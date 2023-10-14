The TechBeat: 7 Ways CMOs Can Cut Costs While Boosting Growth and Efficiency (10/14/2023)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here.

By @lomitpatel [ 4 Min read ] CMOs can embrace the power of SEO and create content that connects with their target audience, reduces costs, and helps drive significant business growth. Read More.

By @dkorotenko [ 11 Min read ] Explore the transformative impact of machine learning on modern business growth strategies. Read More.

By @learn [ 118 Min read ] Learn everything you need to know about Decentralized Internet via these 834 free HackerNoon stories. Read More.

By @maksimmuravev [ 5 Min read ] Debunking the rumor of DevOps' demise in the face of no-code platforms. Read More.

By @sergey-baloyan [ 3 Min read ] GPT-4V Unveiled: From Detecting Emotions to Ordering Food - You Won't Believe What Else It Can Do! Read More.

By @andreydidovskiy [ 7 Min read ] Chiliz (CHZ), the purpose-built, EVM-compatible layer 1 providing blockchain infrastructure for the sport and media industry, will get a SWOT. Read More.

By @marcusleary [ 7 Min read ] If you're a Cash App user, here are the eight most dangerous scams to look out for. Read More.

By @ezikielemmanuel [ 6 Min read ] Explore the evolving landscape of NoOps in DevOps. Dive into the debate to uncover the truth about this game-changing concept. Read More.

By @gavr [ 10 Min read ] Networking Fundamentals for Systems Design. Read More.

By @feranmiadeyinka [ 5 Min read ] This article focuses on the nuances and distinction between the two fundamental types of applications in containerized environments: stateful and stateless. Read More.

By @horosin [ 8 Min read ] Manipulating Structured Data (from PDFs) with the Model behind ChatGPT, LangChain, and Python for Powerful AI-driven Applications. Read More.

By @abrahamdahunsi [ 6 Min read ] Learn about DevOps Pipelines and how to implement it Read More.

By @mikeyoung44 [ 4 Min read ] Researchers from Meta have discovered how to turn brain waves into speech using noninvasive methods like EEG and MEG Read More.

By @techroasts [ 4 Min read ] The web development landscape keeps getting crowded and crowded but there are no signs of improvement, only of heavy and bloated web apps. Read More.

By @learn [ 107 Min read ] Learn everything you need to know about Crypto via these 600 free HackerNoon stories. Read More.

By @mikeyoung44 [ 5 Min read ] Rather than manually distilling criteria into prompts, implicit information in preference data can be leveraged.

Read More.

By @youraimarketer [ 4 Min read ] Whether you're a developer integrating AI into your software or a no-coder, marketer, or business analyst adopting AI, prompt engineering is a MUST-HAVE skill t Read More.

By @dsitdikov [ 8 Min read ] How I was able to improve the app's load time by implementing techniques such as import and render on visibility, image proxy, proficient work with SVG images Read More.

By @smwii [ 2 Min read ] Don't believe the AI doom hype - researchers understand and steer models more than ever before using techniques like reinforcement learning from human feedback. Read More.

By @vvmrk [ 2 Min read ] First published in 1991, Crossing the Chasm outlines the harrowing journey of taking a technology product from early adoption to mainstream success. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The Hacker Noon Team ✌️