    17 Stories To Learn About Lightning Network

    by Learn RepoOctober 15th, 2023
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Learn everything you need to know about Lightning Network via these 17 free HackerNoon stories.

    Let's learn about Lightning Network via these 17 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

    1. What Is An Off-Chain Transaction?

    When people find the limits of an existing technology, they inevitably look for ways to improve it.

    2. The Lightning Network: A Beginner's Guide

    It's a common question in a growing business: How do you scale without breaking your business model and preserving the essence and quality of what you do?

    3. Interview with Ryan Selkis, founder of Messari

    4. Lightning Network Apps that Don't Cost a Cent

    The Lightning Network enables anyone to use bitcoin instantly, with minimal fees, while still being permissionless and having the bitcoin's blockchain acting as a fallback that you can always count on.

    5. Lightning Network Could be a Tool to Overcome Limitations

    Lightning Network is a payment protocol operating on blockchains. Allows instant transactions between participating nodes and is proposed as a solution to the bitcoin scalability problem. The Lightning Network is made up of nodes and bidirectional payment channels.

    6. Scaling Bitcoin: How the Lightning Network Improves Bitcoin

    When Satoshi Nakamoto first published the idea of Bitcoin, the very first comment was about scalability and how the Bitcoin proposal does not allow for scaling. Now, 10 years later, scalability is still a problem for Bitcoin.

    7. Lightning fast: Bitcoin payments for retailers

    There are several reasons why the world is talking about retailers accepting Bitcoin in the first place. Firstly, there are millions of crypto holders worldwide with over 42 million blockchain wallets. In some countries, the number of people who own crypto reach up to 25% of the population. Secondly, the transactions are fast and secure. Thirdly, the transactions are cheap.

    8. A Decade of Blockchains: Looking Back on SegWit's Historical Significance

    Results and perspectives from a decade of blockchains' disruptive revolution.

    9. A Brief Guide to Advanced Smart Contracts

    The roaring popularity of blockchain technology owes a great deal to the brilliance of smart contracts. Conceptualized by computer scientist Nick Szabo in 1994, a smart contract can be considered to be a set of instructions (usually in the form of a computer program) which automatically execute when the terms of a ‘contract’ are fulfilled.

    [10. Better than Cash.

    Introducing [1502]’s ‘Cash-Coin’](https://hackernoon.com/better-than-cash-introducing-1502s-cash-coin) Offline bitcoin transactions. Free, instant, anonymous transactions and communications. Anyone can join. No limitations. No limits.

    11. The Crypto Rises: The Future of Moving Money

    SWIFT payments are a broken system that help financial institutions at the expense of users but they will soon be disrupted with the help of cryptocurrency,

    12. Funding the Next Million Public Software Contributors

    Funding the next million open source contributors with payment plans as code and micropayments.

    13. DeFi Payments: An Overview

    After having seen one of the 5 macro areas of decentralized finance (DeFi), namely lending and borrowing, today we will focus on another aspect and which is ...

    14. Realistic Possibilities for the Blockchain Space in 2020

    2019 was a remarkable year for the Blockchain and crypto space. We saw the birth of new alliances, new crypto trading products, Bitcoin and Ethereum survived the bear market.

    15. Is Layer 2 the Way Ahead for Blockchain Scaling?

    Layer 2 (or L2) solutions have come up as a practical solution to this scalability mess, as opposed to Layer 1 (L1) solutions.

    16. Lightning Network 101 — The Bitcoin Layer 2 Network for Micropayments

    Stay up to date with my latest tweets here: @BoudjemaaAdam

    17. Blockchain Scalability Solutions [An Overview]

    Scalability has proven to be the single biggest roadblock to the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology today. While Bitcoin is impeccable as far as security and decentralization are concerned, it’s an entirely different story when it comes to scalability (measured in terms of TPS, or tranactions per second) – Bitcoin manages a measly 4 TPS when compared with Visa’s 1700 TPS.

    Thank you for checking out the 17 most read stories about Lightning Network on HackerNoon.

    Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

