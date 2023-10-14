Search icon
    The TechBeat: 7 Ways CMOs Can Cut Costs While Boosting Growth and Efficiency (10/14/2023)

    The TechBeat: 7 Ways CMOs Can Cut Costs While Boosting Growth and Efficiency (10/14/2023)

    by TechBeat October 14th, 2023
    10/14/2023: Trending stories on Hackernoon today!

    How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here.

    7 Ways CMOs Can Cut Costs While Boosting Growth and Efficiency

    By @lomitpatel [ 4 Min read ] CMOs can embrace the power of SEO and create content that connects with their target audience, reduces costs, and helps drive significant business growth. Read More.

    Leveraging ML Algorithms for Business Growth Optimization

    By @dkorotenko [ 11 Min read ] Explore the transformative impact of machine learning on modern business growth strategies. Read More.

    834 Stories To Learn About Decentralized Internet

    By @learn [ 118 Min read ] Learn everything you need to know about Decentralized Internet via these 834 free HackerNoon stories. Read More.

    Will DevOps Cease to Exist? My Honest Opinion

    By @maksimmuravev [ 5 Min read ] Debunking the rumor of DevOps' demise in the face of no-code platforms. Read More.

    GPT-4V Unveiled: From Detecting Emotions to Ordering Food - You Won't Believe What Else It Can Do!

    By @sergey-baloyan [ 3 Min read ] GPT-4V Unveiled: From Detecting Emotions to Ordering Food - You Won't Believe What Else It Can Do! Read More.

    Analyzing Chiliz for the Sports and Media Industries

    By @andreydidovskiy [ 7 Min read ] Chiliz (CHZ), the purpose-built, EVM-compatible layer 1 providing blockchain infrastructure for the sport and media industry, will get a SWOT. Read More.

    The 8 Most Dangerous Cash App Scams (with Screenshots)

    By @marcusleary [ 7 Min read ] If you're a Cash App user, here are the eight most dangerous scams to look out for. Read More.

    NoOps: The Future of DevOps or a Mythical Utopia?

    By @ezikielemmanuel [ 6 Min read ] Explore the evolving landscape of NoOps in DevOps. Dive into the debate to uncover the truth about this game-changing concept. Read More.

    The System Design Cheat Sheet: Networks

    By @gavr [ 10 Min read ] Networking Fundamentals for Systems Design. Read More.

    Stateful vs. Stateless Applications in Containerized Environments

    By @feranmiadeyinka [ 5 Min read ] This article focuses on the nuances and distinction between the two fundamental types of applications in containerized environments: stateful and stateless. Read More.

    Unlocking Structured JSON Data with LangChain and GPT: A Step-by-Step Tutorial

    By @horosin [ 8 Min read ] Manipulating Structured Data (from PDFs) with the Model behind ChatGPT, LangChain, and Python for Powerful AI-driven Applications. Read More.

    The Best Practices For DevOps Pipelines

    By @abrahamdahunsi [ 6 Min read ] Learn about DevOps Pipelines and how to implement it Read More.

    Researchers Decode Speech With Brain Waves: Can AI Read Minds Now?

    By @mikeyoung44 [ 4 Min read ] Researchers from Meta have discovered how to turn brain waves into speech using noninvasive methods like EEG and MEG Read More.

    The Bloated State of Web Development

    By @techroasts [ 4 Min read ] The web development landscape keeps getting crowded and crowded but there are no signs of improvement, only of heavy and bloated web apps. Read More.

    600 Stories To Learn About Crypto

    By @learn [ 107 Min read ] Learn everything you need to know about Crypto via these 600 free HackerNoon stories. Read More.

    AI Self-Improvement: How PIT Revolutionizes LLM Enhancement

    By @mikeyoung44 [ 5 Min read ] Rather than manually distilling criteria into prompts, implicit information in preference data can be leveraged.

    Read More.

    Prompt Engineering: Understanding the Potential of Large Language Models

    By @youraimarketer [ 4 Min read ] Whether you're a developer integrating AI into your software or a no-coder, marketer, or business analyst adopting AI, prompt engineering is a MUST-HAVE skill t Read More.

    Front-End Optimization: My Journey to Accelerate Load Times in Heavy Front-End

    By @dsitdikov [ 8 Min read ] How I was able to improve the app's load time by implementing techniques such as import and render on visibility, image proxy, proficient work with SVG images Read More.

    AI Safety is Moving Faster Than You Think

    By @smwii [ 2 Min read ] Don't believe the AI doom hype - researchers understand and steer models more than ever before using techniques like reinforcement learning from human feedback. Read More.

    5 Lessons From Crossing The Chasm That Every B2B Startup Needs to Revisit

    By @vvmrk [ 2 Min read ] First published in 1991, Crossing the Chasm outlines the harrowing journey of taking a technology product from early adoption to mainstream success. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The Hacker Noon Team ✌️

    TechBeat
    HackerNoon’s rank of trending tech stories based on pageviews, engagement and comments
