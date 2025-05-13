10-Fold Cross-Validation: Testing the Best Feature Selection Methods

by Volumize TechMay 13th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

The performance of feature selection methods is evaluated through 10-fold cross-validation, using linear regression to test accuracy and minimize computational complexity.
featured image - 10-Fold Cross-Validation: Testing the Best Feature Selection Methods
Volumize Tech HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Authors:

(1) Mahdi Goldani;

(2) Soraya Asadi Tirvan.

Abstract and Introduction

Methodology

Dataset

Similarity methods

Feature selection methods

Measure the performance of methods

Result

Discussion

Conclusion and References

Measure the performance of methods

After selecting the most relevant variables and creating a suitable subset, the performance of each of the selected subsets was measured using A 10-fold cross-validation method. This method divided the one dataset randomly into 10 parts. The 9 parts out of 10 parts are used for training and reserved one-tenth for testing[18]. This process was repeated 10 times, reserving a different tenth for testing. During this process, the linear regression model is used for training and testing.


In statistics, linear regression is a statistical model that estimates the linear relationship between a scalar response and one or more explanatory variables. The case of one explanatory variable is called simple linear regression; for more than one, the process is called multiple linear regression. This term is distinct from multivariate linear regression, where multiple correlated dependent variables are predicted, rather than a single scalar variable. If the explanatory variables are measured with error, then errors-in-variables models are required, also known as measurement error models. a linear regression model assumes that the relationship between the dependent variable y and the vector of regressors x is linear.



This relationship is modeled through a disturbance term or error variable ε — an unobserved random variable that adds "noise" to the linear relationship between the dependent variable and regressors [19]. Linear regression identifies the equation that produces the smallest difference between all the observed values and their fitted values. To be precise, linear regression finds the smallest sum of squared residuals that is possible for the dataset.



R-squared evaluates the scatter of the data points around the fitted regression line. It is also called the coefficient of multiple determination for multiple regression. For the same data set, higher R-squared values represent smaller differences between the observed data and the fitted values.


The approach of this article is to identify methods of feature selection and similarity that have the best performance in small data sizes. For the discussion of feature selection, in addition to the methods proposed in the research method, there are many methods in the research literature, including the combined methods that are more accurate in many cases. However, the main aim of this study is to identify methods that are computationally simple in addition to selecting the most suitable subset of data. Therefore, methods were chosen that did not have computational complexity


This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-SA 4.0 by Deed (Attribution-Sharealike 4.0 International) license.


HackerNoon Services
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Volumize Tech HackerNoon profile picture
Volumize Tech@volumize
Volumize, size expands, depth increases, magnitude grows.
Read my storiesAbout @volumize

TOPICS

purcat-imgdata-science#predictive-modeling#feature-selection#dimensionality-reduction#time-series-similarity#financial-forecasting#overfitting-prevention#hausdorff-distance#variance-threshold

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Also published here
Hackernoon
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
You Can Only Trust Your Data if You Know What to Ignore
by volumize
May 12, 2025
#predictive-modeling
Article Thumbnail
A Layman’s Introduction to Principal Components
by prakhar.mishra
Apr 23, 2018
#matplotlib
Article Thumbnail
Supervised Machine Learning — Dimensional Reduction and Principal Component Analysis
by alvinchungg
Jan 14, 2018
#machine-learning
Article Thumbnail
Visualizing Embedding Alignment: UMAP Dimensionality Reduction in MindEye2
by imagerecognition
Apr 17, 2025
#umap-visualization
Article Thumbnail
Can Less Data Make Better Predictions? This Study Says Yes
by volumize
May 12, 2025
#predictive-modeling
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks