    #19: Latest Edition of One More Thing in AI Newsletterby@renjitphilip

    #19: Latest Edition of One More Thing in AI Newsletter

    by Renjit PhilipApril 3rd, 2024
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The fusion of AI and whisky aging at a Scottish distillery epitomizes innovation. Microsoft's appointment of Mustafa Suleyman to lead its AI division marks a strategic shift towards bolstering its AI capabilities. With the ability to autonomously tackle complex engineering tasks, Devin streamlines coding processes.
    featured image - #19: Latest Edition of One More Thing in AI Newsletter
    Renjit Philip HackerNoon profile picture

    Dear reader,


    Welcome to the latest edition of the “One More Thing in AI newsletter.”  For Startup founders and Business Leaders like you who want to get smarter on AI in less than 5 minutes.

    In this Edition

    • Microsoft steals Mustafa
    • Blackwell: Nvidia's 30x Leap in GPU Technology
    • The Rise of Devin, the AI Powered developer
    • AI's Role in Whiskey Innovation


    I hope you enjoy this edition. I'd love to hear your feedback (positive or negative).


    In case you want to me to stress test your AI startup ideas or discuss your AI initiatives in your business, please feel free to get in touch through my socials.

    Best regards,


    Renjit Philip


    AI in Whisky Aging: Redefining Tradition with Technology


    The fusion of AI and whisky aging at a Scottish distillery epitomizes innovation (Diageo owned distillery). By harnessing AI algorithms to optimize maturation conditions, the distillery is crafting whiskies with unparalleled depth and complexity. This harmonious blend of tradition and technology showcases the limitless possibilities when craftsmanship meets cutting-edge innovation.

    Devin: The Rise of Autonomous Engineering

    Meet Devin (search for Cognition Labs in Google), the AI engineer revolutionizing software development. With the ability to autonomously tackle complex engineering tasks, Devin streamlines coding processes, allowing engineering teams to focus on creativity and innovation. Devin's emergence signifies a significant leap in applied AI, paving the way for a future where automation drives efficiency and productivity. Should developers worry?

    Nvidia's Blackwell GPU: A Quantum Leap in Processing Power


    Nvidia's Blackwell GPU heralds a new era in processing capabilities, promising a 30x performance increase that challenges conventional boundaries. This technological marvel, engineered for large language model inference workloads, embodies the convergence of generative AI and accelerated computing. Nvidia's strategic focus on software ecosystem and developer support underscores its commitment to maintaining a competitive edge in the AI landscape. It is not just about GPUs, it is about the software too!

    Microsoft's AI Division: A Strategic Move with Mustafa Suleyman

    Microsoft's appointment of Mustafa Suleyman to lead its AI division marks a strategic shift towards bolstering its AI capabilities. Suleyman's visionary leadership and product expertise position Microsoft to drive innovation in consumer AI products and research. This move not only showcases Microsoft's commitment to AI advancement but also raises questions about the interplay of innovation and ethics in the evolving AI landscape.



    That is it for this edition of the newsletter. If you subscribe to our email edition, you get our newsletter first, and it stays in your mailbox as a future reference. Until next time, keep learning, applying, and experimenting with AI!

    Bosch
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Renjit Philip HackerNoon profile picture
    Renjit Philip@renjitphilip
    Lifelong learner of all things #Digital & Business, #Insurtech , #Fintech & Blockchain | #XStartup Founder+Mentor |
    Read my storiesGet smarter on AI in 5 mins. Carefully curated from hundreds of sources for business leaders and founders. Join 1000+ subscribers for free.

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmachine-learning #artificial-intelligence #ai #generative-ai #future-of-ai #whiskey

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

