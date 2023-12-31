The Noonification: Craig Wright is Satoshi Nakamoto (12/31/2023)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference . What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon here Archway Users Now Have Access to Balanced By [ 2 Min read ]\nBalanced, a cross-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) native to ICON, is now live on Archway. @helloicon Read More. How to Use an Uncensored AI Model and Train It With Your Data By [ 3 Min read ]\nLearn how to run Mixtral locally and have your own AI-powered terminal, remove its censorship, and train it with the data you want. @jeferson Read More. Decoding the Algorithm: The Ethics of Data Analysis in AI Decision-Making By [ 7 Min read ]\nMy goal is to provide insights for readers concerned about algorithms outsized influence on justice and opportunity, and how we can shape compassionate AI. @nimit Read More. ZKFair To Distribute 100% of Their Tokens As Airdrops On L2 Mainnet Launch: Hows That For Fairness? By [ 5 Min read ]\nZKFair hopes to do this by creating a fair-launch, community-driven ZK-L2 network. 100% of ZKF tokens will be airdropped to the community immediately @lumoz Read More. ZKFair‘s Gas Fee Airdrop Community Guide: The Countdown Begins! By [ 2 Min read ]\nThe ZKFair gas fee airdrop will launch on December 23 at 11:00 AM (UTC+8), with a cap of $3 million USDC, available on a first-come, first-served basis @lumoz Read More. This Guy Thinks Wearing Pink Will Get You to Like Him By [ 5 Min read ]\nEdward Sturm wants to be the nerd Gary Vee and is getting there by going all in on content optimizations and automations. @hcss11 Read More. Demystifying ZKFairs Tokenomic Model By [ 3 Min read ]\nExplore the groundbreaking testnet launch of ZKFair, the community-driven xZK L2 network, aiming to address challenges in the ZK L2 ecosystem. @lumoz Read More. Craig Wright is Satoshi Nakamoto By [ 7 Min read ]\nExplore the compelling case for Craig Wright as Bitcoins Satoshi Nakamoto, analyzing his script expertise, digital cash experience, and trial victories. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe HackerNoon Team ✌️ @mrfireside Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME