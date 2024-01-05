10 Signs That Your Phone Has Been Hacked or is Being Spied On

According to , four out of 10 adults experienced a computer or mobile device virus worldwide. That is, 40% of people globally have experienced some sort of virus in their devices, and this number is eye-opening. Statista It's not that these cyber attacks only affect familiar people; they also target individuals of higher stature, including politicians, business people, and celebrities. As our mobile devices are connected to the internet, they are always at risk of being targeted by security threats. But how will you know that your phone is being targeted and is being hacked by attackers? Or how will you be able to know that someone has spied on you? – You will have all your answers in this article. In this article, we have listed ten signs that will help you identify whether attackers are hacking your phone or have been spied on by someone. So, stay tuned and explore all the possibilities. These signs are only symptoms, not necessarily proof that your phone has been hacked or spied on. For confirmation of any spaciousness, always check the multitude of these signs and consult with the best cybersecurity professionals. Note: 👉 Constant Decrease in Your Battery Health One of the most common signs of your being hacked or spied on is rapid drainage of your phone's battery. If you see that your battery is getting drained faster than usual without any apparent explanation, it could be a sign that your device is compromised. However, it is advisable to validate that no apps are running in the phone's background, as an unchecked background process could contribute to rapid battery drainage. 👉 Activities on Phone When Not in Use If you notice unusual activities on your phone occurring when it's not in use or at rest, then it could be a clear indication that your phone is being accessed without your knowledge. Activities like automatically placing calls to contacts, opening apps without user initiation, transferring data, or launching applications are a few of the many red flags that warn you that your phone is being hacked. 👉 Unusual activities of linked account One of the most significant signs that you should make a crucial note of is unusual activity within your link account. Attackers may attempt to gain access to your link bank account, email account, or social media accounts. Hence, if you spot any uncommon activity with your account that includes unauthorized login, changes in settings, and unusual activity or transaction, it may suggest a potential compromise of your account. 👉 Wired Pop-ups Wired pop-ups and push notifications from unknown sources may be attractive and offer significant discounts, but they often pose potential risks, such as phishing attempts to hack your phone. Never click on such links and notifications. Further, you may also receive a wired pop-up stating your phone has been hacked, and you need to click on the link below to protect your data. Such pop-ups are also an attempt to hack your phone. Contact the cybersecurity professionals if you receive such suspicious pop-ups before handling things by yourself.. 👉 Slow Performance of Your Phone in Real-Time If your speedy smartphone suddenly lags, gets less responsive, and finds difficulty opening the apps, then it may be affected by potential malware. However, before pressing the panic button, you must ensure that your phone does not have any heavy applications running in the background. Further, you should check your storage capacity. If your storage is complete, your phone might underperform and lag with speed. 👉 Phone Getting Heated Frequently Phones tend to get heated when they are in resource-intensive activities like gaming or live video streaming. Hence, if your phone is getting heated apparently without any such demanding task, then it could indicate unauthorized control over your phone. Make sure your phone does not have malicious software running in the background or compromised security settings that might contribute to unusual heating issues. Regularly check for potential threats, delete broken and unwanted files, and ensure your device's security measures are up to date. 👉 Unidentified Gallery Content Cleaning your gallery by deleting unwanted and old photographs and videos is good practice. However, if you come across a photo or video that you don't remember taking or you have yet to be there, then practice caution. Moreover, if your flash is turned on abruptly or your camera is open without the giving command, then it could be possible that someone is controlling your device and camera. 👉 Reboots Automatically or Takes long Time to Shut Down If you observe unwanted reboots in your phone, then this could be a sign that someone is remotely controlling your phone. Similarly, if you are having difficulty switching your phone off, then this could be a chance that someone is transferring your data. Generally, phones get switched off only after data transfer, or some services are still running in the background. So, be careful if you find that your phone is taking a long time to get shut down. 👉 Increase in Data Usage Unexplained data usage in your monthly plan indicates spyware on your phone. Whenever such a spike is observed, you receive a notification from your operator when keeping an eye on such notification and look out for your monthly usage. If you have something uneven in your usage, make sure to investigate and take precautions promptly. 👉 Misbehave of Autocorrect Many experts believe that one of the significant indications of your phone being hacked is the autocorrect system. Attackers may install keyloggers on your phone that help them decode your messages and critical login credentials. If your autocorrect is messed up or working slower than usual, it could be an indication that your phone has been hacked. What are some ways to prevent the phone from getting hacked or being spied on? You can protect your phone from being hacked or spied on by following these tips: Do not click any links mentioned in emails or messages from unknown sources. Do not use public Wi-Fi that you don't trust. This is the best way to secure your phone from getting hacked. Keep your Bluetooth off in public places, as attackers have the potential to access your phone through Bluetooth connections. Keep your phone updated with the latest versions of your operating system that will robust your phone security. Make sure your phone has a solid passcode to unlock your phone. This will significantly enhance the security of your device and protect your sensitive data. To Use a VPN on iPhone and Android whenever you use public wifi or hotspots. Be cautious when downloading gaming applications. The attackers are using gaming apps to get your personal information and other crucial data from your mobile device. Always monitor your phone performance. If you observe abnormal behavior, take prompt action to investigate. Wrapping Up Remember, these are just symptoms. It is not necessary that if any of such signs are present in your phone, it is definitely hacked or being spied on. Take the proper precautions and follow the tips to protect your data on your iPhone or Android phone. Make sure you enhance your phone security using an internal system and monitor your phone performance regularly.