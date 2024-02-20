The Noonification: Avoiding the Pitfalls of Data Mesh Adoption (2/20/2024)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @denystsvaig [ 7 Min read ] Senator Wyden reveals the NSAs purchase of Americans browsing data, raising concerns over privacy rights. A bombshell news with no sensationalism. Read More.

By @liorb [ 6 Min read ] Chefs cook data in decentralized kitchens, but beware! Lack of training, clarity, governance can turn your feast into a Kitchen Nightmare. Read More.

By @msokola [ 7 Min read ] Did you know that FAANG companies use GitHub Pages publish websites of their Open Source Software? You can also publish your Next.js app to Github Pages. Read More.

By @briantreese [ 6 Min read ] In this post, we’re going to make an ad, that looks like an image, with HTML and CSS. Read More.

By @raymondcamden [ 9 Min read ] This post explores how Generative AI can be used to enhance image filenames, making them more descriptive, accurate, and consistent. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️