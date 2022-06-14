How to Keep Your Mobile Devices Secure

Our phones are our lifelines. They hold our prized possessions such as photos, music, and texts from our loved ones. So, why wouldn’t we do everything we can to protect them?

Install Antivirus Protection

Our phones are just mini computers. Although we don’t treat them as such, we definitely should. They are just as vulnerable, if not more so, to viruses and malware attacks. We face a multitude of threats on our digital devices.

You should make sure you know how to spot suspicious activity and have cybersecurity awareness. If your device is performing slower than usual or you notice new pop-ups or extensions, run some scans on your device.

Close Your Tabs

When you have too many tabs open on your browser on a laptop or desktop, it bogs down your computer. It presents lag and slows things down.

The same concept applies to phones. Close your tabs so your phone can keep up with you. Closing your tabs also frees up space. More space makes the processor in your phone work faster and gives you more leeway for storage.

Keep It Locked

Lock your screen and keep it locked. Use a pattern, password, or PIN to keep it secure. This makes it more complicated for thieves to get into your phone, and thus more difficult to steal your stuff. If you choose to keep your phone unlocked, always keep it close and in a secure location. Just know that you’re making yourself more vulnerable to hackers.

Back It Up

Back up all your files to cloud storage on an external hard drive or PC. It’s essential to back up your phone so that you still have access to your stuff if your phone gets misplaced or stolen. While it is unfortunate if this happens, your files will still be safe in the cloud.

Whether you have an Apple or Android device, the steps to back up your data are easy to follow. If you have an iPhone, you can automatically set your iCloud data to back up daily. The process for erasing your local data is just as straightforward.

Keep It Updated

Update your applications frequently and keep them updated. Applications on your phone sometimes update automatically. When you keep your phone updated, you stay on top of all of the new features and avoid glitches that could be worked out in the new version. Updates also offer tighter security for your device.

Protect It With Passwords

Change your passwords from the default ones to something unique and hard to guess. Make sure you have separate passwords for each application. Hackers could gain full access by guessing just one if you have the same password across the board.

Having multiple passwords makes it more difficult for them to get into your stuff. Enabling two-factor authentication is also a good idea to add that extra level of protection.

Surf Privately

Don’t make any purchases on public Wi-Fi networks. While surfing the web at your local coffee shop or scrolling through your news feed at your doctor appointments, don’t get distracted by an ad that leads you to buy a new pair of shoes.

If you must, you could use a VPN (virtual private network) to mask your connection on such networks to protect you from harm. Protect your identity and bank account by only shopping online through a safe and secure connection.

Turn It Off

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi should be turned off when they aren’t being used. They are susceptible to hackers and can be easily invaded when they're left on. Leaving them on is dangerous. Make sure you check the connections you’re making when you have them turned on.

Hackers can disguise themselves as legitimate-looking connections that can ruin your device if they gain access. Once they’re in, they can exploit several security weak points. They’re tricky, so you have to be careful.

Safe and Sound

By implementing these tips, you can keep your phone safe and secure from threats. Most of us rely heavily on our mobile devices. Taking the time to protect ourselves from viruses or hackers is worth it in the long run.

