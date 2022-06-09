If you love to take your photos and always wants to capture perfect photos but sometimes you failed to capture perfect photos of unforgettable moments then this blog is for you do give it a good read.

Mobile apps are ruling the information and technology sector. Around millions of apps are available in App store and play store for free to download. As the consumption of mobile app is continuously increasing so the mobile app development industry is also rising.





Do you know how many apps do we use on daily basis? According to the research, an average was calculated to determine the consumption of mobile apps per person. Result shows that these days an individual mobile user has more or less 80 apps downloaded on his mobile, out of which they utilize 9 apps on daily basis.

















Along with other type of apps, photo editing mobile apps are also very common among people. Individuals who love to take photos, utilizes photo editing mobile apps to transform and enhance their digital photos.





If you love to take your photos and always wants to capture perfect photos but sometimes you failed to capture perfect photos of unforgettable moments then this blog is for you do give it a good read. Below are the 10 best photo editing mobile apps for Android and iOS users by using which, app users can enhance their photos and edit them without any hassle.

YouCamPerfect

Overview

If you are obsessed with photo editing and badly need any app that can have all the possible photo editing features then there is no doubt that this app is for you. If you download this photo editing app in your phone so you will be able to change the background of your photos, swap the sky with any other image of your choice. You can also enhance your photos by doing amendments through body tuner option. Furthermore, with the help of its AI object removal tool you can even delete a person or object from the background of your image. The app is for both the iPhone and Android users.

Notable features

· AI object removal tool.

· Body Shaper

· Crop & eliminate background

· Beautiful effects and filters

· Several options for collage making

· Look transformation

PhotoDirector

Overview

This photo editing app is consisting of all the general photo editing tools. You can completely alter your look by using its beautify option. It provides vibrant overlays. It has exciting animation features. AI technology in this app let the user replace the background, and sky. It provides custom animation options too. You can decorate your photos by using the stickers available in the app. The app is available for free to use both for the Android and iOS.

Notable features

· Brightness, contrast and color alteration tools

· Rapid effects and filters

· Light spark tool

· Correction tools to beautify the picture

· Animatronics tools

· Vibrant overlays

· AI technology to detect faces, bodies and background

· Stock images for further improvement

YouCam Makeup

Overview

It can be said as a virtual makeup studio. Where you can do your complete makeover that includes, face reshaping, changing skin tone, teeth whitening, eyeshadow palette, lipstick, blush, contour, highlight and also several ready-made makeup presets are available to use for free. This app is compatible for both the iPhone and Android users. Youcam makeup is a full package for makeup lovers who want perfect instant makeup look without doing even physically applying makeup into their face. The app is available for free to use both for the Android and iOS.

Notable features

· Face detailing feature

· Comprehensive options for makeup

· Several filters

Picsart

Overview

This app is the best option for those who want to create custom photos. It has ready made templates available to use for free. You can enhance your photos with its help. In case you are looking for a good editing features that can beautify your pictures successfully then you can choose picsart for sure. It is good for those individuals who want instant and easy editing options to edit their photos daily. The app is available for free to use both for the Android and iOS.

Notable Features

· Effects template

· Photo enhancing filters

· Text options

· Stickers

Snapseed

Overview

This photo editing app is good for Android and iOS users. App users can make their own customize presets and can easily use them in the future too. It provides nice range of filters and effects for the photo enhancement. It also has de-noising option to remove noise from the photos. It has so many features that are inspired from the traditional professional photography so the professional photo editors can use it too for smaller changes in the photos. The app is available for free to use both for the Android and iOS.

Notable Features

· Option for de-noising

· Color curves

· Filters and effects

· Create own preset

Adobe Lightroom

Overview

It is mainly used in professional settings. Most of the professional photographers use it for the photo enhancement. It provides professional level features for editing, that a professional editor can understand easily but can be difficult for general public. It has professional features like exposure, adjustment of color, color balance, light balance. Moreover, it has so many exciting features but these features are for skilled professionals, common individual cannot understand them. The app is available for free to use both for the Android and iOS.

Notable Features

· Professional level camera

· Modifications for ISO

· All professional level photo editing features

Photoshop Express

Overview

This photo editing app is common among the individuals due to its exciting features. It has easy to use options to enhance your photos. Basic options that are available in the app are easy editing, background change, exciting themes, scrap book option for collage making, retouching for face and body enhancement. You can access other premium features of this app when you pay for it. The app is available for free to use both for the Android and iOS.

Notable Features

· Enhance and adjustment tool

· Background swapping

· Selective editing

· Retouching options to beautify

· scrapbook option for collage making

Instasize

Overview

It is an amazing app used for the purpose of photo editing and photo enhancement. Most important thing about this app is it provides you full size image for Instagram. If you are an Instagram user then you might know that if you post any thing on insta it will get cropped automatically. The main purpose of instasize is to let you use your full image for posting. Apart from the resizing option, it also provides other basic features like photo adjustment, exciting filters and the basic frames. It also has premium features too which can be accessible once you take their paid subscription.

Notable Features

· Extensive range of filters

· Basic adjustment options

· Option to beautify

· Text option with several fonts

· Collage making option

· Basic level frames.

AirBrush

Overview

It has an extensive range of features. Some of them are really unique and rarely find in any app for instance relight and prism features. It also has a virtual makeup option by using which you can do virtual makeup of your photo, even can change your hair dye. This app is a full package for those who wants to transform and modify their pictures for modelling purpose. It also helps in deleting background and objects from the pictures. The app is available in both stores i.e., Apple and iOS.

Notable Features

· Photo retouching

· Makeup option

· Customize kit

Final words

The smartphone generation is really fond of taking selfies and they do not stop here. They always want a good photo editing mobile app to further adjust their photos. All the above mentioned apps have the best proven results. If anyone who is looking for a photo editing app with all the important features available at one place so he can pick any from these.





