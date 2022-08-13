1811 Dictionary in the Vulgar Tongue: Section I

Section I

IRISH APRICOTS. Potatoes. It is a common joke against

the Irish vessels, to say they are loaded with fruit and

timber, that is, potatoes and broomsticks.



IRISH ASSURANCE. A bold forward behaviour: as being dipt in the river Styx was formerly supposed to render persons invulnerable, so it is said that a dipping in the river Shannon totally annihilates bashfulness; whence arises the saying of an impudent Irishman, that he has been dipt in the Shannon.

IRISH BEAUTY. A woman with two black eyes.

IRISH EVIDENCE. A false witness.

IRISH LEGS. Thick legs, jocularly styled the Irish arms.

It is said of the Irish women, that they have a dispensation

from the pope to wear the thick end of their legs downwards.



IRISH TOYLES. Thieves who carry about pins, laces, and

other pedlars wares, and under the pretence of offering

their goods to sale, rob houses, or pilfer any thing they

can lay hold of.



IRON. Money in general. To polish the king's iron with

one's eyebrows; to look out of grated or prison windows,

or, as the Irishman expresses them, the iron glass

windows. Iron doublet; a prison. See STONE DOUBLET.



IRONMONGER'S SHOP. To keep an ironmonger's shop by

the side of a common, where the sheriff sets one up; to be

hanged in chains. Iron-bound; laced. An iron-bound

hat; a silver-laced hat.



ISLAND. He drank out of the bottle till he saw the island;

the island is the rising bottom of a wine bottle, which

appears like an island in the centre, before the bottle is

quite empty.



IVORIES. Teeth. How the swell flashed his ivories; how

the gentleman shewed his teeth.

ITCHLAND, or SCRATCHLAND. Scotland.

IVY BUSH. Like an owl in an ivy bush; a simile for a

meagre or weasel-faced man, with a large wig, or very

bushy hair.

