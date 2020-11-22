11 Practical SEO Tips To Get More Eyeballs

@ freakyseo Freaky SEO SEO is like a war and I'm here to train new warriors through powerful writing :)

This blog emphasizes the easiest SEO to bring traffic to your website.

Google's getting intelligent and dominant about effective frameworks.

We need to understand Google's algorithms, work hard, create better pages and faster websites.

Here are some easy, practical SEO tips for maintaining and increasing your organic search presence.

1. Research relevant Keyword Tools

Keyword research is crucial to acknowledge your site's SEO and your competitors' site as well.

You can either use free or paid keyword research tools to meet your requirements.

Keyword research can confuse you.

It is essential to simplify your keyword research approach to the minimalist.

You can follow the 1-2-3 approach.

Begin by creating a buy-persona in your mind. Consider what inquiries they're putting into search engines. List out their top pain points and goals, then research keywords and phrases that relate to them. These words and phrases go in your keyword list. List the keywords and phrases, adding important research information to prioritize your keywords. Build your content strategy by brainstorming ideas for blogs or articles to allure and capture your target audience..

2. On Page SEO Checklist

On-page SEO is very crucial to boost your page ranking.

On-page SEO checklist includes the following element-

Page title

Meta description

URL

Header tags ( H1, H2, H3, H4, H5).

Try using H2 more often.

Use the selected keyword in the elements mentioned above in all your web-pages to signify search engines that your content is relevant to these keyword searches.

The most important fact is to deliver highly informative and relevant content.

3. Keep a check on your competitors

Spying on your competitors is not limited to reading their content.

Firstly, infuse in the right competitive analysis tool—for instance, Ahrefs or SEMrush.

By understanding how you pile up against the competition, you can drive your inbound marketing and content strategy to overpass other brands.

This helps you prioritize chances for definite keywords for which you want to rank.

4. Add Internal Backlink

Not only backlinks, but internal links play an essential role.

For instance, link to other blog articles written by you or add links to your service pages.

This will provide the reader to go through your other relevant topics.

As per the Traffic Tsunami, the Topic cluster model is a fantabulous way to uplift your SEO.

The cluster model comprises three key elements.

Pillar content – They extensively cover a general topic. Thus, they are termed as pillar pages.

Cluster content – This content focuses on subtopics covered in the pillar page under the general subject.

Hyperlinks – These interlink cluster content to pillar content. Hyperlink signifies the semantic relationship between them.

HubSpot's content strategy tool helps you envisage your internal linking strategy.

Additionally, it gives you topic suggestions based on relevance, popularity, and competition.

These suggestions give you a great pillar and cluster content.

5. Create Backlinks

Backlinks form a significant factor in ranking your pages on the first page of Google.

As per google algorithm, pages with more backlinks have brighter chances of being viewed as most essential and relevant by search engines.

Tools like Ahrefs help you determine the popularity of your pages by the number of external links. It gives you results for domains based on the number of links to your site and whether those sites linking to you are authoritative.

You need to earn the links of sites that are with high authority in their niche. Take charge by engaging on social media, indulge in network marketing because network is your net worth and try to communicate with influencers.

Search engines view links as votes of confidence, and you want the best of the best to exhibit their confidence in you as a reliable source.

6. Produce Fantabulous Content

Cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin started with a mission,”to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.”

Two Decades ago, the most essential aspects of their mission were “accessible” and “useful”

This is what is essential for any content creator. The content you create should be useful and reliable.

As we discussed in 1-2-3 keyword research approach, Once you understand who is your target audience and what type of content they want you're all set to generate ideas and create earmark perceptive informative content.

Check out these handy tips when creating innovative content:

Provide more value on a topic and bring your distinctive outlook to it. Create content for the reader who is searching for it , not search engines. Include Multimedia to intact interest and create user friendly experience. Showcase your credibility by including original research and quoting other sources of research, and include a bio to show readers why you're an expert.

7. Benefit of Social Media

Thanks to technology, you no longer need to post manually.

Social media management tools help to mental schedule posts and maintain consistency.

These tools can help you to set up your social media calendars. Additionally, you can keep a count of the number of posts and publications yet to be published.

Ensure you add a sharing button on all your posts, so your content can be shared at a higher speed.

To grab readers' attention, create shareable customized images. The engagement rate is higher on Multimedia. You don't need to be a graphic designer for this, use programs like Photoshop, Canva, or other design softwares to make images like banners, social media pics, and infographics.

Instead, posts with images fetch more attention.

According to Buffer's research, tweets that feature images have an 18 percent higher click-through rate than posts that do not have pictures.

8. Integrate Posts

With a lot of similar information, you might have a vast body of the content on your web. And many of those blog posts may experience traffic stagnation.

To organize your blog content, you can merge existing posts that have a lot of overlap and increase your traffic to one URL.

This will help the readers as well. They can quickly get all the content at one particular URL.

9. Measure SEO performance

Whatever your strategies are, the SEO analytics platform must track your strategy's performance and outcomes.

A free extensive SEO analytics platform that even beginners can use is Google Analytics.

With these platforms' help, you can analyze critical trends in traffic visits and even find out web pages that attract the most visitors.

Once you know about the results, you can refine your inbound marketing strategy and focus on your highest revenue-generating and traffic-driving pages.

You should conduct this SEO analysis regularly.

The results will help you conclude strategic decisions focusing on particular aspects to help you rank higher and drive more traffic.

10. Place a call to action in your Meta description

Call to action always has the upper hand when we talk about ranking advantage on SERPs because you will likely get more click-throughs. As a result, there are more chances of conversions.

But, let me tell you, search engines don't use meta descriptions as a factor for ranking, whereas they look at CTR (click-through rate).

The ideology is very simple. If you incorporate a call to action in your meta description, there are more chances that people will be curious and allured to click on your link and find about it.

CTA also needs to be relevant. It should be a value proposition for your leads.

11. Image Optimization

Optimization of images drives traffic to your website.

Ensure that you notify search engines that what is in your image. "Alt text" is an essential aspect.

It is the exact descriptive text that you add to your image. Alt text further helps search engines crawl your site to acknowledge what is in that image to begin ranking for it.

Don't forget to compress all your images so they are user friendly and can be downloaded quickly.

This is a ranking factor for Google images in general.

Conclusion:

There is no stopgap for SEO.

It takes patience, hard work, time, and knowledge.

Keep on learning and paying attention to every new update.

These most straightforward 11 tips will help you drive more qualified traffic to your website.

Remember, small wins pay off big over time.

The number of leads you generate, convert, and finally, the revenue incurred begins from SEO.

So, waiting for what.

Start right away!

Tags