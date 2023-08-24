Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    12 Project Ideas for Aspiring Web and Mobile Developersby@ashutoshmishra

    12 Project Ideas for Aspiring Web and Mobile Developers

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Building projects is essential for effective learning in coding. Practical application is crucial for skill improvement and portfolio development. This article provides project ideas for web and mobile developers. For web projects, options include building landing pages, API-powered websites, clone websites, CRUD applications, AI-powered websites, and full-stack unique projects. These projects help showcase responsive design, API integration, code conversion, CRUD operations, and AI incorporation. For mobile developers, suggested projects encompass an ecommerce app, diet tracking app, personal finance app, movie review app, photo editing app, and social networking app. The article emphasizes the importance of focusing on user interface and experience, while the projects serve as valuable learning experiences and portfolio pieces.
    featured image - 12 Project Ideas for Aspiring Web and Mobile Developers
    programming#programming#web-development
    Ashutosh Mishra HackerNoon profile picture

    @ashutoshmishra

    Ashutosh Mishra

    Receive Stories from @ashutoshmishra

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    SonarSource-DSAI

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    React Functional Components are the future
    Published at Jan 25, 2022 by ashutoshmishra #react
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: Barbie and Blockchain: A Symbiotic Dance (8/25/2023)
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by noonification #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    Crafting Effective SLAs That Build Trust With Customers
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by dbasalai #customer-experience
    Article Thumbnail
    59 Stories To Learn About Rails
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by learn #rails
    Article Thumbnail
    What Is the Use of a Linked List Class?
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by ishitajuneja #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    Storybook Actions.. in Action
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by chantastic #programming
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa