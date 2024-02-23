Search icon
    108 Stories To Learn About Website Design
    192 reads

    108 Stories To Learn About Website Design

    by Learn Repo February 23rd, 2024
    Learn everything you need to know about Website Design via these 108 free HackerNoon stories.
    Let's learn about Website Design via these 108 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon.

    1. What Is The Straight-ahead Triangle And How It Can Be Used In Web Design

    “Straight-ahead” jazz revolutionized mid-century American culture with a relentlessly fresh and forward-thinking approach to bebop,

    2. Web Design Principles That Will Take Centre Stage in 2023

    A cursory look at the web design principles will become the norm in 2023.

    3. Answers to 5 CSS Questions that May Confuse You

    What is the computed value of the display property for the .child element in the following example?

    4. 9 Web Apps You Won't Believe Were Made with Webflow

    9 web apps made with Webflow is a no-code tool suitable not only for classic websites but also for advanced web apps.

    5. 6 Tips to Stay Within Budget While Designing a Website

    How to get prepared before designing the website? Here are 6 easy tips we have benefited from.

    6. Designing a Website for Data

    It’s complex to create the right design when the only visuals you have are based on data. Here’s how we did it.

    7. Disabling My Favicon: How and Why

    It turns out that disabling a Favicon is surprisingly easy and eve a good idea when you don't really want to deal with the hassle of another part of a website

    8. Taking On Computer Science

    ʺDon’t compare yourself with anyone in this world…if you do so, you are insulting yourself. ʺ -Bill Gates

    9. How the YouTube Homepage has Changed in the Past 15 Years

    YouTube is an online video-sharing platform. It was created in February 2005 by Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim. In November 2006, Google bought the platform for US$1.65 Billion. The platform allows users to upload, view, share, rate, comment on videos, report, add to playlists, and subscribe to other users.

    10. How to Use jQuery: An Introduction to the JavaScript Library

    jQuery is a JavaScript library that is used on your websites. jQuery is open source material that is used to make Javascript programming easier.

    11. Why You Don’t Want to Pay Your Web Developer for Updating your Website

    Most companies prefer to update their own websites using built-in Content Management Systems. However, once in a while, we meet customers who are resilient to this idea and prefer a web developer handling it for them.

    12. 10 Tips to Make Your Website More Attractive

    There are billions of websites, ranging from the humble static page to the massive e-commerce platform. But whatever the field, not all sites are created equal. Far from it. Indeed, there are big differences from one site to another - disparities that have an impact in particular on the interest of Internet users.

    13. How to Make an Animated Card Using CSS Animation

    Easy-to-understand HTML and CSS tutorials with lots of examples, learn How to create Animated Card in HTML and CSS with CSS Animations.

    14. Delete the Disconnect Between Designers and Developers with Merge

    Look how it is to integrate a React-based library into Merge to design with code on a day-to-day basis. All that without designers learning how to code!

    15. Mobile Optimization, Speed, UI, And More: The Key Roles These Features Play In Increasing Website…

    16. Improving Design Handoffs: A Guide

    To build an awesome and successful digital product you need to do a lot of things. Such as planning, market research, build a prototype, design it, code it, ship it etc. For this whole process, you need to go through lots of handoffs and team communications. One of the more painful handoffs is the Design-to-Development Handoff.

    17. How to Add a Blog to Your Wix Website and Edit JavaScript via Velo

    Making things like a journal or blog with Velo is easy as all hell! All you have to do is go to the Velo code editor.

    18. 7 Ways to Achieve a Faster Core Web Vitals Score

    Core Web Vitals is one of the ranking factors and learning how to achieve a faster core web vitals score is a good way to get your website to rank higher.

    19. Creating a New Website? I Have Nuttertools for You

    With this website, you get to run performance, lighthouse, core web vitals, visual comparison, and traceroute tests on your website.

    20. How to Create a Personal Blog With Hugo and Netlify

    Blog website using a static site generator Hugo and deploying it to Netlify

    21. 5 Web Design Tips for Beginners

    Here is a list of 5 things you didn't know you didn't know about designing a website.

    22. 7 Websites to Inspire Your Next Web Design

    As a developer or designer, it's always important to stay up-to-date on the latest trends and techniques in your field.

    23. Website Analytics Are Invaluable for Those Who Know How to Use It Well

    Website analytics give you genuine reports and examinations of how your webpage guests act once on your site.

    24. Website Design Strategies for a Worthwhile “Call to Action”

    Dubai is the most populated city of UAE and is home to many ethnicities. Attracting all these people with different tastes to your specific business is not a piece of cake. Having a user-friendly and appealing website plays an integral role in taking your business to heights. With 1.94 billion active websites in the world, how can you make yourself unique and better than the others?

    25. A Guide to Bidirectional Scrolling in Responsive Designs

    Incessant scrolling while using an application is perceived as a flaw on both mobile and desktop. To address this concern, a shift to horizontal scrolling of elements is in trend now.

    26. How Much Does Website Design Cost in 2022?

    Website design costs are something you need to know before you start designing your website

    27. Top 10 Tips for Choosing a CMS Platform for Your Website

    The most effective and dynamic Top 10 Tips that you might want to work on and choose in order to choose the right CMS platform for your business website.

    28. Building a Notion Personal Website (With Template)

    As a product builder🚀, I built micro tools to solve my own problems.

    29. How To Use Faster One Font: Quick Tips

    how to choose font, how to design, learn design, what's a good font, faster one font

    30. 5 Tips to Improve Your Website's UX

    UX design is the key to battling a growing number of competitors in a post-covid e-commerce environment. Here are 5 strategies for ultimate success.

    31. 6 Web Design Principles You Need to Know

    Good web design is good business.

    32. 7 Proven Strategies for Selling Expensive Products on an eCommerce Website

    Read this article to know more about how to sell expensive products on E-commerce website.

    33. Install a WordPress Theme with 4 Easy Steps

    Bought a new WordPress Theme? Don't know how to install it? This short guide will help you install it in under 5 minutes

    34. Website Redesign Strategy With a 9 Stage Timeline

    The redesign process is explained in detail, with 9 stage timeline. Go step by step with this guide.

    35. How to Add a Darkmode to Your Website

    Adding dark mode to your own website projects

    36. How to Improve Website Ranking & User Experience with Core Web Vitals

    A complete guide to understanding Web core Vitals and improving them to rank your website higher!

    37. Using A/B Testing For Your e-Commerce Business

    The basic idea behind an A/B test is to present a change to a small segment of the overall audience, and see how it impacts their behaviour.

    38. How to Conduct a Content Audit for Your Nonprofit Website

    A website is like a garden which needs to be maintained, pruned and groomed.

    39. What do You Need to Get Your Website Off the Ground?

    The rise of technology trends has gathered in a way that to gain the attraction of a product or service a website seems to be essential to gain traction.

    40. Most Common Tech Issues to Plague a News Publishing Website — and How to Fix Them

    Recently, I helped fix many of the technical issues on No Majesty, an independent UK-based news website. As a relatively new platform, it’s had its fair share of technical hiccups.

    41. Design with Code Revolution: UXPin + Storybook Integration

    From now on, designers can bring production-ready and fully interactive components from Storybook to UXPin editor and design with them right away.

    42. Websites Censored In Venezuela And How to Access Them

    Venezuela's government has been clamping down on the internet in an attempt to control what Venezuelans know and understand about the world, including websites.

    43. Building A Company Website Using ORM and SEO

    Every Business Needs an Optimized Business Website to represent their business and services.

    44. Here's What You'd Typically See In A Full Stack Developer Job Description

    If a career as a full-stack developer caught your eye, you’re not alone. It’s one of the most sought-after jobs in the world and many people interested in tech

    45. What is Broken Access Control and Why Should You Care?

    With broken access control being one of the most prevalent weaknesses for web applications, it’s important to not only understand it, but to prevent it also.

    46. What Is WordPress Multisite? All You Need to Know

    Here is all about WordPress Multisite, identified its benefits and drawbacks, and examined which sorts of users and websites gain the most from it.

    47. Understanding Your Customer Journey Map For Better Website Performance

    The most important question that project managers should ask themselves is, “How do I help my customers achieve their goals on my website while still achieving mine?” Focusing on that question is the starting point for improving your website experience and building a customer journey map.

    48. Dealing with Velo Web Modules: Our Advanced Tips for Improved Function Import

    Web modules are exclusive to Velo and enable you to write functions that run server-side in the backend, and easily call them in your client-side code.

    With 2021 around the corner, let's take a look back at some of this year's leading trends in web design.

    50. 6 Reasons Why A New Web Design Is Important For Your Company

    Your website plays a critical role in customer acquisition and improves overall sales and revenue. However, understanding this significance and realizing the be

    51. Squarespace Pricing 2022: Is It Worth The Cost?

    How much does Squarespace cost? Is it worth the price? In this article we'll look at Squarespace's pricing and features.

    52. Your Website Might Be Preventing Conversions: Here's Why

    You have just spent so much time and money on a brand new website, and you are now expecting the traffic to come flooding in, right?

    53. How I Built the Fastest E-commerce Store for a Home Decor Brand [Part 4]

    This is it, people! It has arrived. The most demanded article of this series! This final and Part 4 of my series on “How I Built the Fastest E-commerce Store for a Home Decor Brand” will solely focus on Web Application Performance Optimization. This article will help you with how to boost the performance of your web application along with some tips and optimization hacks to take it to the next level. If you haven't read previous parts, Here are the links:

    54. Top Mobile Browser Emulators: Developer's Humble Opinion

    55. 9 Website Design Tips To Get Things Rolling

    While website design isn't rocket science, there are a few stellar points you should keep in mind while designing a website.

    56. Thinking of Joining Your First Startup? 5 Reasons to Make the Leap Today

    How many times have you heard someone talking about their startup recently? Chances are, quite a few. According to statistics, there are a whopping 100 million startups launched every year, and the trend doesn’t seem to be dying down.

    57. How to Detect Malware on your Website (And How to Protect your Site)

    Malware will harm the user experience and SEO ranking of your website which makes detecting and removing it a priority that can be done with some planning.

    58. How To Use The Enhanced Search Feature To Drive Higher eCommerce Conversions

    In this article, I discuss keys techniques to building enhanced search functionality into your website. This includes designing the search bar and more.

    59. A Comprehensive List of Free Fonts for Designers

    This comprehensive list includes a wide range of options, from elegant serifs to modern sans-serifs, so you’re sure to find something that fits your project.

    60. Building Websites Using Templates vs. Developing From Scratch

    Is it true that a website template cannot provide you with excellent SEO and the freedom to modify it? Learn how a website created from a template really works.

    61. Website vs Web App: Which Is The Right One For Your Business

    Yes, there are differences between websites and web apps – some subtle, others quite distinct – and you do need to understand them to get those tasty benefits.

    62. 6 Simple Ideas to Monetize Your Website for Passive Income

    Many website owners dream of making money on their website while they sleep without having to lift a finger. Here are 6 ideas how your website can do that.

    63. WordPress vs Bootstrap: Choosing a Web Design Platform for Your Business

    In this article, we will speak about two competing web design platforms that are extremely popular in the current market: WordPress and Bootstrap.

    64. What Are the 6 Types of Website Accessibility Audits?

    An accessibility audit is the process of performing manual and automated tests on your website to find out the improvement areas. There are 6 different types.

    65. Exploring the Best React Design Patterns in 2021

    There is no denying the immense popularity and practicality of React. In this article, we take a look at a few of the important React design patterns.

    66. Top 10 UX Design Principles to Use with Visually-Appealing Websites

    UX design principles help build durable solutions through new design patterns, interaction models, and standards.

    67. 5 Step Guide on How to Set Up Velo Pay API for a Single-Product Online Payments

    This article describes how you can use the Velo Pay API to collect payments from your site's visitors for a single predefined product, outside the context of a Wix App (like Wix Stores). Throughout this article we're going to use this site to illustrate the process.

    68. Web Design Ideas For Startups in 2020

    In today’s digital world, businesses have built a dependency on websites and applications. Be it a retail site for buying clothes, food ordering or almost anything you imagine, there’s a website or app for everything!

    69. Top 11 Best User Interface Design Benefits for Online Educational Platforms

    It’s no longer news that the methods of sharing knowledge are changing. Well, that’s where online platforms come in. They host many of these educational service providers. They also ensure that students can get access to technologically-advanced education in the comfort of their homes.

    70. How the eBay Homepage has Changed Over the Past 21 Years

    eBay is a multinational e-commerce platform. It facilitates consumer to consumer and business to consumer sales through its website. eBay was founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar.

    71. How to put a div in the center using Flexbox

    How to put a div in the center using Flexbox? My name is Nima Owji and I want to show you how to put a div in the center using Flexbox.

    72. 6 Reasons Why You Should Add Social Media Feeds to Your Website

    There are multiple benefits of adding social media feeds to your website, such as increased user engagement, strengthening brand reputation, and more.

    73. Reasons Behind Creating A Website with Black Background

    Black has always been—if not the most popular design color—the color which designers talk about the most. It is sophisticated, energetic, mysterious, elegant, powerful, stylish, and the complete opposite of the default white.

    74. 5 Critical Metrics to Track Your Website' Health

    Do you know what metrics you should track to see how well your website is performing? Read this post to learn what you should monitor.

    75. 3 Common Mistakes Startups Make When Building a Website

    What every startup really needs is a quality, clean, easy-to-navigate website.

    76. iOS 14 features Every Developer Must Know

    Apple unveiled the latest version of its iOS operating system, iOS 14, at the WWDC keynote in June 2020.

    77. 6 Powerful Tools to Help You Monitor Your Website Performance

    In a world that’s set to continue its transition online, optimizing your company’s website has never been more vital.

    78. Best Graphic Elements for Christmas Mood on Your Website

    Autumn has flown almost unnoticed by and Christmas is coming already. It is one of the brightest and most brilliant holidays which bring us smiles. We all love to ornament our house with Christmas decorations. A Christmas tree, garlands, snowflakes, ornaments, bright colors - all this brings the atmosphere of celebration and joy.

    79. A Step-By-Step Guide to Making a CSS Only Minecraft Chicken

    There is a surprising lack of articles on how to make Minecraft chickens in CSS though.

    80. 5 Fundamental Steps to Deploying a Website

    5 easy steps to deploying a website from getting it properly hosted, to setting up its DNS and finally completing the process by having the infrastructure set

    81. 10 Effective Tips To Reduce Website & Mobile App Load Time

    Here Are 10 Amazing Tips To Speed Up Your Website or Mobile App and Reduce The Load Time.

    82. Create Your Own Full Page Slider Implementation with JQuery [Tutorial]

    In this tutorial you will learn how to create a simple mouse wheel scroller. The following solution is very basic. It can be greatly improved, but it just an example of how fast it can be implemented or a good starting point to create your own slider.

    83. Best AI Website Builders to Make Your Own Website in 2023

    In the digital age, it is important to have an online presence to market your business on every social media platform. To sell a brand or represent an organization, you need a website that sets you apart from the competition. A well-organized and responsive website helps you build credibility as a business. Moreover, it costs you less than a designer.

    Minimalism, 3D graphics, gradients, textures, and animation ― we’ve seen them all in 2020, but the upcoming year is giving the common design trends a new twist.

    85. Sculpting the 3D World: 9 Simple 3D Design Tips for Absolute Beginners

    3D Design Tips for Beginners. If you want to become a 3D designer you should know these basic tips that help you to start your design career.

    86. How to Find Ideas for Web Design

    Learn how to look for ideas properly so you don’t waste time and energy in the future.

    87. Website Design or its Copy: Which Should Come First?

    A design-first approach or a copy-first approach may seem the easier choice. But the winning combo is a process of design+copy.

    88. Mark Your Calendars, Bad Bots Are Coming for the Last Months of 2022

    The sad reality for many online business websites and applications is that they are flooded by automated bad bots

    89. eCommerce Site Essentials for 2019

    If you are running or going to launch an eCommerce business, you need to understand the behavior and preferences of your target audiences. Selling products is an increasingly challenging endeavour, given the competition online.

    90. How To Add a Favicon to Your Site

    Adding a Favicon to Your Site

    Short answer — it’s risky, but it can also work depending on how you do it in terms of UX.

    92. How Businesses Can Embrace Digital Transformation Using Python Web Development

    Python is a programming language that can provide a significant boost to the usability and functionality of your website.

    A website is a doorway to success. For business owners, web design is really important. It shows to everyone in the world what your business is all about.

    94. Ecommerce UI/UX Conversion Audit: Decisions That Helps Andamen to Win More Customers

    95. How to Create Irresistible Lead Magnets with Content Marketing

    How to create and leverage lead magnets to grow your business

    96. 4 Tips for Successfully Launching Your First Digital Product

    Launching a digital product isn't easy, but it is a worthwhile endeavor. Here are a few ways you can make the most of your next product launch.

    97. eCommerce Website Design Checklist: A Foolproof Way

    Popular brands are well aware of the fact that using an attractive website is one of the best practices to grow and run a successful eCommerce business. In addition to this, you also need to pay attention to organizing the information, content, and functionality of the website to improve the user experience.

    98. Static Website Generators: Brief Introduction

    Even in 2020 many developers are used to spinning up a WordPress (or similar software) for content websites. Until recently I've been one of these developers. I was willing to develop a website using technology to get done what I could get done without. My choice of framework wouldn't have been WordPress, but at the end the result is the same: building a system to deliver what a static publishing software could have handled easily. In many cases it simply isn't worth the effort to set up, configure and maintain a fully fledged content management system and store content in a database.

    99. Top 10 Practical Reasons Why You Should Build Your Website With WordPress

    Whether for a startup, big business, or personal space, WordPress powers 1/3 of all websites on the Internet. While there are other options for content management online, many consider WordPress the best among all.

    100. Illustrations in Web Design: 11 Examples For Your Inspiration

    Are you aware of all the opportunities that illustrations give?

    101. How to Design Your App or Website for FREE

    If you value your time and you don't want to waste it, you must design your Website or App first instead of rushing to program it.

    102. Graphic Designer Tips: How to Communicate With Your Clients

    Client-oriented approach tips that help to build smooth and productive communication with clients.

    103. Velo API Introduction: The Basic Things You Should Know About the Velo

    Velo's APIs empower you to take full control of your site’s functionality. Use the APIs to interact with site elements, your site’s database content & Wix Apps

    104. Real-World Applications of AI in Design

    AI is quickly becoming mainstream in many industries, including graphic design. The technology is making the designers giddy with excitement because AI can make the designing process so much faster and easier but — it’s also scary at the same time because we’ve seen what AI systems are capable of.

    105. 10 Design Tips For E-commerce Sites

    Using up-to-date technologies people are able to buy goods and pay for services sitting at home. No need to go out and walk for hours and hours hunting a thing you want.

    106. The Evolution of The Web as We Know It

    Website layouts change all the time, and there are more ways than ever to style a layout, with many frameworks available to help simplify the code, whilst keeping sites looking fancy.

    107. Web Design Tips to Make Your Website Stand Out

    A good web design helps you keep leads and turn them into profit. This article gives you ten web design mistakes to avoid when designing your website.

    108. How To Make A Site Bit By Bit [Beginners Guide]

    In 2020, anybody can fabricate and structure a site without knowing anything about web improvement, plan or coding.

    Thank you for checking out the 108 most read stories about Website Design on HackerNoon.

    Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

