13 Website Design Inspiration for UI/UX Designers

Regardless of whether you're an accomplished website designer or developer or simply a beginner, a website architecture venture's extension can rapidly limit the number of assets accessible, making it extreme to track down the correct website design for motivation for your assignment.

Let's take a look at some amazing designs, layouts, and animations.

Bennett Tea

Bennett is a modern brand offering customers high-quality tea for different tastes. The website is minimal, simple and so clean. You can try writing the codes of the layout(not easy though). Website made with WebFlow. Visit -> Bennett Tea

Vela

NetrixDigital

Zorka Agency

Shaky Graves

Visit -> Shaky Graves

Madeleine Dalla - Photography Portfolio

Slazzer

Slazzer is an AI-based photograph editing application and background remover that can without much of a stretch eliminate or change the foundation in your pictures. This instrument is not difficult to utilize and is great for online advertisers who routinely manage photographs and are hoping to save time, cash, and exertion.

Key Features

Utilizing this tool is speedy and simple as you don't need to manually edit the photograph while eliminating or changing the foundation. One more beneficial thing here is that the entire course of background editing essentially begins with transferring a picture and sitting tight for a couple of moments just to get the moment result.

Pricing

Paid plan starts at $13 per month for 100 credits. The free version offers low-resolution images.**

Studio Regale

Containing a lot of animations that suits with the background animations. Visit -> Studio Regale

Portfolio of Ivan

Ronnie Feng Portfolio

SapiensLiu

Visit -> Liu

Simon Daufresne

Visit -> Simon Daufresne

Volcan

There are literally thousands of trends that come every year. But only some get popular. You can use your skills to code something like them or better than them. I'll also hook you up for some weeks with design trends.

Sometimes you'll have to editing tools when you make some cool UI/UX websites. Here I got you a background remover tool.

