16 Places to Find Illustrations for Your Projects 📚🎨

16 Places to Find Illustrations for Your Projects 📚🎨

16 sites that offer free illustrations
Illustrations are one of the cornerstones of web design. They look awesome, grab user attention and create a professional impression.


Trying to learn a design tool and do it on your own can be time-consuming. Hiring a professional designer can be expensive.


Luckily, there are free online resources that can help you. I have collected 16 awesome free resources, that you might want to bookmark for your next projects.


unDraw

A design project with beautiful SVG images that you can use for free. You can select the dominant color of the illustrations, so you can easily adapt them to your designs.

IRA Design

You have the option to choose, play and mix 5 gradient colors to suit each character you want to use in your project. Lots of topics to choose from characters, objects, backgrounds, etc.

Ouch

Ouch helps creators unable to draw overcome the lack of quality graphics. Download free PNG and SVG illustrations to enhance your product.

DrawKit

Awesome hand-drawn vector illustration and icon resources. The illustrations are sorted via thematic packs, including up to 100 illustrations per pack.

Humaaans

Mix-&-match illustrations of people. Change the hairdos, tops, pants, etc. Rotate and position the elements in your humans however you like.

illu-station

An easy-to-use site, with lots of quality illustrations. Similar to unDraw, users can also set the main color to adjust illustrations to the theme of your project.

blush.design

Choose a collection from multiple styles, play around with the variations until you create the art that tells your story, and download a PNG or SVG of your creation.

Glaze

Illustrations are sorted across categories such as people, places, teamwork, animals, mindfulness, business, health, technology, etc. Free illustrations are available as PNG.

ManyPixels

Various illustration types such as outline, monochromatic, isometric, flatline, and two-color. Users are allowed to set the main color for the illustrations to adjust to your specific design.

Open Doodles

A unique collection of vector illustrations based on hand-drawn sketches. Download the source files or play with the Generator to create your own.

Storyset

Awesome free customizable illustrations for your next project. Thanks to their online editor, you can even animate the illustrations to give them some life.

Skribbl

A growing collection of freely usable, hand-drawn illustrations brought to you by a global community of aspiring creatives.

OpenPeeps

Hand-drawn people illustrations. The library works like building blocks made of vector arms, legs, and emotions. You can mix these elements to create different Peeps.

Illustratious

1634916607_1884x840.png

A nice collection of colorful illustrations and animated Lottie files.

LukaszAdam Illustrations

Download the illustration pack created by an illustrator, designer & developer Lukasz Adam. Free for commercial and personal use under the MIT license.

Absurd.Design

If you are looking for something out of the box and want to stand out of the crowd, then these illustrations are highly recommended to you.


I hope you will find the practical use case for these resources. I tried to include various resources consisting of all the illustration types you might ever need.


Writing has always been my passion and it gives me pleasure to help and inspire people. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out!


Connect me on Twitter, LinkedIn, and GitHub!


Check out my portfolio for all projects

