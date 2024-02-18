182 Stories To Learn About Product Design

Let's learn about Product Design via these 182 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

HackerNoon's product design stories, cover a unique selection of instances where user needs and business goals interact at the will of Product designers. Useful tips, emerging technology and witty circumvents are also explored.

Writing good copy is hard. Using ChatGPT to write good copy can be hard too, but with a few tricks you can get some amazing results.

Become a better developer by learning how to properly collaborate in a team environment and turn their strengths into your success.

The dark UI feature that you have witnessed recently in Android and iOS apps is a good thing; large number of studies have shed some light on the benefits of a dark background.

Handling these business changes at a data store level can be a nightmare for software engineers if the design of the underlying model does not account for adapt

What is Product Design interview, how it differs from system design interview, and how to pass it successfully.

Cutting down on time, effort & money it takes to recruit research participants via quick & scrappy techniques, leveraging relationships & using automation.

A comprehensive guide to Product Manager Interview questions asked in top Product companies (Facebook, Google, Whatsapp, Instagram). How to design a product ?

Have you heard about the best trending 10 principles of good web design? Worth reading the blog. Please comment your thoughts

The first step in validating a product idea is not to build a MVP.

The Laws of UX categorized under heuristics help us understand the cognitive and behavioral ways that humans generally interact with products. Let’s delve in!

Sometimes, designers get confused on which design styles to apply to their work. It all depends on what the work is for and who the target audience is.

Meet Lottie — the most revolutionary motion design solution of all time. Animation is a proven effective way to grab customers’ attention.

In 2019, I decided to write a book to help new and aspiring product managers land a PM job and launch their careers. My Book, Principles of Product Management, is Now Available!

Why Even Track Your Habits?

The toolkit to help you build MVP with $0 capital and 0 code

Navigation menus are one of the most-viewed and most-clicked-on pieces of interface. Let’s look at some principles of nav design that will help our users have a better experience.

As a product builder↗️, I built micro tools to solve my own problems. For example: article tool, portfolio tracker, SaaS tracker, habit tracker, and finance tracker

Mobile App Heatmaps: What they are and why they matter. UXCam mobile app heatmaps are one of the most powerful tools for mobile apps.

The largest tech company in the world recently launched new software.

What “distributed computing” means to me from a design-thinking, exponential-thinking, and systems-thinking fashion.

This article explains the day-to-day responsibilities and the skills required to be a successful Product Owner in a SaaS tech company.

My process in building things that can invent opportunities for our business and career

A design-first approach or a copy-first approach may seem the easier choice. But the winning combo is a process of design+copy.

(Image Credits: chiefexecutive.net)

Here’s the toolkit to build a food delivery marketplace startup. I love to do fast prototyping in 24 hours. Here’s my toolkit to build a food delivery marketplace idea under 3 hours.

In this article we will know how we can use gamification and take to the next level in strategic design enhancement for motivating users.

Taking the first step towards something new is never easy.

The standard coding interview gauges coding prowess the same way an IQ test gauges intelligence. Basically, barely at all.

Let's attempt to look through the rationale behind terrible web3 product design.

Ever heard about Johari Window? Psychologists Joseph and Harrington, in 1955, came up with this term when trying to help people become self-aware. While I would not want to get into too many details about it, here is just a simple explanation in case you haven’t heard about it.

A brief understanding of brand entropy a disorder your competitor can take advantage of

In this article, I'm going to share my experience in creating healthy online businesses using no-code tools. If you consider using no-code as a part of your company tech stack, this article is for you.

Online grocery services are steadily gaining in popularity. Recent statistics show that 22 percent of American shoppers buy groceries online at least once a wee

A look at how product shapes have been influenced, over time, by consumer experience and revenue.

No-code tools have become a key enabler of the digital transformation age, allowing people without specialized skills to create apps and websites.

UX education is saturated and it has become increasingly difficult to filter out the bad sources. Here’s how we can fix that.

A few months after launching my SaaS I realised I have a problem.

The annotation feature is a note of explanation or a comment added to a portion i.e. a text or phrase in your article.

What your customer will remember is how they felt while using the product, not how unique/different it was.

Learn how to test hypotheses and create prototypes and MVPs to ensure the success of your product. Find out how methods like RAT and MVP can help product manage

This guide defines that approach, and how you can use A/B testing for product design improvement.

You have an exciting new app idea, so let's make it happen! Hiring a developer can be a difficult task for someone with a non-technical background, especially if they have no plan with which to form their ideas into reality.

Hi, today I would like to tell you what the difference is between outwardly very similar professions. they have similarities, but in essence they are completely

The software product is for selling to customers, but the software is only for organizational purposes.

Find here answers to the key questions often asked by novice entrepreneurs and product developers. The bare truth about entrepreneurship, a bitter taste of failures, the sweetness of triumphs, and first-hand experience - everything is blended here into a cocktail of product design and development insights.

In this article, we’ll cover what notification preferences are and which ones you should include in your app. Read tips for advanced options you could build.

There are too many examples when an app brings more annoyance than value. We’ve picked four of them and figured out the design sins they committed.

Note: This article is part of my toolkit newsletters↗️ where I share resources about building things. Join me :)

Search Vennly to see the intersection of any 2 Twitter social graphs.

Photo by Nosiuol on Unsplash

From now on, designers can bring production-ready and fully interactive components from Storybook to UXPin editor and design with them right away.

Last week, one of my Product2kit customers who bought a no-code template asked if I can create a template for eCommerce use cases. I took his idea and came up with this online sneaker store. Here’s my app building process:

There is no denying the immense popularity and practicality of React. In this article, we take a look at a few of the important React design patterns.

When you’re collaborating with your team, you don’t care about files. You care about the people. So why do companies put so much effort into developing tools and systems when they should be designing for interactions and relationships?

Why web development is stupidly complicated, and why the solutions are stupidly simple

“Good design is actually a lot harder to notice than poor design, in part because good designs fit our needs so well that the design is invisible,” ― Don Norman

Product management has seen a lot of takers in the last few years. This field is so varied and versatile that putting bounds to it is a daunting task. Nevertheless, based on my experience and knowledge gained from the circles of product community; I have listed down different fundamental elements of product management.

5 tips on how to run result-focused design sprints from a designer at Meta & Google. Take your design sprints to another level.

TLDR: Apply to be a part of the Mozilla Spring MVP Lab at mozilla.org/builders

6 tips for new grad and junior UX designers from a Staff Product Designer at Meta and Google.

In today’s digital world, consumers are more discerning than ever.

Normal Nielsen's 10 heuristics can be abstract and hard to apply. Here is how we applied the “Match Between System and the Real World” principle.

Designers should stop using the ‘Hierarchy of Design’ concept as the representation of design characteristics as a pyramid is inaccurate and misleading

These are 10 no-coding tools for building, marketing & monetizing a personal website. Here we discuss different business models, marketing strategies, and more.

Note: This article is part of my toolkit newsletters↗️ where I share resources about building things. Join me :)

Digital enablement and core network solutions provider Alepo has unveiled its modernized logo and updated branding.

Building and selling an AI-powered gift idea generator that makes the process of gift-giving enjoyable.

Teammates, not opponents. That’s how product managers and product designers are expected to work in product teams.

5 UX portfolio tips from Meta & ex-Google designer. Upgrade your design portfolio and get the job you want.

Simple app to manage your online subscriptions in one place.

Learn how you can expeditiously and economically test startup ideas through prototyping. Explore different tools for prototyping your product.

Lidong Liu is an experienced product designer who has combined the talent of a natural eye with a deep understanding of technology.

Why is ethical design crucial in the digital world? How will it supplement the growth marketing avenues? How do customers trust the brands? Here's how.

Design the best product page for your eCommerce store to attract more customers to your website and make sales.

The best designs exist to help users complete their tasks smoothly and efficiently, and they do so discreetly while remaining completely inconspicuous.

An interview with Jordan Bowman, Product Designer and Co-Creator of UX Tools; and 6x 2021 Noonies Nominee for Design Thinking, Product Design, UI; UX and more.

Tailored notifications are essential for a positive user experience. Learn how automation tools make it easy to customize user notifications.

In this article, we’ll dive deep into what you should do and shouldn’t when it comes to user segmentation.

What are common startup design mistakes and how to avoid them to achieve the best performance? Sergey Krasotin, an experienced entrepreneur, outlines some.

Industrial design’s popularity has skyrocketed lately. Let's figure it out and try to understand what its captivation and relevance are.

Design debt is a common yet rarely discussed problem startups face in iterative and incremental software development. Learn what it is, where it comes from, and why it is so important to prevent it.

My name is Andrii Bondar. I'm a product designer working on the zkSync project, a layer 2 solution for scaling the Ethereum blockchain.

Short answer — it’s risky, but it can also work depending on how you do it in terms of UX.

While every startup has their journey, SaaS application designing and development has their SDLC. Here's what you need to learn about them.

70% of online businesses fail because of bad usability. The solution to this challenge is an approach known as Intuitive UX Design

What’s the best programming language for graphics is an excellent question. It’s always curious to discover which languages graphic designers prefer.

How to be a product leader: the difference between product leadership and product management

Good microcopy is one of the fastest ways to improve an interface. Try doing an audit on your UI with these tips to see how it stands up.

To learn how B2B companies solve the problem with key metrics in a product, I caught up with Yuri Brankovsky who has worked in multiple digital products.

A case study for all software developers to earn with side hustle by using their skills to earn extra cash

The key challenges and crossroads for selecting a platform and UI Development tool for an Automotive HMI system.

While serious resources can be spent on creative vision, rarely is anyone given the tools to properly test an idea in-market quickly at high fidelity.

The solution is to redesign the product in such a way that it prevents errors from occurring in the first place.

This article takes a deep dive into the top UI/UX practices that will help your mobile app succeed in App and Play stores.

An investigation into what Microsoft's new Designer app means for other startup products, especially Canva because of how it can effect product advertising.

As a product person, have you ever witnessed large, complex releases result in outages or rollbacks?

Have you wanted to make configuration changes in productio

Photo credits : Simon Abrams on Unsplash

web design is moving into the future, with advanced techniques like retro revolution, fewer images, and Memphis design.

How to select the right business idea? A vital guide for the product designers and startup founders

What are the problems regarding transparency and feedback in FinTech applications? Which UX design patterns can be used to address them? Find out!

It's always said that the little things make more significant differences! The case with user experience is also not different. Every user comes across with microinteractions in our daily lives in some form or the other. It may be in the form of time on the phone's alarm to notifications for new emails in your inbox!

The new age call for new age measures. It is time to create designs that are approved by Gen-Z because like it or not, they are the future!

Over the years, I've found a collection of highly-efficient UX research methods that I rely on when I have little time or money.

A good user design helps create an experience that exceeds customers’ expectations and makes sure that your company is always remembered.

When it comes to user convenience, understanding consumer habits is as important as the market your app operates in. The ability to combine simple gestures with user-friendly interface results in a solution that appears simple and comprehensive. Mirroring of the physical actions into digital ones is one of the ways to do it.

For junior designers - those who have just started studying UX / UI design systems and those who have been working in this field for up to 1-2 years. The main goal of this article is to introduce you to the basic components of system design, to give you a basic introduction to this concept and to revise the material by demonstrating several examples of design systems that are already used by large companies.

If you need a simple issue tracker for your app I'd recommend looking into using Github issues via the API, at least until it stops working for you!

Product designers and researchers are the voices of the users. Check out the 5 fun and inclusive ways to help product teams build more user empathy.

Whether you’re a solopreneur trading on your personal reputation or the head of a conventional business, your branding has a huge impact on your professional success. It informs how you’re perceived: if you’re sending a message that doesn’t resonate, or simply failing to do anything memorable, then you’re likely to be considered mediocre or overlooked entirely. Instead of just trying to make the best of your underperforming brand, though, you can start moving in a positive direction by committing to a rebrand.

An overview of AB testing during the design of digital products like UX, digital marketing advertisements and software development.

We all have different roles to fulfill during a product’s journey. Some of us are heavily invested on the sales and marketing side while others consider the technical decisions as their day to day job. While segregation of work is important as well as useful for founders, there are a lot of things that all founders need to learn to make sure they are ahead on the curve as they take continuous decisions for the product and its growth. Here are 10 things to do right away as you start your product journey.

Explore a list of 21 functional Chrome extensions.

Apply these simple strategies to promote longevity and build success for your startup

I got bored and drew a new Gmail client that magically solves all of the problems that our email clients have with such style and grace. eXmail.

Long-life living for only getting profit has not much sense. Life and work have more meaning when you do something, not only to get paid but also to bring value to others. Similarly, products created for "making money" become part of the mass-consumerist machine. Nothing special. They are quickly forgotten. They are, and they are not. They live for a while and bring very temporary value.

If designers should know how their product may be engineered, they should also know how it may be productized.

It's safe to say all products are after the best User Experience.

Have you ever tasted a veggie burger? Are you a vegan? You have a vegan friend, should you turn vegan? Did you ever thought about stop eating meat? Are you aware of animal slaughtering?

The JTBD framework introduced me to the idea that customers don’t “buy” products. Instead they “hire” products or services to help them overcome an obstacle and better their lives. Products that deliver on this promise of upgrading the customers’ lives are loved whereas the ones failing to do so are dumped.

WellSpeak team shares insights on how to design a mobile application for free and win the nomination “best of apps design 2020 in Ukraine”

“What is the problem your software is solving?”

Incessant scrolling while using an application is perceived as a flaw on both mobile and desktop. To address this concern, a shift to horizontal scrolling of elements is in trend now.

The ultimate design digest with fresh news, trends overview, and the best cases from the Awesomic team. Find out what was popular in March and check out memes!

If you are aware of the values of carrying out the Product Design Process, then you are halfway through the success!

Technology has become a commodity. With enough resources we can build anything — from neural networks to a live-action “Cats” movie. The real question is, does anyone need it?

Virtual sampling has become an applicable alternative for brands to utilize in their production process. A brand like Hugo Boss are adopting this.

We often get the itch of wanting to turn it into a functional app right away. But diving into development without the so-called discovery phase might be fatal.

Learn how to design products with happiness in mind by using focus and specificity in order to make the process for both your customers and your team smooth.

Over 4,000 designers responded to Taylor Palmer's annual UX Tools survey. Here are some takeaways from the results.

“Difficulty is what wakes up the genius” has become my mantra of 2020 (thanks Nassim Taleb). If that's true then what follows should be pure gold: a collection of my best ideas for a challenging year.

The ability to create and think in user flows is one of the most important skills in a UX designer's toolkit.

In the first seconds of use, one application might seem more convenient because it’s easy to navigate and zoom, as well as to satisfy the user’s needs and solve their problem quickly. While comparing to another application that might look fancy and colorful but at the same time will confuse or even worse — distract the user. And of course, it will bring zero-value to them.

There's no denying that Design Thinking is the way of the future. Applying this approach to a strategy and Innovation, brands can completely satisfy the needs of customers. To stay on the top, they should realize the significance of design for product success rates and have a clear understanding of a Design Thinking method.

Trello recently launched new features and a business version. This could only mean one thing. It's time for a design review.

Look how it is to integrate a React-based library into Merge to design with code on a day-to-day basis. All that without designers learning how to code!

Subscribe to something today you'll thank yourself for tomorrow.

How you can custom-design new frames in under 1 hour. Not only were these frames 3D printed, but they were custom-designed by the wearer and cost under $2.

Learn to build a B2B online marketplace startup without code

Key biases, heuristics and cognitive effects that can be used for designing products.

When it comes to designing applications, modern businesses that want to be competitive realize the need to provide exemplary user experience, while also regarding user experience as the ultimate factor for success.

The best logos come across as simple and effortless. This is a difficult concept to wrap your head around when creating your first logo. In fact the number one issue I have had with most of my clients is their urge to overdo the design. Look at the logos of the world’s most successful brands like Nike, Twitter, or Apple. They are extremely simple and recognizable which is why I spend a good part of my time stressing this point to my clients.

Yes, we've finally reached a point where design is such a huge piece of a product's creation and maintenance that a whole paraphernalia of software will definitely be an essential asset to your projects. Each program will fill different needs and facilitate the best and most efficient work deliveries, be it structure, visual design, illustrations, interactions or animations.

Have you ever high-fived the universe? If not, let me introduce you to surfing.

In this blog, you will learn about the Graphic design trends as we move forward in the year 2021.

Client-oriented approach tips that help to build smooth and productive communication with clients.

If you are constructing a building, a blueprint of the building is mandatory before laying the foundation. It forms the basis for estimating the resources required, the number of construction workers, the time it will take to complete the construction and a direction that will guide the civil engineers. The same methodology also applies to digital products.

As a product builder, I built micro tools to solve my own problems. For example: article tool, event app, meal box app, finance tracker, SaaS tracker, and habit tracker.

Using a design tool isn’t a skill. It’s just good practice to display them in your portfolio to depict how strong you’re with the tool.

CTRL SHIFT tells the stories of an industry pro who pivoted in an exemplary way.

Tips on how to create enjoyable and habit-forming UX/UI design in every digital product.

“In these unprecedented times…” The Humans of Hacker Noon design unprecedented products, and contribute to the internet in unprecedented ways. One such human is Agnieszka Zimolag from the US - interviewed here following a 2020 Noonie Nomination for contributions to the subject of Product Design.

User segmentation or Customer segmentation is key to product discovery. Product Managers build segments before they start working on product development.

A simple analyses of Pocket app using the infamous Hook Framework

We have hundreds of brands producing the same things and no one catering for any other needs, be it in terms of size, keyboard, or other characteristics.

To get the highest possible conversion rate surely have tweaked your landing page, your ads are laser targeted and your bids are competitive. All the time in which you have stayed profitable your competitors would surely be thinking and figuring out the ways to improve, enhance and build trustworthy relations with their clients that could be yours, and it all happened in front of your eyes because their impression was better than yours and we all know that the first impression is the last impression. But still, there's some time in which you could increase the conversion rate on your landing page. To make it work we first had to discuss the ways to separate the fact from fiction.

Are you intimidated by usability testing? Don’t know where to start? Feel like it’s too time consuming or expensive? Usability testing doesn’t need to be a fully-fledged psych experiment with a formal lab, big team, and lots of time and money. In the real world, it can (and often should) be much lighter and faster than that.

A little guide about how to develop sound product principles by being flexible in your methods, plus an example.

User personas can be problematic. Is there a way to turn them into a useful resource? Update them regularly, involve your team in the creation process and more.

A Click Is Still a Click — Interaction Techniques in UX. How different interaction types influence user experience.

Figma has been top of its game since its launch in 2016. Here's a list of our team's 12 most used plugins.

Customers come to your site for the product, but they always stay because of the experience. On average, 8 in 10 customers are willing to pay more for better customer experience. So, who makes customer experience 'better' on your site?

Most job titles are inherently clear. You know what they do. You have a good idea of their value. One of the exceptions here is the title of designer. I've previously tried to explain what I do to my parents without any real success. What they have held onto after all these lengthy explanations is that I work with 'computers'.

Bootstrap CSS has some flaws that can easily be fixed with a little design know how and out of the box Bootstrap classes

I recently read The Pragmatic Programmer — By Andy Hunt and Dave Thomas. The book introduced me to the Stone Soup story which is as follows.

This article talks about product demo and why codeless product demo creation is critical for sales teams to get leads.

What is heuristic evaluation exactly and does your product really need it? Let’s find out.

In this article, we'll take a deeper dive into the seven graphic design trends that are set to dominate in 2023.

Everything boils down to customer experience today. Whether it is a mobile application or a website, there is absolutely no way you can turn a blind eye to UX and UI.

The biggest mistakes startup founders are making and real reasons why compromising on UX is detrimental to the success of your business.

Root Cause Analysis for Managers

The adaption of 3D Printing has allowed for innovation in manufacturing that renders several benefits that I will get to in this article.

Additive manufacturin

It has been a while since I’ve been to a hackathon. I always love that hackathon as an avenue to build something quickly within the 48-hour time constraint, the opportunity to sharpen my design skills, and network with fellow hackers. So when my colleague posted on Slack about JunctionX Singapore, I signed up!

Product designers get the worst of it; they are either confused with other specialists, or simply misunderstood.

Electronics can be easily damaged by electrostatic discharge from things as small as a light touch in the right conditions though designs can avoid it.

The UX industry puts a lot of emphasis on processes. But is that the best way to think fundamentally about design?

It's so important how web UI is designed because people perceive images better and quicker than words. Luckily, most of the IT heads understand the value of an eye-catching UI, but few of them realize the real power of it. Actually, web design does much more than you used to think.

Thank you for checking out the 182 most read stories about Product Design on HackerNoon.

Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.