces are arguably the biggest hurdles a new product venture faces.

    229. The News According to Hacker Noon — Tuesday, 30 June 2020

    Today on Hacker Noon—We Have Questions: Will this pandemic finally usher in the era of post-humanism that techno-utopians have been predicting for decades? What do we need to know about this recession? WTF Is A Transaction Relayer And How Does It Work?

    230. 50 Highest-Paying Cities in the United States for Product Managers in 2022

    Product management is a crucial skill in demand at many large tech companies. As such this list reflects some of the more lucrative packages available.

    231. How I Built a Missing GitHub Feature using GitHub itself

    After the Microsoft acquisition, GitHub has been on a roller coaster ride. It has been winning the developer community’s affinity by launching a series of offerings, one after another, starting from the free private repositories to the GitHub Sponsors program.

    232. Explore Some of the Latest (Major) HackerNoon Product Updates!

    At HackerNoon, our developers are busy.

