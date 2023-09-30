209 Stories To Learn About Mental Health

Let's learn about via these 209 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Mental Health /Learn Repo If your mind is not right, nothing it produces or caters to will be. HackerNoon's mental health stories address how to care for your most valuable asset 1. Omori on Nintendo Switch SERIOUSLY Needs a Trigger Warning Omori is a game that can trigger anxiety, I know that firsthand. 2. I Quit My Job at the Age of 36 to Be Happy Hi! my name is O. I am the founder of Goodnight Journal, where people come to write their own private and public journals. In this blog article, I want to share my own story about quitting my job and working on the app that I’m passionate about while traveling. 3. I Built a Mental Health App While Stuck in My Tiny Studio in NYC Mental health has been a rising issue lately since the pandemic and it caught my attention right away since I was going crazy being stuck in my tiny studio in New York City that has no view. Also, I was consistently looking for ways to help users on Goodnight Journal who expressed depression and anxiety through public journals. Some of the public journals really got me concerned and think more about features that I can implement to help them feel better. It kind of came naturally that I want to do something about it. I ended up playing around with a bunch of mental health and meditation apps out there and came up with the app called Happy. 4. Managers, Do You Wait for the Doorknob Effect? If you are not sure what a Doorknob effect is, you probably want to keep reading. Either you’ve seen it before and didn’t act properly, or worse you just missed it. 5. An Introduction to Pain Management: How To Deal With Pain Pain can be difficult to deal with, but there are different management options for pain depending on person, gender and clinical conditions. Read about pain. 6. 3 Tips to Improve Your Mental Health as a Developer It's been over a month now since I last wrote an article here for my blog. I've been struggling a lot with low mood, which has meant that I haven't had the motivation or the energy to produce new content. I have been getting help, which I've found really useful, so I thought I'd share some of the things I've learned in the hope that it might help other developers in a similar position. 7. How I screwed up myself building my dream startup I was looking at the doctor’s face, my heart beating super fast, scared of what will come out of his mouth: 8. How I Learned to Stop Worrying As a psychiatrist, I know worrying does not help. Focusing on our sphere of influence, the present moment, and gratitude can help with worry. 9. Hacking Your Psyche To Prevent Isolation Fatigue Americans have been reporting increased feelings of depression, anxiety, loneliness, and even hopelessness at least once per week since the start of the COVID pandemic. In fact, at the end of April, 3 in 4 American adults expected a second wave of the virus and supported continued social distancing. 10. Hey Employers: Do Black Lives Matter? As you know (I hope), the murder of George Floyd has caused protests and violent riots in Minneapolis, and many other cities around the United States. Yet again, another Black man was murdered by those hired to protects us. Four policemen pinned George to the ground after being called by a store clerk about disorderly conduct. An officer, by the name of Derek Chauvin, kneeled into George’s neck with extreme pressure, digging it into the ground to the point that he struggled to breath. As George was suffocating, he stated that he could not breath multiple times, but Chauvin did not let up. The other officers just stood by allowing it to happen, which makes them just as guilty. George died later that day. It took days just for Chauvin to even be arrested. He’s now been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. If you’re unaware of the story, please head here. 11. Say No to Last Minute Requests: Here's How in 3 Steps Finally, giving a thoughtful response goes a long way in ensuring your message is received well without coming across as arrogant... 12. What is a Developer's Worst Enemy? We developers get stuck working hard for a long period on multiple projects, that seems impossible to complete. 13. My First Panic Attack And Subsequent Relationship With Depression And Anxiety - Part I The first panic attack I had was back in 2015. During an official college trip with a few college friends. 14. The Dark Side of LinkedIn: A Capitalist’s Pipe Dream LinkedIn has become a cesspool of toxic productivity, virtue signaling, and corporate worship. It is time to call for a change! 15. The Frightening Truth Behind Mind Control and Social Media [Halloween Special] Let’s talk about the elephant in the room… 16. What’s the Healthiest Way to Lose Weight We would all like to lose body fat rapidly. However, not only is that nearly impossible (get real), but it’s also incredibly unhealthy. According to the people who lose weight gradually (one-to-two pounds per week) are more successful in keeping the weight off. 17. "Fail more", advised David Stapleton, BUA FIT's Founder & CEO BUA FIT was nominated as one of the best startups in London in Startups of the Year hosted by HackerNoon. This is an interview with their Founder CEO. 18. The four things I do to manage my migraine as a software developer Migraine affects 1 billion people worldwide. It's the 3rd most prevalent and the 6th most disabling illness in the world. It's worse than an ordinary headache. The attacks usually last between 4 and 72 hours. Whoever has, or had a migraine knows about the pain they had to endure and the sacrifices they had to make because of it. Managing a migraine is not easy. You're pretty much forced to change and adjust your lifestyle and habits. There is no pill that you can take to make it go away forever. In this article I'll cover the four things I do to manage my migraine. 19. Productivity Hacks: 5 Tips for Software Engineers and Knowledge Workers Everyone seems to be strapped for time these days and desperate to get more done in less time. I'm in the same boat. Here's to achieve more by doing less. 20. Healthy Eating Under Coronavirus Quarantine Eating out has become a big part of our lives and with everyone now at home, a lot needs to change to make up for it. Before this lockdown, Americans would eat out on average nearly 6 times per week. Eating at home is still popular - Americans spend around $4,400 annually on food for their fridge; around 7% of their total annual spending. In these past few weeks, however, going to grocery stores has been discouraged and most restaurants have been closed. This has caused many to stock up on a variety of items. Shoppers are stocking up on goods like canned foods, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, and bottled water. Sales for some of these items such as oat milk and medical masks are up by hundreds of percent and other products like frozen and fresh fruit, dried beans, bath and shower wipes, and water all have higher sales that are higher by a noticeable amount. 21. Mental Health, Body Image, & Social Media: Censorship isn't the Solution The impact of social media and AI on mental health, on the way we perceive and experience our world, cannot be underestimated. 22. Why Senior Citizens Should Learn to Code Seniors - learn to code! As a mind-stimulating leisure activity, learning to code has many health and social benefits for older adults. 23. Building and Maintaining Healthy Relationships is Not an Exact Science Having high standards in love is basically a form of self care and self respect 24. Stop Complaining About Being at Home You got what you wanted. 25. Building a Mental Health Startup: Insights from a Founder People have a wide range of different "tools" that can give them cheap and fast relief of anxiety or other psychological conditions. 26. Is it worth believing in mankind or has competition taken over? Is it worth believing in mankind? Here I have raised up the questions that have been inside me due to growing competition in the recent generation. 27. "I don't want anyone to go through what I went through" - with I-Ally Founder Lucinda Koza Interview with I-Ally Founder Lucinda Koza where reveals she wants to save millennial family caregivers from a broken system 28. Only 3% of the World Has Figured Out Their Reason for Being Matt Schnuck explains why only 3% of the world has figured out their reason for being. 29. This CEO was Going to be a Consultant but Decided to Solve Mental Health Issues With AI Instead. Sumondo was nominated as one of the best startups in Copenhagen, Denmark, in HackerNoon’s Startups of the Year. This is an interview with their Founder CEO. 30. The Importance of a Developer's Mental Health Day A moment of reflection dear dev, dear engineer, and dear LANister. A brief reminder that yes, we are here, and yes we are alive. We made it to this day! What a joy! Ohh, hey Kelvin! Let's talk about our mental health today. A little sanity in all the chaos of whatever bugs, errors, and painful hours we might have had to this moment. 31. Jack Pullen Shares 3 Critical Mistakes Holding You Back in Life Jack Pullen is a young motocross rider specializing in both 65cc and 85cc categories. 32. Why Social Media Makes it Hard to Rest Only when there is something worth sharing do we think we are worth resting. 33. Meet the Writer: "I hope to help people with my writing," says Contributor Amy Shah, Physician Amy Shah is a physician-writer whose latest Hacker Noon Top story was an interview with a blind software developer. 34. The Noonification: Say No to Last Minute Requests: Heres How in 3 Steps (3/10/2023) 3/10/2023: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 35. The Joy of Using Single-Purpose Tech What is it about smartphones that make them the most useful technology ever created? 36. Meditation Resources: Apps and Websites to Keep Calm There are a wide variety of meditation apps and websites available to help you with meditation. Choosing one may help with your mental health 37. How You Can Help Stop Domestic Violence A look at how to spot the signs of domestic partner abuse and how to find resources online to help your situation. 38. An Open Letter to The Human Behind The Code Where to go to when in a mental rut as a software developer. The battle between engineering and the engineer's health. 39. 8 Habits of Highly Productive People The habits of highly productive people make them accomplish a lot. It's not magic, and you can improve your mentality by following these 8 habits. 40. "Rationality at the expense of another person’s mental health is not worth it", says Elesaro CEO An interview with Johnpaul Nobodo - the Co-Founder/CEO of Elesaro: a full suite crowdfunding protocol built on Binance smart chain. 41. Why You Should Stop Your Reading Challenge Image: Goodreads.com 42. The Psychological Effects of Working from Home Amid a Lockdown If you’re working remotely for the first time and feeling fatigued, believe us, we know what you're experiencing. 43. 9 Free Book Websites That You Should Know About Looking for free books online? Check out our top 9 websites, including Project Gutenberg, Open Library, and ManyBooks, offering over 2 million ebooks! 44. Workplace PSA: Treat Everyone With Kindness Be careful who you step on at work because they could become the person in charge of your next promotion, and your pettiness might come back. 45. How Feed Algorithms Keep Us Glued to Our Screens Social media platforms have become the go to place for the manipulators when they need to tweak the behavior of masses. 46. A Step-By-Step Guide to Reflect on 2022: The Most Powerful Journaling Exercise Kieran Drew goes over how to reflect on 2022. 47. Breaking the Stigma of Mental Health with Amy Pravin Shah, Noonies Nominee 2021 Amy Pravin Shah has been nominated for Noonies 2021: HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Mental Health. Here is her story. 48. 3 Things That You Should Do Before Even Trying to Be Productive Before you find the perfect productivity techniques, stop doing these simple things first. 49. How to Build a Quality AI-Based Mental Health Counseling App Because of the mental illness crisis that has worsened during the last ten years, digital solutions functioning on artificial intelligence offer hope for millions of people to improve their mental state, or at least to keep it balanced. Technology companies and scientific establishments have developed the applications ready to provide daily therapist sessions and support patients` treatment programs. 50. Why Exploring the Outdoors Helps Put Our Mind in Balance A look at how exploring the outdoors could be the vacation you need in order to better focus and balance your life. 51. Hacking Your Sleep Cycle No one is sleeping well. There is a lot of uncertainty in the world and it’s not just from the pandemic - the economic downturn and struggle for equal rights seems to be overshadowing the pandemic. People are reporting strange and vivid dreams and nightmares and with it trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, and feeling rested when they wake up. It’s time to start hacking our minds so we can get the sleep we need to maintain our best health. 52. New Book Release For Self-Assessing Your Digital Habits Raising awareness around digital health as the world moves back to life beyond the screen 53. My Experiences with Overcoming Depression Overcoming depression is a long and challenging process. Here’s what else I have learned. 54. A Nasty, Brutal U.S. Election Season Favors Wellness-On-Demand Services for 2021 Victory for President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris lends favor to the tech sector’s 2021 mission to address mental health. 55. The Social Dilemma on Netflix is the Wake Up Call We've Been Waiting For I watched “The Social Dilemma”, the documentary by the Center for Humane Technology and featuring Tristan Harris, yesterday. It taught me zero new things. I learned nothing that I had not already come across during my research for my latest book Life Beyond the Touch Screen. Or that I had not even incorporated in the book. 56. Technology Trends for 2021: A Forecast from Hacker Noon’s Top Writers I asked 10 of Hacker Noon’s Top Contributors to weigh in with their strategic tech predictions for 2021 — you can expect a 14-minute briefing on everything from recession startups and (self) edtech, to AI applied to end Covid-19 and the commoditization of Machine Learning. 57. I Never Thought Compassion Would Pay Me Back in Such A Wonderful Way As soon as the World Health Organization declared Corona Virus to be a global pandemic, there was an immense quick heat fired up around the globe, with people being highly concerned about their survival amidst these hard times. People actually started to stock up for months, according to CNN, grocery stores ran out of the daily use products, and basically, it was all depicting the scenario of the end of times. 58. How Can HR Facilitate Your Remote Workplace Mental Health Initiatives? In this article, we will explain the role of HR in helping employees solve mental health problems and see what HR is doing to address this issue. 59. From Zero to Manic I am 36 years old and have long felt disconnected from the world. Not so much the natural world — that I’ve been lovingly drawn to and constantly in awe of as far back as I can remember. 60. Life’s Ultimate Hack is Embracing Your Inner Childlike Lunatic Let's explore the scientific and psychological benefits of embracing our inner foolishness and why it's important to be a little bit silly every now and then. 61. Adverse Effects of Smartphone Addiction Today, as the world progresses, the inevitable dominance of technology has taken over almost every aspect of our lives. Unfortunately, relationships are replaced by virtual ones, leisure time is spent while scrolling, and you no longer need drugs to escape from reality. Instead of shutting your eyes and empowering smartphones to rule our lives, it would be wiser to embrace this revolution, let it infuse in your daily routine, and exploit its power to enhance your life. 62. Importance of a Gratitude Journal Gratitude works its magic by serving as an antidote to negative emotions. It’s like white blood cells for the soul, protecting us from cynicism, entitlement, anger, and resignation. — Arianna Huffington, Thrive. 63. How to Avoid Career Burnout The best way to avoid career burnout is for employees to prioritize taking care of their mental, physical, and emotional well-being. 64. Lessons From GitLab—A $1 Billion Business With 700 Remote Employees A lot has changed since I shared my last article related on COVID-19 (the most recent strain of coronavirus), and how AI and Blockchain professionals and industry experts are tackling the crisis. 65. How to Avoid Awkward Virtual Events While her pajama set was nice, I was wondering what type of crowd this was. Even before the March shelter-in-place orders, I would have never thought to wear pajamas to an in-person social event. 66. All You Need To Know About UX Design In The Ambient Computing Era Ambient/Ubiquitous computing is a concept that circumscribes many terms together. It can be considered as a magnificent amalgam of software, hardware products and user experience with a major component of human-machine interaction and learning, all of these things becoming the aim of using a computer or any internet-enabled device, without necessarily deliberately using it. 67. How Does the Metaverse Influence Our Mental Health? A new digital universe called the Metaverse will be created by the year 2022, but, There are no definitive answers yet as to how it will affect mental health 68. How to Talk to Your Children About Smartphone Addiction On Parenting post-2020, post-covid-19 and post-lockdown. 69. Switch Up Your Attitude to Work for Good A different approach to solving the burnout problem. 70. The Coding Barrier: A Simple Guide to Clearing The First Hurdle Are you new to coding? Have you been struggling to come to grips with your first programming language? If so, allow me to illuminate an early step on your path to becoming a software developer. 71. How To Ensure That Your Team Is Happy With Remote Work? A month ago saying that running a company through the crisis caused by this pandemic has been hard would be an understatement. I’m sure this has been unchartered territory for most of us. I mean, most workplaces don’t even have work from home policies that they had to design from scratch. 72. Coping With Loneliness While Working From Home Here are 6 ways to battle the feeling of isolation and loneliness while working from home. 73. The Founder Playlist: Reflections on Really Good Advice from 45 CEOs On the Importance of Building Healthy Co-Founder Relationships, Navigating Investor Meetings, and Investing in Your Mental Health as a Founder. 74. Technology Addiction: When Is It Time to Unplug For You? Making a conscious decision about how we want digital tech to influence our lives 75. Navigating Toxicity in the Workplace Workplace toxicity can imply many different things to different people, much like the elusive chameleon of the working world. 76. A Hacker's Awakening: All You Need to Perfect the Pomodoro Technique Is Crippling, Deadly Nicotine Check it out, my first Unsplash insert. I'm really Hackernoon worthy now! 77. I Burnt Out on Inconsistent Codebases How Front End Development Broke Me: A Burnout Story 78. Are You Suffering From Achievemephobia? What in the world is - achievemephobia? 79. Treating Your Internet Friends with Respect Starts Right Here at HackerNoon HQ TL;DR: All Hacker Noon full time employees and long-term part-time contractors are now eligible to enter our fully-funded Mental Health initiative. Plus a few tips on how to make Remote Work work. 80. Protecting Your Mental Health While WFH The past six weeks have been challenging. As someone who thrives off social interaction and throwing ideas around in a room of people, working from home has been a huge shift for me both mentally and professionally. 81. Top Reasons Why You Should Make Reading a Habit For every person barring a few fictional ones, life is only experienced once. 82. SuperBetter Improves Mental Health Using the Psychology of Gameplay SuperBetter is tackling the youth mental health crisis. Its scalable science-backed platform promotes resilience, mental health & social emotional learning. 83. How to Manage Your Technology and Reduce Your Digital Distractions With so many different ways that we can be connected at any given moment in time, it’s easy for technology to take over our lives. 84. Is Experiencing a Burnout Good or Bad? A fast-paced world and burnouts go hand in hand. 85. Mental Health Basics: Diagnosis, Treatment, Tech Tools Last year I found I had ADD. 86. Data Can Help You: How Technologies Fight Mental Health Issues Medical technologies are not limited to remote examinations, robotic surgical controllers and diagnostic algorithms. Today they transform mental health domain, specifically, work methods with patients and the doctor’s role. 87. My $0 Biohacking Journey to Completing Ultra-Marathons This article details my $0 biohacking journey to ultra-marathons, health, fitness, and more 88. How Developers Are Feeling In Challenging Time Of Pandemic A study into wellbeing and productivity of software developers during the pandemic is now being replicated after a year of working from home. 89. Mental Health Awareness Month: How to Maintain Good Mental Health During the COVID-19 Pandemic Stress, anxiety, and fear are normal responses to actual or perceived threats, especially when confronted with uncertain situations. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are experiencing heightened levels of stress and anxiety. 90. The Impact, Symptoms and Management of Stress Are you frequently feeling stressed out? If so, this article discusses some of the physiological symptoms associated with stress and offers tips for reducing 91. Fighting Against a Pandemic of Dread The psychological toll of this global pandemic is multi-layered, pointing us towards a reckoning with deeper layers of our psyche. 92. Is Your Technology Addiction Taking Over Life and Your Mental Wellbeing? In this article, we’ll be diving deeper into the Relevance and Risk of Smartphone and Technology Addiction in the times we live in today — during COVID-19. 93. "Track Your Mood For Improving Your Mental Health" says a Founder Living With A Bipolar Disorder Oftentimes we don’t even realize how we’re feeling. Even when someone asks us, “How are you?” our knee-jerk reaction is to say, “Good.” But are you really feeling good? What is your mood right now? If you had to label how you’re feeling in your body and mind, what would you write down? 94. 5 Techniques to Combat Morning Anxiety The way you wake up will influence your performance, how you communicate, and how effective you will be in setting boundaries and achieving your targets. 95. Entrepreneurs Are Not Robots: How to Prevent Burnout and Not Harm Your Business Entrepreneurs Are Not Robots, and in the fast speed of work, we tend to forget it. We have to work harder to succeed but it's vital to care about mental health. 96. Office Inferno: Why Aren't We Happy At Work? I just finished watching “The Office”. Funny on the surface, but very satirical and even dark once you go a layer below. 97. 6 Ways to Mentally Prepare Yourself to Start a Business We've all experienced time management problems at work. Here are 6 tips to use when you are mentally preparing yourself for entrepreneurship. 98. Startup Interview with Steven Gramlich, Co-founder and CMO of Headversity headversity Co-Founder and CMO Steven Gramlich talks startup life and origins of his employer mental health training company. 99. Jarett Reginald Stewart Lifted Up By All These Hacker Noon Shenanigans “In these unprecedented times…” People build unprecedented products, and contribute to the internet in unprecedented ways. Go on, make a fellow human’s day and nominate the best YOUR best of 2020’s tech industry for a 2020 #Noonie, the tech industry’s most independent\nand community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH. 100. Brainpower And Brainberries: 7 Food Ideas to Hack your Brain Are you a programmer who wants to know what are the best food that would best fit your lifestyle? Developers and programmers can have very demanding jobs. They stay up for long hours and require a lot of brainpower in order to get their work done and meet their deadlines. 101. Tech Must Disrupt the Mental Health Hotline Industry Venture funding in mental health and wellness companies has seen healthy growth this past year, with $321 million raised across 26 deals in the second quarter of 2019, which is a 141% jump from last year’s $227 million raised during the same quarter. The impact of this growth in popularity is having its much-desired changes in the US, with the use of meditation growing 3 folds from 2012–2017, making it as popular as yoga according to the Center for Disease Control. 102. How Much Screen Time Should Teenager Get On Their Phones? When screen time became such a major part of our daily lives, it was only a matter of time before people began to question the pros and cons of how much technol 103. Three Strategies to Help Break an Internet Addiction In more ways than most people recognize, the internet has infiltrated every part of our lives. In some cases, that's been beneficial. For example, the internet puts the majority of the world's knowledge right at our fingertips, allowing individual learning on a previously unheard-of scale. It has also enabled free-flowing global communications, making the vast world a much more integrated community. 104. Food Tech Stories: Digital Transformation of Restaurant Industry Based on How Restaurants Can Adapt to the Digital Economy. 105. The Quintessential Work of Remote Developers Building and supporting software does not require you to be in the office every day. Companies like GitLab, Digital Ocean, CircleCI, InVision, and Stripe have realized that remote work gives them a recruiting and productivity advantage over the competition. 106. Procrastination is a Form of Emotion Regulation In this Slogging thread, our community discusses their experience with procrastination, coping mechanisms, and Sirois' take on procrastination. 107. The Science of Cognitive Performance: Focus Can Fix Your Life A look at how focus can improve your life. 108. A Guide to Practicing Self Care for Managers Management is a tricky job. You are required to care for other people and their growth while also feeling responsible for their emotional and mental well-being. 109. It's Lonely At The Summit: Leaders Need Help Too You’re at the top of the world; you can’t be hurting… depressed… lonely…\nCan you? Overcome your loneliness through communication and community. 110. 3 Basic Tricks to Smash👊 Your Goals

Do you feel unmotivated? Lethargic? Overwhelmed?

112. Raising Kids And A Startup

Kids are great. They're funny, smart, beautiful, the light of your life and exhausting. Kind of like a startup...so how does one go about balancing both?

113. How Imposter Syndrome Affects Developers

Imposter syndrome is a feeling in software development. Not only does beginners or mid-level developers face this problem, but also the experienced coders.

114. How to Help Those Who Are NEET

Most of us know volunteering is good for our health. You're giving something back, meeting people you might not otherwise meet, and possibly transforming lives.

115. Rediscovering Focus: How I Did It

After years of distractions and poor decision making. I rediscovered the art of focus. I realized that if I did not plant my butt in the chair, I would fall behind in my ambitions. Since October of last year, I have been taking serious action to improve my attention span and my ability to do deep work. 116. It's Time We Started Talking About Schizophrenia With June estimates at 7000+ authors, 69 other Hackernoon contributors might also be a victim of schizophrenia, along with me. This article serves to demonstrate why these people are facing tougher-than-average odds to live to a ripe old age, and how society isn’t doing them justice in helping or finding a permanent solution. 117. Overthinking: Causes, Impact, Strategies for Taking Action I thought I was pretty good and smart at making decisions from routine tasks with little cognitive load like what to eat for lunch, what dress to wear to the office, how to avoid traffic on the way to work to the more mentally demanding activities like putting together a hiring plan, defining org structure and thinking about the future strategy of my organisation. 118. Food Tech Stories: How Food Can Fix Your Depression Based on this story: Why nutritional psychiatry is the future of mental health treatment 119. How Burnout Can Take Over Your Professional Life Burnout is an intense word and can lead to professional and personal dissatisfaction, depression, and social isolation. 120. My Perspective About The Motivational Market Self-help, motivation, we all need it. But do we need it that much? Are we helping ourselves by others’ capitalization on it? 121. I Said, "It's Funny Being Human" at a Marriott Sports Bar in 2001 There I was. Sitting in a Marriott hotel sports bar in downtown Chicago in the middle of the afternoon on a weekday having a drink with a good friend — and suddenly former colleague — when I said that phrase out loud. 122. Meet the Writer: Matthew Proffitt, ESG & Disruptive Tech Consultant Background info about a Hackernoon Top Story author's life, interests, and career. 123. The Secret to Finding Your Purpose Is to Stop Chasing It Perspectives on Finding Your Purpose 124. 5 Ways to Motivate Yourself When Struggling Mentally The saying "Getting started is the hardest" exists for good reason. Starting any business takes more motivation than continuing the business once you have the momentum and focus. 125. Got Laid Off? Here's How to Get Back on the Job Horse 126. How Diets and Dying Related to Demographics When we seek to understand consequences of our actions and the hidden complexity that underlies them we can make better decisions. One set of decisions that everyone participates in throughout life is choice of diet. The impact of what we consume on a daily basis is often only felt many years later — and can be an accident of birth. 127. Coronavirus: A Test For Modern Technology and Tethics ICYMI: The spread of the new strain of Corona virus known as Covid-19 has caused massive disruption to daily life- be it social or economic. 128. My Personal Experience with Impostor Syndrome and How I Overcame It Impostor syndrome (also known as impostor phenomenon, impostorism, fraud syndrome or the impostor experience) is a psychological pattern in which one doubts one's accomplishments and has a persistent internalized fear of being exposed as a "fraud". — Wikipedia. 129. Exploring 10 New COVID-19 Realities You Might Already Be Experiencing

We are halfway through 2020. Self-evident truth makes it crystal clear that there is too much to swallow and digest to make sense of everything that is happening in our new reality. It is also important to mention that there is no doubt that the world will remember this year just like they remember 2012 when everyone was expecting the end of the world. But what happens after COVID-19?

132. Practicing Oxygen Hunger To Benefit Mental and Physical Health

I am less breathless during exercise, I am less tired at the end of the day, and my response to fear and stress has improved — All thanks to Oxygen Hunger.

133. 5 Strategies for Shifting a Fixed Mindset to a Growth Mindset

How do you approach failures in life?

134. Why Dyslexics Make Great Spies and Security Professionals

Why dyslexics make great spies and cybersecurity professionals.

135. How to Overcome Burnout While Staying Productive

This intense hustle can be useful at times, and it certainly is very productive, but it's important to keep things in check.

136. You Are the Cure to Imposter Syndrome in Data Science

Imposter syndrome is a common experience for data scientists. But there are ways to tackle it and succeed despite it.

137. What is Attention Residue and Why is It Your Worst Enemy?

The keyboard is on fire, you're typing so fast. The Economist has its perspective: 132. Practicing Oxygen Hunger To Benefit Mental and Physical Health I am less breathless during exercise, I am less tired at the end of the day, and my response to fear and stress has improved — All thanks to Oxygen Hunger. 133. 5 Strategies for Shifting a Fixed Mindset to a Growth Mindset How do you approach failures in life? 134. Why Dyslexics Make Great Spies and Security Professionals Why dyslexics make great spies and cybersecurity professionals. 135. How to Overcome Burnout While Staying Productive This intense hustle can be useful at times, and it certainly is very productive, but it’s important to keep things in check. 136. You Are the Cure to Imposter Syndrome in Data Science Imposter syndrome is a common experience for data scientists. But there are ways to tackle it and succeed despite it. 137. What is Attention Residue and Why is It Your Worst Enemy? The keyboard is on fire, you're typing so fast. But a thought suddenly occurs to you: what about those concert tickets you forgot to buy last night? 138. J.R. Martinez Talks About Learning to Reframe Your Trauma J.R. Martinez | Becoming Resilient: Learning to Reframe Your Trauma 139. What Neural Networks Teach Us About Schizophrenia Pretrained Artificial Neural Networks used to work like a Blackbox: You hand them an input and they predict an output with a certain probability — but without us knowing the internal processes of how they came up with their prediction. A Neural Network to recognize images usually consists of around 20 neuron layers, trained with millions of images to tweak the network parameters to give high quality classifications. 140. How DIY Therapy through Apps is Making Mental Health Management accessible in the Pandemic Research shows that online therapy for depression is basically as effective as in-person therapy in helping individuals deal with mental health issues. 141. When Will We Act Against the Heinous Effects of Tech Dependence? The above photo is from the Weconomics convention last year, where I had the opportunity to pre-present my book Life Beyond the Touch Screen before its official launch in 2020. Something really interesting happened during my session. 142. Pausing vs Resting: The Life-Changing Distinction Pausing vs Resting: The Life-Changing Distinction. The term 'rest' has been overused. It's time to change your perception of what it means to rest. 143. How Technology Is Disrupting Mental Wellness in Recovery Centers With the consistently developing prevalence of shrewd innovation, it's nothing unexpected that this kind of innovation is being involved increasingly more in compulsion recuperation and psychological wellness treatment. You can utilize savvy innovation to help individuals recuperating from fixation keep focused and help those with emotional wellness conditions in dealing with their condition. In this article, we'll take a gander at a portion of the manners in which that shrewd innovation is being utilized in habit recuperation and emotional wellness treatment. Here is the rundown. 144. This Job Training Program Is Helping People With Autism Fight Cybercrime For the better part of a year, the 25-year-old wouldn’t respond when spoken to, his father said, and his blue, wide-set eyes revealed little cognition. 145. How to Hire Your First Autistic Employees Disclosure: I'm the owner of Spectroomz, which is currently in YC's startup school trying to solve the autism employment gap. 146. A Hacker's Awakening: Ep.01 - Being Free While Feeling Caged and Yearning for a Victory The following are various emails, posts, messages, and tweets I've had on social media and privately (my side, only paraphrasing their side without permission) in the last 24 hours. 147. Being a Student Founder Ain't Easy Estimated Reading Time: 14 minutes 148. Work Smarter, Not Harder: 7 Powerful Tips To Manage Your Projects Better Thinking is probably one of the hardest, daunting tasks, and George Bernard Shaw had his perspective that made me think more about my way of dealing with challenges. 149. How Virtual Socializing Saved My Mental Health It's March 2020. I'm 5 months into a new role as Director of Sales at Preciate when the pandemic hits and sends us all home. I had really valued joining a startup with a physical office presence and face-to-face interaction, especially after having worked remotely for 3.5 years at my last startup. 150. The Zoom Boom's Impact on Innovation, Infrastructure, and Mental Health The corona virus has challenged all aspects of our lives. Healthcare not with standing, one of the biggest challenges has been in trying to keep as much of our lives as possible running as normal. Technology might already have altered the way we work, rest and play for good– but it’s been even more crucial during a period where people are working from home and avoiding large gatherings in the US and the rest of the world. In this post, we’ll look at how tech industry is rising to the corona virus challenge to keep the world moving. 151. 3 Positive Aspects of Anger Anger remodels my world the same way the erupting lava from a volcano landscapes its surroundings. 152. From the Brink of Suicide to Bliss: How Hormones Destroyed and Saved My Life Health is not everything, but without it everything is nothing. 153. Tech Addiction and Smartphone Dependency: Latest Science and Statistics How do we choose to have our new and rapidly evolving tools and capabilities impact our lives as individuals, organizations and as a global society? In order to make a smart choice, it is imperative that we have a good understanding of the impact digital technology already has or can have on our lives. What can we say with a degree of certainty? 154. Marketing and Mental Health: Why Are We Addicted To Social Media? The ability to escape reality reduces our willingness to engage with real life or to face its problems. Social media just may be killing off our will to fight. 155. Handling Remote Team Personality Clashes: Think Like a Shrink To handle a remote team, you have to understand different personalities. 156. Mental Health As A Product: How Can Mental Health Tech Succeed? The idea of therapy as a taboo is quickly changing. we’re reaching an era where mental health will become a consumer product, similar to modern medicine. 157. Jørgen Svennevik Notland is Very Excited About Yerba Mate “In these impressively unprecedented times…” Impressive people build unprecedented products. One such impressive human of Hacker Noon is Jørgen Svennevik Notland from Norway, who's been nominated in the Noonies Decentralization Award Category. Read on for Jørgen's Noonies interview, right below the ad break. 158. How To Reduce Workplace Stress Work is a big part of our life. Done well, it can be a source of joy. But when managed poorly, it can often lead to stress, anxiety, and dissatisfaction at work 159. Mental Health in the Coronavirus Era With the U.S. taking the title of most reported COVID-19 cases in any one nation, staying at home is being pushed more than ever. But staying at home all day every day can have some negative side effects on the mind and body. Social isolation can lead to a multitude of health concerns including heightened risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, cancer, and stroke. Even just short periods of time alone can increase anxiety and depression after only a few days mainly due to the fact that most people rely on one or two close relationships to help them stay level-headed and secure. This is most common in high income earners, those with a graduate degree, married couples, and people over the age of 65. 160. 5 Optimistic Ways AI is Revolutionizing Mental Healthcare Indeed, William Gibson was spot on when he said: “The future is already here, the fact is it’s not just very evenly distributed”. 161. 5 things every employee wants in a workplace wellness program It’s a well-known fact that businesses today are worried about their employees' wellbeing. Solid, upbeat employees commonly create more significant levels of profitability than unfortunate workers, and therefore, more business achievement. That is the reason it's nothing unexpected that business wellbeing programs have gotten staggeringly\nfamous during the most recent couple of years. Numerous employees are receiving the rewards too. 162. Constant Distraction is the Opposite of Personal Growth What kind of future do we choose? How do we choose to relate to technology? How do we choose to relate to other humans? How do we choose to relate to the best version of ourselves? Modern day digital technologies have an immense capacity to improve our lives and empower us as individuals, in groups or organizations, and have already proven their huge potential to improve society as a whole. 163. Why Web Development Is So Difficult Are you struggling while starting learning CSS and HTML? Do you feel overwhelmed with sooooo many properties? Don’t they look like the same? Haven’t you tried with a couple of tutorials (that you feel they are easy to do at the moment) but feel you don’t have the knowledge to start from the scratch? 164. How to Behave during Video Calls: 9 Rules for Communicating with Colleagues These days most companies have asked their employees to stay at home and change their office work for a remote one. In such conditions, the issues of organizing video calls have become especially relevant. It seems that online conferences for dozens and even hundreds of people are a step towards a digital future without borders when people can work from anywhere in the world and get together for negotiations literally by click. But in reality, video calls are often not as good as you might imagine. Someone cannot install the necessary program, someone is nervous because of the relatives in the background, and someone appears at an important conference call in his pajamas and using the nickname “DimonKiller666”. We have put together some simple rules for making video calls that will help make them comfortable for yourself and your colleagues. 165. How I Keep Sane While Earning My PhD 🧠 Hello All 👋, 166. A Morning Walk Can Improve Your Productivity and Boost Cognitive Function Starting your day with a morning walk has a large positive impact on your productivity. 167. All About Anxiety: Is Anxiety A Disability? Living with anxiety can be difficult and in some regions anxiety is classified as a disability. However, employers can help employees with anxiety work better. 168. Dear Elon Musk, Can You Help Me Lose Weight? My open letter to Elon Musk, one of the greatest problem solvers of our time, asking about recommendations on how I could lose my extra few pounds. 169. 4 Corporate Benefits that Improve Employee Mental Health and Engagement The benefits of mental health support programs are numerous. Some of these programs include free therapy and healthy eating and physical activity. Others provide financial assistance to employees who need it. Whatever the case, there are three main reasons why you should care about your employees' mental health. Read on for more information. Here are some examples of mental health benefits offered by companies. All three promote a healthy work environment. Having a positive company culture is one of the most important factors in preventing mental health problems. 170. 59% of Employees Want More Mental Health Support at Work About 3 in 5 professionals in the US (59%) do not believe their employer supports their mental health, according to a survey of 3,269 professionals. 171. Technology as Humankind’s Dark Mirror: The Perils and Promises of the Digital World Technology has given us more than any of us would have dared dream of decades ago. This cannot be stressed enough. However, we are becoming increasingly aware that such advancements also magnify both positive and negative sociological behaviours that were long the realm of the analogue world. So much so, in fact, that algorithms are now at the center of a digital world that’s changing the way experts think about human development. 172. How Does Gaming Affect Mental Health? There may be no significant detrimental impacts on mental health from playing video games in moderation. 173. BetterHelp, Cyberblade, YouTube, and Prayer Saved Me from a Panic Attack My first-ever panic attack happened while I was at a 5-star restaurant. Worse, it happened on my honeymoon. 174. Guide on How To Eliminate COVID-19 News According to the American press institute, the purpose of news and journalism is to provide citizens with the information they need to make the best possible decisions about their lives, their communities, their societies, and their governments. 175. Time-Loops and Roguelikes: Unlikely Teachers in a Post-Pandemic World Why are there so many time-loop and roguelike video games coming out in 2021? The answer could be a resounding argument for the benefit of video games. 176. I Tracked My Happiness Every Day For A Year I tracked my mental health each day throughout year. I rated my happiness on a scale of 1–5, with “1” being a really bad day, “2” being a kind of bad day, “3” being a neutral day, “4” being a kind of good day, and “5” being a really good day. I want to preface this article by saying that I understand how complex and difficult it is to try and quantify mental health. My absurdly simple, completely subjective, and inherently biased rating system is by no means an attempt to accurately represent the complexities of the mental health spectrum. 177. Apply These 3 Secret Techniques To Be Amazing At Everything Photo by Guillaume de Germain, Unsplash 178. How Remote Work Saved My Mental Health Remote work means finding a balance between your job, passions, and yourself. People can still be productive without working from nine to six. 179. Startup Interview with Josh Herst, Joon Care Co-Founder and CEO Joon Care is a teletherapy practice for teens and young adults, providing quality mental health care from the convenience of home. 180. People With High Levels of Emotional Intelligence Perform Better at Work Emotional intelligence is critical for leadership success, employee performance, and teamwork. Learn to develop your EI with coaching app LIFE Intelligence. 181. Can You Improve Your Mental Health with Psychedelics? Pushing the Boundaries: Healing Mental Health with Psychedelics 182. Entrepreneurship Or Compulsive Gambling? The risk, reward and excitement of starting up a new company from scratch as an entrepreneur has been glorified by many but doesn't sound like gambling?t 183. Just Do it: How Much Motivation Do We Need Nowadays? The message (you literally only need this information from this article): stop wasting your time on blindly consuming self help materials. Learn things that matter. Find the time, and do them. Don’t waste your time reading how not to waste time. 184. Leading When You're Feeling Leadership Anxiety All leaders throughout their leadership journey feel intense emotion. While some big decisions like organization restructure, negotiations, acquisitions and mergers can be a source of anxiety, oftentimes it’s the small day-to-day things like a looming deadline, presentation, or a decision meeting that can be a source of stress and anxiety. 185. How To Use Twitter Without Hating It This is a guide to getting only the good parts of this infamous social network. Discover how to make your Twitter experience productive and stress-free. 186. I Asked 100 People What They Learned From Lockdown: Here's What They Said I asked 100 people on reddit what fundamental lessons they learned as a result of quarantine, hopefully you can get some insight on how other people have been 187. 5 Types Of Fear That Millions Of People Feel Fear of missing out 188. Food Tech Stories: The Secret Of The Sustainable Food System The EAT-Lancet report is the primary full logical report of what comprises a sound eating regimen from a sustainable food system, and which activities can support and accelerate food framework change. 189. 4 Finds that Made 2022 Seem Less Horrible So Far These are some treasures that made me feel just a little bit better, move some, and breathe easier in 2022. 190. Can Digital Therapeutics Help in Times of Coronavirus Crisis? Medicine is taking a turn from physical to digital - by 2025, the digital therapeutics market is projected to hit $7.8 billion. The uses of digital therapeutics range wildly from alleviating symptoms of physiological and neurobehavioral symptoms to therapeutic interventions driven by software and tech to therapies to improve outcomes when combined with regular treatments. They also offer new options to those who have otherwise unmet needs, and can help reduce reliance on medication. Digital therapeutics can also be used in the treatment of diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular, central nervous, respiratory, and gastrointestinal problems. 191. Is Social Media Doing More Harm Than Good For Your Mental Health? Are you getting a positive return on your investment into your social media marketing? Or is your time and mental health more important? 192. What Does Being Neurologically Atypical Look and Feel Like? A short time ago I asked John McAfee through Hacker Noon's podcast (although the question didn't quite make it thru the filters, by the time we got to community questions Bitcoin Jesus had 3 minutes before another call :( ) - 193. How the Metaverse Could Affect Mental Health The impact of tech on mental health is a field of study that is still in its infancy. 194. The Mixed Blessings of Technology for Mental Health Mental health technology is a subject of controversy. This post tends to assess the existing potential of new healthcare tech for mental health treatment, 195. The 7 Scopes of Wellness and 21 Apps to Help You Attain Them These times are hard and achieving good health may seem difficult, but it is possible to achieve your wellness goals. Find out more about wellness here. 196. 10 Easy Ways to Make Time for Wellness Many people find it difficult to fit everything they need to do in a 24-hour day. Between work, social events, travel and family time, finding time to work out and eat right is tough. It’s much easier to find excuses for skipping the gym and picking up fast food instead. 197. What if Video Games Could Treat You A look at the state of prescription video games designed to help individuals suffering from various physical and mental issues and the companies behind them. 198. How Technology Can Help with Mental Health Diagnosis Imagine for a minute that it's morning and you’ve just woken up. Bleary-eyed still, you fumble for your smartphone. Because, well, what else would you do? We're in 2020, in the middle of a global pandemic, and for better or for worse, approximately 81% of the U.S. population owns a smartphone. 199. 3 Ingredients I Think You Should Give Up Forever Life expectancy is going backward in both the U.S. and the U.K. This isn’t a blip like World War I plus the Spanish flu combo. This is a downward trend since 2015. When’s it going to stop? What’s happening to our quality of life? 200. 3 Mental Health Initiatives Addressing Concerns Following COVID-19 Pandemic Over the course of the past 10 months, COVID-19 has increased suicide rates across the globe, thanks to the necessity to quarantine and self-isolate. Arguably, children continue to suffer the most when it comes to their mental health. 201. Keeping Your Sanity Amid the War in Ukraine We should consume information about the Russia - Ukraine war. Nevertheless, there are orders of magnitude between being informed and being tormented. 202. Green Lights at the End of a Dock: The Secret to Happiness by Jay Gatsby and Richard Curtis My first experience with time travel was when I was 21 years old. 203. Do We Really Need a Like Button? - The Pros and Cons of Social Media Social media is here to stay. Yet, not everything is beneficial. In this slogging thread, the technology channel discussed the pros and cons of social media. 204. How To Prepare Yourself For a Marathon [Part One] This Slack discussion by Arthur, David, Richard, Anna Bleker, Natasha and Linh occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel, and has been edited for readability. 205. How to Practice Social Distancing Without Feeling Isolated Feelings of isolation and loneliness have spiked in the past few months with most people now stuck at home with the outbreak of COVID-19. However, even before the pandemic, Americans still felt this isolation and loneliness - more than half of American adults said that they felt alone, at least some of the time. All generations, from Gen Z and Millennials to Gen X and Baby Boomers still feel lonely. Working at home may be a culprit for loneliness - remote workers are more likely to feel lonely as compared to traditional workers. K-12 teachers are the least likely to feel lonely - but with millions of students being sent home and online school taking over, this may be changing. 206. Improve Employee Engagement and Mental Well-being In 2021 In this article, you'll find some amazing techniques to improve employee engagement and mental wellness. 207. How AI Can Greatly Improve Mental Health Services AI can transform mental health care for ever. Read our article to learn why we desperately need AI tools for mental health today, how they are already helping p 208. The Mental Health Industry is Braced to Embrace our "New Normal"

The problems in the mental health space are clear from the statistics we see and the unfortunate passings of famous figures and our personal loved ones. As an investor at Pascal Capital and a team lead at Hack Mental Health, I often ask what the necessary drivers for the much-needed changes are.

209. Exploring Mental Health and UX Design with Jennifer Wong

Jennifer Wong is the Founder of a UX design boot camp called Product Design Fam and the CEO of Empathie, an app dedicated to empowering racial minorities.