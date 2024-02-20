The TechBeat: A Letter to Everyone in the ZKFair Community (2/20/2024)

Search icon
    by TechBeatFebruary 20th, 2024
    How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day!

    A Letter to Everyone in the ZKFair Community

    By @lumoz [ 5 Min read ] Explore ZKFair's impressive 48-day journey, milestones, and strategic roadmap for 2024. Read More.

    Analyzing Common Vulnerabilities Introduced by Code-Generative AI

    By @natanjfrog [ 11 Min read ] Auto-generated code cannot be blindly trusted, and still requires a security review to avoid introducing software vulnerabilities. Read More.

    Why Open Source Language Models Are True “Open AI”

    By @FrederikBussler [ 4 Min read ] H2O.ai's Danube is the latest in a series of open-source language models. Read More.

    Cybersecurity Tips: Vulnerability Scanners Essentials

    By @shad0wpuppet [ 6 Min read ] Cybersecurity Vulnerability Scanners Essentials, OWASP ZAP, Burp Suite, Nessus, Sn1per, Metasploit, SQLMap. Read More.

    The Future of Education and AI: Beyond Traditional Degrees with Marc Andreessen & Ben Horowitz

    By @youraimarketer [ 12 Min read ] Explore the evolving landscape of education and AI with Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz. Discover why GenZ may find success beyond traditional college degrees. Read More.

    Take Your Writing to The HackerNoon App

    By @product [ 2 Min read ] Writing has just been made possible on the HackerNoon Mobile App! Read on to find out how and don't forget to update your app! Read More.

    How to Use AI and PDF Services to Automate Document Summaries

    By @raymondcamden [ 8 Min read ] My three-page PDF is now one simple paragraph. You can imagine how useful this would be for organizations with millions of documents. Read More.

    Improving Testing Algorithms: Mathematical Approaches in Software Testing

    By @shad0wpuppet [ 7 Min read ] Test design, Code coverage, MC/DC, Boolean algebra, Pairwise testing, Combinatorial testing, Orthogonal arrays, System states Read More.

    Cybersecurity Essentials: Practical Web App Security Testing Tips for QA Engineers

    By @shad0wpuppet [ 10 Min read ] Cybersecurity for QA - web app security: XSS, Header Injections, CSRF, RCE, Command Injection, Web Parameter Tampering, CORS, Content Security Policy (CSP) Read More.

    A Step-By-Step Guide For Implementing OKRs In Your Scaling Startup

    By @vvmrk [ 6 Min read ] An OKR has two parts: the objective, your goal, and the key results, what success looks like. Read More.

    The Principles to Keep In Mind When Building a Modern Datalake for Your AI Infrastructure

    By @minio [ 5 Min read ] The AI game is about performance at scale, and this requires the right foundation. Here's how to be smart when building a modern datalake. Read More.

    AGI Blueprint? UCLA Researchers Open-Source SPIN—A Self-Improving Language Model

    By @youraimarketer [ 5 Min read ] UCLA's AI breakthrough with SPIN, open-sourced for all, promises a future of self-teaching models. Say hello to more human AI without massive data. Read More.

    Investigating Internet Freedom & Digital Democracy with Nicole Scott and Simon Morgan

    By @slogging [ 32 Min read ] This Slogging thread by Mónica Freitas, Nicole Scott (Nicole Scott), John T., Valentine Enedah, David Smooke, Asher Umerie, Adrian Morales, Simon Morgan, Sidra and Jose Hernandez occurred in slogging's official #amas channel, and has been edited for readability. Read More.

    Shadow AI: Reshaping the Future, But at What Cost?

    By @viceasytiger [ 7 Min read ] Exploring Shadow AI's impact on business: risks, strategies, and the quest for a secure, innovative future. How will companies navigate this new frontier? Read More.

    How Close Are We to Widespread Drone Deliveries?

    By @zacamos [ 6 Min read ] Drone delivery could revolutionize the future of logistics — but can companies overcome the hurdles? Here's how close we are to making drone delivery a reality. Read More.

    Generative AI: 5 Use Cases for Forward-Thinking Businesses

    By @igorpaniuk [ 4 Min read ] Unlock the potential of Generative AI (GenAI) with insights into its transformative impact on industries. Read More.

    Penetration Testing And Vulnerability Scanning

    By @morpheuslord [ 13 Min read ] Dive into the realm of cybersecurity with our in-depth exploration of vulnerability scanning and penetration testing. Uncover the nuances, security issues, and Read More.

    Biden-Harris Administration Boosts Domestic Manufacturing with High-Speed Internet Investments

    By @whitehouse [ 4 Min read ] Learn how the Biden-Harris Administration's high-speed internet investments are fueling a resurgence in domestic manufacturing, and revitalizing industries. Read More.

    To Automate or Not: Navigating Manual and Automated Testing Paradigms

    By @luxequality [ 6 Min read ] This article addresses why, despite automation's speed and efficiency, manual testing remains crucial for its flexibility and user focus. Read More.

    Generative AI in Business: Is It Set to Shake up Enterprises?

    Generative AI in Business: Is It Set to Shake up Enterprises?

By @eliftech [ 9 Min read ] Find out how generative AI is poised to revolutionize enterprises' operations, enhancing productivity and efficiency. Read More.

    HackerNoon's rank of trending tech stories based on pageviews, engagement and comments
