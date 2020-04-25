15 Best WooCommerce Shipping Plugins for your eCommerce Store

@ sujith-reghu Sujith Reghu Author - LearnWoo.com; Writing on WordPress and WooCommerce with an unflinching focus, and trying to

In the WooCommerce ecosystem, there are several interesting plugins that will help you execute a great shipping strategy. You may need to create advanced shipping rules, integrate popular carriers, or set up shipping methods conditionally. For all these scenarios, you can find an advanced plugin to help you with it. In this article, we will list out some of the best WooCommerce shipping plugins.

This plugin will help you integrate USPS shipping to your WooCommerce store. Apart from displaying real-time rates on the cart and checkout pages, it will help to print eVS labels as well as provide tracking information. Please note, USPS eVS accounts are only for high volume shippers.

Additional features

Print USPS eVS Scan Form.

Multiple parcel packing options.

Supports USPS Flat Rate Boxes

If you don't have an eVS account with USPS, and still want to integrate it to your WooCommerce store, you can use this plugin. It helps you integrate USPS services through Stamps.com. You will have to create an account with Stamps.com for this plugin to work. It will help you display live USPS shipping rate and estimated date. Also, you will be able to print labels from your WooCommerce admin and also provide tracking details to customers.

Additional features

Advanced parcel packing options

Price adjustments to shipping services.

Options to auto generate, bulk print and email labels.

Schedule pick ups with USPS.

You will be able to extend the default shipping capabilities of WooCommerce using this plugin. It allows you to define multiple shipping options based on location, product price, quantity, etc. With this plugin, you will be able to add table rates for each of your shipping zones.

Additional features

Multiple table rate calculations

Can add extra charges per weight unit, item count or row.

If your shipping strategy requires you to integrate multiple shipping carriers on your WooCommerce store, this plugin could help. Through the EasyPost API, you will be able to add FedEx, UPS and USPS rates and services to your store. Moreover, it will help you with label printing, shipment tracking as well as to display estimated delivery dates.

Additional features

Option to select different service for each when multiple packages are created.

Return label printing

EasyPost shipping insurance

Multiple options for parcel packing.

Shipment Tracking

If you need a simple solution exclusively for shipment tracking, you can use this plugin. It will help you add tracking information to the order view page in the customer's My Account section, emails and the order tracking page. It supports the tracking codes of major shipping carriers in the world.

Additional features

Customization options

REST API support

DHL is a preferred shipping carrier for several store selling in international markets. With the help of this plugin, you can seamlessly integrate several DHL service like Express, Paket and eCommerce. You can also print labels, return labels, commercial invoices, etc. It also offers label printing and shipment tracking.

Additional features

Auto generate and bulk print shipping labels.

Print archive air waybills.

Multiple parcel packaging options.

Request for pickup.

Make price adjustments.

If different products in your store requires completely different approaches in shipping, you can use Per Product Shipping plugin. It will help you define shipping rates based on a product or variation. In addition, you can configure additional costs in your existing shipping methods specific to products.

Additional features

Option to import and export rates via CSV.

Choice to keep it as a standalone shipping option or combine with other shipping methods.

You can integrate Australia Post eParcel and StarTrack Courier to your WooCommerce store using this plugin. It also allows you to print labels with both services. You can use the plugin to display contracted rates as well as print international shipping documents.

Additional features

Auto generate and bulk print labels.

Automatic parcel packing

Generate order summary report.

When you want to display shipping methods conditionally on your WooCommerce store, this plugin could help. The plugin offers several filters, such as product category, shipping class, order weight, etc, to restrict shipping methods. Moreover, the plugin will help you hide shipping methods created by third party apps.

Additional features

Hide specific shipping services of popular shipping carriers.

Save filters for later use.

Hide shipping methods based on user roles.

Option to hide default shipping methods of WooCommerce.

You can print different shipping documents directly from the WooCommerce admin using this plugin. Invoices, packing slips and pick slips can be printed using this plugin. Moreover, you can customize the documents effectively to align with your store's branding as well. It will help you create sequential invoice numbers, or you can choose to use the order numbers for invoice.

Additional features

Live preview while customizing documents.

Automatic email option to share documents with store managers.

Print multiple packing lists and pick lists for quicker order fulfillment.

You can make your order fulfillment process more efficient with the help of this plugin. It will help you validate shipping addresses with the help of different services such as UPS, USPS, Australia Post and EasyPost. You can use services specific to a country and also verify with customers if there is a doubt in the address. Moreover, the plugin also offers an option to auto complete address

Additional features

Option to enforce address validation.

Keep address validation in the background.

This plugin lets you configure different rules to selectively disable shipping methods and payment options. It uses conditional logic to make different shipping methods available at different circumstances. You can make adjustments to your shipping options based on product, category or shipping class. In addition, you can restrict methods based on cart value or the user role of a customer as well.

Additional features

Selectively disable payment options.

Control shipping methods when coupon is activated.

Support for subscriptions and memberships.

If your business is located in Canada, a popular choice of shipping carrier will be Canada Post. This plugin will help you automate shipping through Canada Post. You will be able to display both international and domestic shipping services on your store using this plugin. The plugin uses the API of Canada Post to fetch the rates and you need to use Canadian Dollars as the store currency.

Additional features

Extra coverage and pick schedule options.

Modify Canada Post services including an option to make price adjustments to each.

Choice of individual packing or advanced box packing.

You will be able to offer specific shipping methods and payment options according to the user role of a customer with this plugin. It even allows you to set up specific shipping and payment options to guest user on your store as well. When you have a wholesale store with customers of different segments, you can very well use this plugin.

Additional features

Supports Groups plugin and the customer groups it creates.

Simple user interface to choose the payment and shipping options for each user role.

Shipping to multiple addresses from the same order can be a requirement, especially during holiday seasons. You can use this plugin to split the cart into multiple addresses. And, your customers will be able to checkout with one order, and different items in the order will be delivered to the different addresses specified. Moreover, the plugin offers an option to replicate a cart and send it to multiple addresses. And, there are no limits to the number of products or number of addresses your customers can include.

Additional features

Customers can save multiple addresses in their account.

All WooCommerce shipping methods are supported.

Hopefully, these plugins will help you supercharge your WooCommerce strategy. Let us know what you think about these plugins by leaving a comment.

Share this story @ sujith-reghu Sujith Reghu Read my stories Author - LearnWoo.com; Writing on WordPress and WooCommerce with an unflinching focus, and trying to

Tags