108 Stories To Learn About Website Design

“Straight-ahead” jazz revolutionized mid-century American culture with a relentlessly fresh and forward-thinking approach to bebop,

A cursory look at the web design principles will become the norm in 2023.

What is the computed value of the display property for the .child element in the following example?

9 web apps made with Webflow is a no-code tool suitable not only for classic websites but also for advanced web apps.

How to get prepared before designing the website? Here are 6 easy tips we have benefited from.

It’s complex to create the right design when the only visuals you have are based on data. Here’s how we did it.

It turns out that disabling a Favicon is surprisingly easy and eve a good idea when you don't really want to deal with the hassle of another part of a website

YouTube is an online video-sharing platform. It was created in February 2005 by Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim. In November 2006, Google bought the platform for US$1.65 Billion. The platform allows users to upload, view, share, rate, comment on videos, report, add to playlists, and subscribe to other users.

jQuery is a JavaScript library that is used on your websites. jQuery is open source material that is used to make Javascript programming easier.

Most companies prefer to update their own websites using built-in Content Management Systems. However, once in a while, we meet customers who are resilient to this idea and prefer a web developer handling it for them.

There are billions of websites, ranging from the humble static page to the massive e-commerce platform. But whatever the field, not all sites are created equal. Far from it. Indeed, there are big differences from one site to another - disparities that have an impact in particular on the interest of Internet users.

Easy-to-understand HTML and CSS tutorials with lots of examples, learn How to create Animated Card in HTML and CSS with CSS Animations.

Look how it is to integrate a React-based library into Merge to design with code on a day-to-day basis. All that without designers learning how to code!

To build an awesome and successful digital product you need to do a lot of things. Such as planning, market research, build a prototype, design it, code it, ship it etc. For this whole process, you need to go through lots of handoffs and team communications. One of the more painful handoffs is the Design-to-Development Handoff.

Making things like a journal or blog with Velo is easy as all hell! All you have to do is go to the Velo code editor.

Core Web Vitals is one of the ranking factors and learning how to achieve a faster core web vitals score is a good way to get your website to rank higher.

With this website, you get to run performance, lighthouse, core web vitals, visual comparison, and traceroute tests on your website.

Blog website using a static site generator Hugo and deploying it to Netlify

Here is a list of 5 things you didn't know you didn't know about designing a website.

As a developer or designer, it's always important to stay up-to-date on the latest trends and techniques in your field.

Website analytics give you genuine reports and examinations of how your webpage guests act once on your site.

Dubai is the most populated city of UAE and is home to many ethnicities. Attracting all these people with different tastes to your specific business is not a piece of cake. Having a user-friendly and appealing website plays an integral role in taking your business to heights. With 1.94 billion active websites in the world, how can you make yourself unique and better than the others?

Incessant scrolling while using an application is perceived as a flaw on both mobile and desktop. To address this concern, a shift to horizontal scrolling of elements is in trend now.

Website design costs are something you need to know before you start designing your website

The most effective and dynamic Top 10 Tips that you might want to work on and choose in order to choose the right CMS platform for your business website.

As a product builder🚀, I built micro tools to solve my own problems.

how to choose font, how to design, learn design, what's a good font, faster one font

UX design is the key to battling a growing number of competitors in a post-covid e-commerce environment. Here are 5 strategies for ultimate success.

Good web design is good business.

Read this article to know more about how to sell expensive products on E-commerce website.

Bought a new WordPress Theme? Don't know how to install it? This short guide will help you install it in under 5 minutes

The redesign process is explained in detail, with 9 stage timeline. Go step by step with this guide.

Adding dark mode to your own website projects

A complete guide to understanding Web core Vitals and improving them to rank your website higher!

The basic idea behind an A/B test is to present a change to a small segment of the overall audience, and see how it impacts their behaviour.

A website is like a garden which needs to be maintained, pruned and groomed.

The rise of technology trends has gathered in a way that to gain the attraction of a product or service a website seems to be essential to gain traction.

Recently, I helped fix many of the technical issues on No Majesty, an independent UK-based news website. As a relatively new platform, it’s had its fair share of technical hiccups.

From now on, designers can bring production-ready and fully interactive components from Storybook to UXPin editor and design with them right away.

Venezuela's government has been clamping down on the internet in an attempt to control what Venezuelans know and understand about the world, including websites.

Every Business Needs an Optimized Business Website to represent their business and services.

If a career as a full-stack developer caught your eye, you’re not alone. It’s one of the most sought-after jobs in the world and many people interested in tech

With broken access control being one of the most prevalent weaknesses for web applications, it’s important to not only understand it, but to prevent it also.

Here is all about WordPress Multisite, identified its benefits and drawbacks, and examined which sorts of users and websites gain the most from it.

The most important question that project managers should ask themselves is, “How do I help my customers achieve their goals on my website while still achieving mine?” Focusing on that question is the starting point for improving your website experience and building a customer journey map.

Web modules are exclusive to Velo and enable you to write functions that run server-side in the backend, and easily call them in your client-side code.

With 2021 around the corner, let's take a look back at some of this year's leading trends in web design.

Your website plays a critical role in customer acquisition and improves overall sales and revenue. However, understanding this significance and realizing the be

How much does Squarespace cost? Is it worth the price? In this article we'll look at Squarespace's pricing and features.

You have just spent so much time and money on a brand new website, and you are now expecting the traffic to come flooding in, right?

This is it, people! It has arrived. The most demanded article of this series! This final and Part 4 of my series on “How I Built the Fastest E-commerce Store for a Home Decor Brand” will solely focus on Web Application Performance Optimization. This article will help you with how to boost the performance of your web application along with some tips and optimization hacks to take it to the next level. If you haven't read previous parts, Here are the links:

While website design isn't rocket science, there are a few stellar points you should keep in mind while designing a website.

How many times have you heard someone talking about their startup recently? Chances are, quite a few. According to statistics, there are a whopping 100 million startups launched every year, and the trend doesn’t seem to be dying down.

Malware will harm the user experience and SEO ranking of your website which makes detecting and removing it a priority that can be done with some planning.

In this article, I discuss keys techniques to building enhanced search functionality into your website. This includes designing the search bar and more.

This comprehensive list includes a wide range of options, from elegant serifs to modern sans-serifs, so you’re sure to find something that fits your project.

Is it true that a website template cannot provide you with excellent SEO and the freedom to modify it? Learn how a website created from a template really works.

Yes, there are differences between websites and web apps – some subtle, others quite distinct – and you do need to understand them to get those tasty benefits.

Many website owners dream of making money on their website while they sleep without having to lift a finger. Here are 6 ideas how your website can do that.

In this article, we will speak about two competing web design platforms that are extremely popular in the current market: WordPress and Bootstrap.

An accessibility audit is the process of performing manual and automated tests on your website to find out the improvement areas. There are 6 different types.

There is no denying the immense popularity and practicality of React. In this article, we take a look at a few of the important React design patterns.

UX design principles help build durable solutions through new design patterns, interaction models, and standards.

This article describes how you can use the Velo Pay API to collect payments from your site's visitors for a single predefined product, outside the context of a Wix App (like Wix Stores). Throughout this article we're going to use this site to illustrate the process.

In today’s digital world, businesses have built a dependency on websites and applications. Be it a retail site for buying clothes, food ordering or almost anything you imagine, there’s a website or app for everything!

It’s no longer news that the methods of sharing knowledge are changing. Well, that’s where online platforms come in. They host many of these educational service providers. They also ensure that students can get access to technologically-advanced education in the comfort of their homes.

eBay is a multinational e-commerce platform. It facilitates consumer to consumer and business to consumer sales through its website. eBay was founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar.

How to put a div in the center using Flexbox? My name is Nima Owji and I want to show you how to put a div in the center using Flexbox.

There are multiple benefits of adding social media feeds to your website, such as increased user engagement, strengthening brand reputation, and more.

Black has always been—if not the most popular design color—the color which designers talk about the most. It is sophisticated, energetic, mysterious, elegant, powerful, stylish, and the complete opposite of the default white.

Do you know what metrics you should track to see how well your website is performing? Read this post to learn what you should monitor.

What every startup really needs is a quality, clean, easy-to-navigate website.

Apple unveiled the latest version of its iOS operating system, iOS 14, at the WWDC keynote in June 2020.

In a world that’s set to continue its transition online, optimizing your company’s website has never been more vital.

Autumn has flown almost unnoticed by and Christmas is coming already. It is one of the brightest and most brilliant holidays which bring us smiles. We all love to ornament our house with Christmas decorations. A Christmas tree, garlands, snowflakes, ornaments, bright colors - all this brings the atmosphere of celebration and joy.

There is a surprising lack of articles on how to make Minecraft chickens in CSS though.

5 easy steps to deploying a website from getting it properly hosted, to setting up its DNS and finally completing the process by having the infrastructure set

Here Are 10 Amazing Tips To Speed Up Your Website or Mobile App and Reduce The Load Time.

In this tutorial you will learn how to create a simple mouse wheel scroller. The following solution is very basic. It can be greatly improved, but it just an example of how fast it can be implemented or a good starting point to create your own slider.

In the digital age, it is important to have an online presence to market your business on every social media platform. To sell a brand or represent an organization, you need a website that sets you apart from the competition. A well-organized and responsive website helps you build credibility as a business. Moreover, it costs you less than a designer.

Minimalism, 3D graphics, gradients, textures, and animation ― we’ve seen them all in 2020, but the upcoming year is giving the common design trends a new twist.

3D Design Tips for Beginners. If you want to become a 3D designer you should know these basic tips that help you to start your design career.

Learn how to look for ideas properly so you don’t waste time and energy in the future.

A design-first approach or a copy-first approach may seem the easier choice. But the winning combo is a process of design+copy.

The sad reality for many online business websites and applications is that they are flooded by automated bad bots

If you are running or going to launch an eCommerce business, you need to understand the behavior and preferences of your target audiences. Selling products is an increasingly challenging endeavour, given the competition online.

Adding a Favicon to Your Site

Short answer — it’s risky, but it can also work depending on how you do it in terms of UX.

Python is a programming language that can provide a significant boost to the usability and functionality of your website.

A website is a doorway to success. For business owners, web design is really important. It shows to everyone in the world what your business is all about.

How to create and leverage lead magnets to grow your business

Launching a digital product isn't easy, but it is a worthwhile endeavor. Here are a few ways you can make the most of your next product launch.

Popular brands are well aware of the fact that using an attractive website is one of the best practices to grow and run a successful eCommerce business. In addition to this, you also need to pay attention to organizing the information, content, and functionality of the website to improve the user experience.

Even in 2020 many developers are used to spinning up a WordPress (or similar software) for content websites. Until recently I've been one of these developers. I was willing to develop a website using technology to get done what I could get done without. My choice of framework wouldn't have been WordPress, but at the end the result is the same: building a system to deliver what a static publishing software could have handled easily. In many cases it simply isn't worth the effort to set up, configure and maintain a fully fledged content management system and store content in a database.

Whether for a startup, big business, or personal space, WordPress powers 1/3 of all websites on the Internet. While there are other options for content management online, many consider WordPress the best among all.

Are you aware of all the opportunities that illustrations give?

If you value your time and you don't want to waste it, you must design your Website or App first instead of rushing to program it.

Client-oriented approach tips that help to build smooth and productive communication with clients.

Velo's APIs empower you to take full control of your site’s functionality. Use the APIs to interact with site elements, your site’s database content & Wix Apps

AI is quickly becoming mainstream in many industries, including graphic design. The technology is making the designers giddy with excitement because AI can make the designing process so much faster and easier but — it’s also scary at the same time because we’ve seen what AI systems are capable of.

Using up-to-date technologies people are able to buy goods and pay for services sitting at home. No need to go out and walk for hours and hours hunting a thing you want.

Website layouts change all the time, and there are more ways than ever to style a layout, with many frameworks available to help simplify the code, whilst keeping sites looking fancy.

A good web design helps you keep leads and turn them into profit. This article gives you ten web design mistakes to avoid when designing your website.

In 2020, anybody can fabricate and structure a site without knowing anything about web improvement, plan or coding.

