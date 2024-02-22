The TechBeat: A Letter to Everyone in the ZKFair Community (2/22/2024)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here.

By @lumoz [ 5 Min read ] Explore ZKFair's impressive 48-day journey, milestones, and strategic roadmap for 2024. Read More.

By @slogging [ 32 Min read ] This Slogging thread by Mónica Freitas, Nicole Scott (Nicole Scott), John T., Valentine Enedah, David Smooke, Asher Umerie, Adrian Morales, Simon Morgan, Sidra and Jose Hernandez occurred in slogging's official #amas channel, and has been edited for readability. Read More.

By @product [ 2 Min read ] Writing has just been made possible on the HackerNoon Mobile App! Read on to find out how and don't forget to update your app! Read More.

By @shad0wpuppet [ 10 Min read ] Cybersecurity for QA - web app security: XSS, Header Injections, CSRF, RCE, Command Injection, Web Parameter Tampering, CORS, Content Security Policy (CSP) Read More.

By @shad0wpuppet [ 7 Min read ] Test design, Code coverage, MC/DC, Boolean algebra, Pairwise testing, Combinatorial testing, Orthogonal arrays, System states Read More.

By @shad0wpuppet [ 6 Min read ] Cybersecurity Vulnerability Scanners Essentials, OWASP ZAP, Burp Suite, Nessus, Sn1per, Metasploit, SQLMap. Read More.

By @allan-grain [ 2 Min read ] While Apple Vision Pro has hit a few snags, there are ways the company can improve this phenomenal product. Read More.

By @vvmrk [ 6 Min read ] An OKR has two parts: the objective, your goal, and the key results, what success looks like. Read More.

By @natanjfrog [ 11 Min read ] Auto-generated code cannot be blindly trusted, and still requires a security review to avoid introducing software vulnerabilities. Read More.

By @dmytrospilka [ 4 Min read ] Roku has been one of the most impressive stocks of 2023, but has it finally become too bloated for its own good on Wall Street? Read More.

By @raymondcamden [ 9 Min read ] This post explores how Generative AI can be used to enhance image filenames, making them more descriptive, accurate, and consistent. Read More.

By @msokola [ 7 Min read ] Did you know that FAANG companies use GitHub Pages publish websites of their Open Source Software? You can also publish your Next.js app to Github Pages. Read More.

By @viceasytiger [ 7 Min read ] Exploring Shadow AI's impact on business: risks, strategies, and the quest for a secure, innovative future. How will companies navigate this new frontier? Read More.

By @thesociable [ 5 Min read ] First came brain implants for disabilities, next comes brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) to read & write memories and thoughts: perspective Read More.

By @minio [ 6 Min read ] The confluence of open table formats, the modern data stack, and the cloud operating model signifies a transformative era in data management. Read More.

By @igorpaniuk [ 4 Min read ] Unlock the potential of Generative AI (GenAI) with insights into its transformative impact on industries. Read More.

By @noonification [ 2 Min read ] 2/18/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage! Read More.

By @youraimarketer [ 12 Min read ] Explore the evolving landscape of education and AI with Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz. Discover why GenZ may find success beyond traditional college degrees. Read More.

By @zacamos [ 6 Min read ] Drone delivery could revolutionize the future of logistics — but can companies overcome the hurdles? Here's how close we are to making drone delivery a reality. Read More.

