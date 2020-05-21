10 Best Courses to Master Eclipse and JUnit To Become a Better Java Developer

Eclipse and JUnit are two of the essential tools for Java Developers. Eclipse is a Java IDE, Integrated Development environment which allows you to code, run and debug Java program from a single window, while JUnit is a unit testing library that allows you to test your Java code automatically.





Most of the Java developers spend the whole workday on Eclipse writing code, running them, and debugging them. That’s why it’s very important for you to have a good understanding of both



You can write JUnit tests and then you can run them automatically using Maven or Gradle plugin at build time. You can further automate your build using Jenkins which means your Unit test will run continuously and automatically, reporting any break at the earlier possible opportunity. Most of the Java developers spend the whole workday on Eclipse writing code, running them, and debugging them. That's why it's very important for you to have a good understanding of both Eclipse and JUnit. It also helps to know your tools to be good at what you are doing. In the past, I have shared Eclipse and JUnit books to improve your knowledge and skills about these two fundamental tools and today I am going to share some of the free online courses from Udemy and Pluralsight which you can join to improve your JUnit and Eclipse skills.



Cucumber, and Selenium as they are important tools for test automation.



These courses are particularly good for beginners and you will learn everything you need to work in



These courses are good for any Java developer who wants to learn Eclipse and JUnit or either of the technology from scratch. I have also included some courses on Mockito, Test Driven Development, Cucumber, and Selenium as they are important tools for test automation. These courses are particularly good for beginners and you will learn everything you need to work in Java effectively. By learning this tool at the start of your career, you will save a lot of time for writing and running your code. Btw, intermediate developers can also benefit from these courses.

Some of these courses are absolutely free so there is no reason why you can’t join them.

These are 10 best JUnit and Eclipse Courses for Java Programmers



technology but also the tools you need to work effectively, and



Learning a new technology or programming language is not that easy. You need to spend a considerable time to learn and understand not only the technology but also the tools you need to work effectively, and Java is no different. Eclipse and JUnit are two of the essential tools for Java developers and a good knowledge of them goes a long way to becoming an effective and powerful Java developer.





You can start with these courses then you can follow these Eclipse and

JUnit books and once you have a good understanding of both technology

When it comes to learning a new technology or tool, my 3 point rule is to join a course, read a book, and do a project. In order to learn Eclipse or JUnit, you can also adopt the same approach. You can start with these courses then you can follow these Eclipse and JUnit books and once you have a good understanding of both technology and tool then you can start doing projects.

This is one of the awesome courses to learn the basics of Eclipse for free.

The course is designed for beginners and first times and it not only

teaches but also shows how to do stuff in Eclipse.



In this course, you go on a fun ride with Eclipse.



tricks up your sleeve. You will also understand various features of Eclipse — Views, Perspectives, Debugger, Save Actions, Plugins, and Code Generation.



After completing the course, you should have a number of Eclipse tips and tricks up your sleeve. You will also understand various features of Eclipse — Views, Perspectives, Debugger, Save Actions, Plugins, and Code Generation. The course will also improve your productivity with Eclipse Shortcuts and you will also learn to import projects from Git and the basics of Maven projects. Overall a good course to start with Java Development with Eclipse.

Here is the link to join this course - Eclipse Tutorial For Beginners





Once the basic is covered you will be introduced to the advanced concept

which will help you to write clean tests and use best practices like



After that, you will learn how to integrate JUnit with your existing Ant or

Maven build system and how you can automate the creation of JUnit

reports.



Finally, he’ll wrap things up by going beyond the basic uses of JUnit by learning how to use



This is another good unit testing course for Java developers to learn JUnit 5, the latest version of popular JUnit library. This course will teach you how to write unit tests with JUnit 5, covering topics like why unit tests are important, the structure of good unit tests, dynamic and parameterized tests, extensions, code coverage, and more. Once the basic is covered you will be introduced to the advanced concept which will help you to write clean tests and use best practices like DRY for creating maintainable test code. After that, you will learn how to integrate JUnit with your existing Ant or Maven build system and how you can automate the creation of JUnit reports. Finally, he'll wrap things up by going beyond the basic uses of JUnit by learning how to use stubs and mocks to really isolate classes and we'll also learn how to use JUnit for more than just unit testing. In short, a good course to learn JUnit in a quick time and start writing your first unit test.

Here is the link to join this course - Unit Testing In Java With JUnit

Btw, this course is not really a free course. You need a Pluarlsight membership to access this course. A monthly membership will cost you around $29 and the annual one will be around $299, which gives you access to more than 5000 programming and development courses.



you want, you can also take this course for free by signing up for a Though I encourage you to join Pluralsight to give your learning a boost, ifyou want, you can also take this course for free by signing up for a 10-day free trial , which is more than enough to complete this course.



can take this course to learn how to develop a Java application with Eclipse.



The course will teach you how to install Eclipse and customize Eclipse for your environment using useful plugins. You will also learn how to create Java applications in the Eclipse and



The course also teaches you how to make use of a number of Eclipse

productivity techniques such as navigating the source code, generating

source code and creating unit tests. The course wraps by showing you how

This is another beginner-level course on Eclipse for Java developers. You can take this course to learn how to develop a Java application with Eclipse. The course will teach you how to install Eclipse and customize Eclipse for your environment using useful plugins. You will also learn how to create Java applications in the Eclipse and how to run and debug them right from the Eclipse. The course also teaches you how to make use of a number of Eclipse productivity techniques such as navigating the source code, generating source code and creating unit tests. The course wraps by showing you how to import and export projects from Eclipse.

As the title suggests this course is focused on teaching some useful

Eclipse tips and tricks. Most of the Java developers remain content by

just knowing how to create a Java project and run that from Eclipse.



shortcuts and productivity tips and tricks like one shown in this

course.



This course not only tells you



It also teaches you how to work behind a corporate proxy and how to

connect to the maven repository and Eclipse marketplace from a corporate network. Overall, a fantastic course to upgrade your Eclipse knowledge

They never really utilize the full potential of Eclipse by learning keyboard shortcuts and productivity tips and tricks like one shown in this course. This course not only tells you how to run and debug your program but also some advanced tips about dealing with character encoding, Eclipse built path configuration, using Maven with Eclipse and faster installing of the plugin you need for better productivity. It also teaches you how to work behind a corporate proxy and how to connect to the maven repository and Eclipse marketplace from a corporate network. Overall, a fantastic course to upgrade your Eclipse knowledge free of cost.



enough. Most of the



Most of them will give you excuses like there is always a delivery pressure, absolutely no time to write unit tests or TDD but the main reason for avoiding unit testing is often low confidence and not having enough skill and experience to write a unit test for any kind of code.



This JUnit tutorial will help you to bridge that gap and teach you all essential concepts of unit testing and



In nutshell, this course will teach you:

how to create a new project for JUnit Tests

how to create, Run & Debug JUnit Tests

how to write Good Unit Tests

how to use assert methods

how to use

how to test Performance and Exceptions in Unit Tests

how to write Parameterized Tests

Adhere to JUnit Best Practices



JUnit is another skill which many Java developer posses but not just good enough. Most of the Java developer I have met and interviewed knows what is a JUnit and have written one or two trial JUnit tests but they never really use JUnit to test their live project or new code they are writing every day. Most of them will give you excuses like there is always a delivery pressure, absolutely no time to write unit tests or TDD but the main reason for avoiding unit testing is often low confidence and not having enough skill and experience to write a unit test for any kind of code. This JUnit tutorial will help you to bridge that gap and teach you all essential concepts of unit testing and JUnit testing framework. In nutshell, this course will teach you: how to create a new project for JUnit Tests, how to create, Run & Debug JUnit Tests, how to write Good Unit Tests, how to use assert methods, how to use basic JUnit Annotations — @Test, @Before, @After, @AfterClass, @BeforeClass, @Suite, how to test Performance and Exceptions in Unit Tests, how to write Parameterized Tests, Adhere to JUnit Best Practices. And, most importantly how to use eclipse to write and run JUnit Tests for your Java code.

This course will teach you Mockito and JUnit — the most popular unit testing and mocking frameworks — with 25 Examples. This course is very helpful.

Explanations are clear, simple and easy to understand. I learned the

basic concepts of Junit, Mockito, and PoweMockito. I am using this

knowledge for a project at work.

Learn to write Java unit tests in practice with JUnit 5. Online course with

exercises and an extra JUnit cheat sheet. The course is simple and

clear, maybe a bit too fast for people who never wrote a unit test

before.

However you can always pause the lesson and catch up, so this won’t be that much of a problem. If you already wrote unit tests before(e.g. with

JUnit 3/4) it’s pretty easy to follow your instructions.

This course provides very good coverage of TDD and reasonably deep dive into JUnit and Mockito . Well presented with good examples and solid advice.

The only reason I dropped it half-a-star was due to inconsistent volume between video clips which was a little annoying but the general content is excellent.

This is a great course to build an end-to-end web automation testing framework and simulate user behavior on a web application.

The coverage for this course is amazing and the concepts are explained

nicely with a practical session for each concept, which is the best part

about this course.

Here is the link to join the course — Cucumber with Java-Build Automation Framework in lesser code



application. It’s both detailed and comprehensive and covers a wide

range of topics and tools like Git,

This is a great course to join if you want to do test automation in Java application. It's both detailed and comprehensive and covers a wide range of topics and tools like Maven, Jenkins, TestNG, ANT, Log4j, Cucumber and much more.

Here is the link to join the course — Cucumber with Java-Build Automation Framework in lesser code

That’s all about some of the best JUnit and Mockito online training courses you can take to learn and improve your unit testing skills in Java. I

have also included some courses to learn Mockito, Cucumber, and Selenium for advanced testing and automation.

As I have said many times, unit testing skill is essential for professional software developers and there is no excuse for not writing automated unit and integration test at the age of DevOps

Thanks for reading this article so far. If you like these free Eclipse and JUnit courses then please share with your friends and colleagues. If you have any questions or doubt then please drop a note.







