20 Free & Premium Business & Services HTML5 Website Templates to Boost Your Efficiency

Creating websites with pre-built templates is becoming more and more popular nowadays. These powerful instruments have a lot to offer to even the most demanding web developer. One may choose a variety of templates for making websites, in particular, WordPress or Drupal themes, Joomla or E-commerce templates.

Everything depends on the goal that is necessary to achieve.

HTML5 Website templates take a separate place on this list. Let us find out why and pay attention to their characteristic features.

Advantages of HTML5 Website Templates

The first and, probably, the most important benefit is an improved and well-commented code. It is easier to test such code and spot bugs if it contains any. Moreover, if you find some errors, it will take less time to fix them.

HTML5 Website templates have responsive layouts. It is an important feature, as it is a must for any website to be mobile-friendly. Speed optimization of the mobile website is the next step to think of.

There is a special inbuilt option that allows playing audio and video files. So, adding media elements to the website is not an issue anymore. Moreover, it is also possible to take advantage of various animation effects, such as CSS3 based animation, parallax, etc.

The templates have elegant working forms. Among them, one may see the Search Form, the Commenting Form, if a template comes with the blog functionality. Contact and Subscription Forms are also an integral part of most website templates.

The last but not the least feature that is worth mentioning is cross-browser compatibility. It allows accessing the website from all modern browsers.

Of course, any premium HTML5 Website template will offer more features than a free one. Still, free templates are also worth your attention. The following list consists of various resources that one may successfully use for different purposes. How about having a closer look at them?

Premium Website Templates to Stay Productive

Flex

Flex is a multipurpose HTML5 Website template that is suitable for building a website for different business niches. Thus, you will be able to use its pre-designed layouts for various projects. Moreover, the template offers the following:

a clean code that is easy to edit in case of necessity. It will save you much time and allow finishing the work faster;

a wide choice of blocks and elements to integrate into the available hand-crafted website pages;

e-commerce pages to add to the existing website upon your client’s request.

Agico

Agico is a premium HTML5 Website template that is full of advanced features. Based on the Bootstrap framework, it is lightweight and fully customizable. Moreover, it will be possible to boost conversion rate due to the Testimonials section. There are also other features at your fingertips:

three versions of the Homepage to opt for the one that meets your client’s requirements;

a unique design that is also responsive at the same time;

a set of useful features that add functionality to the website, such as call-to-action buttons, a navigation bar, and other ones.

Start up

If you specialize in creating business websites for different startups, this HTML5 Website template might come in handy. It is popular due to its developer-friendly HTML5 and CSS3 code, as well as other features, such as:

a responsive layout design that will speed up the mobile version of the website and increase mobile traffic;

Gallery section lightbox that simplifies the process of customizing the images while adding them to the website;

a working Contact form. Thus, it is not necessary to design it on your own.

Unit

Unit is a feature-rich HTML5 Website template with a modern design. It is a multipurpose solution. Thus, one may apply it to dealing with diverse coding issues, relying on the following characteristics:

8 creative themes to take advantage of;

a variety of layouts, as well as headers and footers that provides developers with more opportunities for website customization;

Swiper Slider to use either for showcasing a portfolio or a selection of products for sale;

speed optimization that will have a positive effect on the SEO strategy.

Cunsultix

Cunsultix, which is a premium HTML5 Website template, is a helpful tool for those whose clients offer consultancy services. It is multipage, fully customizable, responsive, and cross-browser compatible. Besides these characteristics, it contains other features to create a customer-friendly website:

the Owl Slider to create carousel in the full-width banner and attract people’s attention;

a set of useful web forms, such as Search Form, Contact Form, Subscription Form.

a blog functionality to help your clients strengthen their relationships with their target audience;

social icons integrated into the header.

Dtox

It does not matter whether you make a website for SaaS companies or any other startups, Dtox will make this process much easier. It offers a pre-developed landing page with different sections to present a company, its services, team, etc. Moreover, you will also enjoy working with the following features:

the Bootstrap framework which means that the template is responsive and easy to customize;

a bug-free code that is very important if you would like to change something;

CSS3 animations to add to the website and make it more engaging.

Cute

Cute will help you create efficient websites for your clients within a short time. It is a premium HTML5 Website template that contains different impressive layouts, as well as stylish separate pages. Furthermore, the following components will contribute to highlighting the key information on the website:

a set of attractive headers and footers to use. They are a good option to display the necessary information for visitors;

Project pages to demonstrate the most successful ones in more detail;

Pricing tables feature to add pricing tables to the website on demand.

Force

Responsive websites have more opportunities to boost traffic and sales. That is why Force is an effective HTML5 Website template to make use of in your work. Moreover, built with Bootstrap 4, it ensures more simplified and user-friendly navigation. There are also other features to take into account:

a variety of pre-developed pages to share information about the company, services, team, including portfolio, testimonials, and important links;

Google Fonts support to take advantage of;

vector illustrations that are more flexible to work with.

T-Designfest

T-Designfest is a powerful HTML5 Website template with a lot of features to consider. It is the right choice to build a strong online presence on the Internet. This goal is more than achievable due to the following features:

more than 110 HTML pages to work with to create the fully-functional website;

the Gallery to demonstrate the portfolio in various formats;

a pack of web elements to enrich the website with;

the Countdown Timer widget to add extra motivation to take the corresponding action.

The Future

Are you looking for an animated template that you may use for a variety of projects? The Future is an outstanding premium HTML5 Website template to meet your requirements. These are just a few main features to explain to you why:

more than 60 demo layouts, as well as 400 elements to benefit from;

different sliders, such as Circle Background, Frame Trapeze, Frame Random to integrate to any page;

an effective Flexbox grid system to create more layouts for your projects.

36 Templates Bundle

Would you like to get access to a great set of premium HTML5 Website templates of different types? Here is one bundle that comprises a variety of templates that are responsive and optimized for extraordinary performance. Among them, you will find templates for business and corporate websites, creative portfolio templates, e-commerce and medical templates, landing pages. As for other advantages, you will obtain:

unlimited access to the products with flawless functionality;

regular updates coming out once a month;

an opportunity to save up to 97% in total.

One may also find other website creator templates with a stunning design and functionality to advance the workflow and enjoy the process. The main idea is to decide for yourself what you are searching for.

Freemium Website Templates to Ease Your Work

ConsultBiz Free

ConsultBiz is a free HTML5 website template that offers a responsive design and SEO-optimization. Besides these features, it comes with the following:

extra pages layouts in case it is necessary to add some to the website besides the existing ones;

animation effects achieved due to HTML plus JS and Parallax;

a clean code to make changes as required;

two working web forms, in particular, Contact Form and Newsletter subscription one. These forms are the most popular and important for any website.

DeerHost

DeerHost offers everything you may need to make a successful website for a hosting company. This free HTML5 website template is retina-ready and responsive. Moreover, it comes with the following features that may be rather helpful for website-building:

a variety of inner layouts to work with;

sticky navigation to make the navigation bar available all the time users scroll down any website page;

the blog section that has obvious advantages for clients’ marketing strategy;

call-to-action buttons to add to the website when requested.

Applab

Making a website for promoting an application with an appropriate template is a fast and pleasant process. Applab is exactly such a template you may enjoy working with. It includes:

a clean and minimal design that allows focusing people’s attention on the product;

advanced graphic features to display the application in the best possible way;

a customizable code that you may modify, as you need;

Instagram Feeds to create a brand image and boost sales;

cross-browser compatibility to avoid problems connected with viewing the website.

Intense Free

Intense Free is a multipurpose website template that you may use to create a website for any business. Besides an attractive design that is important for any website, this smart template includes:

Bootstrap 4 framework that opens almost unlimited customization options;

a well-commented code that will make the process of creating websites easier;

rich UI kit to add useful elements to websites;

animation feature to make the website more engaging;

Google fonts that you may change or replace according to your requirements.

Accounting Template

Accounting template offers a flexible design. That is why one may use it for making various business or corporate websites. The distinctive features of this free HTML5 website template are the following:

the slider on the Homepage to include either important textual content with the call-to-action button or showcase the products;

animated statistics to tell the client’s story in numbers;

a separate Case Study page to present the most successful cases from work experience;

the Subscription form to encourage people to sign up for a free consultation.

Solution Free

Are you working on the design for a marketing agency website? Solution is a suitable template to deal with this issue. An elegant design, smooth gradients, and Bootstrap framework are not the only advantages you will get with this free HTML5 website template. It offers:

a responsive layout for a landing page;

all the required sections to make an impressive presentation of the agency and share answers to all the questions;

Owl Carousel plugin to use the benefits of a functional carousel slider.

LeadGen

LeadGEN is one more free HTML5 website template you may use to make a website for an agency. It is good not only for marketing agencies but also for a SEO agency, as well as other websites. Being mobile-friendly, the template enhances website performance. What is more, it comes with:

extra pages layouts to use as a supplement to the existing ones;

SEO optimization to boost conversion rates;

Google Maps widget to put maps on the website to indicate the location.

Seos Template

Seos template is a free HTML5 website template with an elegant design and a clean code. You will also appreciate a variety of customization options. As for other features that deserve your attention, let us just name a few:

testimonials slider to share feedback from steady customers in the best way;

back to top button that allows coming back to the top of any page, every time clients need it;

a fully-functional contact page that contains a contact form to get in touch, as well as all the required address information.

Conbusi Free

Save your time while making a website for any business organization with Conbusi. This responsive and cross-browser compatible template will surely impress you by its design and features. Although it is a free HTML5 website template, it looks more like a premium one due to the following characteristics:

a variety of ready-made pages to use to the best advantage;

more than 10 UI elements to enrich the website with useful items;

hover effects that may stimulate clients to press a relevant call-to-action button;

Search Box to make the website more customer-oriented.

Conclusion

Thus, as you can see, these HTML5 Website templates are effective instruments to use for website-building.

One may choose either a free HTML5 website template or a premium one. In any case, it will take less time to create a website with such templates than designing it from scratch.

In addition to responsive layouts, SEO optimization, and a variety of other features, their main advantage is a well-developed code. It is easy to edit.

Thus, it will be possible to adjust any of the mentioned templates to a wide range of projects.

What HTML5 website template do you recommend? Please, share in comments below, so I'll be able to expand my collection up to 100 free and premium templates :)

Disclosure: I don't have vast interest in any templates above.

