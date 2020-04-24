How gaming with cryptocurrencies can help in the fight against COVID-19

625 reads

@ ks.shilov Kirill Blockchain enthusiast developer and writer. My telegram: ksshilov

Tauri is the Director of Casino at Bitcasino.io and co-founder of the Coingaming Group. As an early Bitcoin adopter, he has overseen the growth and development of Bitcasino from being the first licensed Bitcoin casino to an industry leader. In addition to being a crypto enthusiast, he also enjoys the occasional poker game.

1) Bitcasino! Gamblers or not, cryptocurrency enthusiasts or not, most of us are already familiar with the world’s most popular online casino centred around Bitcoin.

But for the skeptics out there, can you please share a few words with us on how cryptocurrency is making online betting easier?

Gaming with cryptocurrencies brings a whole host of advantages to the player. We find that our users pick us because they know they can get a fun, fast, and fair experience that exceeds what they are used to at fiat-currency online casinos. The player has more control over their funds while having greater transparency and faster transactions, but the quality and selection of the games still competes with the best of the best. Put simply, we are placing our customers at the centre of the universe.

2) We’re here to discuss an even more important matter: how we can help in the fight against COVID-19? Can you introduce the “Crypto vs. COVID-19 ” movement that you are a part of?

“Crypto vs. COVID-19” is a fundraising campaign we initiated to help those most vulnerable in our society combat COVID-19. We had done a similar campaign before with #teamtrees, which raised over $100,000 to plant trees across the globe ($1 = one new tree), and due to its success we saw an opportunity to raise even more. We have seen numerous communities band together in solidarity, so hopefully this will also inspire other charity organizations to start accepting donations in crypto when they see how strong and supportive our community is.

3) How did the Bitcasino community respond to your call?

The response from this fundraiser has been overwhelmingly positive. Philanthropy and charity are an important part of the crypto community, and we are seeing several charities now moving to support crypto donations. We knew this is something that would resonate well with our players. It makes us very thankful to be part of such a generous community.

4) You have some pretty strong partners alongside you in this fundraising campaign: Giving Block and #cryptoCOVID19. Can you introduce these to our audience?

When we were searching for a charity, we felt it was a necessity to find one that accepts crypto donations and has a global outreach - so when we came across the Giving Block and their #cryptoCOVID19 campaign , it was a match made in heaven. They are a primary partner of many of the leading crypto-friendly charities and are doing some amazing work as part of the crypto community.

5) You already explained how cryptocurrency is disrupting the online betting industry. Is cryptocurrency also making donations faster and easier?

We believe it is making donations easier for similar reasons to why our players love playing with crypto. This technology puts people back in control and provides greater transparency. It can ensure that even the smallest donation will make it to the intended target, with everything verified by the blockchain. For those who are truly passionate about crypto, it is raising awareness around the positive uses and it’s a prime example of using the blockchain for a good cause.

6) Sounds like cryptocurrency could literally save lives! But cryptocurrency adoption is still slower than other technologies. Why do you think that is?

We have seen a remarkable uptake of this technology over the past few years. Of course, we are always looking to spread the word even wider, and this is one of our core focuses at the moment. We see this as an educational challenge. When people learn about this technology and how cryptocurrencies can improve their daily lives, they are usually converted fairly quickly. Our job is to help accelerate this process.

7) Most people have this misconception that cryptocurrency-related platforms are hard to use. How easy is it for someone to join Bitcasino?

It’s as easy as setting up an account with a regular fiat-based online casino, although typically much faster. We have worked extremely hard to make the registration process as seamless as possible, and our live support team is always on hand if you have any questions.

8) You mentioned that during the “Crypto vs. COVID-19” campaign, players can donate their unused loyalty rewards. Are these hard to earn? Can a new player obtain loyalty rewards?

Our loyalty system is rather new and custom built by our in-house developers. It focuses on offering players personal and attainable rewards so everyone feels valued! There are 42 core milestones, with rewards unlocked over time depending on the players’ wagers. As the loyalty rewards renew at the end of each month, players have been able to donate unused rewards at no expense, and we have been thrilled to see just how generous our players have been.

9) What would be the impact if, let’s say, 10% of the players of traditional online casinos would start using Bitcasino AND donate their Loyalty rewards?

It’s not an easy one to predict but based on a similar campaign we ran for the #teamtrees movement, we had the highest opt-in we’ve ever seen for a campaign and managed to raise $101,010. Our “Crypto vs. COVID-19” campaign has already topped that, so you can only imagine the kind of difference the gaming community can make.

10) This sounds amazing, and it’s fantastic that your players have an easy way to contribute to a great cause. Also, thank you so much for taking part in this interview. Do you have any closing thoughts?

We hope that people are staying safe and still finding ways to stay entertained while at home. Now’s the perfect time to learn a little more about cryptocurrency and the things we can achieve with it.





Share this story @ ks.shilov Kirill Read my stories Blockchain enthusiast developer and writer. My telegram: ksshilov

Tags