The TechBeat: Demystifying ZKFair's Tokenomic Model (12/18/2023)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference . Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon here Demystifying ZKFair's Tokenomic Model By [ 3 Min read ]\nExplore the groundbreaking testnet launch of ZKFair, the community-driven xZK L2 network, aiming to address challenges in the ZK L2 ecosystem. @lumoz Read More. How to Speed Up A Cypress Test Suite Execution: Techniques to Improve Your Experience By [ 4 Min read ]\nExplore standard and advanced Cypress techniques your DevOps team can use to speed up test execution without sacrificing software quality. @launchable Read More. How to Build a Strong Brand Identity and Differentiate Your Startup in a Competitive Market By [ 5 Min read ]\nLearn the secrets of building and differentiating your startup's brand identity to stand out in today's market. @lomitpatel Read More. Anomaly Detection with Privileged Information—Part 2 By [ 8 Min read ]\nLearn how SVDD encapsulates datasets within hyperspheres, and discover how SVDD+ leverages privileged information to optimize training. @dsmoliakov Read More. How to Mint Your Name.HackerNoon Web3 Identity Namespace By [ 2 Min read ]\nJoin the web3 revolution with HackerNoon! In collaboration with namespace.gg, the tech publication offers free minting of web3 identities for 50K+ contributors. @product Read More. Decentralization of Journalism: How Intention Alliance, Mario Nawfal, and Elon Musk Could Unite By [ 3 Min read ]\nExplore how Intention Alliance, Mario Nawfal, and Elon Musk could revolutionize journalism on X, fostering a transparent, decentralized media era. @juancguerrero Read More. A Guide to Understanding Cache Memory in Computer Systems By [ 3 Min read ]\nWe all know about cache as a thing on the internet. But very less people know what it is. Join them; learn about cache. @mohitom030802 Read More. Learning the Ins and Outs of Zero-Knowledge (ZK) Proofs By [ 2 Min read ]\nEverything one needs to know about the cutting-edge cryptographic concept known as Zero Knowledge. @dailyabay Read More. Real-life LLM Implementation: A Backender’s Perspective By [ 7 Min read ]\nIn this article, I would like to explore the advantages and disadvantages of various large language models and share thoughts on potential issues @shcherbanich Read More. ‘Big Short’ Investor Michael Burry Turns Attention to Semiconductors: Does Nvidia Have to Fear? By [ 4 Min read ]\nBut why has BlackRock’s iShares Semiconductor ETF been targeted? And should Wall Street be worried about Burry’s latest ‘Big Short’ coming to fruition? @dmytrospilka Read More. Easy Blooket Hacks to Help You Play More Games and Get More Tokens By [ 6 Min read ]\nLearn how to hack Blooket so you can play more games! @kingabimbola Read More. The DevOps Methodology: Recommended Practices By [ 4 Min read ]\nDevOps allows for faster time-to-market by eliminating manual and time-consuming tasks, such as manual code deployments and manual testing. @dailyabay Read More. Smart Marketing 101: Grow Your Company's Presence Like a 10x Marketer (Part 1) By [ 2 Min read ]\nLearn how 10x Marketers make the best out of the holiday season. @hackmarketing Read More. AI Is More Expensive Than You Think By [ 7 Min read ]\nAI is everywhere, but it's not for everyone. It's smart, effective, but very expensive. See how you can calculate the cost of your next AI project. @olegkokorin Read More. From AI-Powered Trading To Regulation and Compliance: What Does 2024 Look Like for Investment Tech? By [ 8 Min read ]\nAs we gaze at the horizon of 2024, it's clear that the influence of AI technology on the investment landscape will continue to grow. @techlooter Read More. AI Workflows and Modern Application Design Patterns By [ 12 Min read ]\nExplore AI's intent-based interaction, reshaping user experiences and UI patterns in modern applications. Understand how AI workflows impact app design. @artemivanov Read More. Apple's iOS 17.2 Update Brings a Much-Needed Security Improvement to iMessage By [ 5 Min read ]\nIn this post, I’ll talk about why this added security matters, what these two new features actually do, and how you can opt into higher levels of security @jonaharagon Read More. A Tutorial On How to Build Your Own RAG and How to Run It Locally: Langchain + Ollama + Streamlit By [ 8 Min read ]\nLet's simplify RAG and LLM application development. This post guides you on how to build your own RAG-enabled LLM application and run it locally. @vndee Read More. 7 Hardest Programming Languages to Learn in 2023 By [ 8 Min read ]\nIf you're a thrill seeker and up for a challenge, you're in luck because I'm here to give you a rundown of the top most mind-bending programming languages. @itsfurqanaziz Read More. 19 Essential Developer Tools for Enhanced Workflow 👍💯 By [ 4 Min read ]\nDiscover 19 top-notch developer tools for streamlined coding, project management, and collaboration, curated for efficiency and productivity. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.\nSee you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe HackerNoon Team ✌️ @madzadev Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME