2,137 reads

100 Days of AI, Day 18: Developing a RAG using Microsoft Semantic Kernel

by
byNataraj Sindam@sindamnataraj

Senior Product Manager @Microsoft Azure

April 5th, 2024
featured image - 100 Days of AI, Day 18: Developing a RAG using Microsoft Semantic Kernel
    Speed
    Voice
Nataraj Sindam
← Previous

100 Days of AI, Day 17: The Different Ways Security Attacks are Created Using LLMs

Up Next →

100 Days of AI, Day 19: Klarna’s AI Chatbot and The Rise of Generative AI in Startups

About Author

Nataraj Sindam HackerNoon profile picture
Nataraj Sindam@sindamnataraj

Senior Product Manager @Microsoft Azure

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

machine-learning#100-days-of-ai#microsoft-semantic-kernel#openai#rag#retrieval-augmented-generation#ai-applications#generative-ai#hackernoon-top-story

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLiteAlso published here
Coffee-web
Boorghani
77

Related Stories