    The TechBeat: A Letter to Everyone in the ZKFair Community (2/22/2024)

    The TechBeat: A Letter to Everyone in the ZKFair Community (2/22/2024)

    by TechBeatFebruary 22nd, 2024
    2/22/2024: Trending stories on Hackernoon today!

    How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day!

    A Letter to Everyone in the ZKFair Community

    By @lumoz [ 5 Min read ] Explore ZKFair's impressive 48-day journey, milestones, and strategic roadmap for 2024. Read More.

    Investigating Internet Freedom & Digital Democracy with Nicole Scott and Simon Morgan

    By @slogging [ 32 Min read ] This Slogging thread by Mónica Freitas, Nicole Scott (Nicole Scott), John T., Valentine Enedah, David Smooke, Asher Umerie, Adrian Morales, Simon Morgan, Sidra and Jose Hernandez occurred in slogging's official #amas channel, and has been edited for readability. Read More.

    Take Your Writing to The HackerNoon App

    By @product [ 2 Min read ] Writing has just been made possible on the HackerNoon Mobile App! Read on to find out how and don't forget to update your app! Read More.

    Cybersecurity Essentials: Practical Web App Security Testing Tips for QA Engineers

    By @shad0wpuppet [ 10 Min read ] Cybersecurity for QA - web app security: XSS, Header Injections, CSRF, RCE, Command Injection, Web Parameter Tampering, CORS, Content Security Policy (CSP) Read More.

    Improving Testing Algorithms: Mathematical Approaches in Software Testing

    By @shad0wpuppet [ 7 Min read ] Test design, Code coverage, MC/DC, Boolean algebra, Pairwise testing, Combinatorial testing, Orthogonal arrays, System states Read More.

    Cybersecurity Tips: Vulnerability Scanners Essentials

    By @shad0wpuppet [ 6 Min read ] Cybersecurity Vulnerability Scanners Essentials, OWASP ZAP, Burp Suite, Nessus, Sn1per, Metasploit, SQLMap. Read More.

    Apple Customers Return Vision Pro By The Droves

    By @allan-grain [ 2 Min read ] While Apple Vision Pro has hit a few snags, there are ways the company can improve this phenomenal product. Read More.

    A Step-By-Step Guide For Implementing OKRs In Your Scaling Startup

    By @vvmrk [ 6 Min read ] An OKR has two parts: the objective, your goal, and the key results, what success looks like. Read More.

    Analyzing Common Vulnerabilities Introduced by Code-Generative AI

    By @natanjfrog [ 11 Min read ] Auto-generated code cannot be blindly trusted, and still requires a security review to avoid introducing software vulnerabilities. Read More.

    Roku on the Rocks: Has the US Streaming Giant Entered ‘Overbought’ Territory?

    By @dmytrospilka [ 4 Min read ] Roku has been one of the most impressive stocks of 2023, but has it finally become too bloated for its own good on Wall Street? Read More.

    How to Use Generative AI as Your Content Assistant

    By @raymondcamden [ 9 Min read ] This post explores how Generative AI can be used to enhance image filenames, making them more descriptive, accurate, and consistent. Read More.

    You Should Publish Your Next.js App to GitHub Pages

    By @msokola [ 7 Min read ] Did you know that FAANG companies use GitHub Pages publish websites of their Open Source Software? You can also publish your Next.js app to Github Pages. Read More.

    Shadow AI: Reshaping the Future, But at What Cost?

    By @viceasytiger [ 7 Min read ] Exploring Shadow AI's impact on business: risks, strategies, and the quest for a secure, innovative future. How will companies navigate this new frontier? Read More.

    Elon Musk’s Brain Implant Company Wants To Give Humans Super Powers

    By @thesociable [ 5 Min read ] First came brain implants for disabilities, next comes brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) to read & write memories and thoughts: perspective Read More.

    What the Interoperability Trend in Open Table Formats Signify for Enterprise Data Architectures

    By @minio [ 6 Min read ] The confluence of open table formats, the modern data stack, and the cloud operating model signifies a transformative era in data management. Read More.

    Generative AI: 5 Use Cases for Forward-Thinking Businesses

    By @igorpaniuk [ 4 Min read ] Unlock the potential of Generative AI (GenAI) with insights into its transformative impact on industries. Read More.

    The Noonification: Nintendo Breaks Its Silence On Palworld (2/18/2024)

    By @noonification [ 2 Min read ] 2/18/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage! Read More.

    The Future of Education and AI: Beyond Traditional Degrees with Marc Andreessen & Ben Horowitz

    By @youraimarketer [ 12 Min read ] Explore the evolving landscape of education and AI with Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz. Discover why GenZ may find success beyond traditional college degrees. Read More.

    How Close Are We to Widespread Drone Deliveries?

    By @zacamos [ 6 Min read ] Drone delivery could revolutionize the future of logistics — but can companies overcome the hurdles? Here's how close we are to making drone delivery a reality. Read More.

    How to Stop Analysis Paralysis and Make More Confident Decisions

    By @vinitabansal [ 9 Min read ] Call it fear, perfectionism, laziness or lack of focus, spending all your time analyzing while failing to act leads to analysis paralysis. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

