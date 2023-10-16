The TechBeat: 7 Ways CMOs Can Cut Costs While Boosting Growth and Efficiency (10/16/2023)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here.

By @lomitpatel [ 4 Min read ] CMOs can embrace the power of SEO and create content that connects with their target audience, reduces costs, and helps drive significant business growth. Read More.

By @learn [ 118 Min read ] Learn everything you need to know about Decentralized Internet via these 834 free HackerNoon stories. Read More.

By @dkorotenko [ 11 Min read ] Explore the transformative impact of machine learning on modern business growth strategies. Read More.

By @maksimmuravev [ 5 Min read ] Debunking the rumor of DevOps' demise in the face of no-code platforms. Read More.

By @feranmiadeyinka [ 5 Min read ] This article focuses on the nuances and distinction between the two fundamental types of applications in containerized environments: stateful and stateless. Read More.

By @marcusleary [ 7 Min read ] If you're a Cash App user, here are the eight most dangerous scams to look out for. Read More.

By @andreydidovskiy [ 7 Min read ] Chiliz (CHZ), the purpose-built, EVM-compatible layer 1 providing blockchain infrastructure for the sport and media industry, will get a SWOT. Read More.

By @ezikielemmanuel [ 6 Min read ] Explore the evolving landscape of NoOps in DevOps. Dive into the debate to uncover the truth about this game-changing concept. Read More.

By @sergey-baloyan [ 3 Min read ] GPT-4V Unveiled: From Detecting Emotions to Ordering Food - You Won't Believe What Else It Can Do! Read More.

By @mikeyoung44 [ 4 Min read ] Researchers from Meta have discovered how to turn brain waves into speech using noninvasive methods like EEG and MEG Read More.

By @horosin [ 8 Min read ] Manipulating Structured Data (from PDFs) with the Model behind ChatGPT, LangChain, and Python for Powerful AI-driven Applications. Read More.

By @rustygaillard [ 4 Min read ] Kashish Gupta, CEO of Hightouch, has a winning formula for building a high-growth startup. The key is how he cultivated a high performance culture. Read More.

By @abrahamdahunsi [ 6 Min read ] Learn about DevOps Pipelines and how to implement it Read More.

By @jurajmalenica [ 5 Min read ] Surviving tech's fast lane: A story of engineers, hype, and staying focused on what truly matters in a changing world Read More.

By @mikeyoung44 [ 5 Min read ] Rather than manually distilling criteria into prompts, implicit information in preference data can be leveraged.

Read More.

By @emmanuelohaba [ 5 Min read ] Explore Hybrid Cloud Strategies: Integrate on-premises systems with IaaS for enhanced efficiency and scalability. Optimize your business for the future. Read More.

By @gavr [ 10 Min read ] Networking Fundamentals for Systems Design. Read More.

By @dsitdikov [ 8 Min read ] How I was able to improve the app's load time by implementing techniques such as import and render on visibility, image proxy, proficient work with SVG images Read More.

By @olegkokorin [ 6 Min read ] OCR solutions don't work — at least when it comes to complex documents. Learn how you can supercharge OCR tools wqith AI to handle any document Read More.

