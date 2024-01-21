225 Stories To Learn About Money

Let's learn about via these 225 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Money /Learn Repo Money makes the world go around. And yes, you little crypto nerd - by money we mean ALL kinds of money. 1. Globalization: A Comparative Perspective Growth in humans and societies is eminent and a phenomenon which cannot be reversed. As more and more humans preoccupy earth so does the creation and addition to the societies increase. This increase creates mega societies and in turn these mega societies become cities and eventually countries. 2. Money Printing: The Ugly “Elephant in the Room” That Mainstream Media Ignores According to official numbers, you lost money unless you got a 6.2% pay raise this year. In other words, thanks to inflation, you got a pay cut 3. How Does Cryptocurrency Affect the Global Financial System? In 2023, the total market cap of all cryptoassets, including stablecoins and tokens, exceeds $1 trillion as reported by CoinMarketCap. 4. Is Tether A Reliable Stablecoin Or Is It A High-risk Asset? The key to success for any trader is asset diversification and systematic control over them 5. Passive Income Goal: How I Plan to Make $1,000 USD in Monthly Recurring Revenue This Year How I plan to make a passive income of $1,000 USD in monthly recurring revenue this year. Check it out! 6. NFTs - $69 million & still undervalued NFT 7. One Thousand Ways to Make Money by PageFox - Table of Links One Thousand Ways to Make Money, November 2017 by Page Fox is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 8. Add a Buy Me a Coffee Button to Your Website With No Code! Learn how to easily install a button to start accepting cryptocurrency donations on your website using no/low-code solutions from Coinbase Commerce 9. I am still pissed off at the guy who told my aunt to buy Bitcoin for the first time at $62k Her mistake was that she bought a bulk amount (to her) at once. And this is the worst way for regular people to invest in crypto. 10. How to Fix the Cash App Unable To Sign in On This Device Error CashApp has been around for quite some time now and is still popular among the masses despite the rise of other apps such as Venmo. The main reason why this particular app continues to be so successful is due to its easy and simple-to-use interface. 11. How to Get Started in Cryptocurrency Investment with this 5-Point Framework End-to-End Evidence-Based Cryptocurrency Investment Framework. Portofolio Management | Investment Strategy | Investment Process | Investment Review | Skills 12. Is Cryptocurrency the Salary of the Future? In this slogging thread, our technology channel talked about companies starting to pay their employees with cryptocurrency and how this can be a new reality 13. Stripe Is Holding 25% of Our Funds, Indefinitely In early March, 2020, my business partner would send texts daily about how travel was getting crushed. Every day I would check our numbers and still see growth of 100% YOY with minor drops and dips and then growth again. We were trending with our projected growth. Then, March 15 (the ides of March) hit and our sales plummeted, down -55%. By March 21 sales were down -87.5%. We were getting crushed. I can share these specific numbers because Stripe has a great UI and it is super simple to grab this data. Stripe makes looking at numbers simple, and it makes setting up a PCI compliant payment processor super easy for dev teams. Stripe makes themselves sticky. So sticky that they can try to pull what comes next. 14. Is the Stock Market More Legitimate Than the Cryptocurrency Market? He wished cryptocurrency had never been invented and crypto was for people who wanted to get rich quickly by doing very little for civilization. 15. A Crypto Gospel: Supercycle Theory The investment thesis for crypto and bitcoin amidst inflation, economic growth, and U.S. policy initiatives. 16. Pi Cycle Says Bitcoin’s Bull Market Just Ended (and Nobody Cares) Pi Cycle indicator of bitcoin's price signaled the top is in for Bitcoin, the market cycle has peaked, and it's all downhill from here. Nobody believes it. 17. DeFi - Definancializing Productive Activity As software and hardware engineers around the world are untangling the centralization of the internet, a vocal portion within the enclave of blockchain-based solutions - generally referred to as decentralized finance - or DeFi for short - has emerged. While blockchains provide the building blocks for reliable information and - to a lesser extend value - transport functions - a layer of middleware to the larger concept of cryptographic primitives mapped by protocols, current developments are largely focused on digitally native assets, and their derivatives. However, a first-principles view on the innovation of financial services will focus on the central tenet of technology: the increase of productivity of human activity, freeing up individuals’ attention — measured in time — that these can assign to leisure activities or higher-order pursuits, such as the accumulation of knowledge. To that end, network technologies, in particular, the internet and consequent emergence of the World Wide Web, amplified human productivity by fueling a surge of synchronous and asynchronous coordination methods of human fecundity, as well as the wider distribution of economic activity in general. 18. The Summer of Doge A revolution just like the Summer of Love is nigh. 19. The Fed's Disastrous Confusion about Money Money is a contract between two or more parties. The arrangement solves a central challenge in trade referred to as the coincidence of wants problem 20. How Far Away Are We From a Completely Cashless Society? COVID19 has (hopefully) shown us just how dangerous the unseen can be. It’s also made us much more aware of the potential effects of a cough, a handshake, an itchy nose, and even a ten pound note or a pound coin and their ability to spread viruses and other nasty things. There was even a rush to disinfect cash in Asia after the initial outbreak of COVID19. Some banknotes last up to fifteen years, and research shows are passed between up around 600 people every 3 years. 21. Rich Man Values Gold, His Son Values Bitcoin How do the rich get richer? At the poker table, it's simple, when you have more chips, you have earned the right to lie more often. 22. One Thousand Ways to Make Money, November 2017 by Page Fox: Preface One Thousand Ways to Make Money, November 2017 by Page Fox is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 23. Greed Threatens to Destroy Dogecoin, But the Motto May Be Redemption #DoOnlyGoodEveryday is just an awesome motto. One I can embrace. Greed threatens to destroy #dogecoin but I cling to the motto. The community has been around for years. It has shown resilience. They believe the motto Do Only Good Everyday. They were doing it when dogecoin was going for less than a penny. 24. How to Research New Crypto Projects How to Research New Crypto Projects using Selection Framework. Supply & Demand | Valuation, Financial & Real Utility | Resources, Problem & Solution 25. The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money - Chapter 20 The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money by P.T Barnum 26. The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money - Chapter 19 The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money by P.T Barnum 27. The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money - Chapter 9 The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money by P.T Barnum 28. The Funding Ask Slide: How to Make it Better? Asking for money isn't always as straightforward as it seems. Ask for too much, and you can end up looking for funds for months or years on end. Fail to show ho 29. How Technology Is Making Pensions More Attractive Here is how technology is making pensions more attractive to younger generations. 30. This is Not an Investment Advice "Not Investment Advice" is not just a legal disclaimer. 31. The Science of Getting: Chapter 1 The Science of Getting Rich by Wallace D. Wattles is part of\nHackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series . The table of Links for this book can be found here. 32. How to Build Your Financial Intelligence Like Men on Forbes’ Billionaire List Financial intelligence that’ll put you on Forbes’ billionaire list. 33. Monetized Comments: The Quickest Way to Get Paid Online? Reader comments on openDemocracy can be highlighted and receive micropayments. This feature changes the way we fund public debate. 34. 5 Handy Apps to Power Up Your Investments in Times of Uncertainty Get the list of handy apps that will fuel your investment decisions even in the crisis period! 35. 13 Passive Income Ideas To Help You Make Money Everyone's dream is to make money without having to work for it. While that might not be possible, there are ways to make money without having to work too hard 36. The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money - Chapter 5 The Art of Money Getting; Or, Golden Rules for Making Money by P. T. Barnum 37. When is an Asset "Digital"? As outlined in an earlier article, blockchain-native digital bearer instruments such as Bitcoin's mining reward bitcoin introduced new concepts of ownership and value transfer, upsetting the order of enumerated asset classes heretofore seemingly complete. 38. Why You Should Chase Interesting Problems, Not Money Feeling dissatisfied with your career? We grow up with the lie that money makes everything right. And it doesn't. Here's why. 39. Following My Own Damn Advice & Dollar Cost Averaging with Bitwage.com 40. The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money - Chapter 6 The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money by P. T. Barnum is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 41. The Science of Getting Rich: Chapter 14 The Science of Getting Rich by Wallace D. Wattles is part of . The table of Links for this book can be found here:\n[https://app.hackernoon.com/drafts/0rPO8JkhRaDY0rLVCaVL] (https://app.hackernoon.com/drafts/0rPO8JkhRaDY0rLVCaVL*) HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series 42. How To Build and Sell APIs Building and selling APIs is a great way to create a new source of passive income. 43. Crypto Market Seems to Recover - Can You Still Make Profits? In this article here, we will examine some of the top trading strategies you can use to make money in the cryptocurrency bear market. 44. Psst, It's Time to Pay Attention To Cryptocurrency Again. Photo Credit: Photo by André François McKenzie on Unsplash 45. NBA NFTs Are More Than Just Trading Cards The platform releases digital packs through drops. Drops create scarcity and urgency for consumers on the platform. 46. Doughnut Economics in Amsterdam Prove 'Economy or Life' to be a False Dichotomy Wherever you are in this world, the chances are that you are living in some form of lockdown. A few countries have been able to relax the restrictions a bit earlier than others, mostly because they acted quickly, while others that are still experiencing high numbers of infections and deaths are easing their restrictions. Why are they taking this risk? Because ‘they’, and we’re mostly talking about the USA and the United Kingdom in this respect, appear to be more concerned about the economy than peoples’ lives. 47. Top Actionable Tips to Grow a Community: More Tips to Monetize Find this article where it was originally published, on dunncreativess.github.io! Find a Niche! Nobody can promote themselves or their projects if they're a jack of all trades. Nor will people find a universal proposition to be appealing. The first key to success is to ask yourself what your differentiating features are and who is your audience? You can then start to identify your niche. In my case, I noticed that I got a lot more traffic from my money-making code like market making or arbtitrage crypto trading bots than I did from my other GitHub repos. What this means is that while some people are interested in interesting code, there are a lot more people out there interested in turning equity into realized pnl :) 48. How To Fool Prices: Price Discrimination in the Digital Economy Price discrimination have been around for years. It is seen as a benefit for both companies and buyers, but there is a line that price discrimination can cross to become illegal and harmful for our digital life. 49. How to Write a Book in 4 Days About a year ago, I was talking to someone about how difficult it was to get myself to write. I had been working on a book for O’Reilly and Associates for about 9 months at that point and had talked to other authors who acknowledged the same problem. Many authors find that books take a long time to write with 2 years being the norm. The 14 months that I took for my book was relatively fast, according to my editors. 50. PSA: Your Identity is on the Dark Web Do not fool yourself, your identity is on the Dark Web already. 51. Overloaded "Online vs Offline" in EMV Card Processing When EMV card processing is discussed, one confusing usage of terminology is Online vs Offline. They mean different things in different context. 52. The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money - Chapter 13 The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money by P. T. Barnum is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 53. Gearing Up for Marketing Mumbo Jumbo: A New Squeeze Page + Blog! Celebrating 20% gains in about a day, we're preparing to launch our first-ever marketing collabroation with the team and friends over at CryptoCatBot where we might even feature in their products section and/or get an email blast - for a marginal trade of referral commission, tbd - stay tuned for our glorious launch celebration in Telegram :) 54. 10,000 BTC for 2 Pizzas Wasn't The Entire Story... This article is about that while we might miss opportunities to make big money in crypto, we can increase our chances. But we have to be careful. 55. Turning Income Into Collateralized Crypto Loans - Hodl! Tomorrow, I'm getting $1313 CAD refund as a present from Newegg for their defunctional laptop they'd sent me. I'm going to etransfer it to canadianbitcoins.com in exchange for ETH at around 5% loss on the dollar. 56. The Science of Getting Rich: Chapter 7 The Science of Getting Rich by Wallace D. Wattles is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 57. Kava Launches Harvest.io - World’s First Cross-chain Money Market Decentralized finance project Kava launches cross-chain money market Harvest.io. The media is calling Kava, the "Apple App Store of DeFi" because the platform enables app developers to quickly deploy DeFi apps using its cross-chain infrastructure and framework. 58. The Bitcoin Millionaire Fastlane Currently Costs $637 USD True wealth is not about having more and more money, but about having the freedom to use your money. That's exactly what Bitcoin allows. 59. The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money - Table of Links The Table of Links to PT Barnum's The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money on HackerNoon. 60. How to Gain Financial Security As a Man with this 5 Safe Tips ‘The risk comes from not knowing what you're doing,' says the rich person. 61. The Science of Getting: Chapter 3 The Science of Getting Rich by Wallace D. Wattles is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 62. Former CEO of Bitcoin.com Joins Nodle’s Board Stefan Rust to Help Grow Nodle Cash, a Cryptocurrency for IoT Built on Polkadot 63. Monetary Systems and The Future The future of money and the dollar in the world of crypto and Central Bank Digital Currencies - CBDC. What will change and how it might look like? 64. All My Trusty Crypto Trading Wisdom in One Spot It seems more and more of you are tuning into my channel because of my crypto trading articles. That’s humbling and wonderful at the same time. 65. How I Got Into Every University That I Applied To (for computer science) Here is how I managed to wriggle into the top university for computer science. How to write a half-decent personal statement and suceed in life! 66. Examining Your EMV Chip Cards Now we are a few years into EMV mandates in the US, we all have one or more EMV chip cards in our wallet and have used them in stores. 67. Bitcoin Bull Market: Comparing 2020 against 2016 The uptrend period when Bitcoin approached $ 18,000 and what's going on reminds us of Cycle Theory in the past, as well as the uptrend of 2016 - 2017, simply because the market could change. change, but human psychology is the same. We will look back at the two phases: 2016-2017 and the current period, so that investors can draw their own conclusions about what to do when the market is in the FOMO phase. 68. My Friend Lost Money in Celsius and Why it Pissed Me Off When I Found Out "Crypto" and "lending" do not belong in the same sentence. 69. What Does the Future Hold for Mobile Money? In an East African country, an idea that gives birth to the developing world by storm. The concept of mobile money solution was introduced in Kenya in 2007 by two mobile network operators, namely Safaricom and Vodafone. 70. The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money - Chapter 14 The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money by P. T. Barnum is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 71. One Thousand Ways to Make Money by Page Fox: Introduction One Thousand Ways to Make Money, November 2017 by Page Fox is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 72. The Science of Getting: Chapter 2 The Science of Getting Rich by Wallace D. Wattles is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 73. Bitcoin: The Great Game The following are not my beliefs, but a compilation of notes from conversations I had with a self-described Bitcoin “mutant”, named Edan Yago, contributor to Sovryn. Letting him ramble on about Bitcoin resulted in mesmerizing, mythical, and fascinating ruminations about Bitcoin’s destiny. So for one, I myself believe in Bitcoin as a digital store of value. It is a huge chunk of my portfolio, and I believe it will outlast 99% of the cryptocurrencies we have today. There is no better symbol of scarcity and hard money in crypto to date. However, I feel just about the same level of admiration for Ethereum, as it is opening up so many use cases through DeFi and DAOs. I am putting my biases aside to explain a very rare (and what I find fascinating) point of view. I present you Part 1 of The Hero’s Journey of Bitcoin: 74. An Elliott Wave Theory to Predict Bitcoin’s Next Price Movement People have created lots of models about bitcoin. I don’t know which ones to believe, so I try to learn about them all. When you’re making educated guesses about the future, it helps to have as much perspective as possible. One model is Elliott Wave Theory, which fits cryptocurrency very nicely. In this theory, markets move up in five waves, then down in three waves. 75. What The Puell Multiple, The MVRV Z-Score and Realized Cap HODL Waves Indicate for Bitcoin's Peak Three metrics tell you whether to exit or accumulate when bitcoin's price booms. 76. Saving for the Future - Deception in the Financial Status Quo Deception in the age of fintech and investment savings. 77. Ignoring the Billionaires Billionaires matter in America. Ignore them at your own risk. 78. 5 Tips for Negotiating Your Compensation Getting paid what you are worth can be a challenge, especially if you don’t know your worth. 79. Money That You Can Respect Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are volatile. They are hard to transact and even harder to understand. Most people wouldn’t consider them an asset class, never mind a viable form of money. So what does it tell us that a debate has begun as to whether crypto is a good hedge against everything else? 80. The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money - Chapter 8 The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money by P.T Barnum 81. Is $14k Bitcoin the New $100k Bitcoin? $14,000 is the most realistic, sensible, natural technical price level in bitcoin history. But if you’re waiting for it to happen, you could be waiting forever. 82. The Man Who Takes His Bank to Bed With Him One Thousand Ways to Make Money, November 2017 by Page Fox is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 83. How To Fall Victim to Cyber Scammers Cybersecurity has become more important as over 7 billion dollars was lost to hackers in 2021 and Forbes... 84. Blockchain Investing 101 The largest opportunities for profits are frequently found at the introduction of new disruptive technologies. An often-cited example of this observation is the emergence of the internet and the World Wide Web, which created some of the most notable investment opportunities in recent decades. Companies such as Google, Amazon and Facebook turned hundreds of their employees into millionaires and made billionaires of some of their founders and early investors. 85. 5 Ways DeFi Is Impacted By the Adoption of Embedded Finance in the Blockchain Industry The integration of financial services by non-financial organisations is referred to as embedded finance. This system has changed the way we engage with money. 86. Members of Congress Beat the Snot Out of Markets in 2021 In short, many members of Congress beat the market in 2021. They traded more than ever before. And they made numerous unusually timed trades and huge gains. 87. The Cryptocurrency Confusion In his fundamental book, Money and the Mechanism of Exchange, English economist William Stanley Jevons explains that currencies address a central economic problem: the coincidence of wants. The phrase describes the conundrum inherent to barter where the parties of the transaction have to agree to sell and buy each other's goods. 88. Ichimoku Cloud Explained Ichimoku Cloud is a versatile technical analysis indicator rapidly rising in popularity among traders. Also known as Ichimoku Kinko Hyo which translates to ‘one look equilibrium chart’ - this is exactly what Ichimoku strives to be. An ‘all-in-one’ style indicator that incorporates multiple elements from different technical analysis tools. At just a glance traders are able to ascertain future support and resistance, momentum and trend direction. 89. The Science of Getting Rich: Chapter 16 The Science of Getting Rich by Wallace D. Wattles is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Blog Post series. 90. How to Create an Effective Online Fundraiser In general, the most successful online fundraisers prioritize the donor experience from start to finish. 91. Trading Range: Finding Your Next Runners Ask traders how they find the next breakout move, the next runner that’s going to skyrocket to +2000% profit. They’ll likely spout a bunch of technical indicators, screeners, Bollinger Bands, RSI, Stochastic Indicators… the list could go on. Before we even get to these tools, we first need to understand what the stock is breaking out from. So without further ado, here is your lesson on Trading Range. 92. The Science of Getting Rich: Chapter 17 The Science of Getting Rich by Wallace D. Wattles is part of . The table of Links for this book can be found here:\n[https://app.hackernoon.com/drafts/0rPO8JkhRaDY0rLVCaVL] (https://app.hackernoon.com/drafts/0rPO8JkhRaDY0rLVCaVL*) HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series 93. Barter to Bitcoin: The Evolution of Money Through The Ages The last few years the interest for cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology has skyrocketed. Many financial institutions and companies have invested in... 94. A Dash Primer - Digital Cash You Can Spend Anywhere "The Dash Platform has the potential to rule them all." This statement by Dash Product Owner, Dana Alibrandi, hints to the value that the platform provides in the cryptocurrency space. On Thursday, May the 23rd, Blockchain at UCLA hosted Dana Alibrandi for their first event of the spring to about what Dash is, how the platform works, and its potential use cases. 95. What Does Total Compensation Really Mean? It is common to think of compensation purely as salary – money you get paid for the work you do. But many people get compensated with more than just salary. 96. Rock, Paper, Blockchain Most data from government and financial institutions is still siloed. Public blockchains may be used by anyone and are permissionless. But how far off are we? 97. Were Fintechs Engaging in Fraud? The House Committee Thinks So One such executive falsely claimed in loan documents to be a Black veteran and received loans through multiple business entities 98. No One is Talking About How Cryptocurrency Solves This Massive Problem It’s 2020. Bitcoin’s been around for eleven years. Ethereum’s almost six years old. Cardano’s still in the womb. 99. The Science of Getting Rich: Preface The Science of Getting Rich by Wallace D. Wattles is part of\nHackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 100. The Secrets of Success: How Young Men Can Make Their Fortune One Thousand Ways to Make Money, November 2017 by Page Fox is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 101. Trading With Moving Averages - SMA’s & EMA’s Entering the realm of technical indicators, it’s easy to get lost in the jargon and the countless techniques available. As an introduction, we’re starting with the oldest and most widely used technical indicator. It also just happens to be the simplest - the moving average. 102. We Built A Trader's Almanac And The Results Are Promising ANN 103. What dYdX and StarkWare's Partnership Means for DeFi's Perpetuals & Future(s) dYdX and Antonio Juliano Zhuoxun Yin Brendan Chou Everett Hu just sent me this handy mail announcing a partnership with StarkWare and their scalability engine, StarkEx. 104. Bitcoin’s Final Boss “Bitcoin ought to be outlawed.” 105. Here's What My Crypto-Trading Bot Will Do ...With A Little Help From Binance and Deribit Over the last week, I’ve managed to wrangle pretty good deals from Deribit and Binance. 106. The Science of Getting Rich: Chapter 13 You must use your thought as directed in previous chapters, and begin to do what you can do where you are; and you must do ALL that you can do where you are. 107. The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money - Chapter 15 The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money by P. T. Barnum is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 108. A comprehensive introduction to Crypto Trading with Bots Don’t fall into the traps 109. The Sovereign Individual: The Best Revolution is Forgetting If only 49 were it...so many bad actors with billions. 110. A Hard Look Into Noticeable Cross-Exchange Inefficiencies [freebie inside] Price action tends to happen where people are planning to keep the crypto they buy. A bigger movement on a spot exchange easily translates into a much more radical move on the exchanges that match and mirror cash’s behavior, like perpetual swaps and futures. 111. Two Minutes on Bitcoin — December 5, 2022 People lost so much money with crypto this year. 112. The Cryptocurrency Trading Bible Two: The Seven Deadly Sins of Technical Analysis So you read the original Cryptocurrency Trading Bible and you jumped head first into the great game? 113. How to Create a Billion-Dollar Business on a Budget The lessons learned in business can make you happier, wealthier and give you more free time. 114. The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money - Chapter 18 The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money by P.T Barnum 115. US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, Urban Affairs Discusses the Digital Dollar The US Senate Committee on banking, housing, and urban affairs conducted a virtual hearing tagged Digitization of Money and Payments. The hearing took place on Tuesday, 30 June, 2020. In attendance were the ranking Senators of the committee and several experts from the cryptospace. 116. What is Modern Monetary Theory (MMT)? A Pocket Guide To Modern Monetary Theory and Why It Matters 117. The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money - Chapter 11 - Be Systematic The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money by P. T. Barnum is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The table of Links for this book can be found here. 118. America Needs Harriet Tubman This Juneteenth and Every Day Afterwards Harriet Tubman is THE woman America needs NOW! Over a century ago, Harriet Tubman built a coalition of whites and blacks, men and women. 119. How Money Works: Value Created, Reach, and Personal Satisfaction Choosing a career path that will enable you financial solidity is important. Only if you are not struggling financially you will be able to flourish in life 120. Your Money Is All Set To Lose More Value. Again. There’s a simple strategy that will change your financial life and you don’t need to be Warren Buffett to understand it. 121. Why Crypto: The Gold Standard In the future, cryptocurrencies could be far more stable and reliable than traditional money. Trustless crypto reserves could back digital currencies. 122. Thank You, Bitcoin Traders, for Making Us Rich Without traders, crypto markets would fall apart. 123. 3 Step Guide to Starting a Podcast Nearly 55% people in America listen to podcasts each month, which translates to about 160 million people. 124. How To Save Money Fast: A Guide on Building That Stash Ever wondered how to save enough money in a short period of time? Find out how to save money fast and build that stash for a rainy day. 125. 7 Super Easy Hacks to Making Money in 2023 We all have daydreams of hitting the jackpot or becoming filthy rich overnight. But have you ever stopped to ask yourself how people become wealthy? 126. The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money - Chapter 4 - Persevere The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money by P. T. Barnum is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 127. Before Taking a Payday Loan, Read this! What you need to know about payday loans. How it works and how to apply payday loan online 128. Bitcoin Bear Market Already? Seriously? I wait three years for a bitcoin bull market and it only lasts five months? 129. Is Crypto Lending Worth it? Cryptocurrency is quickly rising as a popular form of digital currency. It wouldn’t be surprising if, in the future, most loans are done via crypto. 130. The Fascinating Science of the Dollar To evaluate a potential central bank digital currency, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published a document in January 2022 titled Money and Payments: The U.S. Dollar in the Age of Digital Transformation. The paper purports to summarize the current state of domestic payments systems, and further discuss the different types of digital payment methods and assets that have emerged in recent years, including stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies. The authors have requested feedback via an online form that poses more than twenty-two questions due by May 20th, 2022. Since meaningful responses require more than the five-thousand characters allowed by the twenty field response form - and some sections actually contain more than one question, we are publishing thoughts and observations on it here instead, while further addressing some of the shortfalls in the framing and positioning of the paper, and consequent request for comment. 131. The Science of Getting Rich: Chapter 4 The Science of Getting Rich by Wallace D. Wattles is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 132. An Open Essay on the U.S. Federal Reserve, Treasuries, Cryptocurrencies and More: Part 1 The Federal Reserve is raising rates. Markets are turning bearish. Can crypto, bitcoin, or the market rise higher? Here's how to help navigate the markets today 133. You Will Buy Crypto at Higher Prices, But Not Today As the world falls apart, cryptocurrency's too risky - but if you wait for prices to go higher, you will only get more risk for less reward. 134. With the Crypto Market, Choose Your Conclusions Wisely Nobody shares more data than the crypto community. Does that mean you should believe it? 135. The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money - Chapter 12 The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money by P. T. Barnum is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series 136. Can Your Crypto Be A Currency? Explores the question of when an asset can be called money, particularly in the context of cryptocurrencies, role of supply/demand on volatility and stablecoins 137. The Science of Getting Rich: Chapter 9 The Science of Getting Rich by Wallace D. Wattles is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 138. How to Make Money With Crypto, and Keep It - The Definitive Guide Cryptocurrencies offer unprecedented ways to earn sustainable, long-term wealth and a higher quality of life right here, right now. 139. The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money - Chapter 16 The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money by P.T Barnum 140. The Science of Getting Rich: Chapter 8 The Science of Getting Rich by Wallace D. Wattles is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 141. The Science of Getting Rich: Chapter 12 The Science of Getting Rich by Wallace D. Wattles is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 142. Why Everyone Missed the Most Mind-Blowing Feature of Cryptocurrency There’s one incredible feature of cryptocurrencies that almost everyone seems to have missed, including Satoshi himself. 143. Should You Buy Bitcoin? Understanding the Ups and Downs Lessons in cryptocurrencies from the past and a look towards the future 144. The Empire Strikes Back with a Coordinated War on Crypto SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO, ITALY. MAY 16, 2015. Portrait of Darth Vader costume replica with grab hand and his sword. Care of ShutterStock for editorial use. 145. Institutions Will Buy Crypto Once This One Thing Changes Boomers keep dying. Millennials are inheriting their assets. Gen-Z is starting to get jobs and make money. Wall Street needs to keep its options open. 146. The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money - Introduction In the United States, where we have more land than people, it is not at all difficult for persons in good health to make money. 147. Crypto in 2020: The Year Of Institutions Crypto in 2020 round-up by Anti Danilevski: The Year Of Institutions 148. Blockchain-Powered Mobile Wallets Are Changing The Cross-Border Payments Landscape Every year hundreds of billions of dollars are transferred internationally by businesses and individuals who have emigrated from their home countries and cross-border money transfers are likely to experience double-digit annual growth rates over the next few years. 149. 5 Steps to Start and Monetize Your Own Successful Sports Blog A sports blog can become one of the most exciting things for sports fans. No matter if you want to create a sports blog for entertainment or profit, read on. 150. An Open Essay on the U.S. Federal Reserve, Treasuries, Cryptocurrencies and More: Part 2 Treasuries impact the way federal reserve raise rates. They are showing signs of stress. This is what it means for cryptocurrency, bitcoin, and markets. 151. The Science of Getting Rich: Chapter 15 The Science of Getting Rich by Wallace D. Wattles is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 152. Bitcoin’s Role in the Biggest Pump-and-Dump in Human History FTX’s demise, potential collapse of USDT Tether, tightest monetary environment in a generation, looming global recession, and bitcoin plays a role. 153. The Byzantine Times: Weekly Newsletter [Week 1, April] Hello and welcome to the first edition of The Byzantine Times. This weekly publication (each Sunday) will replace our newsletter. This week we released our Q1, 2020 review where we saw one of the most eventful periods in our lifetimes. 154. The Financial System Laid Bare [My Two Cents] A Pocket Economics Guide To Where Money Comes From 155. Lessons Learned From A Literal Billionaire The most important thing I learned from a billionaire I worked with, that you need to know. 156. The Science of Getting Rich: Chapter 11 The Science of Getting Rich by Wallace D. Wattles is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 157. Energy, Fuel, and Food Prices Soar - Cost of Living Hits 30-Year High In this slogging thread, we discuss the current living crises, facing most of the western world. As prices increase, wages have stagnated or at worst decreased. 158. Why it's Not a Good Idea to Quit Your Day Job Just Yet Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet) ft. Fiona Smith aka. The Millennial Money Woman 159. The Keynote of a $20,000,000 Sale One Thousand Ways to Make Money, November 2017 by Page Fox is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 160. Englishman Who Fooled America 161. Understanding Stock Options Stock Options are one of the most misunderstood investment instruments available on the stock market. Just mention ‘Stock Options’ to everyday investors, and you’re bound to hear such misnomers as — “they’re too risky”, “they’re too complicated”, and “isn’t it just gambling?” 162. Could Cryptocurrencies Ever Be Anything More Than the Creation of Money Out of Thin Air? Something many people cannot seem to wrap their heads around is the concept of cryptocurrencies - how are cryptocurrencies created? What makes them valuable? To understand this, let’s take a brief look back at the history of money. 163. Bitcoin and FIAT Money: The Past, Present, And The Future The popular and most successful cryptocurrency to date, Bitcoin, has continued to gain prominence. Putting it in this perspective; it took just 10 out of its 11 years of creation for the President of the United States, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Congress, Senate, and even the IMF to give a public statement on Bitcoin. Why is Bitcoin getting this attention?. This article covers a brief history, the philosophy behind Bitcoins’ creation and the role it plays now and in the distant future. 164. The Science of Getting Rich: Chapter 5 The Science of Getting Rich by Wallace D. Wattles is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 165. Clever Financial Hacks You Need to Try In this thread, our community shared a few clever financial hacks you need to start using today. 166. Cryptocurrency is Just Getting Started Despite bitcoin hitting new all-time highs, cryptocurrency is still a very small market. How big could it grow? 167. Make it Easy on Me: How to Easily Invest in Crypto Even if You Have No Time Bogle believed that “investing is for everyone.” 168. How To Prevent Your Property From Being Taken By Eminent Domain A closer look on how to protect your property from eminent domain. 169. How Much Money is Enough Money?🥲 This Slogging thread by Manas Goel, Valentine Enedah, GemInRubbles, Mónica Freitas and Sara Pinto occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability. 170. Bitcoin and Altcoins: Truth #3 "Size Does NOT Matter" There is no altcoin cycle. They all move up and down at roughly the same time, regardless of size. [171. The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money - Part 3 - Avoid Debt](https://hackernoon.com/the-art-of-money-getting-or-golden-rules-for-making-money-part-3-avoid-debt) The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money by P. T. Barnum is part of [HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series] 172. Blockchain Regulation Confusions When listening to regulators, it becomes apparent that there's still a wide gap in understanding decentralized technologies, including blockchains. First off, blockchain technology (BT) is not the same as blockchain. The former refers to an advanced encryption scheme, and is mentioned as such in reference two of the Bitcoin Whitepaper. Bitcoin and other blockchains utilize this hashing and time-stamping schema in their architecture towards the three main innovations: smart contracts, digital bearer instruments, and decentralized autonomous organization structures.\nWell, it's technically just one, since the latter two are made-off the first. 173. 2020 is The Year Wall Street Could Take Over Cryptocurrency Fresh off the German government’s decision to let banks store and sell cryptocurrency, Deutsche Bank predicted cryptocurrency will go mainstream by 2022 and eventually replace cash. 174. An Open Essay on the U.S. Federal Reserve, Treasuries, Cryptocurrencies and More: Part 3 Here is how inflation will impact markets. And how bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and markets as a whole will look in the months and years to come. 175. ”Money Doesn’t Equal Happiness” - Reality of Hackers’ Life Hackers are also ordinary people who fear, worry, and feel ashamed of their atrocities 176. The Science of Getting Rich: Chapter 6 The Science of Getting Rich by Wallace D. Wattles is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 177. Don't Forget The Pattern Day Trader (PDT) Rule A common source of frustration for beginner and more experienced traders alike, is the Pattern Day Trader (PDT) Rule. ‘Pattern Day Trader’ is a regulatory designation from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), to discourage retail traders from excessive trading. The PDT Rule places a minimum equity requirement on margin accounts where the stock market trader executes four or more day trades within five business days. 178. People Will Not Care About Cryptocurrencies Until THIS One Thing Changes This Tweet: 179. Become a More Successful Youtuber With the Help of Patreon and Merch It might seem hard to stand out in the huge crowd of Youtube content creators, but you don’t have to be that big to make a living from Youtube or at least earn some extra bucks. 180. The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money - Chapter 17 The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money by P.T Barnum 181. Why Cryptocurrency Doesn’t Need to Compete With Government Money As the global financial crisis accelerates, cryptocurrency has returned to mainstream public discourse. You know bitcoin has reached some level of legitimacy when Bloomberg Radio quotes its price. 182. Interview Questions That Suck - "What's Your Current Salary?" Asking for your current salary is not a legitimate question and should be treated as such. 183. Financial Crises and Bitcoin: Why You're Worrying About the Wrong Market “There are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen.” 184. What Will Happen to Bitcoin When COVID-19 Ends? “The global bastard,” COVID-19, continues to wreck everything, but this will change sooner than you think. 185. How to Build a Mobile App that Makes Money Not many people know how do apps make money. Here's how. 186. History & Evolution of Fiat Money To Digital Assets Currency is a vast subject, understanding the history of money opens the door to a deeper appreciation of digital assets and commodity-backed digital currencies 187. Bitcoin As A Safe Haven Asset: An Evaluation Bitcoin isn’t exactly a safe haven asset yet but its monetary policy and its long-term trajectory shows that it’s working it’s way there. 188. The Lightning Network: A Beginner's Guide It's a common question in a growing business: How do you scale without breaking your business model and preserving the essence and quality of what you do? 189. 6 Techniques to Generate Revenue Using Chat APIs In-App Chat allows Mobile Apps and Websites to improve their User Engagement, and achieve new use-cases. Whether it’s a conversation between – Service Providers and Customers in On-demand Services Apps, Doctors and Patients in Healthcare, Teachers and Parents in Education, Advisors and Investors in Finance Apps, Recruiters and Candidates in Jobs Apps, Attendees in Event Apps, or Prospects in Dating, effective Chat feature in the App can be used to empower all! 190. Bitcoin has Many Parallels with the California Gold Rush. Will it End the Same Way? Earlier this year, Hacked published an article comparing bitcoin to the California gold rush, when the discovery of gold sparked a frenzied, greed-driven migration into California from 1848 to 1855. 191. Nexo for Crypto Loans and Bitcoin Loans and Crypto Cards [Reviewed] What if Nexo had more than $100m USD worth of YOUR assets? More than their centralized bank-backed insurance fund protects? What if Nexo began speculatively investing YOUR funds into third-party protocols, putting the capital at risk — or even losing substantial amounts of it? 192. Money: A Basketcase [A Deep Dive] The failures of the USD as a global reserve currency mean\nthat we must reimagine money. 193. I Am Stupid Without Bitcoin This article is about the haves and the have-nots. 194. 5 Ways To Earn an Income During the Pandemic One global recession in a single generation drives major changes in the economy and business landscape. Imagine dealing with two.\nMillennials (born between 1981 to 1996) are more affected by the 2009 recession and COVID-19 pandemic since their financial footing is much worse than their predecessors.\nThe International Monetary Fund (IMF) deems that the economic toll due to the lockdown is much worse than the Great Depression. 195. 5 Macro-Trends That Will Impact Businesses Over the Next 10 Years The Big Picture: Macro-Trends That Will Shape the Next 10 Years... And how to take advantage of them 196. The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money - Chapter 2 The Art of Money Getting or, Golden Rules for Making Money by P.T Barnum 197. About The Money In Your Pocket...Or Your Bank: Creation And Evaporation of Value As I briefly explained in this other post, money is something that has always interested me. 198. What is Money? And Can Bitcoin Function as a Reliable Means of Payment? The global corona pandemic has not only turned all of our private lives upside down, but also changed the financial market considerably. Central banks are printing more money than they have done in a very long time out of an emergency situation, national debts are increasing and we have a record-high unemployment rate. 199. Open Interest, Volume, and Their Differences Explained What is Volume? What is Open Interest? And what do they tell us about the market? 200. Uncovering the Dark Truth Behind De Hek and Kassam - Liars Targeting Apollo Fintech So far, the cryptocurrency industry has grown to be one of the most lucrative in the world. After a decade of existence, Bitcoin has so far become the best performing asset – period. Statistics from last year show that Bitcoin was the best –performing investment class of the year, as well as the past decade. 201. Why Bitcoin Matters to Millennials With bitcoin’s price booming and its market cap reaching all-time highs, you can excuse people for getting excited. When money talks, people listen. 202. An Introduction to Relative Strength Index Trading Strategies Relative Strength Index (RSI) is another staple indicator of the technical analysis world. What is the Relative Strength Index? It measures the speed and change of price movements to evaluate if a stock is overbought or oversold. A wildly popular tool among traders, it is also widely misunderstood. 203. 6 Reasons Why Nobody Will Talk About Bitcoin This Holiday Season [feat. OK Boomer reference] Bitcoin is dead. 204. Libra: The Ideavirus The lid on the fabled "Facebook coin" project has been finally lifted in the middle of June. Libra, a name evoking an ancient unit of weight, scales of justice and a somewhat clever jab at Winklevoss' Gemini, has already been written about extensively. 205. Busting the Myths about Bitcoin’s Carbon Footprint The narrative that Bitcoin wastes a tremendous amount of energy immediately became a popular headline. This idea is not grounded in reality. 206. Here’s What Will Happen To Your Money There has been a lot of talk about a dollar collapse and the rise of inflation recently. [207. How to Travel to Africa During COVID-19](https://hackernoon.com/how-to-travel-to-africa-during-covid-19-682j37er) Things to know before traveling to Africa during COVID-19. 208. Popular Approaches For Making Fast Payments On Blockchain [Explained] Hey! Hope you’re safe at home during the pandemic. During my free time at home nowadays, I read about blockchain. I’ve learned something really interesting about it and wanna share the same. Here I go! 209. No Bullsh** Guide to Start a Money Making Blog in 10 Minutes Be it for your passion for writing or to help generate an extra income, blogging is your one stop solution. 210. The Case for Alternate Systems of Money in Today's World During World War I, there was a general shortage of metals to mint low-value coins for everyday commerce. Austrian and German institutions from banks to municipalities to utility companies started circulating their own form of money without authorization from the central government. These took the form of colorful paper notes for "emergency money" or notgeld that are a valued collectors item to this day. 211. Wall Street Wants All Of Your Bitcoin I know a few people in finance. 212. Community Governed Loans and Mobile Money in Nigeria with Adebola Adeniran on The HackerNoon Podcast In this episode of the HackerNoon Podcast, Amy Tom sits down with Adebola Adeniran to talk about Money; specifically, mobile money in Nigeria 213. 5 Ways Open Finance is Changing Money Forever What if your money was intelligent and could lend itself out to the highest interest rate or how about a no-loss lottery where you always get your initial money back, or perhaps you'd like to receive your paycheck on a daily basis rather than monthly. Well, this is all possible today. 214. Is the Reputation Economy a Dystopia? [Discussion] China is transitioning itself to a Social Credit currency. Facebook is evolving from a social network into a bank. Credit card companies leak how "risky" you are to hackers. The world is changing, and fast. And so should the conversation. 215. The Age Of “Whatever It Takes” Economic Policies And what it means for all of us 216. The Crypto State of Affairs in 2021 The stories to track regarding government regulation that will determine the future of cryptocurrency. 217. Here's Why We Need Bitcoin [Part I] The objective of this series of posts is to show why Bitcoin is a better form of money than the ones we currently use. For that, however, we first need to think about some fundamental concepts without which considering Bitcoin in a serious way is impossible. 218. If you had infinite money, no job, and no responsibilities, what would you do... This Slack discussion by austin, Linh and Dane occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel, and has been edited for readability. 219. How to Secure Your Financial Future as a Self Employed Entrepreneur If you're a self-employed entrepreneur, becoming financially stable should be a priority of yours. But it can be rough if you have no idea where to start. With a little bit of learning and skill, you can plot a course towards a safe financial future. 220. Stop Listening to Interest-as-Income Advice by Crypto 'Experts' Crypto experts might mean well when dispensing financial advice. But using interest earned from your crypto assets is going to cost you in taxes. 221. How to Manage your Cryptocurrency Portfolio How To Manage Your Cryptocurrency Portfolio in Five Steps?\nVision | Portfolio Assessment | Measurable Targets | Strategy Creation, Implementation and Evaluation 222. Identity and Blockchain’s Digital Vending Machines In a previous article, we outlined investment opportunities in companies utilizing decentralized software solutions such as blockchains. 223. Why You're the Only One Who Cares About Bitcoin & Cryptocurrencies Cryptocurrency has an odd and insular community. 224. OnlyFans’ Truth Laid Bare: The Marriage of Sex, Money, Tech and Power Sex, money, tech and power. OnlyFans, a social media platform created to share explicit content against tips, finds a way to merge all four. 225. Economics, Crypto, and Really Smart Women Utsav Jaiswal sits down with Amber Ghaddar, Founder at AllianceBlock, about building the AllianceBlock Protocol, understanding money matters, and getting down t