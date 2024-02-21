Search icon
    The Noonification: Big Tech Wants to Prevent Election Fraud (2/21/2024)
    159 reads

    The Noonification: Big Tech Wants to Prevent Election Fraud (2/21/2024)

    by HackerNoon Newsletter February 21st, 2024
    2/21/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage!

    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time!

    Apple Customers Return Vision Pro By The Droves

    By @allan-grain [ 2 Min read ] While Apple Vision Pro has hit a few snags, there are ways the company can improve this phenomenal product. Read More.

    Deepfake Phishing Grew by 3,000% in 2023 — And Its Just Beginning

    By @zacamos [ 4 Min read ] Deepfake phishing attempts are growing at an alarming rate, with no sign of slowing down. Heres how you can defend against deepfake phishing attacks. Read More.

    HackerNoon App V1.9: Meet All The Updates

    By @product [ 2 Min read ] Meet our new features - meet the 1.9 version of HackerNoon’s mobile app. Read More.

    Big Tech Wants to Prevent Election Fraud

    By @sheharyarkhan [ 6 Min read ] The destructive potential of generative AI has big tech banding together to better help voters against AI-generated video, audio, or text during elections. Read More.

    Soras AI Innovation Set to Disrupt Video Content Creation

    By @sergey-baloyan [ 3 Min read ] Sora, OpenAIs groundbreaking text-to-video AI model, pushes the boundaries of generative AI by creating realistic scenes from text prompts, including motion. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

    Read my storiesWhat's New in the HackerNoon Newsletter?

